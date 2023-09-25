Headlines for Monday, September 25, 2023

More Schools Adopting 4-Day Weeks. For Parents, the Challenge is Day 5

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — It's a Monday in September, but with schools closed, the three children in the Pruente household have nowhere to be. Callahan, 13, contorts herself into a backbend as 7-year-old Hudson fiddles with a balloon and 10-year-old Keegan plays the piano. Like a growing number of students around the U.S, the Pruente children are on a four-day school schedule, a change instituted this fall by their district in Independence, Missouri. To the kids, it's terrific. "I have a three-day break of school!" exclaimed Hudson. But their mom, Brandi Pruente, who teaches French in a neighboring district in suburban Kansas City, is frustrated to find herself hunting for activities to keep her kids entertained and off electronics while she works five days a week. "I feel like I'm back in the COVID shutdown," she said.

Hundreds of school systems around the country have adopted four-day weeks in recent years, mostly in rural and western parts of the U.S. Districts cite cost savings and advantages for teacher recruitment, although some have questioned the effects on students who already missed out on significant learning during the pandemic. For parents, there also is the added complication, and cost, of arranging child care for that extra weekday. While surveys show parents approve overall, support wanes among those with younger children.

On this Monday, Brandi Pruente was home because Hudson had a mysterious rash on his arm. Most weeks, her oldest would be in charge, with occasional help from grandparents. She has no interest in paying for the child care option the district is offering for $30 per day. Multiplied by several kids, it adds up. "I want my kids in an educational environment," she said, "and I don't want to pay for somebody to babysit them."

Even then, the district-provided child care isn't as convenient because it's not in every school. And in other four-day districts, so many parents adjust their work schedule or enlist family to help that the day care has been discontinued because of low enrollment. That is especially concerning for parents of younger kids and those whose disabilities can make finding child care an extra challenge.

In more than 13,000 school districts nationwide, nearly 900 operate on a truncated schedule, up from 662 in 2019 and a little more than 100 in 1999, said Paul Thompson, an associate professor of economics at Oregon State University.

The practice has taken off mostly in rural communities, where families often have a stay-at-home parent or nearby grandparent. But Independence, known best for its ties to President Harry Truman, is anything but rural, with 14,000 students, including around 70% who are eligible for government-subsidized meals.

The district offers meals on Mondays, but not at every school. Starting in October, struggling students will be able to attend school on Mondays for extra help. Superintendent Dale Herl said discussions with officials at other districts convinced him parents will figure out child care for the other students. "You have to go back and look, you know, what do parents do during the summertime? What do they do over, you know, spring break or Christmas break?" he said, adding that schools already had weekdays off for occasions such as teacher conferences.

In Missouri, the number of districts routinely getting three-day weekends has more than doubled since the pandemic hit, from 12% to 30%. Some Missouri lawmakers have pushed back, arguing students need more time with teachers. One failed legislative proposal would have let students in four-day districts transfer or attend private schools, with their home districts picking up the tab.

Some turn to a shortened schedule to save money. An analysis by the Economic Commission of the States found such savings were modest, totaling 0.4% to 2.5% of their annual budgets.

For many school systems including Independence, which lengthened the other four school days, the hope is to boost teacher recruitment and retention. Some school systems making the switch are competing against districts that are able to pay up to $15,000 more, with just 15 minutes added to the commute, said Jon Turner, a Missouri State University associate professor of education.

But when one district switches to a shortened school week, it gains a recruiting advantage over the others.

Other districts soon follow, making shortened schedules a "Band-Aid" solution with diminishing returns, Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. "If everybody becomes a four-day school week," she said, "that is no longer a recruitment strategy."

In some communities, a four-day week is better for families. In the Turner district in north-central Montana, taking Fridays off avoids situations such as basketball games played at districts three or more hours away that leave only a small number of students at school, Superintendent Tony Warren said. The change also provides another day to work on family farms in the district with a little more than 50 students, Warren said, although he now also sees some larger districts adopting the schedule. "They're making the shift to the four-day week because all the districts around them have adopted a four-day week," he said.

The effect on academics is murky, although some studies show the schedule doesn't hurt test scores if the other four school days are lengthened to make up the time, Thompson said. However, the Rand Corporation found achievement differences in four-day districts, while initially hard to spot, became apparent over multiple years.

That worries Karyn Lewis of the research organization NWEA, whose recent study found students are not making up all the academic ground they lost during the pandemic. "Now is not the time to do anything that threatens the amount of instruction kids are receiving," she said.

In Independence, the shortened schedule created opportunities to help struggling students through an off-day program starting in October. Older students, meanwhile, can take classes at a community college. Only a few large districts have adopted a four-day week. The 27J district north of Denver made the switch in 2018 after several failed efforts to increase taxes to boost teacher wages. With surrounding districts able to pay more, teacher turnover had become a problem. Superintendent Will Pierce said the district's own surveys now show nearly 80% of parents and 85% of teachers support the schedule. "Quality of life is what they're reporting," he said. Demand for day care hasn't been huge, with fewer than 300 kids using the off-day program in the district of 20,000 students, he said.

Still, a study published this year found test scores dipped slightly in the 27J district, and that home values also took a hit compared to those in neighboring districts. "Voters need to think about trade offs," said Frank James Perrone, one of the study's authors and an Indiana University assistant professor of educational leadership.

Teacher retirements have dropped in Independence and job applications have increased since switching the schedule. And that's all good, Brandi Pruente acknowledged. "But," she added, "it can't be at the expense of the community or families of the district."

==========

Report: Kansas Graduates Fleeing State for Better-Paying Jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) — Kansas universities are not on track to fill the state’s workforce demands because college graduates are finding higher-paying jobs in surrounding states. A report presented to the Kansas Board of Regents shows that the state needs to produce 34,000 more degrees over the next decade to meet Kansas workforce demands. Donna Ginther is an economist with the Institute for Policy and Social Research. She says engineers in Kansas earn $15,000 a year less than engineers in Texas, even adjusted for the cost of living. “Kansas pays low wages, right? And, you know, if businesses want the best and brightest, you have to pay for it," she said. The report shows more Kansas graduates moving to Texas, Colorado and Missouri. The report says the number of graduates who stay in Kansas would need to increase by 26% to fill workforce demands through 2030.

==========

Virtual State Job Fair Highlights Hundreds of Open State Agency Positions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas jobseekers are encouraged to attend the state agency virtual job fair this week. This month’s virtual fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS, will feature employment opportunities available across the state’s 98 government agencies. Currently, there are more than 700 vacancies across Kansas. The virtual job fair will be held from 8 am to 5 pm Wednesday, September 27. "These are good-paying jobs with great benefits," said Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland.

Registration is required to participate in the event, regardless of previous participation. The Virtual Job Fair portal features a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers might request to engage in a video interview.

Candidates can participate through any digital device, but it is highly recommended to use a computer to be most effective during the job fairs. If a jobseeker does not have access to a personal computer, they are available at KANSASWORKS offices as well as local libraries throughout the state. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Learn more at jobs.ks.gov.

==========

Taylor Swift Turns Out to See Travis Kelce as KC Chiefs Play Chicago Bears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Taylor Swift took advantage of an invitation from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to see Kansas City play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium. There have been rumors flying the last couple of weeks that Swift and Kelce had been talking. They began after Kelce was unable to meet her while attending her stop in Kansas City on her Eras Tour. The 12-time Grammy winner watched the game with Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, from one of the glass-enclosed suites at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce put the ball in Taylor Swift's court, and she wound up bringing it to Arrowhead Stadium after all.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner took advantage of an invitation from the All-Pro tight end to see the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Swift was decked out in red and white while watching alongside Kelce's mother, Donna, from one of the glass-enclosed suites on a sun-splashed afternoon in Kansas City. She got quite a show, too. Kelce grabbed a 3-yard TD pass in the third quarter, and the reigning Super Bowl champions went on to a 41-10 win.

Kelce did not speak to reporters afterward, but he was spotted leaving Arrowhead with Swift by his side.

"He told me at the last minute" that Swift was coming to the game, said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 272 yards and three scores. "Some things with Trav, he says it and you don't know if it's true or not, he says it so calmly."

Swift is on a break from her Eras Tour, which resumes November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Swift has always been reluctant to discuss her personal life in public, but rumors have been flying about the pop superstar and the football player. They began when Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast that he was disappointed that he didn't have the chance to meet Swift and gift her a friendship bracelet during her stop in Kansas City on her Eras Tour. Then, during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Kelce said: "I threw the ball in her court and told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.'"

Just about everyone has been trying to get the dirt on Swift and Kelce, even pestering his brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce for details. He was asked about the potential relationship on 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia. "I don't really know what's happening in Travis' love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world," Jason Kelce said. "But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think that it's all 100% true."

Just about everyone in the Kansas City locker room was left joking about their tight end and their newest famous fan Sunday, including coach Andy Reid, who joked that "I set them up." "I'm not a big Swifty," Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith said. "But maybe she's a good luck charm. Why not?"

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day. These ad-free headlines are made possible by KPR members. Become one today. You can also follow KPR News on Twitter.