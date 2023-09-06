Headlines for Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Meteorologists: This Summer Was a Global Heat Record Breaker

GENEVA (AP) — Earth has sweltered through its hottest Northern Hemisphere summer ever measured, with a record warm August capping a season of brutal and deadly temperatures, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Last month was not only the hottest August scientists ever recorded by far with modern equipment, it was also the second hottest month measured, behind only July 2023, WMO and the European climate service Copernicus announced Wednesday. August was about 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial averages. That is the threshold that the world is trying not to pass, though scientists are more concerned about rises in temperatures over decades, not merely a blip over a month's time.

The world's oceans — more than 70% of the Earth's surface — were the hottest ever recorded, nearly 21 C (69.8 F), and have set high temperature rks for three consecutive months, the WMO and Copernicus said. "The dog days of summer are not just barking, they are biting," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement. "Climate breakdown has begun."

So far, 2023 is the second hottest year on record, behind 2016, according to Copernicus.

Scientists blame ever warming human-caused climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas with an extra push from a natural El Nino, which is a temporary warming of parts of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide. Usually an El Nino, which started earlier this year, adds extra heat to global temperatures but more so in its second year. Climatologist Andrew Weaver said the numbers announced by WMO and Copernicus come as no surprise, bemoaning how governments have not appeared to take the issue of global warming seriously enough. He expressed concern that the public will just forget the issue when temperatures fall again.

==========

Anonymous Donor Gives $50 Million to KU School of Business

LAWRENCE, Kan. — An anonymous donor has given $50 million to the business school at the University of Kansas to support undergraduate students and faculty research. The Kansas Reflector reports that this is the largest gift ever received by the School of Business. The funding has been earmarked to support students through study abroad, entrepreneurship and career-focused programs as well as initiatives tied to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. The donation will also support faculty professorships and fellowships.

“While a gift of this size is certainly newsworthy, it’s what this gift will enable that is truly worth noting,” said Dan Martin, president of the KU Endowment. “The impact of such a sizable gift will have a ripple effect that extends well beyond this current moment in time.”

KU said the donor was inspired by the business school’s accomplishments over time and the strategic planning process initiated in 2017.

==========

Kansas Legislature Considers New Retirement Plan for State Workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The chair of the Kansas Senate’s tax committee wants to create a new retirement plan for state workers. It could ultimately reduce costs for the state, but would not pay a guaranteed benefit to workers like the current pension. Republican Senator Caryn Tyson plans to hold hearings on a bill that would create the new system. It would match employee contributions into a retirement plan, similar to a 401(k). Lawmakers will consider creating the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) after the legislative session starts in January. Tyson says the healthy Kansas budget makes the shift possible. “If we could start converting to the TSP system, especially with the money in the bank now, now would be the time to do it,” Tyson sad. The plan could lead to higher investment returns for workers and would save the state money in the long term. Under the change, the investment risk would be shifted to workers and they wouldn’t have a guaranteed payout at retirement. The state infused more than $1 billion in KPERS in 2022. Tyson believes that is a temporary fix and that phasing out KPERS entirely will save taxpayers money.

==========

Kaw Official: Kansas Schools Should Offer Tribal Members Full Scholarships

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) - A Kaw Nation official says universities in Kansas should offer full scholarships to members of the tribe. The Kaw Nation once inhabited nearly half of Kansas. The federal government forced the Kaw out of Kansas 150 years ago and gave some of the territory to Kansas State University and schools in several other states. The schools sold that land at a massive profit. Jim Pepper Henry, vice chairman of the Kaw Nation, is calling for full scholarships for all Kaw students. “If you were to take that 22 million acres in today’s dollars - and the resources that have come from that land - it’s in the multi-trillion dollars,” Henry said. The Kansas Board of Regents, which governs universities in the state, replied that it grants in-state tuition to Kaw students who don’t live in Kansas.

==========

Kansas Newspaper's Lawyer: Police Didn't Follow Warrant in Last Month's Newsroom Raid

UNDATED (AP) — Police officers who raided a small Kansas newspaper's offices last month didn't follow the requirements of the search warrant to only seize computers that had been directly involved in suspected identity theft, according to the newspaper's lawyer.

Authorities released data to the newspaper last week showing police spent 1 hour and 20 minutes fruitlessly searching one computer for signs it was used to look up the driving record of a local restaurant owner and the status of her driver's license on the Kansas Department of Revenue's site. No evidence was found. But the Marion County Record 's attorney Bernie Rhodes said Tuesday that police seized that computer and then took all the other computers in the newsroom along with two reporters' cell phones without checking to see if any of those devices were involved.

“So it’s a complete and total sham, which is, in my view, simply more evidence that this so-called search was just a pretense to intimidate the newspaper,” Rhodes said.

The Record's publisher, Eric Meyer, whose home was also searched on August 11 along with the home of a city council member, has said he thinks the the search was motivated by the newspaper's investigation of Police Chief Gideon Cody's background with the Kansas City Police Department before he was hired in Marion earlier this year.

Cody didn't respond to email questions from The Associated Press on Tuesday. He defended the search initially, but hasn't said much publicly since the Kansas Bureau of Investigation took over the case. He said in affidavits used to obtain the search warrants that he had probable cause to believe the newspaper and City Council member Ruth Herbel, whose home was also raided, had violated state laws against identity theft or computer crimes.

Police had said in court documents that investigators believed the newspaper may have acted illegally to obtain personal information about a local restaurant owner. But a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Revenue has said the search a reporter did after they received some information from a tipster was legal.

The KBI hasn't offered updates on its investigation or when it might turn over its findings to the local prosecutor in the central Kansas town of about 1,900 people.

Video of the raid on the home of publisher Eric Meyer shows how distraught his 98-year-old mother became as officers searched through their belongings. Meyer said he believes that stress contributed to the death of his mother, Joan Meyer, a day later.

The raids have been sharply criticized nationally because of the implications for the press protections outlined in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. But now Rhodes said he believes there were also violations of the Fourth Amendment's restrictions on unreasonable searches.

In the search warrant, the judge directed police to “conduct a preview search of all located digital communications devices and digital storage media to exclude from seizure those which have not been involved in the identity theft.”

Rhodes said the data reviewed by his forensic expert shows that didn't happen. Rhodes is still gathering evidence for the lawsuit he plans to file on the newspaper's behalf, but one of the Record's reporters already filed her own lawsuit against police.

Marion County Attorney Joel Ensey didn't immediately respond to questions Tuesday about the search warrants. But a few days after the raids, he said, there wasn't enough evidence to justify the searches so he ordered authorities to return everything they seized.

Legal experts believe the raid on the newspaper violated a federal privacy law or a state law shielding journalists from having to identify sources or turn over unpublished material to law enforcement.

==========

Federal Programs Help Keep Kansas Kids Out of Foster Care

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Recent programs funded with federal money are helping Kansas keep kids out of foster care. The Family First program, created in 2018, gives states money to fund prevention services that help keep families intact so kids don’t end up in foster care. That could include therapy for families. In Kansas, multiple organizations say the programs are keeping over 90% of kids out of the foster care system. Nicole McCauley works for foster care agency St. Francis Ministries. She says money historically has supported foster parents and adoption. “That’s important,” McCauley says, “but so is keeping kids out of foster care in the first place. I think it strengthens the entire child welfare system.” Two separate audits say Kansas is struggling to care for kids once in foster care and the agencies say that makes this prevention work even more important. (Read more.)

==========

DHS Awards $1.3 Million to Recruit, Train Kansas Volunteer Firefighters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded the Kansas State Fire Fighters Association more than $1.3 million in grant funding to help recruit and volunteer firefighters across Kansas. Now the Fire Fighters Association is asking Kansans to step up and volunteer. WIBW TV reports that the grant will fund a 4-year project to include recruitment campaigns, training in basic firefighting skills, gear for trainees and leadership training. The association says there has been a 20% to 30% decline in the number of volunteer firefighters across the country. Those volunteers protect a total of nearly two-thirds of the all the land in the country including much of rural Kansas. In addition to frontline firefighters, the grant is intended to help recruit computer technicians, dispatchers and other support staff.

==========

The Chiefs Have Won 8 Straight Season Openers but That's Still Not the Longest Streak

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been fast starters to the NFL season. The defending-champion Chiefs head into their opener Thursday night at home against Detroit having won eight straight regular-season openers, which is tied for the fifth longest streak of the Super Bowl era. Kansas City last lost in Week 1 back in 2014 with Alex Smith at quarterback when they fell 26-10 to Tennessee in a game played before Mahomes had even made his college debut. Mahomes has thrown at least three touchdown passes in all five of his season openers. Only three QBs have more openers with at least three TD passes in their entire careers. They have a long way to go to catch the longest streak ever as the Cowboys won 17 straight openers between 1965-81. The last team to win more than eight straight was the New England Patriots, who won 10 in a row from 2004-13.

Mahomes has been particularly sharp to start the season, throwing at least three TD passes in all five season-opening starts in his career for the longest streak ever. The only QBs to have more than five career Week 1 games with at least three TD passes are Tom Brady (nine), Dan Marino (seven) and Drew Brees (six).

In fact, only nine teams other than the Chiefs have had five Week 1 games with at least three TD passes in the last 20 seasons. The Bengals have the longest drought of that kind with none since Boomer Esiason did it in 1988.

==========

Royals Get "Balk Off" Win over White Sox After Rallying from 6-0 Deficit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gregory Santos balked with the bases-loaded as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 7-6 Tuesday night. The Royals overcame a 6-0 deficit to claim the victory. It was the Royals first series win since August 1-3 against the Mets, ironically a series that included the first balk-off win in franchise history. The Royals entered the ninth trailing 6-5. Nick Loftin reached on an error and went to second on a single by Michael Massey. Maikel Garcia hit into a fielder's choice before Bobby Witt Jr. singled in the tying run. With two outs, Santos intentionally walked MJ Melendez to load the bases, bringing up Edward Olivares. Santos was called for a balk on his first pitch to Olivares.

The White Sox and Royals will play the final game of the three-game series Wednesday night.

==========

