Headlines for Monday, October 9, 2023

Kansas Attorney General Lights Office Building Blue in Solidarity with Israel

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has illuminated his office building in blue and white light as a show of solidarity with Israel. Memorial Hall is the state building that houses the Secretary of State and Attorney General offices. In a letter to the governor and legislative leaders, Kobach also requested that the Capitol and other state buildings be illuminated with blue and white lights as well. Kobach's action comes in the wake of terrorist attacks against Israel over the weekend.

Overland Park Synagogue Holding Prayer Event Following Attacks on Israel

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSHB) — The Kansas City area Jewish community is closely watching as the death toll rises in Israel after the surprise attack Saturday by Hamas militants. KSHB TV reports that Congregation B’nai Jehudah is organizing a solidarity gathering tonight (MON) to bring the community together through prayer and music. The congregation’s senior rabbi says anyone who wants to show their support for the people of Israel is welcome at the event. The temple is on Nall Road in Overland Park. The service begins at 5 pm.

Pedestrian Killed in Overland Park Hit and Run

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSHB) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit and run on Interstate 435 early this (MON) morning. The Overland Park Police Department says officers were called to eastbound I-435 near Metcalf about a two-vehicle crash. KSHB TV reports that officers discovered a man lying on the westbound side of the highway. They administered CPR but he was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was one of the drivers in the original crash and had apparently attempted to cross to the other side of the highway from where his car had stopped. He was struck by an unidentified semi-truck that continued on without stopping. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of the semi. The interstate was closed in both directions for several hours while officers investigated. All lanes were re-opened shortly before 5 am.

Native American Incarceration Rate Higher in Kansas Higher than Elsewhere

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A new analysis finds that the state of Kansas jails Native Americans at higher rates than most other states in the country. Native Americans make up just half a percent of the state’s population but are 2% of the prison population. The Prison Policy Initiative found they are incarcerated at more than six times the rate of white people. Wanda Bertram, with the Prison Policy Initiative, says that’s because native people often live in areas with fewer services. “The schools are worse, the health care is worse, the housing prospects are worse," she said. She says states can fix these issues with targeted investments. That could mean creating mental health and homeless task forces, so police are responding to fewer cases of people in crisis.

Topekans Hold "March for Zoey"

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — About 100 people marched to the state capitol over the weekend to remember a Topeka girl brutally raped and murdered last week. KSNT reports that Saturday's "March 4 Zoey" was intended to call attention to violence against children and justice for 5-year-old Zoey Felix. Authorities say 25-year-old Mickel Cherry has been charged with capital murder and other crimes and is being held in the Shawnee County Jail. Demonstrators started at Evergy Plaza and marched to the Capitol. Some criticized the Kansas Department of Children and Families for not intervening after receiving reports from neighborhood residents and from the Topeka Police Department warning that the 5-year-old was being neglected.

Geary County Law Enforcement to Hold Training Exercise Near Konza Prairie

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — More than a dozen law enforcement agencies will take part in a practice manhunt this week in Geary County. KSNT reports that the training exercise will take place Tuesday near the Konza Prairie Biological Station. The exercise will involve the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Geary County Sheriff's Office, the Junction City Police and Fire Departments, as well as K-9 units and SWAT teams from Riley and Geary Counties. Officials say the area will see a heavy law enforcement presence Tuesday, including drones, and rescue equipment. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area during the exercise.

KDHE: Some Kansas Doctors Over-Prescribing Antibiotics

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The state health department says doctors in many parts of Kansas are likely prescribing too many antibiotics. Health officials want to lower those rates to help fight antibiotic-resistant infections. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state has made some progress in reducing antibiotic use, but Kansas still has one of the highest antibiotic prescription rates in the country.

The department is urging doctors to only prescribe the drugs when absolutely necessary to help reduce so-called “superbugs,” or sometimes-deadly antibiotic resistant infections. Antibiotic misuse has led to a rise in those infections globally and in Kansas. The state has recorded nearly 5,000 cases of antibiotic resistant infection since tracking began five years ago. The data show high antibiotic prescription rates in several parts of Douglas and Shawnee Counties. Health officials say new data showing potentially inappropriate prescription trends in many Kansas zip codes will guide antibiotic stewardship efforts.

Kansas Trooper Helps Save Injured Bald Eagle on I-70

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KAKE) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says one of its troopers and state wildlife officials helped rescue an injured bald eagle that was found on Interstate 70. The eagle was found over the weekend in Ellsworth County. KAKE TV reports that the bird had an injury to its wing. The eagle was taken to a sanctuary where wildlife officials will try to help the bird recover.

USDA Warns of High Wildfire Risk in Plains States as Drought Continues

AMES, Iowa (HPM) - The ongoing drought is fueling concerns that this harvest season will bring a bigger threat of wildfire. Even though it’s not unusual to see field and equipment fires in the fall, there is a greater potential for problems this year because of extremely dry conditions throughout the Midwest and Plains states. Emergency management leaders want residents to know about the heightened hazard due to dry crops and vegetation that could cause flames to spread beyond a farm field. Officials at the USDA Midwest Climate Hub say the states most impacted by drought have the highest risk. This includes Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska. Agriculture and weather experts agree that the situation will likely continue through the rest of October and into November unless substantial rain falls.

Commission Recommends Hike in Kansas Lawmaker Pay

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - An independent commission, created by the Kansas Legislature, is recommending an increase in state lawmaker pay to provide them a fairer wage. The proposal calls for increasing their salary to $43,000. Legislative leaders would earn as much as $68,000. Currently, Kansas lawmakers earns about $29,000 a year. The Legislature created the commission to consider increasing their pay in 2025, after the 2024 election cycle.

The salary for lawmakers is based on the state’s labor statistics for average annual wages. Former Democratic lawmaker Tom Hawk served on the bi-partisan commission. He says he hopes the proposed plan leads to more Kansans seeking office. The commission will hold a public hearing and consider final approval at a later meeting. If approved, the Legislature would need to approve the pay raises during the next legislative session.

Helping Hands Humane Society Hits Capacity, Offers Free Dog Adoptions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka is offering free dog adoptions for the entire month of October. WIBW reports that the HHHS shelter is full, and to keep kennel space available for new intakes, dogs will be adopted out for free. This applies to dogs of all ages, from puppies to adults to seniors. Cats will have a $25 adoption fee. For more information, visit the HHHS website.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Outlast Vikings 27-20

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Though Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have had plenty of scares already, they've lost just one game, by one point. The frightening part for the rest of the NFL is what they might look like once they hit their stride. Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter, one to Travis Kelce after the All-Pro tight end had left the game with an ankle injury, and the Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-20 on Sunday.

Mahomes went 31 for 41 for 281 yards and no turnovers in his most efficient performance of the season for the Chiefs (4-1), who once again won while not at their best. "There's a lot of young guys out there, and we're going to keep everybody moving and going in the right direction," said Mahomes, who completed passes to 10 receivers. "I think by the end of the year we're going to be dangerous, because you're not going to know who's going to get those opportunities throughout the game."

CHECK THAT BOX

The victory over Minnesota gave Mahomes at least one win against every opponent in the league. The Vikings were the only team he'd never beaten in six years as Kansas City's starter. This was the first time he'd ever faced the team that plays in the city where his father, Pat Mahomes, pitched for the Minnesota Twins.

INJURY REPORT

Chiefs: LB Nick Bolton (ankle) was sidelined for the third straight game, replaced by Drue Tranquill.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: Host Denver on Thursday night.

AP Top 25: Oklahoma jumps to No. 5, Kansas Jayhawks Return to Poll

UNDATED (AP/KPR) — Oklahoma moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll and Miami's late-game gaffe nearly cost the 25th-ranked Hurricanes a spot in the rankings. No. 1 Georgia got 50 first-place votes after 35 last week. No. 2 Michigan had 11 first-place votes. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State each moved up a spot and received a first-place vote. Oklahoma jumped seven places after beating Texas. The Longhorns slipped to No. 9. For the first time ever, basketball blue bloods Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, UCLA and Louisville are ranked in football at the same time.

The traditional basketball powerhouses continue to shine on the gridiron in 2022. The top six schools by appearances in the AP men's college basketball poll are Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, UCLA and Louisville. For the first time in the 87-year history of the AP football poll, all of those schools are ranked at the same time: North Carolina is No. 12, Louisville is 14th, Duke is No. 17, UCLA is 18th, Kansas is No. 23 and Kentucky No. 24.

Louisville jumped 11 spots to its highest ranking since 2017, after defeating Notre Dame to stay unbeaten.

The Irish slipped 11 spots to No. 21 after a second loss in three weeks to an undefeated team.

Kansas Jayhawks Run Over UCF, 51-22

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP/KPR) — Devin Neal rushed for 154 yards on just 12 carries Saturday and Daniel Hishaw ran for another 134 yards and two touchdowns as Kansas dominated UCF 51-22 in a Big 12 Conference battle. On the day Kansas inducted Tony Sands, the school's second all-time leading rusher, into the ring of honor, Neal passed four players to move into ninth on the all-time list as the Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) rushed for 399 yards. "Tony was in the locker room after the game," Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. "I asked him what he thought of our offensive performance. Tony gave us a thumbs-up." Neal, a Lawrence native who grew up watching Kansas football, was thrilled to be included on a list that features Gayle Sayers and John Riggins at sixth and seventh, respectively. "That's special to be part of a list like that," he said. "It's everything that I dreamed of.

Kansas was without its starting quarterback, Jalon Daniels, for the second straight week and third time this season. Daniels, the preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year, missed the game with a back injury. Backup Jason Bean was 8-of-12 for 91 yards. "Jason did what we asked him to do," Leipold said. "We told Jason and our receivers that this was going to be a run-emphasis game. They needed to do their jobs and accept that, and I thought they did."

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: the Jayhawks didn't let a tough loss at Texas last week carry over. The Jayhawks dominated from the start.

UP NEXT

Kansas: the Jayhawks will face Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., next Saturday.

Fans Welcome College Hoops Season with Annual "Late Night in the Phog"

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The KU men's and women's basketball teams officially opened their seasons Friday night at KU's Allen Fieldhouse in the 39th annual event known as "Late Night in the Phog." Both men's and women's squads held short scrimmages for the players to show off some of their moves. Entertainment was provided by singer, songwriter and rapper Flo Rida, a four-time Grammy nominee. The KU men's first game is October 29th at Illinois; the women's first game is November 8th against Northwestern State.

