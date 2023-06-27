Headlines for Tuesday, June 27, 2023

KC Man Charged in Connection with Sunday's Mass Shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP/KPR) - A 26-year-old man is now charged in connection with Sunday morning's mass shooting in Kansas City. The Jackson County, Missouri, prosecutor has charged Keivon (KEY-von) M. Greene with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection to the shooting that left three people dead and injured five others near near 57th and Prospect Avenue. KCTV reports that additional charges are expected. Greene is currently in a Kansas City hospital and in custody. A second suspect has also been arrested.

26-Year-Old Charged in KC's Sunday Morning Mass Shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a mass shooting Sunday morning in Kansas City, where three people were killed and six others were wounded. Prosecutors accuse Keivon Greene of first-degree assault and armed criminal action And more charges are expected. Authorities also arrested a second suspect they believe was involved in the shooting.

Responding officers found two men and a woman dead from gunshot wounds about 4:30 am Sunday in a parking lot where a crowd had gathered near an auto shop. The area is known to host informal after-hours get-togethers. According to the charging documents, one of the wounded victims told police the shooting started after she greeted one of the suspects and his girlfriend with a hug. The victim's boyfriend then told the suspect to "watch his hands." When the victim and her boyfriend began to walk away, the suspect took out a gun and fatally shot him in the back.

The fatal shooting victims have been identified as 22-year-old Nikko Manning, 28-year-old Jasity Strong and 29-year-old Camden Brown. Greene was taken into custody at a hospital, where he went after being shot in the hand. The second suspect was arrested Sunday in Grandview, Missouri.

Attorney General: Kansas Will Stop Changing Genders on IDs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says the state will stop allowing transgender people to change the gender on their driver's licenses and birth certificates. A new law set to take effect July 1st changes the rules. Trans Kansans have been able to change the gender on their documents since 2019, when a federal judge required the state to grant the changes. Kobach has asked the judge to amend that order because of a new state law that defines sex according to biological characteristics. And he says state agencies will revert any changes already made. “If KDOR has previously modified a driver's license to list a sex other than the person's biological sex at birth, SB 180 requires KDOR to restore the driver's license dataset to its original form," he said. Kobach downplayed ramifications for trans residents’ use of bathrooms and other facilities. The law requires people to use facilities that match their sex assigned at birth, but it doesn’t create a crime for not complying.

Kansas Attorney General: Trans Name/License Changes Will Revert to Prior Status

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KPR) - If transgender Kansans make changes to their gender on driver's licenses or birth certificates, the state of Kansas will change it back. So says Attorney General Kris Kobach. He says the legal documents will revert to a person's biological sex assigned at birth. An expansive new law takes effect this weekend defining male and female according to biological characteristics. Kobach says the Kansas Department of Revenue plans to issue drivers license changes when people renew their licenses. “It does require the agency to restore the data set back to its original and place that information on any future driver's license card that may be issued to that person. This is similar to when a person changes address," he said. Kobach is seeking a federal judge’s permission to stop issuing gender marker changes. A 2019 court order required the state to grant the changes.

KC Suburb Aims to Protect Employees Who Transition

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (Shawnee Mission Post) - Amid a flurry of new restrictions on transgender rights in Kansas, a Johnson County suburb is instituting a new policy aimed at protecting employees who want to undergo gender transitions. The Roeland Park City Council has unanimously approved what city leaders believe is a first-of-its-kind policy in Johnson County. It addresses how the city can best accommodate employees during gender transitions, including provisions that allow transitioning workers to use bathrooms conforming to their gender identity, as well as what pronouns they may prefer to use in the workplace. The city’s mayor Michael Poppa told the Post that the city believes its new policy does not run afoul of a new state law that ties the state’s legal definitions of male and female to a person’s sex assigned at birth. That law takes effect July 1 but there have been numerous questions about how some of its rules may be enforced.

Attorney General: Kansas Must Undo Gender Changes for Trans People in State Records

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A new Kansas law requires the state to reverse any previous gender changes in its records for trans people's birth certificates and driver's licenses while also preventing such changes going forward, the state's conservative Republican attorney general declared Monday. Attorney General Kris Kobach also said public schools' records for students must list them as being the gender they were assigned at birth, whether or not teachers and staff recognize their gender identities.

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly's office said she disagrees with Kobach's views, though it did not say whether state agencies under the governor's control would follow or defy them, setting up the possibility of a court fight. In 2019, a federal judge began requiring Kansas to allow transgender people to change their birth certificates to settle a lawsuit over a no-change policy. “The attorney general must be off his rocker,” said Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, an attorney for Lambda Legal, which represented the four Kansas residents. “This was a bunch of bombast by an attorney general engaging in politics.”

A formal but non-binding legal opinion issued Monday by Kobach and his statements during a Statehouse news conference confirmed that the new law, if fully in effect, legally would erase transgender people’s gender identities. Opponents predicted as much before the Republican-controlled Legislature enacted the law over Kelly’s veto, but the debate focused mostly on keeping transgender people from using restrooms and other facilities in line with their gender identities.

The new law defines a person's sex — which can conflict with gender identity — based on a person's "biological reproductive system” at birth. A female has a system “developed to produce ova” while a male has a system “developed to fertilize” that ova. It says “important governmental objectives” of protecting people's health, safety and privacy justify sex-segregated spaces. “You can choose whatever name you want. You can choose to live however you want,” said state Sen. Renee Erickson, of Wichita, one of three Republican lawmakers who joined Kobach during his news conference. “That does not make you a woman.”

Nurses in Wichita Stage One Day Strike

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) - Nurses in Wichita are on strike - at least for the day. Nurses at St. Francis and St. Joseph hospitals went on a one-day strike today (TUE). The walk-off comes amid disputes in contract talks with Ascension Via Christi. The hospital system says it has a contingency plan in place to prevent disruptions to service. The two hospitals also say nurses who strike today (TUE) will not be able to return to work for the rest of the week. The strike comes as some nurses say Ascension Via Christi is dismissing their key contract proposals, including safe staffing levels. Ascension says it has a contingency plan to prevent disruptions to service. National Nurses United represents more than 650 nurses at St. Francis and 300 at St. Joseph. Contract negotiations began four months ago at St. Francis and last month at St. Joseph. Nurses also went on strike at an Ascention facility in Austin, Texas.

Judge Rules Spirit AeroSystems Picketers Cannot Intimidate Strike Breakers

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) - A Sedgwick County judge has ruled that striking workers at Spirit AeroSystems cannot use violence or intimidation toward people crossing the picket line. The ruling also says picketing workers cannot block sidewalks or roads that lead into Spirit’s campus. They can, however, try to persuade people not to enter. About 6,000 workers remain on strike after rejecting Spirit’s contract offer last week. Many employees on the picket line say they object to increased health insurance costs and reduced coverage for some medicines. Spirit says renewed contract talks with the union have been constructive and positive. The company has asked a few thousand non-union employees to work from home if they can. The sheriff says people who don’t work at Spirit should avoid the roads surrounding the facility in south Wichita.

Heat Wave Headed into Midwest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Dangerous heat is moving into the Midwest. National Weather Service meteorologist Brett Williams says that higher humidity will start making outdoor conditions uncomfortable and potentially dangerous starting Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures could hit 100 degrees or more Wednesday and Thursday, with heat index readings up to 107. “Usually, we don’t see this until maybe later in July and August, but we are coming in the end of June at this point, so we are going to be above normal," he said. Williams says there is a slight chance of precipitation late Tuesday night and again Friday night which could help bring down temperatures.

AAA Kansas Warns About Leaving Children Inside Hot Cars

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — It's hot and getting hotter in Kansas. With recent rising temperatures, AAA Kansas is reminding motorists not to leave their children unattended in automobiles. Every year, children die because they were left inside a hot vehicle. AAA Kansas spokesman Shawn Steward said “One hundred percent of heatstroke deaths of children in cars are preventable.”

KC Teenager Ralph Yarl Recounts Being Shot After He Rang Wrong Doorbell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There was no way, Ralph Yarl thought, that the white man pointing the gun at him through the glass door would shoot him. But the Black teenager, who had gone to the wrong house in Kansas City looking for his younger brothers, was wrong a second time. Yarl's brothers were actually at a home a block away, and he said in an interview with "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts that aired Tuesday that he hadn't met the family of his brothers' friends, "so maybe it was their house." After ringing the doorbell, he said, he waited a long time on the porch before the door opened.

"I see this old man and I'm saying, 'Oh, this must be like, their grandpa,'" said Yarl, now 17. "And then he pulls out his gun. And I'm like, 'Whoa!' So I like, back up. He points it at me." Yarl then braced and turned his head. "And then it happened, and then I'm on the ground. I fall on the glass, the shattered glass," he told Roberts, and "then before I know it, I'm running away, shouting, 'Help me! Help me!'" Yarl was bleeding and said he wondered how it was possible that he had been shot in the head. The man he had never met before said only five words to him, he said: "Don't come here ever again."

Andrew Lester, 84, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the April 13 shooting. Lester admitted that he shot Yarl through the door without warning because he was "scared to death" he was about to be robbed by the Black person standing at his door. He remains free after posting $20,000 — 10% of his $200,000 bond.

The shooting drew international attention amid claims that Lester received preferential treatment from investigators after he shot Yarl. President Joe Biden and several celebrities issued statements calling for justice. Yarl's attorney, Lee Merritt, has called for the shooting to be investigated as a hate crime.

Yarl's mother, Cleo Nagbe, said on "Good Morning America" that she had been worried that her son got a flat tire, but that she then got a call from police telling her about the shooting, and she headed to the hospital. He was partially alert, but it was traumatizing, she said. Ten weeks later, Yarl is physically recovered but said that he has headaches and trouble sleeping and that sometimes his mind is just foggy. "You're looking at a kid that took the SAT when he was in eighth grade — and now his brain is slowed," Nagbe told Roberts. "So physically he looks fine. But there's a lot that has been taken from him." Yarl said he is seeing a therapist and hopes to continue his recovery by focusing on his passions for chemical engineering and for music. "I'm just a kid and not larger than life because this happened to me," Yarl said. "I'm just going to keep doing all the stuff that makes me happy. And just living my life the best I can, and not let this bother me."

Class Action Lawsuit Filed over Jackson County, Missouri, Tax Assessments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — A new class action lawsuit has been filed against Jackson County, Missouri, challenging the quality of its property tax assessments. The lawsuit calls into question if some increases are even legal considering some tax notices came in the mail after the June 15 deadline, as required by state statutes. The lawsuit is asking a judge to step in and offer relief. It also calls for a jury trial. KCTV reports that the lawsuit is critical of the methodology used by Jackson County to reach new property values. Numerous homeowners in Jackson County say they are shocked by the large property tax increases. Some are even questioning if they’ll be able to keep their homes.

Home Prices Keep Rising but Cloud County Homes Remain Affordable

UNDATED (KPR) — Home prices just seem to keep going up. Within the last two years, real incomes have fallen under the weight of historic inflation. At the same time, the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have sent mortgage rates soaring. While the demand from home buyers has fallen, home prices have not. According to the real estate website Realtor.com, the median list price for a home in the U.S. is a little more than $441,000. Thta's nearly 3% higher than it was a year ago. In Kansas, the statewide median list price for a home is nearly $322,000. While such prices are prohibitively high for most Americans, there are parts of the country where homes are selling for far less. Of the 63 counties in Kansas with available data from Realtor.com, Cloud County has the least expensive housing. As of May, the median list price for a home in Cloud County was $69,000.

