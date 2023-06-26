Headlines for Monday, June 26, 2023

KC Police Take Man into Custody in Connection with Fatal Shootings at 57th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — After investigating throughout the day Sunday, police say a person of interest has been taken into custody regarding a fatal shooting that left three people dead and sent five more to the hospital. Kansas City police were called to investigate a shooting just after 4:30 am Sunday near 57th Street and Prospect Avenue. Police found three shooting victims in a parking lot and the street just south of the intersection. Those three victims, two men and one woman, died at the scene. At least five more shooting victims were treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. KMBC TV reports an adult man was taken into custody Sunday without incident for further investigation. The identity of the man taken into custody will only become public if charges are filed. Police say it appears there was a large gathering of people in the parking lot at the intersection when the victims were shot. The victims' identities and additional circumstances regarding the shooting have not yet been released by law enforcement.

Severe Storms Produce Tornadoes, Large Hail in Southwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — Severe storms that popped up in Colorado and roared into southwest Kansas Friday night dropped at least a couple tornadoes and dumped large hail, including baseball-sized stones in the town of Elkhart. KWCH TV reports that several severe storms rolled through an area along the state's border with Colorado and the Oklahoma panhandle. Tornadoes threatened Elkhart in southern Morton County and to the northeast in Grant County. A stove-pipe tornado prompted an alarm for people in Ulysses to take shelter. That threat subsided before the storm hit the town of more than 5,000 people. Another confirmed tornado touched down in a remote area north of Johnson City in Stanton County. Storms weakened as the night moved along with warnings dissipating after 10 pm.

Overland Park Man Accused in Deadly Kansas Campground Attack

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (Hays Post) — Authorities investigating a deadly shooting at Hillsdale State Park have arrested a suspect. Miami County sheriff's deputies took 53-year-old Brian Meysenburg, of Overland Park, into custody last week on charges of second-degree murder. The Hays Post reports that Meysenburg is accused of fatally shooting 43-year-old Bryan Hendrickson, of Edgerton, at a campground at Hillsdale State Park near Paola. Deputies also found another victim at the scene who was suffering from stab wounds. That person was treated and released at an area hospital.

KCK Police Investigate Teenager's Shooting Death

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Hays Post) — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took the life of a teenager in Kansas City, Kansas. The shooting happened Friday afternoon (in the 3100 block of W. Barker Circle). Police were dispatched to the scene and and found the teenage boy with gunshot wounds. The Hays Post reports that the KCK Major Case Unit is investigating. No further details have been released.

Convicted KCK Child Rapist To Be Released Because of Prosecutor’s Error

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Yahoo News) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man sentenced to life in prison for raping two young children in 2019 will be freed because of errors made by the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Josue Manuel Arita was found guilty of raping two children: a 7-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl. Yahoo News reports that Arita was sentenced to two life terms. But because prosecutors charged him under the wrong subsections of the law, the Kansas Court of Appeals ruled the convictions must be overturned and the sentences vacated. The court also ruled that Arita could not be tried again. Prosecutors say they accept the court’s ruling. They also say the defendant, who's been in custody for almost four years, is subject to deportation and will be deported. As of Friday, Arita remained housed at the state prison in Hutchinson.

El Dorado Prison Inmate Dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – An inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility has died. The Kansas Department of Corrections says 31-year-old Nicholas Reimonenq was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday morning. An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death. Per protocol, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will review the death. Reimonenq had been serving time since May for burglary in Saline County.

AAA Kansas Warns About Leaving Children Inside Hot Cars

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — It's hot and getting hotter in Kansas. With recent rising temperatures, AAA Kansas is reminding motorists not to leave their children unattended in automobiles. Every year, children die because they were left inside a hot vehicle. AAA Kansas spokesman Shawn Steward said “One hundred percent of heatstroke deaths of children in cars are preventable.”

Kansas City Groups Call for DOJ to Investigate Police Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Community groups in Kansas City are renewing their push for the Department of Justice to investigate the Kansas City Police Department. Five groups (The Urban League, SCLC-KC, Westport Presbyterian Church, BlaqOut and the The Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity) made the original request two years ago. At that time, the groups reported the department showed a pattern of discrimination against Black and Brown people who live in Kansas City. According to WDAF TV, the groups say their issues with the police department have not improved since they initially complained to the DOJ in 2021.

Class Action Lawsuit Filed over Jackson County Assessments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — A new class action lawsuit has been filed against Jackson County, Missouri, challenging the quality of its property tax assessments. The lawsuit calls into question if some increases are even legal considering some tax notices came in the mail after the June 15 deadline, as required by state statutes. The lawsuit is asking a judge to step in and offer relief. It also calls for a jury trial. KCTV reports that the lawsuit is critical of the methodology used by Jackson County to reach new property values. Numerous homeowners in Jackson County say they are shocked by the large property tax increases. Some are even questioning if they’ll be able to keep their homes.

Home Prices Keep Rising but Cloud County Homes Remain Affordable

UNDATED (KPR) — Home prices just seem to keep going up. Within the last two years, real incomes have fallen under the weight of historic inflation. At the same time, the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have sent mortgage rates soaring. While the demand from home buyers has fallen, home prices have not. According to the real estate website Realtor.com, the median list price for a home in the U.S. is a little more than $441,000. Thta's nearly 3% higher than it was a year ago. In Kansas, the statewide median list price for a home is nearly $322,000. While such prices are prohibitively high for most Americans, there are parts of the country where homes are selling for far less. Of the 63 counties in Kansas with available data from Realtor.com, Cloud County has the least expensive housing. As of May, the median list price for a home in Cloud County was $69,000.

Following Reversal of Roe v. Wade, Number of Abortions in Kansas Increased

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — In the months following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion bans in other states pushed women and girls to travel to Kansas, where the procedure remains legal. As a result, the Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the state's abortion numbers hit a 21-year high. According to statistics released Friday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, women and girls from Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri turned to Kansas by the thousands. More than 12,300 abortions were performed in Kansas in 2022. That's a 57% increase from the year before.

Kansas politicians have not pursued an abortion ban because of the Kansas Supreme Court's decision that held the state constitution protects the right to an abortion. Last August, voters rejected the proposed Value Them Both constitutional amendment that would have opened the door for lawmakers to pass more abortion restrictions or perhaps even a ban on the procedure.

For the first time in four years, the state reported an abortion at or after 22 weeks gestation. That is the point an abortion is considered late-term under state law. This abortion was performed on an out-of-state resident with a nonviable pregnancy. Kansas also reported 300 abortions where the patient was a child, including 10 girls who were younger than 14, which would constitute statutory rape. Planned Parenthood opened a new abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, last summer intended to help meet the demand from out-of-state patients. More abortion statistics are available online from the KDHE's public health division.

Kansas Board of Regents to Consider Cutting Some College Programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — The board that oversees Kansas universities has set a timeline to review and potentially cut some academic programs. Over the summer, Kansas Board of Regents staff members will make a list of undergraduate programs that are more than five years old and do not meet two of four metrics for success. They’ll look at how many students are enrolled in the major, how many get degrees, whether graduates find jobs in the region, and how much they make. This fall, universities will look at underperforming programs and decide whether to cut or merge them, or develop a plan for improvement. As the Kansas Board of Regents looks to restructure university programs, college enrollment continues to decline across the U.S.

Non-Binary Artist to Perform at Sedgwick County Fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — A non-binary artist will perform at a county fair near Wichita this summer, even after receiving negative online feedback. The Sedgwick County Fair board hired Hunter Gromala to sing pop covers at the fair on July 12. But when the fair posted about the performance, negative comments poured in about Gromala’s gender identity. Gromala uses they/them pronouns and identifies as nonbinary. The fair board then asked Gromala to share their set list. After a meeting last week, the board posted on Facebook that Gromala would perform. Gromala hopes the publicity will help the public better understand the meaning of nonbinary. "I think we can all agree that I was hired as a musician based off my talent and not my gender. And I think both sides are just like who cares? And I’m like exactly," they said. In the Facebook post, the board emphasized that the set list is family friendly and not a drag show or sexually explicit in any way.

Kansas Highway Patrol: Extra Caution Needed on Roads During Harvest Season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — It's nearly harvest season and the Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to use extra caution when traveling near farm trucks, tractors, combines and other implements. State troopers are also asking motorists to be patient when encountering heavy farm implements and trucks moving in and out of wheat fields and on to roadways. Most farm equipment is not designed to travel at highway speeds and may only travel 15-25 mph. Farm equipment is often wider than the lane of traffic, so extra room should be allowed when sharing the road. Caution should be practiced on all roads, but especially on busy rural roads with unmarked intersections. The Highway Patrol also advises motorists not to pass farm vehicles unless they can see clearly ahead of their own vehicle and the vehicle they are passing. (Read more.)

