Headlines for Wednesday, September 20, 2023

UAW Gives Friday Deadline for Progress in Strike Talks

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP/KPR) — The leader of the United Auto Workers says a limited strike targeting plants in Missouri, Michigan and Ohio may be expanded if significant progress toward a new contract agreement isn't made by Friday at noon. For the first time in its history, the UAW is striking at all three Detroit automakers at the same time, but the 13,000 workers on the picket lines are hitting only three facilities, one each at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. GM says that 2,200 workers at an assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas, are expected to be idled as soon because of a shortage of supplies from the GM plant in Wentzville, Missouri, near St. Louis, where workers walked off the job last Friday.

State of Kansas Aims to Help Child Care Providers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Kansas officials will begin offering child care providers free services including business software and hiring help in an effort to keep day care centers open. The state is experiencing a critical shortage of child care slots. Kelly Davydov, with Child Care Aware of Kansas, says most providers operate on razor-thin profit margins. “So, anything that we can do to support efficiency and effectiveness for the business side of childcare will only help childcare providers and make this an attractive professional and attractive business opportunity," she said. Officials hope the program will improve profitability for providers without hiking prices for families.

“We hear from providers across the state that oftentimes it's the business aspect of operating a child care program that can take quite a bit of time and be very costly," Davydov said. She hopes the new program will encourage more people to enter the field. A recent report found Kansas providers only have the capacity to serve 45% of families who need care.

Thousands More Kansans Dis-enrolled from Medicaid Coverage

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) — Thousands more Kansans lost health insurance last month as the state continues to review Medicaid eligibility. The Kansas News Service reports that most of the dis-enrollments are due to paperwork errors. Nearly 82,000 Kansans have been dropped from Medicaid coverage since the state lifted a pandemic-era pause on dis-enrollments in the spring. Almost three-quarters of those have lost coverage due to paperwork problems. State health department officials say mail delays, changes in addresses and telephone hold times made it harder for people to complete the required paperwork. Officials said last month that they are staffing up to try to prevent more people from erroneously losing coverage.

KDHE Announces $10 Million in Grants to Small Communities for Water Infrastructure

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas leaders are awarding $10 million to small communities around the state to help with water infrastructure. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is giving 18 communities funding from the department’s Small Town Water and Sewer Infrastructure Assistance program. KSNT reports that the money will go towards improving water and wastewater systems. Miami, Riley and Reno counties are among those receiving grants.

Rural Kansas Town Returns Invaluable Peruvian Artifact

PAOLA, Kan. (KAKE) — A rural Kansas town's museum had a Peruvian artifact estimated to be more than a thousand years old. Now, that artifact is returning to Peru. KAKE TV reports that the museum in Paola has started repatriating part of its collection. The Miami County Historical Society and Museum received a 38-piece collection of pre-Columbian artifacts from a Kansas City couple’s trust five years ago. Pre-Columbian is a term used to describe an era of thriving indigenous art in the Americas before the arrival of Christopher Columbus. The museum began efforts to return the items more than a year ago. The artifacts are believed to have come from the Nazca region in Peru.

The collection was authenticated in 1991 and it was determined the countries of origin were Mexico, Ecuador, Guatemala and Peru. Museum officials reached out to Kansas Congresswoman Sharice Davids’ office, which helped them get in touch with four embassies in Washington, D.C. Peru is the first country to send someone to collect the artifacts but the museum is now in talks with other countries to see if someone can collect the other items.

Jayhawks Sell Out Stadium for BYU Game

LAWRENCE. Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Jayhawks will play football in front of a full house in Lawrence this Saturday. The game against BYU is sold out. It’s the fourth sellout for the KU football program since Lance Leipold took over as head coach and the first sell-out since October 8, 2022. David Booth Memorial Stadium holds just over 47,000. Kick-off Saturday is set for 2:30 pm.

Kansas Domestic Violence Shelters Seeing More Abused Pregnant Women

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) — The state’s domestic violence shelters are filling up at the same time extra pandemic aid from the federal government is ending. Domestic violence incidents have remained relatively consistent in Kansas over the past 30 years, but homicides are now increasing. Domestic violence is now recognized as a leading cause of maternal mortality. In fact, homicide claims more pregnant and postpartum Americans than any single pregnancy complication. The Wichita Family Crisis Center moved into a new building earlier this year and tripled its capacity. But executive director Amanda Meyers says it’s still not enough. “We are full of women who have just had babies. It’s a very dangerous time," she said. "The threat of more serious physical harm seems to be higher when the person is pregnant.” The rising demand comes as shelter directors say they’re facing a fiscal crisis: cuts to regular federal funding, plus the end of pandemic era aid. Advocates for domestic violence survivors say more attention needs to be focused on long-term violence prevention strategies. (Read more.)

Rising Rents in Kansas City Lead to More Evictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Beacon) — Rising rents in Kansas City have left more residents facing eviction. The national moratorium on evictions ended two years ago and landlords are looking to make up for lost income by raising the rent. The Kansas City Beacon reports that eviction efforts are now running higher than before the pandemic. So far this year, there have been nearly 1,400 evictions in Jackson County, Missouri.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have influenced landlords to raise rental costs. Many are looking to recoup the money they lost due to the national eviction moratoriums. According to the website Rent.com, the Kansas City area saw the highest yearly increase in rent among the 50 biggest cities in the country. In Jackson County, renters pay an average of $1,044 per month.

Attendance Up as 330,000 Patrons Attend 2023 Kansas State Fair

Hutchinson, Kan. (KPR) — More people attended this year's Kansas State Fair than last year. Despite a few rainy days, the 10-day event drew more than 330,000 people to Hutchinson earlier this month. That's nearly 13,000 more visitors than last year.

Owner Announces Heartland Motorsports Park For Sale

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — The owner of Heartland Park in Topeka has announced that the facility will shut down after the racing season finishes at the end of October. The Topeka Capital Journal reports that the owner of the racetrack, Chris Payne, says he will put the property up for sale. Company officials are blaming, what they say is an "enormous and ever-increasing tax burden." The move toward closure of the park comes after the Kansas Court of Appeals sided with Shawnee County in July in a long-running tax dispute. Payne owes Shawnee County more than $2.5 in property taxes. Heartland Park has hosted multiple events including the Country Stampede music festival and the Menards NHRA Nationals, a major drag racing competition. Shawnee County officials say the taxes assessed to the Heartland Park property are appropriate.

Amazon Hiring 2,500 in Kansas for Full, Part-Time and Seasonal Jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Amazon is hiring 2,500 people in Kansas. KSNW TV reports that Amazon is looking to fill full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles at its Kansas facilities. Amazon needs 700 people to work in its fulfillment center in Park City and its delivery station in Wichita. The company says there are a variety of open positions, from packing and picking to sorting, shipping, and delivery.

The company plans to hire an additional 250,000 employees nationwide. Amazon employees get health, vision, and dental insurance starting on their first day. In addition, they offer a matching 401(K) retirement plan.

Jobs will be posted soon at amazon.com/apply.

