Headlines for Thursday, June 8, 2023

Kansas Doctors Warn of Cancer Drug Shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — A national shortage of cancer drugs is forcing some Kansas doctors to ration medication. The Kansas News Service reports that supply chain issues have squeezed supplies of more than a dozen chemotherapy drugs. The shortage is hurting treatment for breast, bladder and gynecological cancers. Kyla Bidne, an oncology pharmacist at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission Cancer Center, says its drug shipments are sporadic, and doctors are cutting patients’ chemo doses by up to 10% to stretch supplies. “I lose sleep over this," she said. "These drugs are part of so many different cancer treatments, so it’s a very dire shortage.” She says doctors could need to delay some treatments if the problem continues.

Bidne says the shortage is the worst she’s seen in her 20 years as an oncology pharmacist. “One of the biggest issues is we really don’t know from day to day when we’re going to receive a drug or if we’re going to receive drug, so we have to plan for the worst and hope for the best," she said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering temporarily importing drugs from unauthorized overseas manufacturers to help mitigate the shortage. (Read more.)

==========

KU Health System Urges Parents to Vaccinate Kids

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) — University of Kansas Health System experts are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated as a new analysis finds COVID-19 caused kids to miss millions of school days across the country. A recent study by the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that kids missed more than five million days of school that could have been prevented by COVID vaccine boosters. KU Health System infectious disease specialist Dr. Dana Hawkinson says he hopes the study proves the importance to parents of COVID-19 and other childhood vaccines. “We need to increase that uptake. It’s not just the COVID vaccines we need to be promoting, it’s those other childhood vaccines as well.” Kansas and Missouri both have low rates of children taking some of the recommended inoculations, including those for the HPV vaccine.

==========

Missouri Governor Signs Ban on Transgender Health Care, School Sports

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP/KPR) — Transgender minors and some adults in Missouri will soon be limited from accessing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries — as well as some school sports teams — under bills signed Wednesday by the state's Republican governor. Beginning August 28, Missouri health care providers won't be able to prescribe those gender-affirming treatments for teens and children. Most adults will still have access to transgender health care under the law, but Medicaid won't cover it. Prisoners in the state must pay for gender-affirming surgeries out-of-pocket under the law, the governor's spokesperson Kelli Jones said. Governor Mike Parson called hormones, puberty blockers and gender-affirming surgeries "harmful, irreversible treatments and procedures" for minors. "We support everyone's right to his or her own pursuit of happiness," Parson said in a statement Wednesday. "However, we must protect children from making life-altering decisions that they could come to regret in adulthood once they have physically and emotionally matured."

Many medical organizations, including the American Medical Association, have opposed bans on gender-affirming care for minors when administered appropriately. Lawsuits have been filed in several states where bans have been enacted this year. Parson also signed legislation Wednesday to ban transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams from kindergarten through college. Both public and private schools face losing all state funding for violating the law. "Today, Governor Parson showed just how little Missouri's state government values LGBTQ+ lives and, in particular, transgender and gender-expansive youth," said Shira Berkowitz, of the state's LGBTQ+ advocacy group PROMO.

The laws are set to expire in 2027 as part of a Republican compromise with Senate Democrats. Parson called on the Republican-led Legislature to pass the bills in the final weeks of its session and threatened to keep them working past their May 12 end date if they did not. Republican leaders of the House and Senate pledged at the beginning of session to pass the bills, but the chambers disagreed on how restrictive the bans should be. The House ultimately took up the Senate's toned-down version of the health care bill, which includes an exception that allows transgender minors to continue receiving gender-affirming health care if they have already started treatment. "The governor could have said 'no' to bigotry and hate," Missouri House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade said in a statement. "Instead he embraced it."

Missouri's bans come amid a push by several states to put restrictions on transgender and nonbinary people, which alongside abortion has become a major theme of state legislative sessions this year. At least 20 states, including Missouri, have now enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors.

A legal challenge to Missouri's laws is possible. When the Legislature first passed the bills, the ACLU of Missouri said it "will continue to explore all options to fight these bans and to expand the rights of trans Missourians." Federal judges have blocked enforcement of laws in Alabama and Arkansas, and Oklahoma has agreed to not enforce its ban while opponents seek a temporary court order blocking it.

Missouri's Planned Parenthood clinics had been ramping up available appointments and holding pop-up clinics to start patients on treatments ahead of the law taking effect. In April, Missouri's Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey took the novel step of imposing restrictions on adults as well as children under Missouri's consumer-protection law. He pulled the rule in May after the GOP-led Legislature sent the bills to Parson.

==========

Lawrence Police Identify Weekend Homicide Victim

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Lawrence police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide. Police say 20-year-old Cameron Renner, of Topeka, was killed Saturday. Investigators say they still need the public's help in making an arrest. Several calls were placed to police early Saturday morning to report the sound of gunshots in the area of 24th and Cedarwood. Officers arrived on scene and began speaking to witnesses but found no victim. Officers determined that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital and later died. With the identity of the victim now known and the family notified, investigators hope those with more information will come forward. Anonymous tips may be made by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at (785) 843-TIPS.

==========

KC Police Investigate Deadly Shooting on Interstate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Wednesday morning on I-670. Around 5:40 am, police were called to an injury crash in the westbound lanes of I-670 near Broadway Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered a woman with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. WDAF TV reports that emergency crews took the woman to an area hospital where she died. The shooting caused emergency crews to shut down several portions of I-670 for roughly three hours, leading to several sections of traffic backup along the interstate.

==========

Lawrence Police Chief: Every Home Should Have Narcan

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW/KPR) — Lawrence police responded to three suspected fentanyl overdoses Monday night, one of them fatal, prompting the department to hold a news conference to raise awareness about the deadliness of the drug. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the first overdose call Monday night involved a 39-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Another call involved a 19-year-old who was hospitalized. The third call involved a 39-year-old woman who received seven doses of Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, before officers arrived. She was also taken to the hospital. In each case, police found evidence to believe fentanyl was the cause of the overdose.

At the news conference Tuesday, Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart emphasized that residents should be vigilant whether they are taking illegal drugs or not. “We’re warning people to be careful about using drugs. It (fentanyl) doesn’t care how old you are. It doesn’t care what your economic status is. It doesn’t care what race or gender you are. It only knows that it’s deadly, and a tiny amount of fentanyl is enough to kill,” Lockhart said. He attributed a dip in fentanyl deaths from 2021 to 2022 to the availability of Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, to the public. “Every home should have Narcan, and it’s widely available here in Lawrence,” Lockhart said.

Lawrence police have been warning about the dangers of fentanyl for years now and have recently partnered with the Lawrence school district and other agencies to raise awareness about the synthetic opioid, which can be lethal in very small amounts. Fentanyl is often mixed in with or substituted for other drugs such as Xanax or OxyContin, and users may not even be aware that they are consuming it. According to statistics shared during a recent Lawrence forum, there were 94 suspected overdoses in Lawrence and 13 deaths in 2022.

Of the overdoses reported Monday night, police believe the 19-year-old woman, who is on life-support, was found with pills containing fentanyl, while the 39-year-old woman at the city support site is believed to have injected the drug. Lockhart said he did not have information about how the 39-year-old man who died ingested the drug.

==========

K-State Salina Campus Getting Millions to Address Pilot Shortage

SALINA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas State University's Aerospace and Technology Campus in Salina is receiving almost $5 million in federal funding to help address the national shortage of pilots. The money from Congress will go toward building a flight simulation center at the K-State Aerospace and Technology Campus. The federal government estimates there will be about 18,000 openings for commercial pilots this decade. Only about half of those vacancies are being filled. The shortage has led to flight delays and cancellations. Last October, K-State received $10 million from California-based company General Atomics Aeronautical Systems to expand its aerospace research campus.

==========

Former Kansas City Fed Chief: Inflation ‘Sticky’ and Interest Rates Will Remain High

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MarketWatch) — The recently retired president of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank says the U.S. is likely to “have higher inflation and higher interest rates for some time.” According to MarketWatch, Esther George says it won’t be easy to get inflation back down to the Fed’s 2% target. George retired in January and a permanent replacement for her has not yet been named. “If you look back over the last six months, inflation seems pretty sticky,” she said. The Fed is widely expected to pause or “skip” an interest-rate increase at its June 13-14 meeting for the first time after almost a year and a half of rate hikes.

The Fed has raised a key short-term rate to a 16-year high of more than 5% from near zero in early 2022. Senior officials worry they could tip the economy into recession if they continue to raise rates aggressively. George says she’s in favor of a pause to give the Fed time to assess its next step. She also said she’s not sure if the U.S. will fall into a recession but cautioned that the Fed could trigger one if it’s too aggressive.

==========

Lawrence Man in Prison for ID Theft Now Charged with Raping 7-Year-Old

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — A Lawrence man serving prison time for identity theft has now been charged in Douglas County District Court with raping a 7-year-old child. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 44-year-old George Joseph Burgess Jr. is facing one count of rape and three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The charges are all off-grid felonies and each could come with a life prison sentence if Burgess is convicted. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between October 2017 and October 2018. Burgess was convicted in Douglas County of two felonies in 2022 for identity theft and removing an electronic monitoring device. He's serving 22 months in prison.

==========

Kansas Woman Removed from Flight at Louisiana Airport

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Kansas woman was removed from a flight at an airport in Louisiana after she allegedly caused a disturbance. The sheriff's office in Jefferson Parish says 25-year-old Kamaryn Gibson, of Olathe, caused the disturbance at Louis Armstrong International Airport after the plane left the gate. The plane returned to the airport so she could be removed.

When officers tried to remove Gibson from the flight, she allegedly kicked two deputies and bit another in the leg. She was restrained in a wheelchair and later taken to the local jail. WGNO TV reports that the woman is charged with disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and battery on a police officer. The incident happened on May 29.

==========

Tonganoxie Closing in on $52 Million Deal for Pet Food Ingredient Plant

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (LJW) — Eastern Kansas already has a lot of pet food plants but Tonganoxie is poised to become a bigger player in the industry. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the city northeast of Lawrence is being asked to approve a package of economic development incentives for a Dutch company that wants to build an ingredient plant for the pet food industry. Company officials say the $52 million project plans to employ 28 people with an average salary of $72,000 a year. If the package of incentives are approved, the company hopes to have its Tonganoxie plant operating by the second quarter of 2025.

The Dutch company, DSM, is one of the largest ingredient companies in the world and would likely supply a number of area pet food plants. Pet food plants owned by various companies are already located in Topeka, Emporia, Lawrence, Edgerton and soon in Tonganoxie. To get the deal done, DSM is seeking a package of financial incentives that includes about $5 million in property and sales tax breaks to build the plant. Tonganoxie City Council members are now considering the request.

==========

Black Bear Sighting Confirmed Near KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- A trail camera near Pleasant Hill, Missouri, snapped a photo of an unusual creature roaming Cass County. The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that a photo circulating on social media showing a black bear was legitimate. KCTV reports that the Kansas City area has only had a handful of bear sightings in the past few years, but wildlife officials say the state’s bear population is growing and spreading. Missouri is now home to around 900 bears despite the population nearly dying out a few decades ago. And experts say that in the next decade, the population could double.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlinesare generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day. These ad-free headlines are made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.

