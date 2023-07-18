Headlines for Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Union Pacific Railroad to Renew Push for 1-Person Crews by Testing Conductors in Trucks

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific will renew its push for one-person train crews later this summer when the railroad tests out the idea of having a conductor in a truck respond to problems on trains in Nebraska and Colorado. The railroad will continue using two crew members on its trains during the test, but officials say this could bolster their case in future negotiations for cutting crew size if it is successful.

UP's Jason Pinder confirmed the pilot program Monday when he testified against a proposed Kansas rule that would require two-person crews. The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad has long been a leading proponent in the industry's push to go down to one-person crews.

This plan had to be shelved earlier this year after the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers union that represents conductors opposed it. But that union later agreed to let Union Pacific test out ground-based conductors as long as it maintained current crew sizes and agreed to drop ongoing negotiations over reducing crew size. Even though UP abandoned its current proposal to eliminate conductors on trains, the railroad can reintroduce the idea in the next contract negotiations that begin in 2025.

Union officials say there has been no change in SMART-TD's longstanding opposition to the idea of eliminating the second person in the cab of a locomotive because of safety concerns. In fact, the union's Ty Dragoo testified Monday that “We're huge proponents” of the proposed Kansas rule.

If that state's regulators approve, Kansas would join at least nine other states that have passed laws requiring two-man crews. The others are California, Wisconsin, Arizona, West Virginia. Minnesota, Washington, Nevada, Colorado and Ohio. Railroad safety has been a key focus nationwide this year in the wake of a fiery February derailment in eastern Ohio that forced evacuations and created lingering health concerns and several other rail crashes.

The railroads strongly oppose state laws on their operations and usually challenge them in court because they argue that the federal government should be the only one to regulate the industry to ensure there is a uniform set of rules nationwide. The Federal Railroad Administration is also currently considering a proposed rule that would require two-person crews, but it's not clear when they will act on the rule.

Members of Congress have also proposed requiring two-man crews as part of a package of rail reforms drafted after the East Palestine, Ohio, derailment. That bill garnered bipartisan support initially but hasn't yet been debated on the floor of the Senate, and it faces uncertain prospects in the Republican-controlled House where most lawmakers are reluctant to approve new regulations.

The pilot program will run in western Nebraska between North Platte and Morrill and in Colorado and Wyoming between Denver and Cheyenne starting in August and September. The railroad’s idea is to test out how quickly a conductor in a truck can respond to any problem compared to how quickly a conductor on the train will be able to walk back along the train to find an issue. UP still has to work out exactly how big of a territory a ground-based conductor might cover.

Railroads have fought any crew size requirement because they say there isn't enough data to show operating trains with one crew member would be riskier, and they argue that railroads have become safer in recent decades even as crews shrank from five to the current standard of two. The railroads have argued that modern technology — particularly the automatic braking system railroads were required to install in recent years — makes the conductor unnecessary on a train and executives believe that moving conductors off of trains would improve their quality of life by giving them more predictable schedules and keeping them from going on the road.

While all the major freight railroads continue to use two-person crews, a number of short-line railroads have already been using one-person crews for years. Chuck Baker, the president of the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association, testified at the Kansas hearing Monday that many of those smaller railroads have also found other benefits of having a conductor based in a truck such as having them adjust switches ahead of a train or go ahead to visit with customers before a train arrives.

But all the rail unions have long opposed moving conductors out of locomotives, arguing they help monitor track conditions and radio communications while ensuring that engineers remain alert and respond to any emergencies or mechanical problems on the train. In the case of a derailment or collision, conductors are the first ones to respond before any additional help can arrive.

The unions say the value of having a conductor onboard has been demonstrated time and time again including during a fiery 2013 derailment near Casselton, North Dakota, when the conductor was able to help separate undamaged tank cars filled with crude oil from the rest of the train so they could be pulled away from the fire.

Critics of the idea of moving conductors out of the locomotive cabs have also raised practical questions about whether a conductor driving a truck would even be able to reach a train in remote locations where no roads are near the tracks. Plus, a conductor in a truck could be delayed in traffic.

A major highway runs next to the tracks in Western Nebraska that UP plans to test, but it may be harder for a conductor in a truck to reach trains in the mountainous territory of Colorado.

==========

UPDATE: 2-Year-Old Kansas Drowning Victim Identified

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County law enforcement officials have identified the victim of a recent drowning at a Kansas state park. Sheriff Chris Wells says the victim of last week’s drowning was 2-year-old Jaselyn Knoll. KSNT reports that the death is under investigation as an accident at this time. Knoll was not a resident of Osage County.

(Earlier reporting...)

2-Year-Old Drowns in Kansas State Park

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Osage County Sheriff’s Department says a girl drowned last week at Melvern Lake. Deputies arrived at Eisenhower State Park swimming beach Thursday to find life-saving measures were already being performed. But attempts to revive the 2-year-old girl were not successful. She was pronounced dead at the scene. KSNT reports that the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are investigating the incident.

==========

KCK Man Dies After Drowning in Elk River

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (WDAF) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man has drowned in the Elk River of southwest Missouri. Authorities say the body of 23-year-old Victor Lopez was recovered Saturday after an extensive search. WDAF TV reports that Lopez entered the Elk River and tried to swim across it.

==========

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1 Billion for Wednesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The Powerball lottery jackpot has climbed to $1 billion after nobody won the top prize in Monday night's drawing. The next drawing will be held Wednesday night. At this point, the potential jackpot winner could choose between $1 billion paid in yearly increments or a one-time, lump sum of $516.8 million before taxes. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21.

(AP version)

No Winner in Monday's Powerball Drawing. Jackpot Hits $1 Billion

ST. JOSEPH. Mo. (AP) — The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. No single ticket for Monday's drawing matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21. The jackpot was estimated at $900 million.

The new jackpot for Wednesday's drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. Three people won $2 million after matching all five numbers plus the Power Play, lottery officials said. The winning tickets were sold in Arkansas, Georgia and Texas. Five people won $1 million after matching all five numbers. The winning tickets were sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania.

The game's abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings. The jackpot will keep growing until someone wins.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

==========

Backpack Drive in Lawrence Aims to Gather Survival Supplies for People Living Outdoors

LAWRENCE, Kan. (The Lawrence Times) — An effort is underway in Lawrence to collect backpacks full of survival gear for those living outdoors. The Lawrence Times reports that the summer backpack drive is aimed at helping the city's homeless population. Alex Buzicky, a former employee at the Lawrence Community Shelter, is helping to spearhead the effort to collect various supplies, including water bottles, bug spray, sunscreen, first aid supplies (like antibiotic ointment), aloe vera, batteries, hats and sunglasses. “We are asking for financial donations through Freefunder in order to purchase many of the supplies needed,” Buzicky said.

==========

Kansas City Stores: Taylor Swift Concert Brought in More Business than the NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - According to many Kansas City area businesses, the recent Taylor Swift concert at Arrowhead Stadium brought more business into town than this year's NFL Draft. KCUR Radio reports that a number of KC area restaurants and retail stores reported seeing big increases in out-of-town customers. Visit KC estimated that Taylor Swift’s Friday-Saturday concerts July 7-8 would result in a direct economic impact of more than $46 million for the Kansas City metro, said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of Visit KC. “This widespread impact encompasses in-destination spending by attendees across various sectors, including but not limited to: lodging, dining, transportation, retail and recreation,” Nelson said.

==========

FBI Seeks Two Suspects Who Robbed Victim at Bank's ATM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for two suspects who robbed an ATM machine in Kansas City over the weekend. Witnesses told police that two unknown men approached a person at an ATM late Saturday morning. KCTV reports that the men threatened the victim and then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

==========

Man Remains Unidentified After Burned Body Found in 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Years after a man’s body was found in northeast Kansas, his identity remains a mystery. Back on December 11, 2019, the body of a man was found on the side of the road in a container in Kansas City, Kansas. KWCH TV reports that the white or Latino man’s body was charred and burned. While some parts of him were not recognizable, he did have several tattoos, including: “Love Karina” on his right chest; a heart with “15-8-1977” and lettering in the middle, located on his left chest; and a partial tattoo, along with the word “Dios” above other lettering on his left forearm.

==========

Public Invited to Dole Institute’s Celebration July 22

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The public is invited to attend a celebration this month honoring the 100th birthday of the late Kansas Senator Bob Dole and the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas. The celebration will be held July 22 with free events and activities. Beginning at 10 am, the events will include tributes to Dole and the Dole Institute, with appearances by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, former U.S. Senator Elizabeth Dole and Dole's daughter, Robin Dole.

The ceremony will close with the dedication of a commemorative earthwork created by renowned artist Stan Herd, which will incorporate over 1,000 works of art from students across Kansas. A Dole Institute open house and full slate of events for all ages will follow. (Read more.)

The Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at KU is dedicated to promoting political and civic participation, as well as civil discourse, in a bipartisan

manner.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day. These ad-free headlines are made possible by KPR members. Become one today. You can also follow KPR News on Twitter.

