Headlines for Monday, July 31, 2023

Another Bank Fails, this Time in Southwest Kansas

ELKHART, Kan. (ABA Banking Journal) — Another bank has failed, this time in southwest Kansas. On Friday, state regulators closed Heartland Tri-State Bank in Elkhart and named the FDIC as receiver. The FDIC entered into an agreement with Dream First Bank in Syracuse, Kansas, to assume the failed bank’s $130 million in deposits and to purchase all of the bank’s assets. As part of the purchase, the FDIC agreed with Dream First to share losses and potential recoveries on the loans purchased from the failed bank. The ABA Banking Journal reports that this is the fourth bank failure of 2023 and the first community bank to fail this year. The failure is expected to cost the Deposit Insurance Fund $54.2 million.

==========

Weekend Storms Knock Out Power for Thousands in KC Metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Weekend storms knocked out power to thousands of people in the Kansas City metro. Many remained without electricity Monday morning after powerful storms blew through the area Sunday night. WDAF TV reports that the storms caused more than 80,000 Evergy customers to lose power. As of 10 am Monday, the Evergy outage map showed roughly 27,000 customers still without electricity. In Kansas City, Kansas, the Board of Public Utilities (BPU) reported approximately 12,000 customers were hit with downed trees and power outages Sunday night. As of 10 am Monday, roughly 5,500 BPU customers were still without power. BPU officials say restoration efforts could stretch into Wednesday.

==========

Ottawa Man Killed in Franklin County Shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) — One man is dead following a fatal shooting in Franklin County. WIBW TV reports that deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting Friday night (in the 1800 block of John Brown Rd.) in Princeton. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. Authorities later identified the victim as 42-year-old Nathan Boggs, of Ottawa. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Ottawa Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are all investigating the shooting.

==========

Kansas Regulators Go After Landfill Beset by Complaints of Fires, Stench

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Kansas regulators have instructed a Leavenworth County landfill to stop accepting waste until further notice. The Kansas Reflector reports that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a "cease and desist" letter to the landfill’s operator, Shawn Britz, outlining a series of problems. The landfill is already under scrutiny because of fires and environmental violations and now, state health officials want to shut it down. The letter says the facility, owned by Flat Land Excavating, poses a threat to public health.

The order comes after a fire and a series of violations by the landfill inspired outrage among some neighbors of the landfill in Easton, a small town west of Leavenworth. They said the smell from the landfill was “unbelievable” and complained repeatedly to the state that the facility was forming a massive waste heap before inspectors finally visited the site.

==========

KC Chiefs Fan Dies While Attending Training Camp Practice

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KC Star) — A Kansas City Chiefs fan died Sunday while attending the team’s training camp practice in St. Joe, Missouri. The Kansas City Star reports that Jessica Tangen, of Riverside, Missouri, died Sunday morning. No further details were immediately available.

==========

2 Killed in Weekend Head-On Crash in Linn County

LINN CO., Kan. (KWCH) — Two people have been killed in a head-on collision in Linn County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened Saturday evening near Mound City when two vehicles collided. KWCH TV reports that one of the drivers -- 62-year-old Dennis Mayes, of Mapleton - and a passenger in his vehicle, 59-year-old Elizabeth Mayes, of Fort Scott, were killed. The driver of the other vehicle, 21-year-old Clinton Barker, of Centerville, was seriously injured.

==========

Kansas Man Gets 57 Years in Starvation Death of 2-Year-Old

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) — A northeast Kansas man will spend the next 57 years in prison for the starvation death of his 2-year-old daughter. WIBW TV reports that Jeffery “James” Exon, of Topeka, was sentenced Friday. He was convicted in April of first-degree murder related to the malnutrition death of his daughter Aurora.

==========

KC Woman Gets 2 Decades in Prison for Severely Beating Children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) — A Kansas City woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for abusing two children in her care. The Kansas City Star reports that 40-year-old Nancy Russell was convicted in March of four felonies of first-degree domestic assault and other crimes in which two children were severely beaten at a Kansas City home in 2017.

A family member of one of the victims reported to police that one child was walking with a limp and had head wounds. Detectives learned that Russell hit the child with a cord and a metal pipe. The child said it was because the laundry "wasn't done properly.” During interviews with investigators, the children described being beaten by Russell on a routine basis. One of the children was also treated for “a breakdown of the muscle tissue due to the severe beating.”

==========

GOP Presidential Candidate and Florida Governor Coming to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is coming to Kansas City for a fundraiser next month. The event will be held Tuesday, August 8 at noon. KMBC TV reports the luncheon fundraiser will be pricey. The VIP reception is $6,600 per person. The cost of the lunch itself is $3,300 per person.

==========

Mega Millions Jackpot Soars over $1 Billion

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery jackpot has climbed to more than $1 billion. There have been no jackpot winners since April, pushing the grand prize up to an estimated $1.05 billion, which is tied for the fourth-largest prize in the lottery's history. The next jackpot drawing takes place Tuesday night. Odds of winning are extremely low, at about 1 in 303 million.

The winning numbers from the most recent drawing on Friday, July 28 were: 5, 10, 28, 52 and 63. The Mega Ball was 18 and the Megaplier was 5X.

==========

Scammers Are Impersonating the Kansas Secretary of State's Office

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office took to Twitter this week to warn of a phishing scam impersonating the secretary's Office. Director of Communications and Policy Whitney Tempel said the scam email comes from an email address ending in .org and portrays itself as coming from the Secretary of State's office. KSNT reports that the phony email has a clickable link to “review documents,” where scammers will try to steal a person's information. Officials remind the public that all official emails from state government will come from an address ending in .gov.

Anyone receiving one of these scam emails is encouraged to call the Secretary of State's Office at (785) 296-4564.

==========

Remains of WWII Veteran Returning to Kansas for Burial

PLAINS, Kan. (KAKE) — The remains of a Kansas WWII veteran killed in World War II are finally returning home. U.S. Army Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert C. Elliott, of Plains, Kansas, was killed during a bombing mission in Romania. He was killed August 1, 1943 when his plane was hit by enemy fire. Elliot was just 24-years-old. His remains could not be identified at the time, so he was buried alongside other unidentified soldiers in Romania. KAKE TV reports that Elliot's remains were finally identified in February. Sgt. Robert Elliott will be interred at Plains Cemetery on Tuesday, August 1 - exactly 80 years to the day after he was killed in action.

==========

