Headlines for Monday, July 3, 2023

Wichita Nightclub Shooting Wounds Seven; Two Others Trampled

WICHITA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — Seven people were injured by gunfire at a Wichita nightclub. Two others were hospitalized after being trampled in a rush for the exits. Wichita police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning when several shooters opened fire inside the City Nightz club. No one was killed but one person was critically injured. All victims were treated at area hospitals. One suspect was taken into custody.

Shots were fired from at least four guns inside the club. Police recovered four guns and were working to determine if they were the weapons used by the shooters. The gunshot victims included five men between the ages of 21 and 34, a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman. The two people trampled were a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old male. Police say they have been called to the nightclub about a dozen times this year for various incidents, including a report of aggravated battery and a drive-by shooting.

The shootings were part of a particularly violent night in Wichita. A 17-year-old boy was found dead Saturday night. Investigators say it appears he was shot during an argument with a 21-year-old man, who showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. About twenty minutes after the shootings at City Nightz on Sunday morning, a 35-year-old man was walking down a road when an unknown suspect shot him in the arm.

Four Hurt in Fireworks Fire in Johnson County

DE SOTO, Kan. (WDAF) — Rescue crews dragged four people out of a burning building where fireworks were exploding in rural Johnson County late Saturday night. Two of those people were seriously hurt. All of them were hospitalized. WDAF TV reports that firefighters responded to an out-building fire (at 127th St. and Gardner Rd.) in Lexington Township around 10:15 pm. When crews arrived, fireworks were actively exploding in the burning building and victims were on the ground. Responders pulled the victims to safety. According to the Kansas State Fire Marshal, the building is a complete loss. It's still unclear what led up to the explosive fire.

Massive Retail Crime Wave Washes over Wichita

New York (CNN/KPR) — Authorities say a Victoria’s Secret store in Wichita has lost $30,000 a month to theft. A Cabela’s store in Wichita has reportedly lost more merchandise than any other Cabela's in the nation. CNN reports that a pattern of serious planned and brazen heists has retailers on edge across the nation. In cities like San Francisco, retailers are closing up shop altogether. Kansas Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach says retail crime is a “spiraling problem” in the state. He says Kansas and Missouri are among the top 10 states in the nation for the volume of retail crime. Kansas lost approximately $642 million in stolen goods in 2021, he said. “People are frustrated. Store employees are frustrated,” he said in an interview with CNN. In Kansas, Kobach says one scourge is fueling another: drugs, especially fentanyl addiction. “There is a link between drug trafficking and organized retail crime,” Kobach told lawmakers in June. “Organized retail crime is a problem that is getting worse, not better.

Wichita police chief Joe Sullivan, who heads up the largest police department in Kansas, in April provided some startling numbers on escalating retail crime in the state's largest city, which is home to approximately 400,000 residents. Speaking at an event with the Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners, Sullivan said stores of some popular retail chains in Wichita are among the worst hit, nationally, by retail theft.

Drought Dries Up Pastures; Hay Now in High Demand Across Midwest

UNDATED (HPM) — Drought across the Midwest and the Great Plains means pastures aren’t as green as usual, leaving cattle with less to eat. Harvest Public Media reports that hay is now in high demand and low supply. Producers usually feed hay to their cattle in the winter when grass is dormant, but drought means they’re turning to hay now. And hay supplies are at low levels in Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri. Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn says the drought is forcing farmers to make some hard decisions. "Feeding hay in June really eats into your hay supply for the winter months. And so we're starting to see a lot of cattle go to market because farmers and ranchers know they don't have enough feed supply to get them through 'til next spring when the grass hopefully starts growing again," she said. Missouri is allowing farmers to cut and harvest hay from almost 700 acres at state parks. More than 400 acres have been contracted so far.

Federal Appeals Court: Midwest Farmers Owed Damages for River Flooding

UNDATED (HPM) — A federal appeals court ruled farmers in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and the Dakotas should be compensated for flooding on the Missouri River. Harvest Public Media reports that the ruling comes in a lawsuit that started nearly ten years ago. In 2004, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers changed its management strategy on the Missouri River to include wildlife protections. Nearly 400 farmers say that caused flooding starting in 2007. They argue the government basically took their land, and they want to be paid for their property and for their flooded crops. A federal appeals court agreed, ruling the government violated the Fifth Amendment.

Farmers sued the government after the Corps changed its river management strategy. Farmers say protections for wildlife caused consistent flooding on their properties. Nearly 400 plaintiffs are part of the lawsuit. Seth Wright, an attorney for the farmers, says it’s a step forward. "Our clients are frustrated. It's been a decade and a half since we have had the first flood. And so, they've been waiting a long time to be compensated for these losses," he said. The case will return to a trial court to decide damage amounts for the farmers, unless the government decides to appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department, whose lawyers are representing the Corps, says they’re reviewing the court’s decision and considering next steps.

FHSU Offers Courses on Victim Advocacy

HAYS, Kan. (KNS) — Fort Hays State University is offering training to make businesses more welcoming environments for survivors of gender-based violence. Fort Hays State is creating a 10-credit hour program that includes business classes with courses on victim advocacy. Up to 60% of abuse survivors lose their job because of the trauma of the relationship. Megan Shepard was abused in a past relationship. She said keeping her job was an important lifeline. “Moving away from that area kind of just changed my whole outlook, you know, it just made my situation better. Made a better situation for my children," she said. Victims of abuse are also less productive at work. They can be seen as unproductive and get passed up for raises or promotions. Creators of the program hope the new courses make businesses think twice about why someone is struggling on the job.

Topeka Democrat Plans to Challenge GOP Congressman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/TCJ) — A Topeka Democrat says he'll challenge Kansas Republican Congressman Jake LaTurner. Elgin "Eli" Woody IV launched his campaign for the state's 2nd congressional seat Saturday with a speech at Lake Shawnee. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Woody is a former teacher and political newcomer; he currently works at the National Speech and Debate Association.

Massive Marijuana Farm Raided in Southeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Law enforcement officials uncovered a massive illegal marijuana-growing operation in Bourbon County last week. The KBI seized more than 13-hundred (1350) marijuana plans near the town of Bronson. Authorities say that's about $7 million worth of weed. Firearms and a vehicle were also seized. One suspect on site during the raid fled the scene. The KBI, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Bourbon and Allen County Sheriff's Offices all participated in the investigation.

Kansas Residents Resist Solar Project Plan Near Cheyenne Bottoms

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KPR) — Green energy keeps growing. In Kansas, plans continue to pop up for even more wind and solar projects. But some residents in central Kansas have put one solar idea on hold. A Spanish company hopes to build a massive solar farm south of the Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Refuge near Great Bend. In May, the Barton County Commission put a moratorium on all solar farm projects. Commissioners say they want to weigh the pros and cons of the project. Many residents and bird watchers say the 2.5 square-mile solar farm would disrupt wildlife, including the flight patterns of migratory birds that use the refuge to rest and feed every year.

Commentator Rex Buchanan talks about the trade-offs of green energy and why a massive solar project in central Kansas has been put on hold.

Big 12 Getting Bigger with Four New Schools Coming on Board

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The Big 12 conference is getting bigger. Brigham Young, the University of Cincinnati, University of Houston and the University of Central Florida officially joined the conference Saturday. Nearly two years ago, the Big 12 voted to expand the league. The Big 12 will play the upcoming season with 14 teams before Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC in 2024.

Royals Start a Mini-Winning Streak!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) — The Kansas City Royals clobbered the LA Dodgers 9-1 Sunday at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals won the weekend series 2 to 1. It's the first time they've won a series since May. It may be too early to say the Royals are on a roll, but two wins in a row is an encouraging sign. Kansas City takes on the Twins Monday in Minnesota.

