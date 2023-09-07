Headlines for Thursday, September 7, 2023

Grizzly Blamed for Killing Kansas Woman Shot and Killed by Wildlife Officials

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear that fatally mauled a woman on a forest trail west of Yellowstone National Park in July and also attacked a person in Idaho three years ago was killed after it broke into a house near West Yellowstone over the weekend, Montana wildlife officials said Wednesday.

Early Saturday, a homeowner reported that a bear with a cub had broken through a kitchen window and taken a container of dog food, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a statement. Later that day agency workers captured the cub and shot the 10-year-old female grizzly with authorization from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, because grizzly bears are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Through genetic analysis and other identifying factors, the bear was confirmed to have been involved in the July 22 fatal attack on Amie Adamson, 48, a former teacher from Kansas, about 8 miles from West Yellowstone. Efforts to trap the bear at that time were unsuccessful.

The bear, which had been captured in 2017 for research purposes, was also involved in an attack in Idaho that injured a person near Henrys Lake State Park in 2020. The park is 16 miles by road from West Yellowstone. Both encounters with people were believed to have been defensive responses by the bear, officials said. The bear's 46-pound male cub is being held at the state wildlife rehabilitation center in Helena while arrangements are made to transfer it to a zoo.

==========

Report: 2 Fatalities, 16 DUI Arrests in Kansas over Labor Day Holiday Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Highway Patrol reports there were two fatal vehicle crashes during the long Labor Day holiday weekend. Neither fatality involved alcohol. In addition, state troopers made 16 DUI arrests and issued 687 speeding tickets from Friday, September 1st through Monday of this week. Troopers also assisted more than 770 motorists during that same time period. Click here to see the full report.

==========

Manifesto Leads to Man’s Arrest in Florida for Child Sex Crimes in Kansas, Other States

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) — A 24-page manifesto and confession to authorities in Florida led to one man’s arrest for hundreds of child sex crimes that span decades, some of which took place in Kansas. WIBW TV reports that Topeka police detectives recently assisted the Stuart, Florida, Police Department with an investigation into a case that covered hundreds of child sex crimes that spanned decades. Authorities say 61-year-old James Leonard Ward-Nichols was arrested August 26. Along with possession of child pornography, Ward-Nichols confessed to child sex crimes that span decades and occurred across the nation.

Ward-Nichols confessed to owning a storage unit in Topeka with hard drives full of child porn. In his typed confession, he said his storage locker in Topeka contains hours of footage of him pleasuring himself next to a Lawrence playground near the Raintree Montessori School. He said he had specifically chosen his housing in Lawrence to do so.

This was not his only crime in Kansas. Ward-Nichols said he also stole Bibles from and desecrated a small church in Alta Vista. He also claimed to have pleasured himself inside dozens of Dollar Generals in Kansas, Missouri, Colorado and other states. His confession also contains information detailing crimes that happened in New Jersey, Colorado, Arizona and other states.

==========

Kansas State Fair Begins 10-Day Run in Hutchinson Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair begins Friday in Hutchinson. The 10-day fair is a showcase of Kansas agriculture, industry and culture. The annual fair features food, music, displays, vendors, carnival rides and games. On September 15th, the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII Trophy will be on display. Attendees will have an opportunity to get up close and personal with the trophy (from 2-6 pm) that Friday afternoon at the House of Capper. For more information about the events, concerts and attractions, visit KansasStateFair.com.

==========

Wichita Shelter Staff: Domestic Violence on the Rise

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Kansas domestic violence shelters say the recent death of a pregnant Wichita woman coincides with a rise in domestic violence incidents. Zaiylah Bronson was 16 weeks pregnant. Her boyfriend was charged with capital murder last week. Homicide is the third-leading cause of death for pregnant Kansans. Amanda Meyers, with the Wichita Family Crisis Center, says Bronson’s death comes as the shelter sees more domestic violence survivors seeking help. “We’ve seen a dramatic increase. We have an increased capacity of three times the size of our previous facility... and we are full and bursting at the seams," she said. She urges anyone experiencing abuse to seek help.

Other Kansas shelters say they are also seeing a rise in domestic violence incidents. Andrea Quill, CEO of the Salina-based Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas, says the severity of abuse has also increased. She says the shelter is struggling to meet demand as federal pandemic money dries up. The national domestic violence hotline is (800) 799-7233.

==========

Kansas Selects Provider to Run Alternatives to Abortion Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/TCJ) — State officials have selected a Kansas-based nonprofit to administer a new program that will promote alternatives to abortion. Kansas lawmakers allocated $2 million for the program this year, which will be distributed to anti-abortion counseling centers. The pro-life centers offer resources to people with unplanned pregnancies. Some have faced criticism for using what critics label "unethical tactics." The Kansas Pregnancy Care Network was the only in-state group to submit an eligible bid to run the new program. It’s affiliated with a group that runs a similar program in Texas. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the newly-established Kansas Pregnancy Care Center will be led by former Kansas GOP Congressman Tim Huelskamp.

==========

Federal Programs Help Keep Kansas Kids Out of Foster Care

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Recent programs funded with federal money are helping Kansas keep kids out of foster care. The Family First program, created in 2018, gives states money to fund prevention services that help keep families intact so kids don’t end up in foster care. That could include therapy for families. In Kansas, multiple organizations say the programs are keeping over 90% of kids out of the foster care system. Nicole McCauley works for foster care agency St. Francis Ministries. She says money historically has supported foster parents and adoption. “That’s important,” McCauley says, “but so is keeping kids out of foster care in the first place. I think it strengthens the entire child welfare system.” Two separate audits say Kansas is struggling to care for kids once in foster care and the agencies say that makes this prevention work even more important. (Read more.)

==========

Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Questionable for Opener vs Lions with Knee Injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs' Travis Kelce was held out of Wednesday's final workout and listed as questionable for Thursday night's season opener against Detroit, one day after the All-Pro tight end hyperextended his knee in practice.

Kelce was the only player to carry an injury designation for the Super Bowl champions, who will be raising their latest banner before the first game of the NFL season.

That means that wide receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, both of whom have dealt with knee injuries throughout training camp, are expected to be in the lineup.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid did not discuss Kelce's injury in detail after Tuesday's practice, but a person familiar with the tests taken afterward told The Associated Press that there was no ligament damage. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the test results.

Kelce's brother and podcast partner, Eagles center Jason Kelce, told WIP on Wednesday that “he's got some swelling going on," and alluded to a bruise on the bone that could take some time to heal.

“From what we know right now,” Jason Kelce said, “his knee is fine. It's about getting that swelling down.”

The 33-year-old Kelce has not missed a game to injury since his rookie season in 2013, when he played in just one game before having a microfracture procedure to fix a cartilage problem in his knee. Kelce has twice been held out of meaningless games to end the regular season and missed a game in December 2021 when he tested positive to COVID-19.

Kelce had a career-high 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. That was enough to be voted first-team All-Pro for the fourth time and get selected to the Pro Bowl for the eighth straight season.

“I’ve been very fortunate that we have the best training staff in the league,” Kelce said earlier in the week, before he hurt his knee on a red zone play. "There’s a lot that goes into it. You just have to be a professional, and you just have to be very fortunate.

“Actually,” he said, “there’s lot of fortune that goes into the game and staying healthy and being out there every week.”

==========

Chiefs Begin NFL Title Defense Against Lions on Thursday Night at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just about everyone in the Kansas City Chiefs locker room has moved past their latest Super Bowl triumph by this point, turning their focus toward the Detroit Lions in Thursday night's NFL opener and the prospect of becoming the first repeat NFL champions in nearly two decades.

Keeping that focus has been hard, though.

The Chiefs spent the offseason wondering whether Chris Jones would end his holdout, and it appears that the All-Pro defensive tackle is content taking it right into the regular season. Then on Tuesday, the Chiefs watched All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce limp off the practice field with a hyperextended knee, putting his availability for the Lions in question.

Throw in the fact that Chiefs fans are still talking about their February victory over Philadelphia, their attempt to set a record for largest pregame tailgate, and a banner-raising ceremony greeting their entrance to Arrowhead Stadium and, well, there are more than enough reasons for the Chiefs to be distracted as they begin pursuit of a fourth Super Bowl trip in five years.

“Listen, right now the guys are focused on the Lions,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who has won eight consecutive openers. “All that other stuff — it's going to be an exciting environment, but right now we've got to make sure we're not looking at all that stuff and we're looking at the Lions. They get your attention when you watch the tape.”

Indeed, the Lions responded to losing six of their first seven games last season by winning eight of their last 10, and there were few offenses in the NFL that were scoring at the same clip as Jared Goff and Co. down the stretch.

The Lions could be even better on that side of the ball, too. The picked up David Montgomery in free agency, chose fellow running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of the draft and selected tight end Sam LaPorta in the third round.

“The last two years we haven’t started quick,” Goff said. “There’s a little bit of an increased awareness of it, I think, making sure that we don’t dig ourselves in a hole. But the same time, we’re trying to win every game.”

So are the Chiefs, who have done a pretty good job of it.

They have won the AFC West the past seven seasons, hosted the conference title game a record five straight years, and Patrick Mahomes — the reigning league MVP — has never lost an opener in five games as the starting quarterback.

Four of those games the Chiefs won by double digits with Mahomes throwing 18 touchdown passes and no interceptions.

“Obviously the preseason is one thing," he said, "but taking that next step into the regular season will be big, and it's not always going to be perfect. But how are you going to battle the entire game to find a way to win?'

MISSING FROM ACTION

Jones has already racked up millions in fines for missing training camp and the preseason, but the Chiefs' star defensive tackle now faces the prospect of losing about $1.1 million in game checks for each week he is gone.

Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million deal, and has been holding out in the hopes of landing a more lucrative long-term deal.

KELCE CONCERNS

The Chiefs' star tight end hyperextended his knee during Tuesday's last full workout for the Lions. The 33-year-old Kelce has not missed a game because of injury since his rookie year, when he had surgery on his knee, and he is coming off perhaps the best season of his 10-year career. He had a career-best 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

PRIMED FOR PRIME TIME

Detroit is aiming to get off to a better start this season and hopes joint practices against the Giants and Jaguars will help.

“It was two good teams, two playoff teams, two teams with completely different styles of defense,” Goff said. “It was a really good four days of work for us and was able to kind of be a barometer for where we were at and some things to learn from.”

NEW-LOOK BACKFIELD

The Lions had a top-five offense last season in part because they finished 11th in rushing, their best showing on the ground since 1997, when future Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders had a 2,000-yard season. But they dealt D’Andre Swift to the Eagles and Jamaal Williams left for the Saints, so general manager Brad Holmes signed David Montgomery away from the Bears and drafted Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama with the No. 12 pick overall, putting them behind one of the league’s best offensive lines.

“Gibby’s kind of the speed, quick guy and David is a bit more of the stronger,” Goff said. “We plan to hand it off to both of them and throw it to both of them at some points this season and they’re both extremely explosive.”

BOUNCING BACK

The Lions are thrilled that Levi Onwuzurike, a backup in 16 games two years ago, is back to bolster their depth on the defensive line. He missed last season with a back injury that required a spinal-fusion surgery that could have ended his career.

“He’s been through a lot and through it all," Lions coach Dan Campbell said, "and the guy has never complained.”

==========

Chiefs All-Pro Chris Jones in Holdout as Season Approaches: 'I Just Want a Raise'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones says he “just wants a raise” as he threatens to take his holdout into the regular season with Kansas City scheduled to face the Detroit Lions in the NFL's opener Thursday night. Jones was back in Kansas City on Wednesday to visit with children and their families at Ronald McDonald House Charities. The All-Pro pass rusher left open the possibility he could be on the field against the Lions, and reaffirmed his hope that he can sign a long-term deal with the Chiefs. The 29-year-old Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract.

==========

