Headlines for Monday, July 24, 2023

Even Hotter Weather Expected this Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — It was hot in eastern Kansas Sunday, with high temperatures around 90 degrees. But it will get even hotter the rest of this week, with high temps close to 100 degrees almost every day. Scattered showers and storms expected this (MON) morning, then afternoon high temps will reach up around 98 degrees. Mostly sunny and hot conditions tomorrow (TUE) and for the rest of the week, with high temps in the triple digits.

Get the latest weather from the National Weather Service in Topeka.

==========

Universal Free School Lunches Ended, but Some Kansas Schools Find a Way to Keep Food Coming

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, a waiver allowed all children in the U.S. to eat free school lunches. That waiver has ended, but many Kansas schools are finding a way to keep feeding all of their students for free. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that some Kansas school districts are usuing a special provision under the USDA's National School Lunch Program that allows them to recoup most or all of the cost of offering free meals at school.

Kansas will see a nearly five-fold increase in the number of school sites using that provision to keep universally free lunches for their students. According to the Kansas Department of Education, nearly 150 Kansas schools across 35 districts will use the provision this coming school year, compared to just 33 this past year. The Capital-Journal reported earlier this year that Topeka's USD 501 school district will become the first in the state to offer free lunches to every student, starting this fall.

==========

KC Police: 4 People Injured in 5-Vehicle Crash Early Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were injured in a 5-vehicle collision early Sunday morning in Kansas City. Police say a 16-year-old was driving a Toyota Avalon at a very high speed on Wyandotte Street at 12:40 am, blew through a stop sign and collided with a Nissan Versa. KSHB TV reports that the crash caused a "chain reaction," in which three parked vehicles were struck. The 16-year-old driver suffered minor injuries. A passenger in the driver's car sustained serious injuries. Neither individuals were wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Nissan is in life-threatening condition and was wearing a seatbelt, while a passenger in the Nissan remains is in serious condition.

==========

Kansas City Fire Department Responds to Fire Inside Cave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF/KPR) — Fire officials are investigating how a fire started inside a Kansas City cave early Sunday morning. Just before 5 am, firefighters responded to a blaze 20 to 30 yards inside a cave northeast of downtown Kansas City (23rd and Television Place) at the Interstate Underground Warehouse and Distribution Center. After battling the blaze for nearly half an hour, rocks and concrete started falling. Fire crews evacuated and fought the blaze from outside until they put it out. WDAF TV reports that no one was hurt. The cause remains under investigation.

==========

Kansas Man Drowns in Oklahoma Lake After Falling Out of Boat

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KZRG) — A Kansas man has drown in Oklahoma's Grand Lake. Authorities say the body of 47-year-old Daniel Siebert, of Wichita, was recovered from the water Sunday. Witnesses say they saw the man fall out of a boat. They also say it appeared the boat hit the man after he fell into the water. KZRG Radio reports that the boat continued to circle until officers got the boat under control.

==========

McPherson College Gets Another Huge Gift from Same Anonymous Donor

MCPHERSON, Kan. (Forbes) — McPherson College received a $500 million dollar gift last year. Now, the small, liberal arts school in central Kansas has received another $500 million gift. Both donations come from the same anonymous donor. The school announced the stunning development last Friday. Combined, the $1 billion is among the largest private gifts ever received by an American college. As a result of the two gifts, the college says its endowment will eventually be worth $1.59 billion. Forbes magazine reports that would be the largest endowment of any small liberal arts college in the United States.

McPherson College, a private school with an enrollment of fewer than 1,000 students, is believed to be the only school in the world that offers a four-year degree in antique automobile restoration. The school's Automotive Restoration Technology degree program is nationally recognized. Comedian and classic car collector Jay Leno is one of its financial supporters.

==========

Federal Tech Grant Will Help Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nearly half-million-dollar grant will help boost internet capabilities for the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska. Federal officials say the tribe has been awarded a $498,000 grant for a new technology learning center. WIBW TV reports that the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska is one of several receiving federal funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

==========

Remains of WWII Veteran Killed in Action Returning to Kansas for Burial

PLAINS, Kan. (KAKE) - The remains of a Kansas WWII veteran killed in World War II are finally returning home. U.S. Army Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert C. Elliott, of Plains, Kansas, was killed during a bombing mission in Romania. He was killed August 1, 1943 when his plane was hit by enemy fire. Elliot was just 24-years-old. His remains could not be identified at the time, so he was buried alongside other unidentified soldiers in Romania. After the war, the remains of all unnamed U.S. casualties were taken from the cemetery in Romania. KAKE TV reports that Elliot's remains were finally identified in February by a laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. He will be interred at Plains Cemetery on August 1. Elliot served in the 343rd Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force.

==========

Chiefs Open Training Camp Without Star D-Lineman Chris Jones

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs held their first full-squad workout of training camp Sunday under a bright sunny sky and without All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. Coach Andy Reid says he's not worried yet about the absence of his star lineman, who has yet to report for camp. Jones has yet to report to camp as he seeks a new contract. The 29-year-old is due to make $19.5 million in base salary this season and carries a salary cap hit of almost $28.3 million.

The Chiefs are also motivated to renegotiate his contract. The NFL Players Association public salary cap report Sunday showed the club with just more than $1 million in available cap space. General manager Brett Veach prefers maintaining a balance of 5 to 10 million in cap space during this time of the year. Hashing out a new long-term extension with Jones would keep him in Kansas City beyond the 2023 season while providing the club with much-needed salary cap relief. Jones is seeking a new deal that would make him the second-highest-paid player in the league at his position. Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams currently leads defensive tackles with an annual average salary of $31.67 million.

While the Chiefs have handed out large contracts to superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Mahomes is currently the seventh-best-paid quarterback at $45 million per year and Kelce ranks No. 3 among tight ends at $14.3 million per season. Club chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said Sunday he's not focused on where players rank in salary. He also trusts Veach to make the right decision.

==========

