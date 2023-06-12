Headlines for Monday, June 12, 2023

2 Dead, Another Injured, in Shooting Involving Kansas City Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP/KPR) — Two people are dead and a third is injured after a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer Friday night. The shooting happened after an officer called for help shortly before 9 pm near a McDonald's restaurant in eastern Kansas City. Few details were immediately available. The Missouri Highway Patrol says officers who responded found five people and the officer near a white van, and three of the van's occupants had been shot: 42-year-old Marcell T. Nelson, of Kansas City, and 42-year-old Kristen Fairchild, of Gardner, both died. The third victim suffered minor injuries. Two others were detained. The officer was not hurt. Investigators are working to determine what happened before the officer radioed for help and whether anyone else besides the officer fired a gun. A handgun was found at the scene.

==========

KC Police Investigate Overnight Homicide at Apartment Complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 5200 block of Oak Leaf Drive. Police were called to an apartment building in that area around 1:30 am today (MON). KSHB TV reports that when officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim inside an apartment with gunshot wounds. Police say the person died at the scene. Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are still processing the scene.

==========

Kansas Men Among Those Indicted for Operating Gun Trafficking Ring

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Federal charges have been filed against two Kansas men for their alleged role in a gun trafficking organization in Connecticut. Authorities say residents from Connecticut and California were also charged. A federal grand jury in Hartford returned a 19-count indictment charging 46-year old Brian Baker, of Scott City, and 33-year-old Ramon Pichardo, of Elkhart, with engaging in a firearms trafficking conspiracy. Authorities say Luis Perez, of Waterbury, Connecticut, was acquiring firearms that were purchased by co-conspirators in Kansas and shipped through the U.S. Mail to a stash location that Diaz maintained in Hartford. KWCH TV reports that Perez allegedly coordinated the purchase of the firearms through Baker in Kansas and another defendant in California. Baker allegedly used straw purchasers to acquire firearms from licensed gun dealers in Kansas.

==========

Kansas Man Drowns at Kanopolis Lake

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (JC Post) — Authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Kanopolis State Lake. Just before 6:30 pm Saturday, Ellsworth County sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the lake foloowing a report of a potential kayak-related drowning. The JC Post reports that the body of 47-year-old Brannon Curiel, of Hutchinson, was recovered. Sheriff Murray Marston says released no additional details on Sunday.

==========

Loved Ones and Volunteers Search for Missing Kansas City Man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — A Kansas City group has banded together to help find a man who disappeared more than a month ago. KMBC reports that 28-year-old Timothy Blake was last seen on May 3. On Sunday, a group of loved ones and the AdHoc Group Against Crime gathered to raise awareness of Blake's missing status. The group gave out flyers at three spots near Independence Center, Zona Rosa, and a gas station in the northland. They are asking people to come forward with any tips.

The circumstances of Blake's disappearance are suspicious. The 28-year-old always showed up for family activities and deeply loved his family. His family regularly got together. Now, he's missed Mother's Day, a wedding and graduation. The 28-year-old is one of 13 siblings. His family has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help find Blake.

==========

2 Hospitalized After Helicopter Crash in Kansas Wheat Field

PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (JC Post) — Two people were injured when their helicopter ran out of fuel and crashed into a Kansas wheat field. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened Sunday afternoon in Pratt County. Authorities say the 1972 Bell Helicopter was piloted by 38-year-old Nathaniel Taylor Brown, of Georgetown, Kansas. The JC Post reports that the pilot was starting to land when the aircraft ran out of fuel and the engine shut off. The helicopter came to rest in a wheat field about five miles southwest of Pratt. Brown and a passenger (36-year-old Andrei Cherushnikov, of Renton, Washington) were transported to Pratt Regional Medical Center.

==========

United Airlines Flight Makes Unscheduled Landing at KCI Due to Fumes in Cockpit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Kansas City International Airport Sunday night. The United Airlines flight #464 departed from St. Louis and was heading to Denver. KCTV reports that fumes in the cockpit were the cause of the impromptu landing. There were 37 passengers aboard, including the flight crew. No injuries were reported. The KC Fire Department Aircraft Rescue responded to the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

==========

Wichita Woman Crowned Miss Kansas 2023

PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - On Saturday, Courtney Wages of Wichita was crowned the 2023 Miss Kansas. Sixteen women from across the state competed in this year’s pageant in Pratt. Following Courtney was Sierra Marie Bonn as the first runner-up, Alexis Smith as the second runner-up, Lluvia Escalante as the the third runner-up, and Alison Nofsinger as the fourth runner-up. KWCH TV reports that Courtney Wages will receive a scholarship award and represent the state throughout her one year term.

==========

Oldest Captive Chimpanzee in the World Celebrates 69th Birthday in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo is celebrating its chimpanzee for living a long life and breaking a record. The Sunset Zoo is celebrating Susie, a female chimpanzee, who is turning 69 today (MON). That makes her the oldest living chimpanzee in human captivity in the world. KSNT reports that Susie came to the Sunset Zoo in 1974.

==========

Kansas Governor Picks High-Ranking DEA Official to Take Over Embattled Highway Patrol

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas governor chose a high-ranking U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration official Friday to head the state highway patrol, replacing a retiring superintendent who is facing federal lawsuits over the agency's policing and allegations that he sexually harassed female employees. Governor Laura Kelly's appointment of Erik Smith came on retiring Superintendent and Col. Herman Jones' last day. Smith has strong ties to Kansas. He is a native of the small central Kansas town of Ellsworth, holds a criminal justice degree from Friends University in Wichita, and served nine years with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office before joining the DEA. He has been chief of the DEA's Inspection Division since 2021.

Smith's appointment must be confirmed by the Kansas Senate next year. Lawmakers are out of session for the year, but a committee of Senate leaders will determine this summer whether Smith can serve as acting superintendent until a confirmation vote.

Meanwhile, a trial is scheduled in September in the sexual harassment lawsuit against Jones, DeVore and the state, alleging that the female employees faced a hostile work environment. Jones has denied allegations of improper conduct, and Kelly has stood by him, telling The Topeka Capital-Journal in December that the state conducted two independent investigations and found “no substance to the allegations.” Jones and DeVore settled a third lawsuit last year, filed by two majors who alleged that they were pushed out of the patrol in 2020 in retaliation for helping female employees file sexual harassment complaints. The patrol restored the two men to their previous positions, and they received more than year's worth of back pay.

==========

KU Researchers Claim 99% Accuracy Detecting ChatGPT Fakes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (GIZMODO) — Scientists from the University of Kansas have published a paper detailing an algorithm that they say detects academic writing from ChatGPT with an accuracy rate over 99%. That's according to a report from Gizmodo.com. As AI chatbot content begins to flood the world, one of the biggest concerns is reliably spotting the difference between the words of robots and real human beings. There have been a few attempts to build ChatGPT detectors, and dozens of companies are competing to build AI-spotting technology. But so far, none of the options work well. The ChatGPT spotter described in the KU paper is only built to work in specific contexts, but its reported success seems promising.

The paper, which was peer-reviewed and published in Cell Reports Physical Science, describes a technique that sniffs out AI-penned academic research articles. The study selected a set of 64 scientific researcher articles written by human authors across a variety of disciplines—from biology to physics. The researchers claim their algorithm detected entire articles written by ChatGPT 100% of the time.

The researchers hope others will use their work to tailor detection software to their own niches and purposes. “We tried hard to create an accessible method so that with little guidance, even high school students could build an AI detector for different types of writing,” said Heather Desaire, an author of the paper and a chemistry professor at the University of Kansas, in an interview with EurekAlert. “There is a need to address AI writing, and people don’t need a computer science degree to contribute to this field.”

The model built by Desaire and her colleagues won’t work out of the box for teachers hoping to penalize cheating high schoolers. However, Desaire said you can theoretically use the same technique to build a model that detects other kinds of writing. As promising as these results may be, tech companies and AI boosters say tools like ChatGPT are in their infancy. It’s impossible to say whether detection methods like this one will stand up if AI continues developing at the pace seen over the last few years.

==========

K-State Salina Campus Getting Millions to Address Pilot Shortage

SALINA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas State University's Aerospace and Technology Campus in Salina is receiving almost $5 million in federal funding to help address the national shortage of pilots. The money from Congress will go toward building a flight simulation center at the K-State Aerospace and Technology Campus. The federal government estimates there will be about 18,000 openings for commercial pilots this decade. Only about half of those vacancies are being filled. The shortage has led to flight delays and cancellations. Last October, K-State received $10 million from California-based company General Atomics Aeronautical Systems to expand its aerospace research campus.

==========

Parts of Midwest Threatened by "Flash Droughts"

UNDATED (HPM) — Preliminary research from a team of meteorologists has found that something known as a “flash drought” is beginning to spread across the Midwest. Harvest Public Media reports this type of abrupt dryness could get more common with climate change. The new study predicts that by the end of the century, North America could have a 49% annual risk of experiencing a flash drought. That’s up from 32% a few years ago. Jeffrey Basara, with the University of Oklahoma’s School of Meteorology, was on the research team. He says that’s cause for concern, since flash droughts can be even more damaging than a long dry spell. “Instead of something that takes place over six months, or 12 months, these are events that happen over three to six weeks," he said. "And really, because they have rapid developments, they can catch people by surprise.” In the past, flash droughts have destroyed billions of dollars of crops, zapped water sources and led to deadly heat waves.

==========

