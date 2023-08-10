Headlines for Thursday, August 10, 2023

Suspect in Domestic Assault in Leavenworth Shot During Arrest

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (Yahoo News) — A man was shot early this (THUR) morning as Leavenworth police tried to take him into custody following a chase that began in Kansas and ended in Missouri. Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens says officers responded to a reported domestic violence incident around 12:45 am in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue. Police then began searching for a 27-year-old man who was wanted on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, rape and other charges. Yahoo News reports that officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle in Leavenworth and attempted to stop him. The man fled, leading police on a chase that crossed into Missouri and ended on a highway in Platte County.

The man was shot as officers tried to take him into custody. No officers were injured but the suspect is hospitalized in critical condition.

==========

Report: Kansas Lakes Are Filled with Microplastics

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) — Microplastic pollution is worse in freshwater lakes than the world’s oceans. That includes lakes and reservoirs in Kansas. A recent study found plastic debris in all of the lakes and reservoirs researchers examined. Much of the pollution is plastics broken off from other materials, like T-shirts, blankets and water bottles. Ted Harris is a University of Kansas professor who participated in the study. He says even lakes far from people are polluted because plastics can travel very long distances. “So, they get transported in large scale wind currents. They are easily transported because of how small they are," he said. Harris studied Clinton and Perry lakes near Lawrence. He says bans on single use plastics appear to help reduce microplastic pollution but more action is needed.

The global study found plastic debris in all of the lakes and reservoirs studied by researchers. The study found that microplastics are contaminating freshwater lakes at a higher concentration than what’s been found in the world’s oceans. Harris says lakes that attract more people have more pollution. “All those vacation spots are great and beautiful to visit. (But) they also bring a lot of people and people bring plastics," he said. The Lawrence City Commission voted this week to ban single use plastics begining in March.

==========

Prosecutors: KC Man Fatally Shotgunned Buyer of Ford Mustang

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) — A Kansas City man is accused of firing a fatal shotgun blast into the chest of the buyer of his convertible Ford Mustang. The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting hapened last month outside a Scaritt Point neighborhood home. Jackson County prosecutors have charged 59-year-old Jerry Plater with second-degree murder in the July 28 shooting of 58-year-old Manuel E. Valentine-Ruperto. The killing unfolded in broad daylight outside Plater’s rental home. Police found Valentine-Ruperto flat on his back on the sidewalk. A 12-gauge shotgun shell was discovered in the grass nearby. Charges were filed under seal, which was lifted after Plater’s arrest on Tuesday.

==========

Federal Grant Will Enable Kansas to Return Native American Remains

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A federal grant will help the Kansas Historical Society return the remains of Native Americans in its museum to their respective tribes. The Kansas City Star reports the U.S. Department of the Interior recently awarded the $100,000 grant to the historical society. The funding will be used to hire a coordinator to determine which tribes the remains belong to so they can be returned. The historical society has the remains of more than 300 Native American people. The majority of those remains are from the Kansas area, but some are unknown.

==========

Kansas Plans to Eliminate Specialized Services Waitlist

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — It could cost Kansas between $29 million and $40 million to eliminate a waitlist for specialized services for disabled residents. The program, known as an IDD waiver, is designed to give intellectually disabled kids case management services and financial support. But families sit on the waitlist for about 10 years before they get help. So, the state is looking to create a new waiver. It will take people off the waitlist and put them in line for the new community support system. The hope is that two waiver systems offering different levels of support will get people services faster. Republican Representative Will Carpenter hopes it could cut the waitlist time in half. "A lot of states are doing this same thing. It's not like we're reinventing the wheel here," he said. It could take two years to get the new waiver approved by the federal government.

==========

Kansas and Other States Consider Various Abortion Laws

UNDATED (AP/KPR) — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that there's no constitutional right to abortion. That ruling moved the issue to states and state courts. State laws are tested against state constitutions by state judges. Most Republican-dominated states have put into place new abortion bans or restrictions, including 15 states where bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy are now in effect. Nearly all the bans have been challenged in court. Most Democratic-controlled states have adopted policies to try to protect abortion access.

Not all the pending abortion lawsuits center on whether abortion should be legal. Some focus on the rules about how it is performed, most of them designed to make it harder to access. In Kansas, where abortion is legal for the first 22 weeks of pregnancy, a judge held a hearing Tuesday over a requirement that doctors tell patients that medication abortions can be reversed soon after they're initiated, even though major medical groups say the procedure is unproven and potentially dangerous. It's not clear when a ruling in that case might be made.

Elsewhere, a federal judge in Illinois this month blocked a new rule the Democratic-controlled state had imposed to penalize anti-abortion counseling centers for using "misinformation, deceptive practices or misrepresentation" to interfere with access to abortion or emergency contraception services. The judge called it "painfully and blatantly a violation of the First Amendment."

Also earlier this month, in another free speech case, a federal judge ruled that Idaho cannot sanction medical providers for referring patients to abortion services in states where they're legal.

==========

Night Court / Evening Court Comes to Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Night court is coming to Lawrence. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the city will launch a night court pilot program in municipal court later this month. The court is adding a night session from 5 to 6:30 pm on the third Wednesday of the month, starting August 16. The night court session will be staffed by Judge Christopher Kopecky, a prosecutor, courtroom clerk, a customer service clerk, a court security officer and a supervisor.

Members of the public can contact the municipal court at (785) 832-6190 for more information.

==========

Authorities: Man Who Made Threats at Rural Kansas Home Shot and Killed by Deputy

RANSOM, Kan. (AP) — An armed man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy Tuesday in central Kansas. Deputies coaxed the man out of a house in Ransom where he had been making threats and then, authorities say, he fired a weapon. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it's reviewing the fatal police shooting of 46-year-old Jesse Nicholls.

The KBI says Ness County deputies responded to 911 calls about an armed man making threats inside a house. A deputy spoke with Nicholls on the phone and then convinced him to come out of the house. Outside, Nicholls followed instructions to put his pistol down, the bureau said. But then he picked it up again and fired at the ground. A Ness County deputy immediately fired at Nicholls, striking him repeatedly. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The bureau has not released the name of the deputy, and the Ness County Sheriff's Office has not commented on the case. No deputies were hurt.

==========

Fund Established for Family of Fallen Kansas Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KNS) — Law enforcement officers from around the region took part in a Tuesday procession to take the body of fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald to a funeral home in Shawnee. Funeral arrangements are pending. The 29-year-old officer was a 4-year veteran of the Fairway Police Department. He was shot and critically wounded in a confrontation with auto theft suspects inside a convenience store in Mission Sunday morning. He died at the University of Kansas Medical Center on Monday. Oswald is survived by his wife and two young children. The City of Fairway has established a fund for donations to Oswald's family. Donations are now being accepted through the Public Safety Credit Union. Fairway officials say Oswald’s family will receive 100% of donations made in his honor.

==========

Multiple People Indicted in Kansas City for Trafficking Meth

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR) – A federal grand jury in Kansas City has returned an indictment charging multiple people for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Kansas and elsewhere between 2020 and this year. Most of those charged are from the Kansas City metro. Two other defendants are from Seneca and Dodge City. Prosecutors say all were involved with the possession and distribution of methamphetamine. One of the defendants is also charged with money laundering.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Jose Roman, 32-year-old Marcos Valencia Jr, 37-year-old Ezequil Castro and Juan Gonzalez - all from Kansas City, Kansas - are charged. In addition, 28-year-old Manuel Alvarez, of Seneca, and 32-year-old Manuel Faudoa, of Dodge City and 21-year-old Gerardo Sierra-Martinez, of Kansas City, Missouri, are also charged.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Jackson County, Missouri Drug Task Force, the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Nebraska Highway Patrol, and the Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Program are investigating the case.

==========

K-State President Reduces Workload to Battle Cancer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNS) — The president of Kansas State University, Richard Linton, is partially stepping aside after being diagnosed with throat and tongue cancer. Linton was named president of K-State last February, but he’ll now need daily cancer treatments in Kansas City. He will stay as involved with the university as he can, but while he gets treatment, Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Marshall Stewart will step up and help run the college. Linton is not permanently stepping down and says his cancer is treatable.

==========

University of Kansas Selects Contractor for $335 Million Stadium Upgrade

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The University of Kansas has selected Turner Construction Company for the $335 million upgrade to KU's century-old football stadium. The modernization effort will include construction of a new hotel, a meeting hall and related amenities. Plans call for outfitting the 47,000-seat David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium with modern amenities, redesigned seating and club seats and suites. The stadium will also be renovated with expanded concession areas and restrooms, increased accessibility and an improved concourse.

According to the website Engineering News-Record, the project also includes construction of a convention space and related development, plus streetscape and infrastructure improvements. KU plans to fund the work in part with a $50-million Kansas Department of Commerce grant, $35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds approved last year by state lawmakers and $150 million in donations.

Turner has already provided construction management services for 25 projects at KU, including 16 for Kansas Athletics. The work, scheduled for completion in September 2026, is expected to create 2,600 construction jobs.

==========

