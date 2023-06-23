Headlines for Friday, June 23, 2023

Kansas City Police on the Lookout for Man Accused of Shooting at Officers, Carjacking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — Kansas City police are looking for a robbery suspect believed to be a "threat to the public." Police say the suspect fired shots multiple times at police officers Thursday night before carjacking an unsuspecting motorist a short time later. KMBC TV reports that police were dispatched just before 9 pm (to the 8300 block of Wornall Road) on an attempted robbery and shots being fired at a local fast food restaurant. The suspect fled the scene and reportedly shot at another vehicle in the area. No one was injured.

An hour later, police discovered the suspect’s vehicle. When officers arrived, the suspect fired shots at police. No officers or civilians were injured. The suspect fled on foot to the parking lot behind a nearby business, where he carjacked an unsuspecting victim. Police encountered the man a second time, and once again, the suspect fired shots at police. The officers responded with gunfire. No one was injured by gunfire. The suspect’s vehicle was located later but police are still looking for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 30s. Police say he's thin with a patchy black beard and shoulder-length black hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt. Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

==========

Spirit AeroSystems, Major Airlines Supplier, Suspends Plant Operations After Labor Contract Rejected

UNDATED (AP) – Spirit AeroSystems, a major supplier to the world's largest aircraft manufacturers, is suspending operations at a critical Kansas plant after union workers there rejected a proposed four-year contract and authorized a strike. Approximately 6,000 members of the IAM District 70, Local 839 voted to reject Spirit AeroSystems' best and last offer after 13 years without a fully negotiated agreement, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said in a prepared statement. Shares of Boeing Co. and Airbus slid about 2%, and shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. tumbled 10% at the opening bell.

The tentative deal that was rejected had included up to a compounded 34% average pay bump through general wages increases, cost-of-living adjustments, and a guaranteed annual bonus; a 14.7% increase in retirement benefits; increased paid time off; job security enhancements and made Sunday overtime voluntary. A strike is scheduled to start on Saturday. “Most of our members have concluded that the company’s offer is unacceptable,” the union said in a prepared statement. "IAM District 70 and Local 839 will regroup and begin planning the following steps to bring the company back to the table.”

The IAM is an industrial trade union that representing about 600,000 active and retired members in the aerospace, defense, airlines, railroad, transit, healthcare, automotive, and other industries. Operations at the factory will be suspended starting Thursday, Spirit said. The company said union employees should not show up for work, but would be paid for their regularly scheduled hours. All scheduled overtime was canceled. Employees not represented by the IAM were instructed to show up for work as normal.

“We are disappointed that our employees represented by the IAM rejected our four-year contract offer and voted to strike. We believe that our fair and competitive offer recognizes the contributions of our employees and ensures we can successfully meet increasing demand for aircraft from our customers,” the Wichita, Kansas, company said in a prepared statement.

Aircraft manufacturers have wrestled with supply issues in recent years and a strike at Spirit AeroSystems at the Wichita plant could add to those headaches. Spirit builds the fuselage for Boeing's 737 MAX narrowbody jet and substantial sections of aircraft bodies in other of its models. It builds components for Airbus aircraft as well.

==========

Kansas Medical Workforce in Crisis as Worker Shortage Persists

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas hospitals are experiencing the highest turnover and job vacancy rates in a decade. The Kansas Hospital Association compiled its annual report with data from 109 hospitals across the state. Some of the highest vacancy rates reported were for nurses, laboratory staff, and respiratory therapists. The KHA survey found that about 25% of the nursing positions in the state are unfilled and the shortage is expected to grow. The association and hospitals are using virtual job fairs and partnering with the Kansas Department of Education to increase interest in health care careers.

==========

Mid Summer Night on Mass; Lawrence Launches New Version of a Sidewalk Sale

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Downtown Lawrence has ditched its traditional sidewalk sale for something else. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Mid Summer Night on Mass is making its debut today (FRI). Part sale, part street festival, the event runs from 4 pm to 10 pm throughout downtown. More than 40 retailers and restaurants will have special Mid Summer Night specials as part of the event. Multiple street performers and musicians will also perform on and around Massachusetts Street.

Members of Downtown Lawrence Inc. decided to create the Mid Summer Night event after determining its traditional sidewalk sale (which was held on the third Thursday of July for about 60 years) was perhaps being hosted in the wrong month and during the wrong time of day. It may not be Mid Summer, but downtown merchants are still hoping for a good turnout.

==========

Kansas Highway Patrol: Extra Caution Needed on Roads During Harvest Season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — It's nearly harvest season and the Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to use extra caution when traveling near farm trucks, tractors, combines and other implements. State troopers are also asking motorists to be patient when encountering heavy farm implements and trucks moving in and out of wheat fields and on to roadways. Most farm equipment is not designed to travel at highway speeds and may only travel 15-25 mph. Farm equipment is often wider than the lane of traffic, so extra room should be allowed when sharing the road. Caution should be practiced on all roads, but especially on busy rural roads with unmarked intersections. The Highway Patrol also advises motorists not to pass farm vehicles unless they can see clearly ahead of their own vehicle and the vehicle they are passing. ( Read more .)

==========

U.S. Engineers Contributed to Missouri River Flood Damage and Must Pay Landowners, Court Rules

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. government may have to pay tens of millions of dollars — or more — to landowners along the Missouri River after a court ruled it worsened flooding there since 2007 that killed crops and wrecked homes and businesses. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a lower court's 2020 ruling that the federal government must pay for the landowners' loss of value to the land. But the appeals court went even further in its decision last Friday, saying that the government must also pay them for crops, farm equipment and buildings lost to the flooding and finding the government contributed to the devastating flood of 2011.

Courts have found the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responsible for recurrent flooding since 2007, three years after it changed how it manages the Missouri River’s flow to better protect the habitat of endangered fish and birds. It did so by notching dikes to increase water flow, keeping more water in reservoirs and reopening historic chutes, allowing the river to meander and erode banks.

Farmers, businesses and other landowners say that unconstitutionally deprived them of their land. The courts have largely agreed, finding that the government violated constitutional protections against taking property without just compensation. That Fifth Amendment protection is often seen in cases of eminent domain, which allows a government to seize private property, with compensation, for a public purpose.

Federal officials argue that the changes the Corps made were necessary to comply with the federal Endangered Species Act and a separate requirement from Congress passed in 1986 to protect fish and wildlife.

The ruling comes as federal and state officials wrestle with the rising costs of floods made more severe by climate change, and droughts that will require tough water management choices.

More than 370 landowners in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and the Dakotas are currently represented in the lawsuit, and a merger with another class-action lawsuit of an additional 60 landowners could happen later. Lawmakers from affected states have said the Justice Department should settle. In 2020, seven Republican U.S. senators from Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri urged the Army to negotiate with landowners. A spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday referred questions to the U.S. Department of Justice, which said Thursday that it is considering its next steps following last Friday's ruling.

==========

New Rule Would Make All Railroads Alert First Responders Within 10 Miles of Derailed Train Cargo

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal regulators want first responders to a train derailment to know exactly what they are dealing with even before they reach the scene. That's because dangerous chemicals trains carry might require a specialized response. A new rule proposed Wednesday would require all railroads to electronically push the details of everything on a train to every emergency responder within 10 miles. The rule applies to every railroad — not just the biggest ones that already provide this information through an app firefighters use.

The new rule comes one day ahead of a National Transportation Safety Board hearing to scrutinize emergency responses to the fiery February 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train outside East Palestine, Ohio. The NTSB is still working to determine exactly what caused that wreck, which prompted the evacuation of thousands of people and ignited nationwide concern about railroad safety and calls for reforms.

The largest freight railroads already have an app they developed, AskRail, which for nearly a decade has enabled firefighters to quickly look up the details of what each train carries. Some 35,000 first responders already have access to that app, and the rail industry is working to expand that. And crews have long carried printed copies of their cargo in the cabs of their locomotives.

The Association of American Railroads trade group emphasizes that railroads remain the safest way to ship dangerous chemicals by land with more than 99 percent of those shipments arriving safety. But even one derailment involving hazardous materials can prove disastrous, and last year there were more than 1,000 derailments — roughly three a day. More than three quarters happened at slow speeds in railyards, without causing major damage.

==========

Mississippi State Hires Kansas State Associate AD Josh McCowan as Deputy AD for Advancement

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State University has hired Kansas State associate athletic director Josh McCowan as its deputy AD for athletics advancement. Bulldogs athletic director Zac Selmon cited McCowan’s success in fundraising and leadership qualities in statement on Thursday announcing the hire. McCowan had been Kansas State’s senior associate AD of development since 2017 and oversaw the department's fundraising activities. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees from K-State and was a graduate assistant for the Wildcats' basketball team that reached the Elite Eight in 2010.

==========

