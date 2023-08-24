Headlines for Thursday, August 24, 2023

Man Suspected in Wichita Murder Case Arrested After Standoff in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — A Lawrence man suspected in a Wichita homicide surrendered to police Wednesday afternoon after an hours-long standoff just west of the University of Kansas campus. The Lawrence Journal World reports that 63-year-old Kevin L. Harris has been charged with first-degree murder in Sedgwick County in connection with the Monday death of Jose Lumbreras in Wichita. Lawrence Police say they were alerted that the suspect was at the Meadowbrook Apartments complex on Bob Billings Parkway. When it became clear that the man, who was believed to be armed, was not going to come out, officers began evacuating the building. Negotiators convinced Harris to allow another person in the apartment to leave before he finally surrendered around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. Harris has since been turned over to Wichita police.

Authorities Name BTK Serial Killer as Prime Suspect in Two Unsolved Cases

UNDATED (AP) — Authorities say Wichita's BTK serial killer is the prime suspect in at least two unsolved cases, including one in Oklahoma that led authorities to dig this week near Dennis Rader's former property in Park City, Kansas, just north of Wichita. Oklahoma authorities say that the investigation into whether Rader was responsible for additional crimes started with the re-examination of the 1976 disappearance of teenager Cynthia Kinney in Pawhuska, a small town on the Osage Nation reservation in northern Oklahoma. The case was reopened in December. Investigators are also re-examining the death of 22-year-old Shawna Beth Garber, whose body was discovered in December 1990 in McDonald County, in southwest Missouri.

Authorities Suspect BTK Killer Involved in Cold Case Murders

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Oklahoma authorities say items of interest were uncovered during a search this week at the former home of serial killer Dennis Rader in a suburb of Wichita. The Osage County, Oklahoma, Sheriff’s Office searched a vacant lot in Park City where Rader's home used to stand. Detectives say Rader could be tied to the disappearance of an Oklahoma teenager in 1976 and the 1990 murder of a Missouri woman. Authorities would not disclose what items were found in Park City. They say the evidence will be examined to determine whether it’s connected to ongoing cases. Rader was known as the BTK serial killer, who terrorized the city of Wichita for decades. He pleaded guilty to 10 murders that took place in and around Wichita between 1974 and 1991.

Kansas Lawmakers Discuss Guidelines for State Agency Use of AI

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) — Kansas lawmakers are taking steps to gain control over how artificial intelligence is used in the state government. Kansas officials are embracing AI but maintaining that security is the top priority. WIBW TV reports that the Generative Artificial Intelligence Policy outlines how state agencies and state employees can use AI without threatening security. The state’s Information Technology Office says the policy recommends using artificial intelligence as a guide, rather than a sole source of factual information. It includes a number of guidelines and best practices. For example, state employees cannot use AI to impersonate anyone. The state’s tech experts are telling policy makers that AI can increase the productivity and efficiency of certain jobs but they emphasize that artificial intelligence is not a threat to any human jobs.

Two Kansas Lawmakers Push for New Search Warrant Laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Two Kansas Democrats say they'll introduce legislation next session designed to make it more difficult for law enforcement agencies to get a search warrant. The move comes in the wake of the police raid on a small-town newspaper in Marion County. House Minority Leader Vic Miller and Representative Jason Probst say they'll propose a bill in January that would require search warrants to be approved by a district court judge and not simply by a magistrate.“It’s a recognition that when you are talking about district judges, we’re talking about people with a stronger background in these kind of decisions," he said. It was a magistrate judge that allowed police to raid the Marion County Record, seizing cell phones and computers. “I think the central idea is to slow down law enforcement from being able to get a warrant and then move immediately into searching and seizing property without judicial review," Probst said. Miller and Probst say their proposal may not be the ultimate solution, but they hope it will start a larger conversation.

KC Nursing Home Evacuated Due to HVAC Failure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A broken air conditioner led to the evacuation of a nursing home in Kansas City Tuesday. The Kansas City Fire Department says crews avacuated 117 patients from Parkview Healthcare (located at 128 North Hardesty) and relocated them to other local nursing homes via city buses. WDAF TV reports that seven of the patients had COVID-19 and were taken to area hospitals. No other illnesses or heat-related issues were reported. It's unclear what led to the HVAC failure or when repairs might be completed. The Kansas City area remains under an Excessive Heat Warning this week.

HVAC Issues Force Kansas Schools to Cancel Classes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One school in Wichita and another in McPherson called off classes this week due to HVAC systems breaking down. The school closures affected about 1,300 students. Wichita’s Horace Mann Magnet School and McPherson High School both had to cancel classes Tuesday because of broken air conditioners. KSNW TV reports that Wichita area heating and air companies have been receiving a couple hundred calls a day for AC repairs.

Topeka Leaders Discuss Proposals for Dealing with Homelessness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) — The city of Topeka is looking for ways to address its growing homeless problem. During its Tuesday meeting, the city council listened to proposed amendments to the local camping ordinance. Some of the proposals include a ban on camping in neighborhoods, limiting camping hours and restricting the number of days a person can camp in a given area. WIBW TV reports that another proposal suggests banning all camping within a certain distance of trails and sidewalks.

State Examines Problems that Led to Medicaid Dis-enrollment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas officials say they’re working to address problems that led to a high number of residents being kicked off Medicaid rolls because of paperwork issues. After a three-year pause on Medicaid dis-enrollments was lifted this spring, some Kansans lost coverage due to slow mail and long wait times on the telephone. Tanya Palmer, with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), told lawmakers about some of the challenges. “It caused some members to not be able to return their renewal form by the deadline for reasons outside of their control," she said. Palmer says the department increased staffing and reduced its average call hold time from 43 minutes in April to 10 minutes in August. The agency says 78,000 Kansans lost Medicaid coverage between May and July and about 60,000 of those dis-enrollments were due to paperwork issues. A majority of those who lost coverage were children.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Not Hiding Favoritism for Teams Staying in League

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark isn't hiding his favoritism for teams that will be staying in the conference. Yormark said Wednesday that he plans to be at 11th-ranked Texas' final regular-season game as a Big 12 member when it hosts Texas Tech the night after Thanksgiving. The commissioner had a message for second-year Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire. “Coach, I’m not going to put any pressure on you, but I’m going to be in Austin for Thanksgiving,” Yormark said as he addressed the Red Raider Club kickoff luncheon. “And you better take care of business like you did right here in Lubbock last year.”

The Red Raiders were 8-5 last season in McGuire’s debut and had their first winning record (5-4) in conference play since 2009. They beat both Texas and Oklahoma in the same season for the first time, both in overtime at home. The Longhorns and Oklahoma are going into their final Big 12 season before moving next year to the Southeastern Conference. When they announced two summers ago they were leaving, it was anticipated that they could remain through the 2024-25 academic year, coinciding with the league's current media rights deal. But things have worked out for them to go after this season, amid other changes. “Candidly, we were able to get Texas and Oklahoma out a year early. That was a big deal for us, and I think all of you,” Yormark said, drawing applause from Tech fans.

There will be 14 teams in the Big 12 this season, with BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF coming in before Texas and Oklahoma switch leagues. The Big 12 will grow to 16 teams next year with the additions of current Pac-12 teams Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.

“We went through a ton of modeling, different scenarios over the last year. We had a mission and a vision and we ultimately realized it,” Yormark said of expansion. “We got lucky because in life you need to get lucky, and we did. But the dream scenario was to go to 16, and we did.”

New Royals Ballpark Will No Longer Carry Kauffman Name

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — When the Kansas City Royals move into a new stadium in a few years, baseball fans will no longer be able to say they are going to a game at the “K”. For the first 20 years of its existence, starting in 1973, Kauffman Stadium was known simply as Royals Stadium. The stadium, which has been the home of the Royals for 50 years was renamed in 1993 in honor of the team’s founder, Ewing Kauffman. KSHB TV reports when a new stadium is built, it will not keep the old stadium’s name. The current plans for a new stadium refer to it as Royals Park. The Royals presented renderings this week for the two proposed sites for the new ballpark. One is located in downtown Kansas City, the other possible site lies in North Kansas City. The club plans to announce its preferred site by the end of next month and hopes to have a new stadium ready for Opening Day in 2028.

