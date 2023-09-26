© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Sun Outages Will Affect KPR Broadcasts in October

Kansas Public Radio | By J. Schafer
Published September 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — During the first part of October, KPR listeners may notice poor quality reception on their radios for short periods of time. Interference with the KPR broadcast signal is caused by celestial events beyond our control. KPR's Director of Engineering, Steve Kincaid, says the Sun affects satellite transmissions each fall and spring near the Equinox when it comes into direct alignment with orbiting satellites and receiving antenna on Earth. The degree of signal loss will vary from station to station and will depend on its geographical location. Feeds on all satellites will be affected.

The solar outages will occur in the early afternoons (approximately between 1:15 and 1:30 pm) mostly likely between October 5th and October 11th. The outages will last anywhere from 3 to 10 minutes.

Below are the dates and times of the anticipated disruptions. The Sun Outages might occur plus or minus one day from the days listed and plus or minus 5 minutes from the times listed. The Outages should not last any longer than 10 minutes. The exact times will vary slightly for each of our stations by geographical location.

October 6, 2023...... 1:24 pm....... Duration: 3 minutes
October 7, 2023...... 1:22 pm....... Duration: 7 minutes
October 8, 2023...... 1:21 pm....... Duration: 8 minutes
October 9, 2023...... 1:21 pm....... Duration: 8 minutes
October 10, 2023.... 1:21 pm....... Duration: 6 minutes

