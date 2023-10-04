Headlines for Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Kansas Man Accused in Rape and Murder of 5-Year-Old Girl in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KC Star / TCJ) — Topeka police say a 25-year-old man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old girl. Officers responded to a medical call Monday evening at a gas station (at 2010 S.E. 29th Street) in southeast Topeka. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The Kansas City Star reports that the child was identified as Zoey Felix, of Topeka. Investigators determined her death was suspicious and identified a suspect. The man, who investigators say knew the girl, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County jail on suspicion of first-degree of felony murder and rape of a child.

The Topeka Capital-Journal has identified the suspect as Mickel Cherry. He's being held on $2 million bond.

==========

Number of Children's Gun Deaths Nearly Doubles in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCUR) — In the last five years, the number of children killed by guns in Kansas has nearly doubled. The most recent data from the State Child Death Review Board covers 2017 through 2021. The report says that in 2021, more children ages zero to 17 died from guns than from motor vehicle accidents. Guns deaths were almost evenly split between homicides and suicides. The annual report found the highest number of gun deaths in the state was in Wyandotte County. The Child Death Review Board made no recommendations about cutting gun homicides in Kansas but did recommend more accessibility to crisis services and mental health services to help prevent suicides.

==========

Audit: Some Kansas Schools Not Following Rules on Funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Some Kansas lawmakers say schools aren’t following rules for spending money set aside to help students at risk of failing academically. A legislative audit says some districts used money earmarked for at-risk students to pay teacher salaries or for general programs. Others bought televisions and other items forbidden by state law. Representative Kristey Williams told a meeting of the state Department of Education that Republican lawmakers may look at penalties for schools or reconsider extra funding for high-poverty districts. “As more money is going into the system, specifically for the students that need it most, something is not working. And the outcomes are declining," she said. The legislative audit concluded some schools misspent millions of dollars in state funding.

Auditor Heidi Zimmerman told a legislative committee that the state Department of Education hasn’t fixed problems highlighted in an earlier report. “We noted all of these same issues in 2019, when we did the audit a few years ago. And none of the recommendations we made at that time have been adequately implemented. So, all of these problems still exist," she said. State education officials say most districts are complying with state law.

==========

Kansas on Track for $2.6 Billion State Revenue Surplus, $1.6 Billion Stash in Rainy-Day Fund

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) — State budget director Adam Proffitt says Kansas is on track to meet revenue projections necessary to create a $2.6 billion surplus in the current fiscal year and to reinforce the state’s financial position with $1.6 billion in a rainy-day fund. KAKE TV reports that Proffitt spoke Tuesday at Washburn University’s economic outlook conference. The Kansas Legislature meets in January to craft a new state budget and lawmakers are certain to propose major tax cuts. Governor Laura Kelly has tax-cutting ideas of her own. She's urging the Republican-led Legislature to reduce property taxes and grocery sales taxes. GOP leaders in the House and Senate are pushing for a flat income tax to replace the state’s three-bracket system based on income levels. Kelly remains opposed to the flat tax idea. The governor is also pushing to spend more money on special education needs in public schools and to expand Medicaid.

==========

Standoff Ends with Man in Custody, He's Accused of Assaulting Woman in Her KC Home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) — A police standoff ended after several hours Tuesday morning, when a man accused of assaulting a woman in her home was taken into custody. Officers were called around 4 am to a domestic violence assault (in the 3600 block of East 46th Terrace). A woman told police a man assaulted her in her home. Police identified the man and found he had an unrelated felony warrant and may have been armed. Because he may have been armed, police backed off and surrounded the home so he couldn’t escape. The Kansas City Star reports that the male suspect exited the home about five hours later and was taken into custody. The investigation into the domestic assault is ongoing.

==========

Feds Award Grants to Short-Line Kansas Railroads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The federal government has awarded $47 million in funding to two, short-line railroad companies in Kansas as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. KSNT reports that the Federal Railroad Administration is investing $1.4 billion into rail projects in three dozen states. Governor Laura Kelly announced that Watco Railroad in Pittsburg and the South Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad in Neodesha were selected to receive the funds. Watco will use the money to convert eight trains to battery-power. The railroad officials say the move will improve service and reduce carbon emissions. South Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad will use its grant to replace tracks and improve other infrastructure.

==========

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran Optimistic About Federal Spending Plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) — Kansas Senator Jerry Moran remains optimistic that lawmakers can reach a long-term deal to fund the federal government. Congress narrowly avoided a shutdown over the weekend, approving a stop-gap bill that funds the government through November 17th. Speaking Tuesday in Wichita, Moran said that's a good sign. “Sometimes Kansans say, ‘shut her down; it doesn’t matter,’ but I can remember the last long shutdown, in which hundreds of millions of dollars of airplanes were sitting on these runways," he said. Moran’s comments came during a visit this week to an expanding aircraft components manufacturer in Wichita. He also spoke of the need for Congress to confirm a new director for the Federal Aviation Administration. A hearing on President Joe Biden’s nominee is scheduled for today (WED).

Federal lawmakers are currently working on two pieces of business crucial to the aviation industry in Kansas. One of them is confirming a new FAA director. The other is consideration of a $107 billion-dollar piece of bipartisan legislation that would bolster FAA facilities, technology, safety and research.

==========

Marion Police Chief Who Led Raid on Small Kansas Newspaper Resigns

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The police chief who led an August raid on a small weekly newspaper in central Kansas has resigned. He did so just days after he was suspended from his post and following the release of body camera video of the raid showing an officer searching the desk of a reporter investigating the chief's past. Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody's resignation was confirmed to The Associated Press both by Mayor Dave Mayfield and City Council member Ruth Herbel, following an announcement by Mayfield at Monday's council meeting. Mayfield had suspended Cody on Thursday for reasons that have not been made public. In a text message Monday night to the AP, he said he couldn't answer questions about the chief's resignation "as it is a personnel matter."

Cody stepped down weeks after a local prosecutor said that there wasn't sufficient evidence to justify the search of the Marion County Record or searches at the same time of the publisher's home and Herbel's home. The search of the newspaper put Marion, a town of 1,900 residents, at the center of a fierce national debate over press freedoms and cast an international spotlight on Cody and his tactics. Cody faces one federal lawsuit, and others are expected.

Cody did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment about his resignation. His resignation initially was reported by the Marion County Record and the Wichita Eagle. "It's long overdue. You know, we had to wait more than six weeks to get him suspended," said Eric Meyer, the Record's editor and publisher. "It kind of leads you to believe that there's some smoking gun somewhere that everybody knows about and we're going to try to get ahead of it."

Recently obtained body camera video from the search of the newspaper shows that after an officer rifled through a desk drawer of the reporter looking into Cody's background, he beckoned Cody over to look at the documents he'd found. The AP obtained the body camera video Monday through an open records request. Cody then says, "Keep a personal file on me. I don't care," the video shows. He's briefly seen bending over, apparently to look at the drawer, before the other officer's clipboard blocks the view of what the chief is doing.

Cody obtained warrants for the three raids by telling a judge that he had evidence of possible identity theft and other potential crimes tied to the circulation of information about a local restaurant owner's driving record. But the newspaper and its attorney have suggested he might have been trying to find out what it had learned about his past as a police captain in Kansas City, Missouri. "This was all about finding out who our sources were," Bernie Rhodes, the newspaper's attorney, said Monday.

Some legal experts believe the raids on the Record's office and Meyer's home violated a federal privacy law that protects journalists from having their newsrooms searched. Some believe it violated a Kansas law that makes it more difficult to force reporters and editors to disclose their sources and unpublished material. Herbel has called the search of her home illegal because of differences in the texts of the affidavit Cody used to get the warrant and the warrant itself. She said last month that she feared for her safety. "I'm glad we're rid of him," Herbel said.

Meyer blames the stress of the raids for the death the next day of his 98-year-old mother, Joan Meyer, the paper's co-owner. While the newspaper has questioned Cody's motives, the body camera video shows him repeatedly telling newspaper staffers that he is investigating how it and Herbel obtained information about the owner of two local restaurants, Kari Newell. "It grew into a monster, and it's got your name on it," Cody told Record reporter Phyllis Zorn, who had verified information about Newell online, after reading Zorn her rights, one video shows.

The video was released to the AP through a Wichita law firm representing the city. The same firm has been representing Cody in the federal lawsuit against him, filed by Deb Gruver, the Record reporter who'd been looking into Cody's past, who recently left the newspaper. The video of Cody at Gruver's desk is from the body camera of Marion Police Officer Zach Hudlin. There appeared to be no corresponding video of the same moment from Cody's own camera.

The video shows that officers, led by Cody, searched the Record newsroom after interviewing Zorn, Gruver and the newspaper's business manager, and escorting them out of the building. Hudlin then goes through a drawer in Gruver's desk — after Gruver told the chief she had nothing to do with the reporting on Newell. Hudlin asks Cody, "You want to look through this desk?" Cody responds that Hudlin has the right to look through it, and Hudlin replies, "I know. I'm asking, do YOU want to look through this desk?" After Cody goes to the desk, Hudlin tells him, "You will understand shortly."

It's not clear from the video how closely Cody examined what was in the desk, and the object Hudlin found — described by Rhodes as a file on Cody's time in with the Kansas City, Missouri, police department. Cody retired from the Kansas City police in late April, around the time the Marion City Council interviewed him. He took a big cut in pay: The Kansas City police paid him nearly $116,000 a year, while the Marion job pays $60,000 annually. Meyer has said Cody knew weeks before the raids that the newspaper was looking into anonymous tips about why Cody retired from the Kansas City police. Meyer said when he asked Cody a question about it, Cody threatened a lawsuit.

==========

Deadly House Fire Claims Two Lives in Southwest Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (JC Post) — A deadly house fire has claimed two lives in southwest Kansas. Authorities say a blaze broke out over the weekend in Garden City. TheJC Post reports that flames erupted around 2:30 Sunday morning (at 613 N. 9th Street). Two people were killed. Three other victims and a firefighter were treated for smoke inhalation.

First arriving crews found a multi-story residence with heavy fire and smoke. Firefighters made contact with three victims in the front yard who told them about additional victims inside. The fire was under control within an hour. The cause remains under investigation by the Garden City police and fire departments. The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office is assisting. Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day. These ad-free headlines are made possible by KPR members. Become one today. You can also follow KPR News on Twitter.

