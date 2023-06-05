Headlines for Monday, June 5, 2023

Air Quality Alert Issued for Greater Kansas City Area, Residents Urged to Reduce Emissions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) — An ozone alert has been issued for the Greater Kansas City area, meaning there will be unhealthy levels of ozone in the metro Monday. That's according to an announcement by the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC). During ozone alerts, it’s recommended that people — especially children and those with asthma — reduce or reschedule plans for any strenuous activities outdoors. Staying inside a well-ventilated and air-conditioned building is best. If someone does have to be outdoors, it’s best to plan to be outside before 10 am or after 7 pm. Cutting down on emissions helps, too. The MARC recommends that during the alert, those in the metro drive less, wait to refuel vehicles, delay mowing and other yard work that uses power equipment.

The National Weather Service says the ozone alert covers Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson Counties in Kansas, as well as Clay, Platte and Jackson counties in Missouri. This is the second air quality alert issued this year in Kansas City.

Olathe Police Fatally Shoot Man They Say Came at Officers with a Knife

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Suburban Kansas City police have shot a man they say came at two officers with a knife after a traffic stop. Police in Olathe say they had pulled over a car just before 6 pm Saturday when a separate and vehicle pulled up. The driver of that vehicle emerged with a knife and moved toward the officers, who both shot him. The 58-year-old man died at the scene. His name has not been released. The officers were not hurt. A multi-agency team that investigates police shootings in the Kansas City area is investigating. The officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome.

El Dorado Correctional Facility Resident Death

EL DORADO, Kan. (KPR) — An inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility died over the weekend. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, 60-year-old Luis Diaz died Sunday morning. The cause of death is pending further investigation, as well as results of an independent autopsy. Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the state, the death is under investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI). Diaz had been serving a sentence for attempted murder in Sedgwick County.

Lansing Prison Cutting Visitation Hours for Family, Friends of Inmates

LANSING, Kan. (KNS) – The Lansing Correctional Facility is cutting the number of hours that friends and families can visit each inmate. Visitation hours will be reduced from six hours a week to three. Prison officials say appointments for visitation were filling up so quickly that the system couldn’t handle the volume. They say says the cuts will help because the move will double the number of people who can visit inmates. Prison families though, say this is another barrier to seeing their incarcerated family member. Families of prison inmates say visitation is crucial because it builds a support system for inmates and helps maintain family connections they can rely on once released. Corrections experts say a strong support system on the outside can help reduce the odds that someone goes back to prison. But the families say, visitation has become increasingly difficult in recent years with fewer days and fewer hours available. They say the new rules make it very difficult to stay in touch. (Read More)

Four Dead in Missouri After Car Crosses Center Line, Striking Five Motorcycles

AURORA, Mo. (AP) — Four people died and seven others were seriously injured when a car crossed the center line of a Missouri highway and struck five motorcycles. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 39 near the southwestern Missouri town of Aurora. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Toyota Corolla crossed the center line of the two-lane highway and struck the motorcycles, ejecting the drivers and passengers on each motorcycle. One of the motorcycles caught fire. All four people killed were from Aurora. They were 59-year-old James Olmsted, 28-year-old Kameron Hale, 61-year-old Linda Anderson, and a 17-year-old girl whose name was not released. The patrol said Olmstead and Hale were drivers of motorcycles; Anderson and the girl were passengers. The 51-year-old woman who was driving the Toyota was arrested on suspicion of impairment. As of Sunday, no charges had been filed.

96 Kansas Congregations Leave United Methodist Church

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ/Midwest Newsroom) — The United Methodist Church is dealing with the fallout of a split within the denomination over LGBTQ issues. Last week, the exodus of 155 conservative churches in Kansas and Nebraska over theological matters was approved by the Great Plains Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that delegates to an online special session of that conference voted to ratify the requested disaffiliations of 96 of its churches in Kansas and 59 in Nebraska. All requests were addressed in one vote. Seventy-seven congregations in the conference had previously disaffiliated. The conference has 960 congregations, meaning about 16% are disaffiliating.

Last Wednesday's vote was the culmination of liberals and conservatives in the United Methodist Church disagreeing over matters that include whether gay clergy should be allowed and whether ministers should officiate same-sex weddings. Nationwide, nearly 4,000 churches have parted ways with the denomination. On May 1, conservatives launched a new Global Methodist Church, where they plan to maintain and enforce bans on things that include gay ministers and same-sex weddings. (Read more from the Midwest Newsroom.)

Norma Hunt, Wife of Late Chiefs Founder, Dies at 85

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Norma Hunt, the second wife of the late Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and the only woman to attend every Super Bowl, has died. She was 85. The Hunt family, which still owns the franchise, announced the passing of the Chiefs' matriarch in a statement released by the team Sunday night. No cause of death was given. Norma Hunt was among the few to have attended every Super Bowl when she was present for the Chiefs' 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Lamar Hunt, one of the founders of the AFL and a force behind its 1970 merger with the NFL, died in 2006.

Norma Hunt had two sons, Clark and Daniel, and was closely linked to the Chiefs franchise through her charitable work. Clark Hunt became the chairman of the franchise after his father's death and has become a leading voice in NFL ownership. "Mom was steadfastly devoted to her family and fiercely passionate about her family's sports teams," the Hunt family said. "She was by our father Lamar's side every step of the way — from the merger of the AFL and the NFL to the formation of Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League, and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls. "She was the only person we knew who rivaled his love of sports. The two of them found such joy together, whether at home, or in stadium stands around the world." NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who knew Norma Hunt for almost four decades, called her "a significant presence in the NFL."

Norma attended every Super Bowl ever played, including the two recent Chiefs' victories, and was the only woman to do so." Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who also had grown close to Hunt the past few years, posted on social media: "Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this special organization she helped build. She will be missed!" The team had yet to announce memorial details Sunday night.

Expansion Still a Focus for Big 12 Conference

UNDATED (AP) — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said expansion remains a focus for the conference, which wrapped up its spring meetings Friday with a record revenue distribution of $440 million to split among its 10 current schools. Less than a year after becoming the commissioner, Yormark said there was a "great discussion" about expansion during the meetings held for the first time in West Virginia. "We have a plan. As I've said all along, we have an appetite to be a national conference in our makeup from coast to coast. And we do believe in the upside of basketball moving forward as a collective group," Yormark said. "That being said, we love our current composition, love the four new schools that are coming in next month. However, if the opportunity presents itself to create value, we will pursue it."

The Big 12 will expand from 10 to 14 schools on July 1 when BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston officially join the league. Those additions come a year before the departures of Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference. The $440 million distribution for the 2022-23 school year is up from $426 million last year, and Yormark said that number will continue to grow in the future. Big 12 officials last fall extended their media rights deal with ESPN and Fox Sports through the 2030-31 school year, which goes through the upcoming departures of the only current members with football national championships. That deal, which includes football and basketball broadcasts, was set to expire in two years. While Yormark didn't get into specifics about potential expansion, he acknowledged "football is the driver," but the league would explore all options and considerations at the proper times.

Among other items from the spring meetings:

— Yormark said the league is doing a branding refresh over the next year, but it won't include changing the league's name or logo. "A refresh is just taking the current visual identity and just contemporizing it and modernizing it," he said. "We're not changing our logo at this point in time. But how do we showcase it maybe with different colors and different applications."

— There were discussions about extending contracts with the league's existing championship sites, including AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for football, as well as Kansas City for men's and women's basketball, and Oklahoma City for softball.

— The league plans to unveil as early as next week an international strategy focused on Mexico. "It will outline our strategic plan why we're doing it, the rationale behind it, how we're going to enter the market, who we're partnering with," Yormark said. "We're truly excited about our international plans and and getting into that market sooner than later. "

