Headlines for Thursday, June 15, 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The parents of a 6-year-old girl who drowned at a popular Kansas City water park last year allege in a lawsuit that the park repeatedly hires young, inexperienced lifeguards and does not adequately train them. Therron and Debra Stewart, of Grandview, Missouri, filed the lawsuit against Oceans of Fun and its parent company, Cedar Fair. Their daughter, Adeline Stewart, died at a Kansas City hospital days after she was pulled from the Coconut Cove pool on July 5, 2022, The Kansas City Star reported. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Wednesday. Lawyers for the family say in the lawsuit that pool lifeguards did not detect Adeline for several minutes, even while park patrons made “frantic attempts” to get their attention. After she was pulled from the pool, the lifeguards were not equipped to give her first aid, according to the lawsuit. The Stewarts are seeking a jury trial. After Adeline's death, the water park made some changes to improve safety, including increasing height requirements for wearing life jackets in the pool, and requiring children shorter than 3½ feet to be accompanied by a supervisor.

Kansas Doctor Dies After Saving Daughter from Drowning on Colorado Raft Trip

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP/KPR) — A Kansas doctor saved his daughter when she became trapped by their overturned raft in a rushing Colorado river, but later died of brain trauma he suffered. Authorities say 47-year-old Dustin Harker, a neurologist from Hutchinson, was on a whitewater rafting trip Friday with friends from church and four of his 13 children when the accident happened in the Sunshine Falls area on the Arkansas River. The family had rafted the same river in previous years but the rapids were more turbulent than usual due to high amounts of rainfall, Harker's sister-in-law, Sharon Neu Young, said in an email to the Hutchinson News.

A raft carrying Harker and three of his children capsized. “Everyone struggled to get above water,” Young wrote. “In the tumult, Dustin threw the capsized raft off his youngest daughter who was trapped underneath.” She did not disclose the girl's age. Everyone made it to shore and Harker was even able to speak, but he “had already taken on too much water” and soon became unresponsive, Young wrote. He died despite CPR efforts. Young says Harker died from two cerebral hematomas. "They suspect his head crashed against some rocks in the river when he was thrown from the boat," Young said. Cheryl Gonsalves, marketing manager for Hutchinson Clinic, said Harker cared deeply about his patients. “He was absolutely revered here,” she said.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt has announced she has breast cancer. The diagnosis came following a routine mammogram and a biopsy. Schmidt says she expects to make a full recovery and she's encouraging everyone to schedule preventive health screenings. She will continue to work at the department while undergoing treatment at the University of Kansas Cancer Center. Schmidt, a Republican, just started serving her second, four-year term after being reelected last fall. Previously, she served as a state senator for more than a decade.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt has been diagnosed with breast cancer and plans to undergo treatment in the coming weeks. Schmidt disclosed the diagnosis in a statement Wednesday. She said she will continue to work as the state's top insurance regulator while undergoing treatment at the University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City, Kansas. Her statement was not more specific about her treatment. “I expect to make a full recovery,” Schmidt said, adding that operations at her department “will not be interrupted.” Schmidt, who is 67, said a doctor found “an area of concern” during a routine mammogram and ordered a biopsy. She informed her staff of her diagnosis on Wednesday morning. A Republican, Schmidt was first elected commissioner in 2018 and reelected last year with 63% of the vote, the largest percentage of any candidate running statewide. She is a pharmacist who represented a Topeka-area district in the Kansas Senate for 14 years before her election as insurance commissioner.

Missouri Man Guilty of Attempting to Have Sex with Teenage Girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — A federal jury has found a Kansas City man guilty of traveling across state lines with the intent to have sex with a teenage girl. KSHB TV reports that an investigator with the Osahe County Sheriff's Office posed online as 17-year-old girl as part of an undercover sting operation to communicate with 58-year-old Steven E. Spradley. Federal prosecutors say Spradley traveled from Jackson County, Missouri, to Osage County with the intent to have sex with the teenager. He was arrested in July 2021 and now faces up to 30 years in prison.

Kansas City Sues Auto Manufacturers Over Rash of Car Thefts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( KMBC) — Officials in Kansas City have filed a lawsuit against auto manufacturers Hyundai and Kia after a surge of vehicle thefts in recent years. The city’s complaint blames the car companies saying the thefts were “easily preventable if the manufacturers had installed basic, common technology in those vehicles.” KMBC TV reports that a popular series of videos on TikTok, YouTube and other online sites shows step-by-step instructions on how to start and steal Kia and Hyundai automobiles — using only a screwdriver and a USB cable. Police departments across the country say the videos have caused thefts to spread rapidly over the last three years.

Kansas Attorney General Testifies About Growing Retail Theft Problem in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach testified about retail theft Tuesday before a U.S. House committee in Washington, D.C. Kobach claimed Kansas is in the top 10 states hit by organized retail crime in terms of money lost. Kobach highlighted cases such as the owner of a Kansas City pawn shop who pleaded guilty to gathering items stolen from retailers and reselling them online. The Kansas Reflector reports that Kobach cited several factors in the legal system that worsen the problem: a lack of prosecution, the threshold amount that must be stolen in order to prosecute the theft, investigative capacity, bail being set too low and the speed at which suspects are released.

Granny Basketball Underway in Kansas, Iowa, Texas

KANSAS & IOWA (KPR) — Women’s professional basketball is underway in the WNBA. But there's another group of women playing and they are — to quote them — “off their rockers.” It's called Granny Basketball and it challenges the perception that the game is just for the young. More women, aged 50 and older, are signing up to play in Kansas and nine other states. “We’re just getting contacts all the time from new women wanting to join the league,” said Michele Clark, the league’s executive director based in Berryton, Kansas. “They hear about Granny Basketball. They want to learn more,” she said. Clark, retired from the health care industry, is among six women and one man on the board of directors from Kansas, Iowa and Texas who invest their time as volunteers.

Two Granny League teams from Kansas, the Sunflowers and the Kansas Cougars, will participate in the national tournament July 14-16 in Decorah, Iowa. The Sunflowers, who practice in Olathe, will be the host team next year when the national tournament returns to Kansas. The 2024 tournament, which will be played in Kansas City, may even draw more women... off their rockers. (Read more.)

Rare Tick-Borne Disease Identified in Southeast Kansas Resident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – State health officials have identified a rare tickborne illness in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recently confirmed the Heartland Virus Disease in a Crawford County resident. KWCH TV reports that this is the first case of Heartland Virus in Crawford County and only the third case identified in Kansas since the virus was first discovered in northwest Missouri in 2009. The previous two cases in Kansas were identified in Miami County in 2015 and Anderson County in 2018. To date, there have been more than 50 cases of Heartland Virus diagnosed across the Midwest and Southern United States. The Crawford County resident was diagnosed in late May.

Heartland Virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Lone Star Tick, the most common tick in Kansas, which is most active from May through August. The symptoms of Heartland Virus Disease are vague and include fever, fatigue, muscle or joint pain, headache and occasionally a rash. Healthcare providers should consider Heartland in patients with compatible clinical illness and bloodwork findings when other common tickborne illness testing is negative.

Rural Broadband Improvements Approved for Communities in Southeast Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas internet provider Craw-Kan has received a $50 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build out broadband infrastructure in southeastern Kansas. Christy Davis, with the USDA, says the investment could help stem decades of population decline and disinvestment in the area. “Because people can work remotely, because you can provide some of the same educational and health care resources to these communities that you would have in urban areas, broadband is essential to not only maintaining these communities in rural Kansas but continuing to grow them," she said. The project will cover Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford, Labette and Neosho counties, and will include rate subsidies for low-income households. The money is part of more than $700 million the Biden administration has allocated to boost rural broadband access across the country. The latest announcement is part of a larger national announcement totaling $714 million in USDA investments in Kansas and 18 other states.

To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, visit www.rd.usda.gov.

Kansas Directs Grant Money to Youth Suicide Prevention

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Kansas is directing the money from a $3.6 million federal grant toward youth suicide prevention in Wyandotte County and southeastern Kansas. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Kansans aged 15 to 24 and has risen 64% in the state over the past two decades - outpacing the national rate. Mary Jones is president of the Mental Health Association of South-Central Kansas. She says the pandemic intensified social isolation and made it harder to screen young people for mental health issues. “When COVID happened and you have lack of resources, a lot of stress and trauma, you just see all of those mental health conditions at an exacerbated level," she said. The five-year grant will go toward suicide risk education, screening and treatment for young people. The Suicide Prevention and Lifeline number is 988.

Bud Light, America's Top Beer for Decades, Falls to Second Following Flap over LGBTQ+ Marketing

UNDATED (AP/KPR) — After more than two decades as America's best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place. Modelo Especial, a Mexican lager, overtook Bud Light in U.S. retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3, according to Nielsen data analyzed by Bump Williams Consulting. Modelo controlled 8.4% of U.S. grocery, convenience and liquor store sales; Bud Light fell to 7.3%. Grupo Modelo, the Mexican brewer, is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, the same parent company of Bud Light.

It's a milestone in Bud Light's months-long sales decline since early April, when critics who were angered by the brewer partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney vowed to boycott the brand. Bud Light has also faced backlash from Mulvaney's fans, who think the brand didn't do enough to support her.

Dave William, Bump Williams' vice president of analytics and insights, said Bud Light has been the top-selling U.S. beer since 2001, and it could still retain that crown this year. He noted that Bud Light's year-to-date market share of 9% is still outpacing Modelo's, at 8%. And Bud Light's sales volumes are higher.

But Modelo appears to have the advantage, with its dollar sales increasing by double-digit percentages every week. Sales in bars and restaurants, which are harder to track, aren't included in the retail numbers, and Bud Light far outpaced Modelo in those venues prior to April. But David Steinman, the vice president and executive editor of Beer Marketer's Insights, said Modelo's bar and restaurant sales have been growing quickly, and it's believed that Bud Light took an even steeper sales hit in bars and restaurants than in groceries.

Bud Light's U.S. retail sales were down 24% the week ending June 3, while Modelo Especial sales were up 12%, according to Dave Williams.

Last month, InBev said it will triple its marketing spending in the U.S. this summer, with a focus on sports and music festivals. Bud Light also continues to be a high-profile sponsor of LGBTQ+ Pride events.

