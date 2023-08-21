Headlines for Monday, August 21, 2023

Sweltering Temps Bring Misery to Central U.S

HOUSTON (AP/KPR) — Sweltering temperatures are lingering in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes. The extreme heat prompted Texas' electric power grid manager to ask residents to voluntary conserve power Sunday night. Record highs have been recorded in Texas and other states. People were told to chug extra water while mowing lawns or exercising outdoors Sunday, and to check on neighbors to ensure air conditioning is available. Stifling heat in Texas overwhelmed new students taking part in orientation at Prairie View A&M University, northwest of Houston. University officials said they were reviewing operations after 38 students were hospitalized Friday night.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area was expected to reach 110 F Sunday after hitting 108 F Saturday, said Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The record high for those dates was 107 F, set in 2011. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, on Sunday asked the state's 30 million residents to voluntarily reduce power use from 7 PM to 10 PM because of "extreme temperatures, continued high demand and unexpected loss of thermal generation."

The heat wave causing misery this weekend is just the latest to punish the U.S. this year. Scientists have long warned that climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, by deforestation and by certain agricultural practices, will lead to more and prolonged bouts of extreme weather, including hotter temperatures. The entire globe has simmered to record heat both in June and July. And if that's not enough, smoke from wildfires, floods and droughts have caused problems globally.

The National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings Sunday for parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska. Heat advisories or watches were also in place in parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and South Dakota.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports just 600 to 700 heat deaths annually in the United States. But experts say the mishmash of ways that more than 3,000 counties calculate heat deaths means the public doesn't really know how many people die in the U.S. each year.

The humidity is also causing misery. According to the National Weather Service in Topeka, the relative humidity in Lawrence this (MON) morning was 94%.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains is effect for eastern Kansas through 10 pm Thursday.

==========

Court Documents Suggest Reason for Police Raid of Small Town Kansas Newspaper

MARION, Kan. (AP) — The police chief who led the raid of a Kansas newspaper alleged in previously unreleased court documents a reporter either impersonated someone else or lied about her intentions when she obtained the driving records of a local business owner. But reporter Phyllis Zorn, Marion County Record Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer and the newspaper's attorney said Sunday that no laws were broken when Zorn accessed a public state website for information on restaurant operator Kari Newell.

The raid carried out August 11 and led by Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody brought international attention to the small central Kansas town that now finds itself at the center of a debate over press freedoms. Police seized computers, personal cellphones and a router from the newspaper, but all items were released Wednesday after the county prosecutor concluded there wasn't enough evidence to justify the action.

Late Saturday, the Record's attorney, Bernie Rhodes, provided copies of the affidavits used in the raid to The Associated Press and other news media. The documents that had previously not been released. They showed that Zorn's obtaining of Newell's driving record was the driving force behind the raid.

The newspaper, acting on a tip, checked the public website of the Kansas Department of Revenue for the status of Newell's driver's license as it related to a 2008 conviction for drunk driving. Cody wrote in the affidavit that the Department of Revenue told him that those who downloaded the information were Record reporter Phyllis Zorn and someone using the name "Kari Newell." Cody wrote that he contacted Newell who said "someone obviously stole her identity." As a result, Cody wrote: "Downloading the document involved either impersonating the victim or lying about the reasons why the record was being sought."

The license records are normally confidential under state law, but can be accessed under certain circumstances, cited in the affidavit. The online user can request their own records but must provide a driver's license number and date of birth. The records may also be provided in other instances, such as to lawyers for use in a legal matter; for insurance claim investigations; and for research projects about statistical reports with the caveat that the personal information won't be disclosed.

Meyer said Zorn actually contacted the Department of Revenue before her online search and was instructed how to search records. Zorn, asked to respond to the allegations that she used Newell's name to obtain Newell's personal information, said, "My response is I went to a Kansas Department of Revenue website and that's where I got the information." She added, "Not to my knowledge was anything illegal or wrong."

Rhodes, the newspaper's attorney, said Zorn's actions were legal under both state and federal laws. Using the subject's name "is not identity theft," Rhodes said. "That's just the way of accessing that person's record."

The newspaper had Newell's driver's license number and date of birth because a source provided it, unsolicited, Meyer said. Ultimately, the Record decided not to write about Newell's record. But when she revealed at a subsequent City Council meeting that she had driven while her license was suspended, that was reported.

The investigation into whether the newspaper broke state laws continues, now led by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. State Attorney General Kris Kobach has said he doesn't see the KBI's role as investigating the conduct of the police.

Some legal experts believe the August 11 raid violated a federal privacy law that protects journalists from having their newsrooms searched. Some also believe it violated a Kansas law that makes it more difficult to force reporters and editors to disclose their sources or unpublished material.

Cody has not responded to several requests for comment, including an email request on Sunday. He defended the raid in a Facebook post soon after it happened, saying the federal law shielding journalists from newsroom searches makes an exception specifically for "when there is reason to believe the journalist is taking part in the underlying wrongdoing."

The Record received an outpouring of support from other news organizations and media groups after the raid. Meyer said it has picked up at least 4,000 additional subscribers, enough to double the size of its press run, though many of the new subscriptions are digital.

Meyer blamed the stress from the raid for the August. 12 death of his 98-year-old mother, Joan Meyer, the paper's co-owner. Her funeral services were held Saturday.

==========

Former Respiratory Therapist in Missouri Sentenced in Connection with Patient Deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri respiratory therapist who pleaded guilty in the deaths of two hospital patients has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Jennifer Hall was initially charged with two counts of first-degree murder but pleaded guilty in April to reduced first-degree involuntary manslaughter counts in the deaths of 75-year-old Fern Franco and 37-year-old David Wesley Harper. She also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted second-degree assault. KCTV-TV reports that Hall was sentenced Friday. Franco and Harper were among nine patients who died at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe over several months in 2002 in what charging documents describe as "medically suspicious" events.

"A sentence 20 years in the making," Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren said in a statement. He noted that Hall will eventually be eligible for parole. "But for now, we all sleep better knowing she is behind bars," he said. From December 2001, when Hall started working at the hospital, until she was placed on administrative leave the following May, there also were 18 cardiac arrests or "Code Blue" events, up from an average of one a year before then.

The case was revived after an analysis of Franco's tissue samples found morphine and a powerful muscle relaxant used in anesthesia in her system. Neither drug was prescribed or ordered for her by her doctors, investigators said.

Some staff at the hospital believed Hall was responsible because of her proximity to the stricken patients, her access to deadly pharmaceuticals, and because she notified staff of every patient's cardiac emergency, according to court documents. Hall had previously denied any involvement in the deaths.

==========

Kansas Judge Allows ACLU to Intervene in Lawsuit over Gender ID on Driver's Licenses

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — A judge has agreed to allow the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas to intervene in a lawsuit that seeks to force the state to list the sex that people were assigned at birth on their driver's licenses. Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a lawsuit last month seeking to compel the Kansas Department of Revenue to permanently halt changes to gender ID. It points to a new state law with strict definitions of sex along biological lines. The ACLU successfully sought to become a party to the lawsuit, arguing that the interests of its transgender clients would be irreparably harmed if Kobach prevails. The group says the state agency isn't sufficiently raising constitutional arguments.

In her ruling Friday, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported, Shawnee County Judge Teresa found that the ACLU has a substantial interest in the litigation because the group is raising constitutional questions that could affect how the law is administered. Watson had already ordered the agency to pause any marker changes until a hearing in November on a longer-lasting injunction.

"We look forward to rebutting their novel theories in court," said Kobach, who had argued against letting the ACLU intervene, saying it would create a legal morass.

Sharon Brett, the state ACLU's legal director, said in a statement that her group is "gratified" to join the case. "For our clients and the entire community they represent, this case is about the privacy, dignity, and autonomy that comes from having accurate gender markers on their license, and about their right to be safe from the harassment they would face if forced to present inaccurate IDs that would essentially out them against their will in daily life," she said.

==========

KDHE: Restaurant in Garnett Probable Site of Bacterial Contamination

GARNETT, Kan. (KSHB) — State health officials are monitoring an outbreak of foodborne illness (campylobacteriosis) likely connected to a restaurant in Anderson County. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is asking anyone who might have visited the Trade Winds Bar and Grill in Garnett from mid-July through August 9 - and who later experienced symptoms of abdominal illness - to contact the state health department. KSHB TV reports that the cause of the infection is usually due to eating raw or undercooked poultry.

==========

Purple Pride: Survey Ranks K-State Students Friendliest in the Nation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) — A survey from The Princeton Review claims Kansas State University students are the friendliest in the nation. According to this year's rankings, K-State is No. 1 in the nation for friendliest students, No. 2 for happiest students and No. 4 for best quality of life. The survey covers various aspects of student life, from academics, amenities, school services, campus culture and extracurricular activities. K-State received 15 Top 10 rankings and two Top 15 rankings in the latest national survey. K-State also ranked high in The Princeton Review's 2023 report of Best Value Colleges. As the main campus home for K-State, Manhattan also received high rankings.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day.


