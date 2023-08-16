Headlines for Wednesday, August 16, 2023

KU Announces Sweeping Renovations to Memorial Stadium and Football Complex

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP/KNS/KPR) — The University of Kansas will begin sweeping renovations to Memorial Stadium and the Anderson Family Football Complex at the end of the football season, representing the first steps toward a new multi-use district on the edge of campus.

The school said Tuesday that it has set an initial fundraising goal of $300 million for the football changes and upgrades to Allen Fieldhouse, the historic home of the Jayhawks' basketball programs, which have already begun. The school said private funds will cover most of the project, and it already has secured about $165 million in gifts and commitments.

The school also received $35 million in ARPA funds appropriated by the Kansas legislature and will receive up to $50 million through the Kansas Department of Commerce’s University Challenge Grant program.

"The Gateway District is a once-in-a-generation project to transform our campus and drive economic development throughout the region,” said Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod, who was joined by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Jayhawks athletic director Travis Goff and football coach Lance Leipold for a news conference unveiling the latest plans for the project.

“It’s a great day for the university but really the community, our region and our state,” Girod said. “This is a project we have talked about for quite some time but really have moved toward reality in the last year or so.”

The first phase will include additional renovations to the Anderson Family Football Complex, which just weeks ago unveiled new locker rooms and training spaces, and construction on the southwest, west and north sides of the football stadium that includes a new conference center. The work will begin after the upcoming season and be completed by the start of the 2025 season.

The school has been trying for more than a decade to overhaul its football stadium, which is far below the standards of rival schools in the Big 12. But changes in the athletic administration, coupled with overwhelming fan apathy for a perennially poor football program at the basketball-mad school, had made it difficult to build support.

That changed with the arrival of forward-thinking Goff, who along with pushing the project forward also hired Leipold, who last year led the Jayhawks to a .500 regular-season record and their first bowl game since the 2008 season.

“We have a proud history,” Goff said, “but this unprecedented investment makes a powerful statement about an even brighter future and provides far-reaching impact for our university community, fans and football program.”

Goff said that seating in the bowl area would be about 100 feet closer to the field — a significant gap has existed ever since the school removed the old running track — and about 70% of the stadium will be replaced. The construction will force Kansas to play with a dramatically reduced capacity next season, but games will still be played at Memorial Stadium.

“We will have in essence a new football stadium,” Goff said.

The construction is about more than just the football program, though.

Future phases will overhaul the south and east portions of the stadium but also develop multi-use spaces that include a mix of amenities — such as retail spaces, entertainment venues, office spaces and lodging — that can drive year-round revenue.

“This project will help us continue to meet all our missions and grow in every single way,” Girod said. “As I told someone earlier, every project has its time. And this is a project that we've been talking about — we had a big announcement two weeks before I took this job, and that was seven years ago. We needed the right time and the right leaders, and we have that.”

“It's really excited to be at this point,” Girod said. “We know this is going to be game-changing for us.” (Read more.)

==========

Audits: Kansas Needs to Do Better with Foster Care System

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) —Two separate audits of the Kansas foster care system say the state needs to do more to help foster children. The audits found that foster kids are being moved around too much, struggle to get mental health care and that more kids are sleeping in offices this year. One report is part of a lawsuit settlement that said the state needs to meet certain goals to avoid future court action. So far, the state is not doing that. Rachel Marsh is the CEO of the Children’s Alliance of Kansas. She says these issues have plagued the foster care system for years. “There are steps that Kansas is making today that they've been working on improving, but we still have a ways to go," she said. Marsh is especially concerned about poor tracking of data. That makes it harder to truly measure if programs are working.

==========

Kansas Sets Record for Ag Exports in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced record-setting agriculture exports of nearly $5.5 billion. KSNT TV reports that agricultural exports in 2022 reached the highest export total in decades. The top ag export for Kansas was beef, which made up more than $2 billion of the agricultural exports. The second most exported product was cereals and grain, including corn, wheat, and sorghum. Third was oil seed, primarily from soybeans. The governor noted Mexico was the state's largest importer of Kansas goods at $2 billion in 2022. Japan was the second largest importer with more than $780 million and Canada was third with $594 million. Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam met Tuesday with ag officials from Mexico and Canada as part of the annual Tri-National Accord in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

==========

Clay County, Missouri Jury Finds Former Police Chief Guilty of Felony Assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — A jury in Clay County, Missouri, has found the former Chief of Police in Greenwood, 53-year-old Greg Hallgrimson, guilty in the 2020 felony domestic assault of his ex-wife. The jury returned the verdict after deliberating less than two hours. Hallgrimson was given until September 11 to appeal the verdict and file a motion for a new trial. A sentencing hearing was set for October 22 in the Clay County Courthouse. KMBC TV reports that Hallgrimson will remain in custody on a $1.5 million bond. Greenwood straddles Clay and Jackson Counties just southeast of Kansas City.

==========

KC Tops List of Top U.S. Cities for Increasing Rents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) — It's getting more expensive to rent in Kansas City. According to one nationwide study, rent got even more expensive over the past year. In fact, Kansas City showed the biggest increase in rents among 50 of the biggest cities in the U.S. The Kansas City Star reports that rent shot up 16% year over year, with a median monthly rent of nearly $1,700. The study was carried out by online apartment marketplace Rent.com. (Find the full report here.)

==========

Kansas City Hosts International Convention of Fire Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Expect to see lots of firefighters in Kansas City this week. The city is hosting the International Association of Fire Chiefs International Conference. KSHB TV reports it's the organization’s 150th anniversary and is expected to attract about 10,000 fire chiefs from around the world. The group says the exchange of information and sessions on the latest firefighting research helps fire chiefs learn new techniques.

==========

KBI Takes Lead in Criminal Investigation of Newspaper that Police Raided

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has taken over as the lead agency in the criminal investigation that led to the raid of a small town newspaper in Marion. The move comes after backlash against the police chief whose department conducted the raid. The KBI has taken over as the lead law enforcement agency in the wake of the criticism of Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody. His officers executed a search warrant on the office of the Marion County Record as well as the homes of its publisher and a city councilwoman, a move that has drawn widespread condemnation. According to the Kansas City Star, a KBI spokesperson says the agency will review steps already taken by local police and then proceed with the investigation into possible distribution of confidential criminal justice records.

(-Related-)

EXPLAINER: Why Is a Police Raid on a Newspaper in Kansas So Unusual?

NEW YORK (AP/KPR) — Tensions between public officials and the press are hardly unusual. To a large extent, it's baked into their respective roles. What's rare in a democratic society is a police raid on a news organization's office or the home of its owner. So, when that happened late last week, it attracted the sort of national attention that the town of Marion, Kansas, is hardly used to.

The Marion Police Department took computers and cellphones from the office of the Marion County Record newspaper on Friday, and also entered the home of Eric Meyer, publisher and editor. The weekly newspaper serves a town of 1,900 people that is about 150 miles southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

Within two days, the raid drew the attention of some of the nation's largest media organizations, including The Associated Press, The New York Times, CNN, CBS News, the New Yorker and the Gannett newspaper chain.

WHAT PROMPTED THIS ACTION?

Police said they had probable cause to believe there were violations of Kansas law, including one pertaining to identity theft, involving a woman named Kari Newell, according to a search warrant signed by Marion County District Court Magistrate Judge Laura Viar. Newell is a local restaurant owner — and no big fan of the newspaper — who had Meyer and one of his reporters thrown out of an event being held there for a local congressman. Newell said she believed the newspaper, acting on a tip, violated the law to get her personal information to check the status of her driver's license following a 2008 conviction for drunk driving. Meyer said the Record decided not to write about it, but when Newell revealed at a subsequent city council meeting that she had driven while her license was suspended, that was reported. Meyer also believes the newspaper's aggressive coverage of local issues, including the background of Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody, played a part in the raid.

HOW UNUSUAL IS THIS?

It's exceedingly rare. In 2019, San Francisco police raided the home of Bryan Carmody, an independent journalist, seeking to find his source for a story about a police investigation into the sudden death of a local public official, according to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. San Francisco paid a settlement to Carmody as a result of the raid.

Police have confiscated material at newspapers, but usually because they are seeking evidence to help investigate someone else's crime, not a crime the journalists were allegedly involved in, said Clay Calvert, an expert on First Amendment law at the American Enterprise Institute. For example, when police raided the offices of James Madison University's student newspaper in 2010, they seized photos as part of a probe into a riot. The Marion raid "appears to have violated federal law, the First Amendment, and basic human decency," said Seth Stern, advocacy director for the Freedom of the Press Foundation. "Everyone involved should be ashamed of themselves."

COULD THIS BE LEGAL?

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution asserts that Congress shall make no law "abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press." Things get murkier when you get into specifics. Journalists gathering material for use in possible stories are protected by the federal Privacy Protection Act of 1980. For one thing, police need a subpoena — not just a search warrant — to conduct such a raid, according to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

Cody acknowledged this, in an email to The Associated Press, but he said there is an exception "when there is reason to believe the journalist is taking part in the underlying wrongdoing." Gabe Rottman, lawyer for the Reporters Committee, said he's not sure Cody's reason for believing the so-called suspect exception applies here. In general, it does not apply to material used in the course of reporting, like draft stories or public documents that are being used to check on a news tip. The search warrant in this case was "significantly overbroad, improperly intrusive and possibly in violation of federal law," the Reporters Committee said in a letter to Cody that was signed by dozens of news organizations.

WHY DOES THIS MATTER SO MUCH TO JOURNALISTS?

It's important to speak out in this case "because we're just seeing in way too many countries around the world that democracy is being eroded bit by bit," said Kathy Kiely, Lee Hills chair of Free Press Studies at the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Anger toward the press in the United States, often fueled by politicians, has grown in recent years, leading to concern about actions being taken to thwart news coverage. In April, an Oklahoma sheriff was among several county officials caught on tape discussing killing journalists and lynching Black people. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond later said there was no legal grounds to remove McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy. In June, two reporters for the Asheville Blade newspaper in North Carolina were found guilty of misdemeanor trespassing. The Freedom of Press Foundation said the reporters were arrested while covering a police sweep of a homeless encampment and arrested for being in the park after its 10 pm closing.

WHAT SUPPORT IS THERE FOR THE POLICE ACTION?

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statement Sunday stating that Director Tony Mattivi "believes very strongly that freedom of the press is a vanguard of American democracy." But the statement added that search warrants are common at places like law enforcement offices and city, county and state offices. "No one is above the law, whether a public official or a representative of the media," the statement read. Meyer said the agency has not contacted him or anyone at the newspaper. "I don't know what they've been told, but they haven't talked to us," he said. "They've heard one side of the story and haven't heard the other one."

==========

More States Expect Schools to Keep Trans Girls Off Girls Teams as K-12 Classes Resume

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — Children are heading back to classes and fall sports practices, and four more states are expecting their K-12 schools to keep transgender girls off their girls sports teams. Kansas, North Dakota and Wyoming had new laws restricting transgender athletes in place before classes resumed, and a Missouri law takes effect at the end of this month. That brings the number of states with restrictions to 23. The restrictions have been imposed since 2020, and most are aimed at transgender girls. Almost all say other students and their parents can sue schools that don't enforce the restrictions. Principals and schools are expected to be the enforcers.

This year's new restrictions are part of a larger wave of legislation across the U.S. against transgender rights. Republican legislators in some states have banned gender-affirming care for minors, restricted transgender people's use of school and public restrooms, limited what public schools can teach about gender and sexuality and barred schools from requiring the use of a transgender student's preferred pronouns.

The sports laws have been imposed since 2020, and most are aimed at transgender girls. A majority cover less formal intramural contests organized within a single school's student body as well as contests among different schools, and some restrict transgender boys as well. Almost all say other students and their parents can sue schools that don't enforce the restrictions. Lawmakers expect a child's earliest birth certificate to determine which sports teams they can join. Principals and coaches are expected to be the enforcers.

In Oklahoma, where a law has been in place since 2022, athletes or their parents must file an annual affidavit "acknowledging the biological sex of the student at birth." Kansas and other states expect school officials to review a child's earliest birth certificate if questions arise about an athlete's eligibility.

Bill Faflick, executive director of the Kansas State High School Activities Association, said his state's law has been greeted by a "matter of fact" acceptance in rules seminars for administrators and coaches. "It has not been met with any resistance and has not been met with any outpouring of support or opposition, one way or the other," Faflick said.

Even before the laws against transgender girls on girls teams passed, some states largely blocked the practice by handling questions or concerns on a case-by-case level at the school or state athletic association level.

Supporters of the restrictions argue that they're protecting fair competition and scholarship opportunities for young women that took decades to win. They say that well before puberty, boys have physical advantages over girls in speed, strength and lung capacity. "It's a puzzlement to me that more people aren't feeling sympathy for the girls whose sports careers are ruined," said Tom Horne, the elected Republican state school superintendent in Arizona, who is defending his state's law in federal court.

In Kansas, the State High School Activities Association recorded 11 transgender athletes during the 2022-23 school year, and three were trans girls.

Becky Pepper-Jackson appeared to be the only transgender girl seeking to play girls' sports in West Virginia in 2021 when the then-11-year-old and her mother, Heather Jackson, sued the state over its law. Because of their lawsuit, the West Virginia law is on hold, and Becky, now a 13-year-old entering eighth grade, threw the discus and the shot put in seven track meets this spring. The state is trying to persuade a federal appeals court to let it enforce its law, and in a filing last month, it cited the longer distances Becky threw this year as a reason. The state said any time another girl finished behind Becky in either event — more than 180 times — the other athlete had been unfairly "displaced."

Parents, doctors and LGBTQ+ rights advocates say restrictions on transgender athletes are less about sports and more about trying to make transgender kids disappear from society.

==========

