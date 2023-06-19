Headlines for Monday, June 19, 2023

FBI, KBI Investigate Suspicious White Powder Sent to 100 Kansas Lawmakers

TOPEKA, Kan. (UPI/AP/KPR) — The FBI, KBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating 100 incidents where a suspicious white power was sent to Kansas lawmakers. No one has been injured and a preliminary test on a small sample of the letters indicates the substance is not a biological agent. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says lawmakers began receiving the letters on Friday. By Sunday night, 100 letters had been received. A small sample of the letters containing powder was sent to a laboratory that specializes in testing biological samples. Preliminary tests revealed the substance is presumptively negative for common biological agents. More complete testing will be conducted. It's still unclear who sent the suspicious letters or why they were sent.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that a number of the letters contain a return address of either Kansas City or Topeka. The letters were sent to lawmakers at their homes. Other agencies involved in the investigation include the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Office of the State Fire Marshal and local police and fire departments. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach was among those who received a suspicious letter.

Wichita Man Arrested, Accused of Sneaking into Hospital, Sexually Assaulting 3 Patients

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting three patients after sneaking into a Wichita hospital, then fighting with security guards who tried to apprehend him. The Wichita Eagle reports that police were called around 2 am Thursday to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis. A police spokesperson

says two hospital security guards were battered before police got there. The 28-year-old suspect is jailed now on $250,000 bond. Hospital officials declined to comment. Police say the suspect was not a patient or employee at the hospital. It remains unclear how the man got into the hospital.

Nearly 8,000 Lose Power in Wichita Metro Following Weekend Storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several thousand people lost power in the Wichita area Saturday night after strong storms moved through Harvey, Sedgwick and Butler counties. At one point, power was knocked out to nearly 8,000 customers. KWCH TV reports that strong winds damaged power lines and trees. No injuries were reported.

Driver Charged in Deadly Kansas Crash After Police Tried to Stop Him for Speeding

MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been charged with causing a deadly crash in suburban Kansas City after police tried to stop him for speeding. Uconn Coleman, of Grain Valley, Missouri, is jailed on $500,000 bond on charges that include first-degree murder, eluding police and driving under the influence. Police in Merriam say the crash happened early Thursday morning when an officer tried to pull over a speeding driver. Police say the officer didn't initiate a pursuit before the driver crashed into another vehicle that was stopped at an intersection. The driver of the stopped vehicle, 19-year-old Benjamin Klecza, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

KCI Hits Snag with Baggage System

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — A problem with the baggage system at Kansas City International Airport Sunday led to long lines at ticket counters. KSHB TV reports that a technological issue affected the airport's outbound baggage handling system and all flights Sunday morning. The Kansas City Aviation Department reminds travelers that they can stay up-to-date on the latest status of flight through the website FlyKC.com.

Juneteenth Outdoor Festival Held at Kansas Capitol, Parade Held in Lawrence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/LJW) — Booths were set up at the Kansas Capitol building Saturday to help explain the roots of Juneteenth and how the state of Kansas played a role in establishing what has since become a federal holiday. WIBW TV reports that people got the chance to learn about the origins of the holiday at the We Are One Kansas Juneteenth Outdoor Festival and Celebration. “We’re very excited about the role Kansas played in the Civil War, being leaders and trailblazers," said volunteer coordinator Curtis Pitts. He said Kansas is tied to the Juneteenth holiday through the state's role in the abolitionist movement. “Kansas was the point person for change. Kansas was one of the only states that sent people all over the country to help runaway slaves, give them land, give them opportunities,” said Pitts.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that a Juneteenth celebration kicked off Saturday with a parade down Massachusetts Street. The federal holiday, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in America, is officially observed on June 19th.

Kansans Are Celebrating Juneteenth. But Will the State Make It a Public Holiday?

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — Across Kansas, residents are celebrating Juneteenth. In recent years, the holiday, has become a nationwide occasion. Juneteenth commemorates the proclamation, read on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, informing enslaved persons there that they had been emancipated. While slavery remained in some Union states and didn't immediately end in Texas, it is regarded as a crucial blow to slavery and is one that has been celebrated in Texas and nationally over the course of American history.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that in 2021, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed a law making Juneteenth the first new federal holiday since the recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1981. Kansas recognizes Juneteenth as a holiday and it is commemorated every year with a Statehouse celebration. In recent years, that has also been accompanied by a proclamation signed by Governor Laura Kelly. But unlike for federal employees and for state workers in 28 states and the District of Columbia, Juneteenth is not a public holiday in Kansas. That means state employees do not have the day off — despite an effort by legislators to change that.

Activists have for years expressed a desire to see Juneteenth gain that level of recognition. Creating a new state holiday means increasing pay for essential employees that have to work every day, such as corrections officers at state prisons or health care workers at the state's mental health hospitals. The Department of Administration estimated this could cost around $752,000.

Horton Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Vehicle

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) — A Horton man is dead after jumping from a moving vehicle on U.S. Highway 73. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that an SUV, driven by 24-year-old Azaria Rickery, of Stockton, was driving southbound Friday night when the front seat passenger, 33-year-old Kylee Dixon, of Horton, intentionally jumped out of the vehicle while it was in motion. Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene. WIBW TV reports that Rickery was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.

Father and Son Are Now Registered Kansas Drug Offenders

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (JC Post) — A Kansas man has been sentenced for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to sell it. Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett says 56-year-old Mark Larson, of Larned, entered a guilty plea in exchange for the dismissal of other charges. Also charged in the investigation were his wife, 54-year-old Tammy Lee Smith and their son, 22-year-old Trapper Larson. After hearing legal arguments, District Judge Bruce Gatterman sentenced Mark Larson to 30 months in prison. The JC Post reports that both father and son are now listed as Registered Kansas Drug Offenders.

