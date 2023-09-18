Headlines for Monday, September 18, 2023

KC Area Autoworkers Could Soon Be Affected by UAW Strike

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The United Auto Workers Union's strike against all of the "Big 3" automakers is, what the union is calling, a limited strike in which workers at only some auto plants are involved. The union is striking at three factories, one each in Michigan and Ohio and the General Motors plant in Wentzville, Missouri, near St. Louis. Now, hundreds of workers at the GM assembly plant in KCK will likely be laid off sometime this week. GM's Wentzville facility provides parts to the KCK plant and, with the assembly line idled in Wentzville, the Wyandotte County plant's 2,000 employees will likely be sent home soon. The UAW Local that represents workers at the Ford plant in Claycomo, Missouri, say they have been asked to maintain "strike readiness."

==========

Three People Found Dead in Camper at Kansas Racetrack Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KC Star) — The bodies of three people were found Saturday inside a camper at a motocross track in Inman. The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately identify the victims but the Kansas City Star reports the victims included two children and a pregnant woman. As of Sunday evening, a GoFundMe page had raised $27,000 for the woman's husband and three-year-old son, the family's only surviving members.

==========

Midwest Towns Scramble as Drought Threatens Drinking Water

SEDAN, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — After more than a year of drought, some Midwest towns are now searching for new sources of drinking water. Some communities are also restricting water usage. Portions of southeast Kansas have suffered under persistent drought. The Kansas Reflector reports that the lack of rain has been so severe in the town of Sedan that it’s now threatening the local water supply, which comes from a nearby lake.

A community of about 900 people, Sedan has taken extraordinary measures to conserve the dwindling water supply. The city pool closed in the middle of the summer. So did the town’s only car wash. Local schools shut off drinking fountains, furnishing bottled water instead. Sedan has also banned residents from using tap water for plants or lawns.

Conservation efforts appear to be working. Sedan has cut its water usage by about 30% since entering a water emergency in early August.

This part of Kansas is suffering what the U.S. Drought Monitor characterizes as exceptional drought, its most severe category. While droughts frequently take a toll on agriculture here, residents are now facing unprecedented challenges with drinking water supplies. The U.S. Drought Monitor's map shows exceptional drought in parts of Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Texas, among other states.

==========

Farm Bureau Working to Raise Awareness About Mental Health for Kansas Farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) — The suicide rate among farmers and ranchers is about three times higher than in the general population. Mental health experts say there are several factors influencing that in Kansas including the state’s stubborn drought as well as numerous financial challenges. Steve McCloud, with the Kansas Farm Bureau, is also a farmer in Harvey County. "My feed supply this year is about one-fourth of what I normally harvest. No one ever wants to be the generation that loses the farm," he said. September is suicide prevention month and the Farm Bureau is working to reduce the stigma concerning mental health care among its members.

McCloud recently told a group of farmers and ranchers that it’s often difficult to reach out for help with mental health challenges. "Sometimes the hardest thing to do is raise your hand and say I need help. Farmers tend to be pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps folk, and it’s hard," he said. Kansas State University’s Research and Extension also offers suicide-prevention training to educate people on how to recognize the warning signs of suicide.

==========

Rising Rents in Kansas City Lead to More Evictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Beacon) — Rising rents in Kansas City have left more residents facing eviction. The national moratorium on evictions ended two years ago and landlords are looking to make up for lost income by raising the rent. The Kansas City Beacon reports that eviction efforts are now running higher than before the pandemic. So far this year, there have been nearly 1,400 evictions in Jackson County, Missouri.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have influenced landlords to raise rental costs. Many are looking to recoup the money they lost due to the national eviction moratoriums. According to the website Rent.com, the Kansas City area saw the highest yearly increase in rent among the 50 biggest cities in the country. In Jackson County, renters pay an average of $1,044 per month.

==========

Kansas Will No Longer Change People's Birth Certificates to Reflect Gender Identity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will no longer change transgender people’s birth certificates to reflect their gender identities. The state health department's announcement cites a new law that prevents the state from legally recognizing those identities. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment's decision makes Kansas one of a handful of states that won’t change transgender people’s birth certificates. It already was among the few states that don't change the gender marker on transgender people’s driver’s licenses.

==========

Fall Turkey Hunting Season Cancelled in Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) — Fall turkey hunting season has been cancelled in Kansas. Wildlife experts are trying to figure out why the species is declining. The wild turkey population is shrinking in many states. Fewer offspring appear to hatch and survive. In Kansas, wildlife officials estimate that turkey numbers have fallen by 60% since 2008. That led to canceling the fall hunt this year. The more-popular spring hunt is not canceled. Starting this winter, Kansas State University will study the turkey decline with funding from the state and the National Wild Turkey Federation.

==========

KC Chiefs Beat Jacksonville Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KPR) — The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 17-9, for their first win of the season. Tight end Travis Kelce returned after missing the season opener with a knee injury, and caught one of the two touchdown passes thrown by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But Kelce says the spotlight belonged to the Chiefs defense for preventing the Jaguars from scoring a touchdown. "We’ll keep growing. I know we’ve got great leadership. Right now, hats off to the defense and the way they’re playing - keeping us in games," he said. "We love them for it and we have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot on offense." Defensive tackle Chris Jones was in the starting lineup after settling his contract dispute. He recorded one-and-a-half sacks in the game. The Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday to play against the Chicago Bears.

==========

