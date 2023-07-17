Headlines for Monday, July 17, 2023

Severe Storms in Kansas Knock Out Power to Tens of Thousands

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas residents are still cleaning up from a series of weekend storms that knocked out power to tens of thousands of people from Salina to Kansas City and down into southeast Kansas.

Evergy reports that power has been restored to more than 93% of the homes that lost power. Residents started losing power Friday afternoon and in some parts of Kansas City, some residents remain without electricity. In all, more than 186,000 Evergy customers lost power as the storm and high winds moved across Kansas and Missouri.

Chad Omitt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Topeka, says no tornadoes touched down, but strong, straight-line winds still caused plenty of damage, mainly to trees. Omitt says strong winds north of Lawrence were clocked at 85 miles-per-hour on Friday. He says there's still a chance for severe weather in northeast Kansas today (MON), tonight and Tuesday.

More than 3,000 personnel from Evergy, contractors and neighboring utilities are working on power restoration. Crews from Nebraska, Indiana and Illinois are helping Kansas crews repair the nearly 500 power poles that were damaged or destroyed as a result of Friday night’s storms.

On Sunday, residents in central Kansas were hit by high winds and large hail. Power was knocked out to most of Great Bend, which also suffered from numerous broken windows, uprooted trees and downed power lines.

Friday Storm Caused Partial Power-Down at Wolf Creek Power Plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — High winds during Friday afternoon’s storms knocked out parts of a transmission line for the Wolf Creek nuclear power plant. Evergy reports that the lines stretch from Wichita to the Wolf Creek plant, near Burlington. KSHB TV reports that plant officials initiated a controlled power down to 60% of the facility’s capacity early Saturday. Evergy officials say the plant remains stable and presents no danger to the public.

==========

Topeka Police Search for Suspect in Fatal Shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – Topeka police are searching for a 29-year-old man in connection with the city's most recent homicide. WIBW TV reports that investigators are attempting to locate 29-year-old Alfred Smith, a suspect in a shooting that killed a juvenile on Friday. Police say Smith was last seen in a turquoise Jeep SUV. Officers were called to a local hospital Friday where they found a juvenile shooting victim. The juvenile later died. Police have not released the victim's identity.

==========

KCK Man Dies After Drowning in Elk River

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (WDAF) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man has drowned in the Elk River of southwest Missouri. Authorities say the body of 23-year-old Victor Lopez was recovered Saturday after an extensive search. WDAF TV reports that Lopez entered the Elk River and tried to swim across it.

==========

2-Year-Old Drowns in Kansas State Park

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Osage County Sheriff’s Department says a girl drowned last week at Melvern Lake. Deputies arrived at Eisenhower State Park swimming beach Thursday to find life-saving measures were already being performed. But attempts to revive the 2-year-old girl were not successful. She was pronounced dead at the scene. KSNT reports that the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are investigating the incident.

==========

Backpack Drive in Lawrence Aims to Gather Survival Supplies for People Living Outdoors

LAWRENCE, Kan. (The Lawrence Times) — An effort is underway in Lawrence to collect backpacks full of survival gear for those living outdoors. The Lawrence Times reports that the summer backpack drive is aimed at helping the city's homeless population. Alex Buzicky, a former employee at the Lawrence Community Shelter, is helping to spearhead the effort to collect various supplies, including water bottles, bug spray, sunscreen, first aid supplies (like antibiotic ointment), aloe vera, batteries, hats and sunglasses. “We are asking for financial donations through Freefunder in order to purchase many of the supplies needed,” Buzicky said.

==========

Kansas City Stores: Taylor Swift Concert Brought in More Business than the NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - According to many Kansas City area businesses, the recent Taylor Swift concert at Arrowhead Stadium brought more business into town than this year's NFL Draft. KCUR Radio reports that a number of KC area restaurants and retail stores reported seeing big increases in out-of-town customers. Visit KC estimated that Taylor Swift’s Friday-Saturday concerts July 7-8 would result in a direct economic impact of more than $46 million for the Kansas City metro, said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of Visit KC. “This widespread impact encompasses in-destination spending by attendees across various sectors, including but not limited to: lodging, dining, transportation, retail and recreation,” Nelson said.

==========

FBI Seeks Two Suspects Who Robbed Victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for two suspects who robbed an ATM machine in Kansas City over the weekend. Witnesses told police that two unknown men approached a person at an ATM late Saturday morning. KCTV reports that the men threatened the victim and then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

==========

Man Remains Unidentified After Burned Body Found in 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Years after a man’s body was found in northeast Kansas, his identity remains a mystery. Back on December 11, 2019, the body of a man was found on the side of the road in a container in Kansas City, Kansas. KWCH TV reports that the white or Latino man’s body was charred and burned. While some parts of him were not recognizable, he did have several tattoos, including: “Love Karina” on his right chest; a heart with “15-8-1977” and lettering in the middle, located on his left chest; and a partial tattoo, along with the word “Dios” above other lettering on his left forearm.

==========

Contaminated Northeast Kansas River Attributed to Animal Feeding Facility

NEMAHA (KSNT) – State health officials say residents and wildlife should avoid the water in the Nemaha River. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued the warning after contaminants were found. KSNT reports that the stream warning was issued for the South Fork of the Nemaha River, north of Seneca. The contamination was attributed to an animal feeding facility. Officials say at least one fish was killed in association with the contamination.

==========

Gaming Commission Approves Wichita Casino Plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission has approved a proposal for a new casino to be built north of Wichita by casino magnate Phil Ruffin. The Golden Circle casino will be built at the former Wichita Greyhound Park near Park City. The facility will include 1,000 historical horse racing machines, which resemble slot machines and allow people to bet on replays of past horse races. Ruffin was the only remaining applicant after one dropped out and another was disqualified. The $84 million-dollar facility is set to open in about 14 months. It will include a dance hall, a hotel, and an entertainment amphitheater. The new casino is permitted under last year’s sports betting bill. (Read more.)

==========

Wichita State Opens Heartland Environmental Justice Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - The new Heartland Environmental Justice Center at Wichita State University has opened. It will assist Kansas nonprofits in applying for federal grant money. The center is one of 17 in the U.S. that will receive $10 million dollars from the EPA. The centers are a part of a federal effort to focus on environmental issues that disproportionately impact marginalized communities. The money will help Midwestern communities apply for federal grants. Millions of dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act are available. Meg McColister is the Region 7 EPA administrator. She says the center also will help smaller cities vie for federal funding. "These communities can be competitive with those bigger universities or bigger cities who maybe historically would have been able to get more of the funding," she said. The center plans to hire up to six community engagement coordinators to gather feedback on environmental justice issues residents are facing.

==========

Public Invited to Dole Institute’s Celebration July 22

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The public is invited to attend a celebration this month honoring the 100th birthday of the late Kansas Senator Bob Dole and the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas. The celebration will be held July 22 with free events and activities. Beginning at 10 am, the events will include tributes to Dole and the Dole Institute, with appearances by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, former U.S. Senator Elizabeth Dole and Dole's daughter, Robin Dole.

The ceremony will close with the dedication of a commemorative earthwork created by renowned artist Stan Herd, which will incorporate over 1,000 works of art from students across Kansas. A Dole Institute open house and full slate of events for all ages will follow. (Read more.)

The Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at KU is dedicated to promoting political and civic participation, as well as civil discourse, in a bipartisan

manner.

==========

