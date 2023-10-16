Headlines for Monday, October 16, 2023

Violent Weekend in KC; 3 Teens Shot Outside T-Mobile Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - It's been another violent weekend in Kansas City. Police say three teenagers were shot and wounded outside the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City Saturday night. All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not have a suspect in custody. KMBC TV reports that the shooting involved teenagers who had attended the Cornucopia Festival in the Power and Light District. The shooting of three teenagers Saturday night comes on the heels of another shooting in Kansas City Friday afternoon, in which five adults were shot and wounded. All are expected to survive. Friday's shooting took place in east Kansas City, the 3300 Block of East 10th Street.

KHP Seized 116 Pounds of Fentanyl in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The Kansas Highway Patrol seized 116 pounds of fentanyl in 2022, but that number is down significantly this year. The highway patrol only took 26 pounds of fentanyl in the first six months of 2023. The reduction does not appear to be from a drop in smuggling the drug. KHP superintendent Erik Smith says the patrol’s drug team was understaffed when he took over in July. The drug team now has more officers who are taking more drugs off the street. “I would expect by the end of the year, those numbers will start trending back up," he said. Fentanyl has been driving a rise in overdose deaths across the country and in Kansas.

Sheriff: 3 Dead After Building Explosion in Southwest Kansas

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (JC Post) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating the cause of a deadly explosion in southwest Kansas. Ford County authorities received calls of an explosion in Bucklin Saturday evening. The JC Post reports that three people were found dead inside a building. A fourth person was taken to a hospital in Dodge City. The Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting in the investigation.

Kansas Courts Now Operating on Paper Due to IT Issue

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KWCH) - The Kansas courts remain open as staff members investigate a security breach, but its online systems are mostly offline. The courts are calling it a security incident that has disrupted access to its system. The judicial branch hasn't said exactly how many online systems were compromised or how it happened. But outside help will investigate the security issue. The systems that are down include electronic filing for attorneys and the payment center. The online application for protection from abuse orders is also unavailable. Attorneys will need to file documents by paper or fax. KWCH TV reports that until the problem is resolved, attorneys and other court users must submit filings in paper or by fax.

Cruelty Charge Sought Against Kansas Police Officer After K-9 Dies in Extreme Heat

PARSONS, Kan. (KAKE) - A police officer in southeast Kansas could face an animal cruelty charge after the K-9 in his care died in the August heat. A joint release from the Parsons Police Department and Labette County Sheriff's Office said the charge is being requested against Parsons police officer Devin Wisdom. KAKE TV reports that the investigation into the K-9's death began on August 21. Parsons police say the officer and the dog worked a 12-hour night shift and then the animal was placed in his outdoor kennel. The officer later found the 4-year-old K-9 dead. Police say an examination determined that the extreme temperature on the day in question stands as the sole factor contributing to the dog's death.

Hundreds of Residents Rally in KC in Support of Palestinians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - Hundreds of Kansas City residents gathered over the weekend at Mill Creek Park to support Palestinians. They also called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Gaza. The weekend rally comes a week after Hamas militants living in Gaza killed more than 1,300 people in Israel and 27 American citizens in a terrorist attack. The attack prompted the Israeli government to declare war against Hamas. In the days since, more than 2,200 Palestinian civilians have been killed and thousands more displaced. Israel cut off food, electricity, fuel and medicine from the region. The water supply to Gaza has since been restored. KCUR Radio reports that many demonstrators in Kansas City waved the Palestinian flag and held protest signs.

Shawnee County Gets New State Representative

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Residents of Shawnee County have a new state representative. Over the weekend, Republicans voted to name Kyle McNorton the next representative of District 50. He replaces Fred Patton, who resigned in September. KSNT reports that McNorton will finish Patton's term and then run for re-election in 2024. McNorton, a lifelong Kansan, says he’s excited to get to work in his hometown. District 50 covers the northern and western parts of Shawnee County. McNorton begins his first day as a member of the Kansas House today (MON).

2 Men Arrested in Kansas Suspected of Trafficking People from Arizona

SYRACUSE, Kan. (AZCentral.com) - Two men have been arrested in southwest Kansas on charges of human trafficking. The arrests took place late last week in Wallace and Hamilton counties. Authorities suspect the men trafficked a dozen people from Arizona to an unknown destination. The websiteAZCentral.com reports that 51-year-old Antonio Castro Tienda, of Mesa, Arizona, was taken into custody in Syracuse, Kansas. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Castro is suspected of being part of a human trafficking organization in the Phoenix area. Another man was arrested in nearby Wallace County but his name has not been released.

Child Rights Advocates Ask Why State Left Slain 5-Year-Old Kansas Girl in a Clearly Unstable Home

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Zoey Felix's short life was filled with turbulence. Before the 5-year-old Topeka girl was raped and killed, worried neighbors say they saw her wandering, dirty and hungry. Police were called to her home dozens of times. Teachers raised alarms when she missed preschool. Both parents alleged abuse. Zoey's mom was jailed for a drunken car crash with Zoey in the front seat. State welfare officials were notified.

In September, Zoey and her father moved out, and neighbors believe they began camping in a nearby vacant lot. Weeks later, Zoey was killed — efforts to save her in a gas station parking lot were unsuccessful — and Mickel Cherry, a 25-year-old homeless man, was charged in her death. Public anger over Zoey's October 2 death has focused on her parents. But child advocates are asking why police and the state's embattled Department for Children and Families left the bubbly and curious girl in a dangerous environment. "Our society's collective failure to support and protect Zoey is heartbreaking and unconscionable," said Shakti Belway, executive director at the National Center for Youth Law, which sued the state over problems with its child welfare system.

Cherry is charged with first-degree murder, rape and capital murder, and could face the death penalty. Cherry's attorney, Mark Manna, of the Kansas Death Penalty Defense Unit, has declined to comment. Cherry's family didn't respond to messages. Authorities confirmed that Cherry once lived at the same address as Zoey, but he was homeless when he was arrested. The Associated Press examined dozens of court records and police reports that paint an image of Zoey's chaotic home environment.

Court records show her father had a protection-from-abuse order to keep Zoey's mother away. The mother told the AP in a Facebook message that she was married to Zoey's father but that he had temporary custody. She declined to respond to other questions. "I can't talk to you," she wrote. "I'm sorry."

Neither parent responded to phone messages, and a person who identified herself as a grandmother declined comment. Zoey's father worked at the gas station where rescuers tried to save her life, but its manager and corporate owner also declined comment. Police say their investigation is ongoing, but it's not yet clear that anyone else will be charged. Laura Howard, the top administrator for the Department for Children and Families, described Zoey's case as "tragic" during an October 4 legislative committee hearing, but didn't elaborate. The agency has yet to release any information. "How was that child not removed? It doesn't make any sense," said Mike Fonkert, deputy director of Kansas Appleseed, whose group also sued the state over its child welfare system.

On the block where Zoey had lived, neighbor Shaniqua Bradley said the girl took to calling her mom. Bradley and other neighbors said Zoey sometimes wore the same outfit for a week. They bathed her and gave her clean clothes. When water and electricity were cut off at Zoey's house, she asked them for water or a place to cool off. Bradley washed the girl's matted hair, fed her, and said she called child welfare. Bradley, who has four kids of her own, said she asked Zoey's mother if she could help in her care. "I want to blame myself so much for it, because I continuously told everybody, like: 'I don't want to send her back home. Like, I want her mom to sign her over to me.' But her mom would not," Bradley said.

Court records show Zoey's mother was convicted in Nevada of disorderly conduct and violated a protection-from-abuse order there before moving to Topeka, and police reports show Topeka officers were frequently at the family's home. The turbulence came to a head in July 2022, when Zoey's mom called police to report a disturbance. Police returned later that day after Zoey's teenage sister said her mother had overdosed and that Zoey was home. The report says the mother appeared healthy. Still, Zoey's mother was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery against her husband. Released on bond, she was directed to have no contact with him.

At this point, both parents sought protection orders against each other, but a judge rejected the requests. In August 2022, Zoey's mother was arrested for domestic battery, with her teenage daughter listed as the victim. Amid the turmoil, Zoey sometimes showed up to preschool dirty, without socks, underwear or a coat, said Sasha Camacho, a paraprofessional in Zoey's class who notified the school social worker. Then in November came news that Zoey would miss school because she had been in a crash. A criminal complaint accused Zoey's mother of driving drunk with an open container — and Zoey — in her car. Prosecutors later subpoenaed hospital records for Zoey. Zoey's father obtained a protection-from-abuse order against his wife ordering her to stay away from him through the end of December 2023. The judge gave him custody of Zoey.

Zoey's mother remained in jail through March of this year, and a judge referred the case to the state Department for Children and Families, court records show. Camacho said Zoey met with child welfare officers at least twice that fall. Dad took over caring for Zoey, but she missed a lot of preschool and in March stopped attending entirely, Camacho said. That same month, Zoey's mom pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery and driving under the influence, and was sentenced to probation. Aggravated child endangerment and two misdemeanor battery cases were dismissed. The plea agreement said she could have no contact with Zoey and restricted her contact with her teenage daughter.

Court records show Zoey's situation grew increasingly unstable when her father and his girlfriend were evicted from their apartment after falling behind on the rent. The couple broke up and neighbors said Zoey and her father moved back in with her mother, along with Cherry, a friend of Zoey's teenage sister. Zoey's mom called the police on July 22 to report that her husband had moved back in, despite his protection-from-abuse order.

The school district said Zoey didn't attend kindergarten this fall. Cherry's presence heightened neighbors' anxiety.

On September 5, neighbor Desiree Myles called police, saying Zoey had been "home alone since yesterday with a strange man — there is no water or electricity at the home." She said that when she asked Zoey who the man was, Zoey couldn't tell her and didn't know where her mother was.

City spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said officers confirmed there was no electricity and were told by Zoey's father that she wasn't living there. Spiker said officers met with Zoey, saw she was in "good spirits" and made a report to child welfare. The home was temporarily condemned. Fonkert, of Kansas Appleseed, said it would be a "huge failure" if no one from child welfare followed up to establish where Zoey was living.

Police returned September 19, and Bradley said she heard Zoey's mom saying everyone had to leave. A police report said Zoey's mother had shoved her teenage daughter, and an officer later stood outside as belongings were retrieved from the house.

Police reports do not explain where Zoey, her sister, her father and Cherry went, but neighbors said they were living in a makeshift camp among trees in the vacant lot. Just before 6 pm on October 2, the first call — "5 yo unresponsive" — summoned emergency crews to the gas station.

A fire department incident report says Zoey's father said her body was taken to him at the gas station, although it does not say by whom. A police report said a man and woman the same ages as Cherry and Zoey's sister were present. Emergency responders performed life-saving measures at the scene but Zoey was pronounced dead at a hospital. The police report doesn't say how she died. Crime scene tape surrounded a tent and tarp in the vacant lot, and a memorial for Zoey appeared nearby with flowers, balloons and toys. "This is devastating," said Sharon Williams, another neighbor who had called child welfare and has been answering her granddaughter's haunting questions since her playmate died: "She asked, 'Did Zoey go to heaven?' And I said, 'Yes, she did.'"

Report: Ten Children Killed in Topeka So Far this Year; Six Were 10-Years-old or Younger

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - Ten children, including four this month, have been killed this year in Topeka. Six of the 10 were 10-years-old or younger. By contrast, only one of the city's 17 homicide victims last year was younger than 18. The Topeka Capital-Journal reported Sunday that there have been 30 homicides in Topeka so far this year.

The Deadline to Register to Vote in City Elections is Tuesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (The Lawrence Times) - Tomorrow (TUE) is the last day to register in order to vote in local city elections coming up November 7. In Lawrence, three out of five City Commission seats and five out of seven school board seats will be on the ballot. Voter can register to vote or double-check their voter registration at KSVotes.org.

