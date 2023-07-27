Headlines for Thursday, July 27, 2023

Scientists: July 2023 May Be Hottest Month Globally on Record

WASHINGTON (AP) — July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the globally hottest on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat through. Thursday's announcement by the World Meteorological Organization and the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service says July's heat is beyond record-smashing. They say Earth's temperature has been temporarily passing over a key global warming threshold. July is about six-tenths of a degree Fahrenheit warmer than the old record set in 2019. Scientists say this month may be the hottest in 120,000 years.

July has been so off-the-charts hot with heat waves blistering three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – that researchers said a record was inevitable. The U.S. Southwest's all-month heat wave is showing no signs of stopping as the heat wave at the end of the week pushed into most of the Midwest and East with more than 128 million Americans under some kind of heat advisory Thursday. "Unless an ice age were to appear all of sudden out of nothing, it is basically virtually certain we will break the record for the warmest July on record and the warmest month on record," Copernicus Director Carlo Buontempo told The Associated Press.

In the middle of some of the worst heat, where Phoenix is now at a record 27 straight days and counting of 110 degrees or higher temperatures, University of Arizona climate scientist Katharine Jacobs said the records are giving humanity a message about reducing emissions of heat-trapping gases from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.

Heat Waves Affect Cities Like Wichita and Kansas City Even More

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) The built environment is making heat waves significantly worse for about 1 million people in Wichita and Kansas City. Many parts of Kansas City and Wichita don’t have enough tree canopy to ease the heat effect from hard surfaces. All that concrete raises summer temperatures even higher. Climate Central estimates that affects more than half of the people living in the KC metro and more than one-quarter of the people living in the Wichita area. They have to live with summertime temperatures that are at least 8 degrees higher than greener areas nearby. The report says adding more street trees, rooftop gardens and permeable pavement can help reduce heat islands.

Kansas Attorney General Seeks to Stop Trans Kansans from Intervening in Driver's License Lawsuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says allowing transgender Kansas residents to intervene in a lawsuit that seeks to stop the state from changing the sex designation on their driver’s licenses would create a legal “morass.” Kobach told a court Wednesday that he wants to keep the focus of the case on a new law that requires the state to list a person's biological sex at birth on driver's licenses. Transgender Kansans want the right to change official documents to reflect their gender identities. The lawsuit came after Governor Laura Kelly announced that transgender people in Kansas could continue to have their driver’s licenses changed despite the new law. A Shawnee County District Judge set a hearing an August 16 on the transgender people’s request to intervene.

Kansas Man Charged with Killing Father, Stabbing Stranger

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors have brought murder charges against a Kansas City, Kansas, man accused of killing his father and stabbing a woman before police shot and wounded him. John McGriff, 32, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the July 18 attack. He previously was charged with aggravated battery, the mistreatment of a dependent adult or elder person, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Court records don’t list an attorney for McGriff, whose bond was set at $300,000, according to prosecutors. Police were called when a woman was stabbed on a sidewalk after she finished volunteering at a nearby church’s food pantry. As she was rushed to a hospital, officers spotted McGriff and ordered him to drop a knife, but he charged at them and officers fired, striking him, police said in a news release. Police then learned that McGriff's father, 72-year-old Samuel McGriff, had been stabbed to death in the nearby apartment where the two men lived.

Former Inmate Sues Defunct For-Profit Jail in Leavenworth over Stabbing Incident

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - A former inmate of a now-defunct private jail in Leavenworth is suing the facility’s operators, saying the facility was poorly run and so dangerous that he was stabbed. The Kansas Reflector reports that Joshua Braddy's lawsuit accuses CoreCivic of running a "dangerous, understaffed and insecure" facility. The lawsuit alleges that CoreCivic's employees acted recklessly at the Leavenworth Detention Center. The facility in Leavenworth was a detention center contracted to house detainees awaiting trial in federal courts. Its contract with the U.S. Marshals Service ended in December 2021. CoreCivic, based in Nashville, Tennessee, is one of the nation's largest private prison operators. It has yet to file a response to the lawsuit. During a sentencing hearing, a federal judge once described the facility as “an absolute hell hole.”

More Than One Million Travelers Pass through KCI in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — More than 1 million passengers arrived or departed through the new Kansas City International Airport in June. Airport officials have just released the figures and it’s the first time since August of 2019 that KCI saw more than the 1 million passengers. KSHB TV reports that fewer than 250,000 passengers arrived or departed through the airport in June 2020 during the early months of the pandemic. More than 5 million travelers have passed through KCI in the first six months of this year, but KCI administrators say the number of passengers has not yet completely recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Ag Economists Predict Economic Challenges for Midwest Farmers

UNDATED (HPM) - The U.S. agriculture industry has had a few good years, but Midwest farmers will likely face more economic challenges in the coming years. Farmers have seen crop prices at record or near-record high levels over the last two years. But this year, as interest rates rise, banks are lending less money to farmers and agricultural equipment sales are falling. Ernie Goss, a regional economist at Nebraska’s Creighton University, says fewer countries are importing U.S. ag products. "What I expect, and what our surveys point to, is somewhat slower growth in rural economic growth... but it's still going to be positive," he said. Goss also says consumers should expect food prices to stay high due to ongoing inflation.

Wade Simpson, of Ag Resource Management, an agricultural finance company, says the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates will affect farmers’ ability to take out loans for equipment and real estate. "It's gonna put a strain on farmers," he said. Simpson says keeping crop insurance affordable in this year’s upcoming Farm Bill will be key to making sure farmers can stay in business.

Bomb Threat Against KU Football Complex; Suspect Arrested

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - Authorities in Lawrence are investigating a bomb threat against the school's football facilities. Memorial Stadium and the KU football complex of buildings surrounding it were evacuated and searched by police Monday. No bomb was found but a suspect was arrested. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that a KU football player - 21-year-old Joseph Michael Krause, of Prairie Village, was taken into custody late Monday afternoon and accused of making the threat. Krause made his first appearance in Douglas County District Court Tuesday afternoon. His next court date is set for August 2nd.

Kansas Football Lineman Charged in Connection with Alleged Bomb Threat

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP/KPR) — University of Kansas football offensive lineman Joseph Krause made his first court appearance Tuesday after he was charged with allegedly making a bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of the school's football stadium. Krause has been charged with making the aggravated criminal threat Monday. KU's stadium and two other sports complexes near it were evacuated without incident, university police told The Kansas City Star. Krause does not yet have a lawyer. But he told a judge Tuesday that he plans to find representation soon. No attorney was listed for him in court records as of Tuesday. Making an aggravated criminal threat is a felony punishable by a minimum of two-and-a-half years in prison, a fine of $300,000 or both. Krause, from Prairie Village, has been on the team for three seasons as a walk-on. He has not played a game since 2020.

KU Researchers Receive Federal Grant to Improve Language Skills in Underserved Communities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) — Researchers in early childhood development at the University of Kansas have been awarded a $300,000 grant to help improve language and communication skills in underserved communities, WIBW TV reports the project will focus on dual language learners and children with disabilities. KU researchers say the newly developed toolkit promotes language and communication in young children including those with developmental disabilities. KU officials say the researchers will work with the state to measure the program’s success in a variety of community child care settings in urban and rural communities.

Remains of WWII Veteran Killed in Action Returning to Kansas for Burial

PLAINS, Kan. (KAKE) — The remains of a Kansas WWII veteran killed in World War II are finally returning home. U.S. Army Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert C. Elliott, of Plains, Kansas, was killed during a bombing mission in Romania. He was killed August 1, 1943 when his plane was hit by enemy fire. Elliot was just 24-years-old. His remains could not be identified at the time, so he was buried alongside other unidentified soldiers in Romania. After the war, the remains of all unnamed U.S. casualties were taken from the cemetery in Romania. KAKE TV reports that Elliot's remains were finally identified in February by a laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. Sgt. Robert Elliott will be interred at Plains Cemetery on Tuesday, August 1 - exactly 80 years to the day after he was killed in action. He served in the 343rd Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force.

Heatwave Will Make Crickets Chirp Like Crazy

UNDATED (HPM) - Heat waves are pushing temperatures up this summer and breaking records across the world. It’s affecting people, animals, crops and... crickets. Harvest Public Media reports that a chorus of cricket chips isn’t just summer background music, it can also be used as a temperature gauge. According to an old scientific theory, if you count the number of chirps per 15 seconds and add 40, you’ll wind up with the temperature in Fahrenheit. Kyle Koch, an entomologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, says heat helps crickets’ chirping muscles warm up. "So, they’re cold blooded. Basically they’re affected by the ambient temperature. As the temperature rises, they can have those muscle contractions occurring more rapidly which allows them to have a higher frequency," he said. Crickets could be chirping faster than ever this year as many experts say there’s a good chance 2023 could be the hottest on record.

The National Weather Service office in El Paso, Texas, has a cricket chirp converter where you can plug in how many chirps you hear to get the temperature. Meteorologist Jason Laney jokes that after more than a month of heat above 100 degrees, it might be less useful. "Unfortunately, down here now, we've lost track of the temperature because now we have our fried crickets," he said. El Paso is just one city trapped under a heat dome during what many experts say could become the hottest year in modern history.

No Big Winner in Mega Millions Drawing; Jackpot Hits $910 Million Friday

UNDATED (KPR/AP) - The Mega Millions jackpot will climb to nearly a billion dollars since Tuesday night's drawing produced no big winners. That extends a stretch of bad luck dating back to April. The absence of a jackpot winner brings the count of fruitless drawings to 28, at least for the big prize. The jackpot for this Friday's drawing is expected to hit $910 million or more. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were: 3, 5, 6, 44, 61 and the yellow ball 25. Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

