Headlines for Friday, July 7, 2023

Kansas Audit Questions Strength of Local Election Security Policies

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — County election security policies in Kansas don't appear to be strong or detailed enough, and the state doesn't appear to be giving counties enough guidance on how best to oversee voting, according to an audit released Thursday.

The report from the auditing arm of the Republican-controlled Legislature is the second on election security issues this year and was initiated amid an ongoing circulation of baseless election conspiracy theories among GOP conservatives. The first report, released in February, said auditors couldn't tell whether county election workers are being adequately trained “because no one tracks this, and state law says very little about it."

Like their counterparts in other states, Kansas supporters of former President Donald Trump have suggested that fraud is a major issue in the state's elections despite the lack of evidence of a significant problem. However, rather than attempt to bolster or undercut such claims, the two audits this year have focused on election procedures and whether they represent election security gaps.

For the latest report, auditors examined election security procedures in 15 of the state's 105 counties and found that none of those counties had comprehensive security policies or guidance. The audit said most of the counties had inadequate procedures for testing voting machines' accuracy after elections or for securing their voting machines from unauthorized access while they are deployed.

“We have some work to do,” said state Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican and vice chair of the legislative committee directing the auditors' work.

The audit suggested that money and personnel plays a role: The more populous counties surveyed generally were better at following best practices outlined by the federal Election Assistance Commission than the more rural ones. Yet even the auditors avoided suggesting that election procedures ought to be uniform across the state.

Asked whether the Kansas secretary of state's office might have separate sets of guidance for the most populous counties and the others, state elections director Bryan Caskey said: “To me, there's 105 ways of doing things, not two.”

Secretary of State Scott Schwab's office pushed back on auditors' suggestion that it isn't providing enough guidance on security issues to county officials. Its formal response to the audit said its training for election officials deals with security issues and the office is working on more standardized policies and forms.

Caskey said security regulations will be updated before the 2024 election and Schwab's office passes along guidance on best practices from multiple federal agencies. He noted that the agencies don't have a single, common list of practices that guarantee a secure election, making guidance “a never-ending job.”

Still, Rep. Kristey Williams, an Augusta Republican and another audit committee member, said a single list of best practices for county officials “absolutely makes sense."

“I do think that it'd be overwhelming for county clerks, especially small counties, that may just recently have been elected to that position, to try to discern what are the best practices from so many different agencies or outlets,” Williams said.

Sen. Ethan Corson, a Prairie Village Democrat and audit committee member, said while lawmakers should encourage Schwab's office to provide more guidance, they shouldn't impose mandates without providing the funding to meet them, especially in rural counties.

“This is a tricky issue,” Corson said.

New Washburn Law School Building to Bear Bob Dole's Name

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/WIBW) - Washburn University's new law school building will be named "Robert J. Dole Hall" in honor of the late Kansas senator. WIBW reports that Washburn's Board of Regents unanimously voted to name the new building after Dole, who graduated from Washburn in 1952. Construction on the building started in June 2021 and is expected to be completed at the end of July. The former law building was built after the 1966 tornado and housed Washburn's law school for more than 50 years. Mabee Library will moved into the old law school to make room for a clinical learning space for nursing students.

Junction City Residents Attend Hearing on Proposed Geary County Highway Project

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KPR/KSNT) - Junction City residents expressed concern last night (THU) about a proposed highway project in Geary County. The Kansas Department of Transportation held a public hearing about the proposed project to replace a bridge over Interstate 70 west of Junction City. KSNT reports K-DOT is looking at two options: replacing the bridge or replacing the bridge and adding a new interchange. At yesterday's (THUR) hearing, area residents raised concerns that adding an interchange could bring increased traffic and unwanted changes to their community. K-DOT engineers say the bridge is aging and needs to be replaced. The agency identified the project as a top priority in 2021. The project is expected to cost more than 30 million dollars; construction could start as soon as 2027.

Chase by Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ends in Death of Shooting Suspect

EL DORADO, Kansas (AP) — Authorities say a woman who was fatally injured in a crash while being chased by the Kansas Highway Patrol on Wednesday had just fled the scene of a shooting. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the shooting between El Dorado and Shumway around 10:30 a.m. The shooting victim was taken to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries.

The patrol said a trooper soon spotted the suspect's pickup and a brief pursuit ensued. Trooper Chad Crittenden said the officer performed a maneuver using his vehicle to try to force the pickup to spin out and stop. The pickup then hit a sign in a business parking lot in the Wichita suburb of Bel Aire. The driver, a woman in her 60s, died at the scene. Her name has not been released. Crittenden told reporters that the trooper tried to force the stop because the woman was a suspect in a shooting and was getting ready to travel into a highly populated part of northern Wichita. He said he didn't know her hometown.

Details on the shooting in Butler County were not immediately released. The patrol is investigating the crash, while the Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

Wandering Emu Found; Owner Located via Social Media

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office used social media to track down the owner of a wayward emu. KSNT reports that sheriff's office deputies posted a photo on Twitter Thursday night asking for the public’s help finding the bird’s owner. Deputies stayed with the bird in a neighborhood near NE 35th Street and NE Meriden Road north of Topeka. After locating the owner, the deputies thanked the community for its quick assistance. According to the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan, the emu is native to Australia and the second largest living bird in the world. The flightless bird can run at speeds up to 30 miles per hour.

Loud Boom in Downtown Lawrence Caused by Fireworks Down Storm Drain

LAWRENCE, Kan. – People in downtown Lawrence reported a loud noise Wednesday afternoon. KMBC-TV reports that the Lawrence Police Department investigated, and found that it was caused by fireworks that two people had thrown down a storm drain. The sound of an explosion was reported around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the suspects threw one firework near the bridge at 2nd and Locust. Downtown cameras helped police discover the suspect’s vehicle. They contacted the driver and one passenger. A report has been filed and charges could be possible, police said. Police also said no one was injured.

Fireworks Determined to Be Cause of Riley County Fires

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. – Riley County officials say that two recent fires were caused by fireworks. WIBW reports extensive damage to a home and two vehicles in northern Riley County when fireworks debris stored in a garbage can caught fire, then spread from a garage to the attic. Four residents and one cat escaped the fire with no injuries reported. Riley County firefighters also reported a small brush fire Tuesday near High Plains Ranch Road and North Seth Childs Road had been caused by fireworks as well. No structures were damaged in the brush fire, and the fire only affected a small area. That blaze was quickly extinguished.

Tips from the Kansas Fire Marshal regarding safe fireworks use and disposal can be found here.

Executives Charged with Conspiracy to Commit Health Care Fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR/KC Star) – Two executives with a company based in Overland Park have been charged with conspiring to commit $1.9 billion in health care fraud. The Kansas City Star reports that 39-year-old Brett Blackman and 49-year-old Gregory Schreck of HealthSplash Incorporated were indicted in Florida for allegedly submitting false Medicare claims. Officials are calling it one of the largest such schemes prosecuted in Justice Department history. The indictments were announced as part of a nationwide crackdown on health care fraud.

Downtown Topeka Post Office Reopens

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KSNT) - The downtown Topeka post office is back in business. KSNT reports that the building has reopened its doors after being closed for over a month. The USPS closed the building in late May when asbestos was discovered during renovations. Repair work is now complete and the post office has resumed operating on its regular hours.

City of Wichita Could Add Mold to City Housing Code Violations

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Some Wichita city council members want to add mold control to the city’s housing code this summer. The city’s building code lays out regulations for safe and healthy housing, such as adequate ventilation and plumbing. But City Council member Brandon Johnson says he frequently hears from tenants with severe mold in their apartments – and there’s nothing in the city code that addresses it. Health officials say mold can cause major respiratory issues, especially in vulnerable populations like youth and the elderly. This spring, an apartment complex in south Wichita garnered media attention after it became clear some units had severe mold. Several tenants complained of health problems.

Beloved Kansas City Zoo Chimpanzee Euthanized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) – The Kansas City Zoo announced Wednesday that one of its chimpanzees was etuhanized after being diagnosed with significant health problems. The Kansas City Star reports that the 24-year-old chimpanzee, Dafina, was born and spent her entire life in the Kansas City Zoo, according to a written statement posted on Facebook. The Zoo statement said she was known to the animal staff as “smart, playful, mischievous, sweet, and brave.” Over recent days, the chimpanzee suffered a decline in health stemming from an inoperable tumor, which led to renal failure. She received care from the facility’s veterinary staff until the “difficult decision” was made to euthanize her, according to the statement.

Earthwork Artist Stan Herd Creates Image of Bob Dole in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Earthwork artist Stan Herd is creating a giant image of the late Kansas Senator Bob Dole, just outside the Dole Institute on KU's west campus. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Herd uses the ground as his canvas - using soil, coal, flowers, rock and mulch to further enhance his designs. The longtime Lawrence resident has earned international acclaim for his earthwork designs. The Bob Dole image should be completed later this month - just in time for the Dole Institute's celebration of the late senator's birthday. A free public celebration will be held July 22nd, which would have been Dole's 100th birthday. (Read more.)

Kansas Golfers Struggle in First Round of U.S. Women's Open

UNDATED (KPR) – In the U.S. Women's Open golf championship at Pebble Beach in California, the two Kansas women in the field had a rough go of it in the first round. Both Julia Misemer of Overland Park and Megan Propeck of Leawood are playing in their first U.S. Women's Open. Misemer, who attends the University of Arizona, is tied for 83rd after shooting a 4-over-par 76. And Propeck, a University of Virginia Cavalier, shot an 11-over-par 83. Only four others in the field of 156 had a worse day than Propeck. The U.S. Women's open continues today (FRI) with the second round.

