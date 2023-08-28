Headlines for Monday, August 28, 2023

Mother Sues KCK Public Schools For Not Protecting Her Son from Sexual Harassment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KC Star) — The mother of a Wyandotte County middle school student is suing the Kansas City, Kansas, Unified School District for allegedly failing to protect her sixth-grade student from sexual harassment. The Kansas City Star reports that the boy says he was groped and verbally abused by another sixth grader while attending Eisenhower Middle School in KCK. The alleged victim says the other sixth grader touched him inappropriately on multiple occasions. The mother contends that the school was negligent for not taking steps to stop the abuse. The lawsuit seeks damages for post-traumatic stress disorder and humiliation following the abuse. It is also seeking punitive damages for what the lawsuit calls the district’s “reckless indifference.”

===========

Missouri's Ban on Gender Affirming Medical Care Takes Effect

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP/KPR) — Missouri's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors is now in effect, following a judge's ruling. The ruling means that minors in Missouri who are already on puberty blockers will be allowed to continue, but other minors won't have access to those drugs. Health care providers will be prohibited from performing gender-affirming surgery on minors and, Missouri's Medicaid program will no longer cover gender-affirming care for adults.

==========

West Nile Virus Human and Animal Cases Reported in Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) — State health officials say two people have died from symptoms related to the West Nile virus over the summer and at least seven people have become ill. Multiple cases of West Nile virus have also been confirmed in horses across the state over the past few weeks. The animal cases have been reported in Douglas, Barber, Butler, and Pratt counties. State officials say West Nile is a preventable disease with annual vaccinations that have proven effective. All horse owners are asked to consult with their local veterinarians and make a vaccination plan for their animals. The virus that can infect humans as well as horses, birds and other species. It is carried and transmitted by mosquitoes.

(Earlier reporting...)

Douglas County, Three Others Report West Nile Virus in Horses

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) — Multiple cases of West Nile virus (WNV) have been confirmed in horses across the state over the past few weeks. The cases have been reported in Barber, Butler, Douglas and Pratt counties. The Kansas Department of Agriculture says West Nile virus is a preventable disease, with annual vaccinations that have proven highly effective. All of the confirmed cases of the virus in Kansas were in unvaccinated horses or horses with an unknown vaccination history so they were assumed to be unvaccinated. Officials say all horse owners should consult with their local veterinarians and make a vaccination plan for their horses.

The virus that can infect humans, horses, birds and other species. Horses infected with the virus can have symptoms that range from depression, loss of appetite and fever to severe neurologic signs such as incoordination, weakness, inability to rise, and hypersensitivity to touch or sound. The virus can be fatal in horses. The virus is carried and transmitted by mosquitoes.

Click here for more information about West Nile virus and other animal disease issues in Kansas.

==========

Leavenworth County Man Pleads Guilty in DUI Crash That Killed Wife

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — A man has pleaded guilty in Leavenworth County in a drunk driving crash that killed his wife. Prosecutors say 59-year-old Gregory A. Zule, of Easton, entered guilty pleas to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence. KSHB TV reports that the crash happened July 15 in rural Leavenworth County. Zule was driving a Utility Task Vehicle with his wife as the passenger. Zule told sheriff's deputies that he swerved to miss a deer and that caused the UTV to roll and crash, killing his 58-year-old wife, Charlene "Sherry" Zule. Sentencing is set for October 6.

===========

Small Plane Crashes in McPherson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/KPR) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash in central Kansas over the weekend. WIBW TV reports that the 1941 single-engine Piper came down shortly before noon Saturday during an aborted takeoff in McPherson County. Authorities say the pilot, 33-year-old Justin Coletti of Salina, was not injured. He had landed in a field and was attempting to take off again when the plane nosed into the ground.

===========

Suicide Rates Rising in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Suicide rates are rising across the country and Kansas is no exception. The highest suicide rates in Kansas are in the state’s least populated counties. And the state’s youth suicide rate is higher than the national average. Wyatt Beckman, with the Kansas Health Institute, says suicide rates rose rapidly starting in 2007. “The suicide rate in our final two time periods was significantly higher for every single peer group," he said. The state’s suicide rate ranked 33rd overall. Kansans can call or text the new emergency 988 number for help when going through a mental health crisis.

==========

Kansas to Conduct Survey to Decide Where to Spend Opioid Settlement Money

TOPEKA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) — The State of Kansas plans to conduct a statewide assessment of substance use disorder needs. The $1.5 million dollar assessment funded by opioid settlement money will take a comprehensive look at the needs of providers that help people with substance abuse. The state is currently looking for an entity to conduct the study. The assessment will help inform the board deciding where future state opioid settlement funds should go. Alyssa Nava is with the Sunflower Foundation, a Topeka nonprofit focused on health. She says the assessment will range from early childhood to long-term recovery. “We understand it is a spectrum and individuals just don't magically appear in one area," she said. The first round of opioid settlement funds for treatment will be awarded to providers in September. Funds for prevention will be disbursed later this year.

==========

SNAP Benefits Still Up for Debate in New Farm Bill

UNDATED (HPM) — As part of the Farm Bill, some Republican lawmakers want to see more changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits, which used to be called Food Stamps. Congress expanded work requirements for SNAP earlier this summer. Harvest Public Media reports that the negotiations come at a time when food insecurity is on the rise. About 27 million people are living in households that haven’t had enough food in the last week. That's according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey. That’s up more than 11% from January. Thomas Gremillion is the food policy director for the Consumer Federation of America. He says if Congress cuts SNAP benefits, low-income households will have to spend even more of their tight budgets on food. “Cutting back on SNAP benefits, right at a time when food prices have really skyrocketed over the last couple of years, yeah, it’s a recipe for disaster," he said. Lawmakers have until September 30th to hammer out a new farm bill, but officials are already talking about an extension.

==========

Lawmakers Want More Study into Maternal, Post-partum Mental Health Needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — State lawmakers will dive deeper into mental health challenges facing new mothers who recently had babies or are still pregnant. That came at the urging of two doctors who said this population is underserved. Mental health disorders are one of most common pregnancy-related causes of death in Kansas and the country overall. Tara Chettier is an OBGYN. She often sees patients who are about to give birth or recently gave birth struggle to find mental health care to help them. Chettier says that could be due to a lack of preventative screening or too few mental health experts who specialize in pregnant women. But that isn’t the only cause. “There is, I think, large societal pressure to make this the happiest time of your life. And to be superwoman," she said. State lawmakers want the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to study this issue more so they can discuss it further.

==========

More Parents Rights Legislation Expected Next Session in Topeka

WICHITA, Kan. (KWUM/KNS) — Conservative lawmakers in Kansas want to give parents more control over what’s taught in public schools. A new report by the free-speech group PEN America finds state lawmakers across the country introduced nearly 400 parents’ rights bills since January of 2021. Missouri led the nation with 31 proposals. Kansas lawmakers have floated seven bills and passed one, which Democratic Governor Laura Kelly vetoed earlier this year.

Some of the proposals require teachers to post class materials online. Others make it easier for parents to object to certain books and have them removed from school libraries. Nadine Farid Johnson, with PEN America, says more teachers and librarians worry that their lessons will run up against opposition. “There really is a movement to censor the freedom to learn and to read in schools," she said. "But it’s really becoming more multi-faceted, which is why it’s concerning.” Supporters of the bills argue that parents' rights need to be outlined in state law.

==========

Overland Park Gymnasts Achieve at National Championships

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCUR/KPR) — On the national level, Simone Biles stole the show with her eighth all-around title at the gymnastics national championships in San Jose, California. But two Overland Park gymnasts also had milestone achievements. After the championships, Leanne Wong and Amelia Disidore were selected to the USA national team. Wong earned a bronze medal for a third-place finish in all-around, her best finish at the national championships. The key was an improvement in her floor exercise after a rough go on the first day of competition.

Wong currently trains at the University of Florida, where she’s a pre-med student in her sophomore year. Disidore finished tenth at the national championships. As national team members, both will attend a selection camp next month to determine the USA roster that will compete at the world championships this fall in Belgium.

==========

