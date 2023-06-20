Headlines for Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Michelin Plant in Junction City Plans $100 Million Expansion

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KPR) – Michelin plans to invest more than $100 million into its Junction City operations over the next five years. Company officials say the expansion will create 200 new jobs. The company plans to increase production capacity of Camso rubber tracks used for agricultural equipment. Camso, a brand under the Michelin Group, specializes in off-road tires, rubber tracks, and systems for material handling, construction, agriculture, and power sports industries.

Kansas is home to three Michelin manufacturing plants, all specializing in agricultural applications like rubber tracks and wheels. The other two facilities are in Emporia. In the past two years, more than $20 million was invested to expand and improve the Emporia facilities.

==========

Investigation Continues into Suspicious White Powder Sent to GOP Lawmakers, Officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/AP) — The FBI and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are trying to determine who sent 100 letters containing suspicious white powder to Republican lawmakers and other public officials across the state. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach was among those who received a suspicious letter. No injuries have been reported. Preliminary tests on a sample of the mysterious substance were negative for common biological agents and dangerous toxins.

The letters were sent to Republican legislators at their homes. Many of the letters included a return address of either Kansas City or Topeka. Other agencies involved in the investigation include the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Office of the State Fire Marshal and local police and fire departments.

==========

Wichita Man Arrested, Accused of Sneaking into Hospital, Sexually Assaulting 3 Patients

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting three patients after sneaking into a Wichita hospital, then fighting with security guards who tried to apprehend him. The Wichita Eagle reports that police were called around 2 am Thursday to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis. A police spokesperson says two hospital security guards were battered before police got there. The 28-year-old suspect is jailed now on $250,000 bond. Hospital officials declined to comment. Police say the suspect was not a patient or employee at the hospital. It remains unclear how the man got into the hospital.

==========

Supreme Court Turns Away Veterans Seeking Disability Benefits over 1966 Hydrogen Bomb Accident

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal on behalf of some U.S. veterans who want disability benefits because they were exposed to radiation while responding to a Cold War-era hydrogen bomb accident in Spain. The justices not did comment in turning away an appeal from Victor Skaar, an Air Force veteran in his mid-80s. Skaar, of Nixa, Missouri, filed class-action claims seeking benefits for him and others who say they became ill from exposure to radiation during the recovery and cleanup of the undetonated bombs at the accident site in Palomares, a village in southern Spain, in 1966.

A federal appeals court rejected the class-action claims. The Supreme Court's action leaves that ruling in place.

The Justice Department, arguing against high-court review, noted that Congress last year enacted legislation that expands eligibility for benefits for many Palomares veterans. But the department also acknowledged that Skaar is not covered by the legislation.

Skaar's lawyers told the Supreme Court that he suffers from leukopenia, described as a condition that can be caused by exposure to radiation. Skaar also has had skin cancer, now in remission, the lawyers wrote in a court filing. He was among 1,400 U.S. service members who were sent to Palomares to help clean up what has been called the worst radiation accident in U.S. history.

On January 17, 1966, a U.S. B-52 bomber and a refueling plane crashed into each other during a refueling operation in the skies above Palomares, killing seven of 11 crew members but no one on the ground. At the time, the U.S. was keeping nuclear-armed warplanes in the air near the border with the Soviet Union. The midair collision resulted in the release of four U.S. hydrogen bombs. None of the bombs exploded, but the plutonium-filled detonators on two went off, scattering 7 pounds of highly radioactive plutonium 239 across the landscape.

==========

Spirit AeroSystems Workers May Go on Strike

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) — Nearly 8,000 workers at Spirit AeroSystems could go on strike this week, based on the results of a contract vote. Workers will vote on Spirit’s final contract offer Wednesday, three days before their current contract expires. They haven’t had a new contract in 13 years. Spirit’s offer includes a 34% increase in pay over four years, reduced mandatory overtime, and a $7,500-dollar ratification bonus. If they reject the contract, the workers will vote a second time on whether or not to strike. They need a two-thirds majority to move forward with the strike. If workers reject the contract but vote not to strike, Spirit’s contract offer will go into place. Workers at the plant last went on strike in 1995, when the company was still owned by Boeing.

==========

Union Workers at Kaufman Stadium File Complaint Against KC Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — The union representing nearly 500 workers at Kauffman Stadium has filed a complaint against the Kansas City Royals. KCTV reports that the Service Employees International Union accuses the Royals of intimidating workers and negotiating in bad faith. The union includes ushers, parking lot attendants, and ticket sellers. The Royals issued a statement saying that they "remain committed to negotiating in good faith" with the union. Bargaining efforts resume next week on a contract for the next three years.

==========

Wichita Area Nurses Will Go on One Day Strike

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) — Nurses at St. Francis and St. Joseph hospitals in Wichita will go on strike for one day later this month. The strike comes as some nurses say Ascension Via Christi has dismissed some of their key contract proposals, including safe staffing levels and nurse recruitment and retention. National Nurses United represents more than 650 nurses at St. Francis and 300 at St. Joseph. The union says the one day strike on June 27 marks the first nurses strike in Kansas history. Ascension says it has a contingency plan to keep its hospitals open and prevent disruptions to service. It’s standard practice for nurses to provide a 10-day notice before striking. Nurses will also strike June 27 at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas. Contract negotiations began four months ago at St. Francis and last month at St. Joseph.

==========

Evergy Slashes Planned Renewable Energy Projects, Proposes More Natural Gas

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — The state's largest electric utility has drastically scaled back its plans to add more clean energy over the next decade and will keep open its oldest coal plant for years longer. The Kansas Reflector reports that two years ago, Evergy announced plans to retire the Lawrence Energy Center by the end of this year and add 700 megawatts of solar power by the end of 2024. Now, it doesn’t plan to add any solar power until 2026 and will keep the Lawrence coal plant open until 2028. Evergy revealed the plans in filings with regulators. The Sierra Club, a major environmental nonprofit, decried the change. Nancy Muma, a volunteer with the Wakarusa Group of the organization, said it was “maddening” that Evergy delayed retiring the Lawrence plant.

==========

Driver Charged in Deadly Kansas Crash After Police Tried to Stop Him for Speeding

MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been charged with causing a deadly crash in suburban Kansas City after police tried to stop him for speeding. Uconn Coleman, of Grain Valley, Missouri, is jailed on $500,000 bond on charges that include first-degree murder, eluding police and driving under the influence. Police in Merriam say the crash happened early Thursday morning when an officer tried to pull over a speeding driver. Police say the officer didn't initiate a pursuit before the driver crashed into another vehicle that was stopped at an intersection. The driver of the stopped vehicle, 19-year-old Benjamin Klecza, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

==========

Kansas Gets Grant for High-Speed Internet Expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas has won a $43 million federal grant to expand internet speeds in remote and underserved communities. The money will build an almost 700-mile-long fiber optic cable, which will connect Liberal, Garden City, Pittsburg and Overland Park, among other cities. The cable could connect 27,000 more homes to high-speed internet. The $43 million grant comes just days after Kansas got a $50 million loan to also expand broadband access in the southeast part of the state. A study from the University of Kansas found that only 44% of the state has adequate broadband coverage.

==========

Horton Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Vehicle

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) — A Horton man is dead after jumping from a moving vehicle on U.S. Highway 73. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that an SUV, driven by 24-year-old Azaria Rickery, of Stockton, was driving southbound Friday night when the front seat passenger, 33-year-old Kylee Dixon, of Horton, intentionally jumped out of the vehicle while it was in motion. Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene. WIBW TV reports that Rickery was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.

==========

Group Opposes Plan to Locate New Dollar Store in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A Topeka group says it opposes plans to locate a new dollar store in a part of town without a grocery store. Group members say the discount stores are making Kansas food deserts worse. There’s been a push to build a grocery store in central Topeka since one closed in 2016, but that hasn’t happened yet. And now, a new Dollar Tree store could spring up first. That troubles Topeka resident Michael Bell. He says dollar stores don’t sell quality foods like fresh produce and make it harder for a grocery store to survive long term. “They'll siphon that money off of the grocery stores, thereby making it that much harder for the grocery stores to succeed," he said. Bell says this is a statewide issue that's particularly worse in rural areas. Some cities are reluctant to stand in the way of private business decisions, but Bell wants cities to think more critically about what businesses come into town.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre.


