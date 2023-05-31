Headlines for Wednesday, May 31, 2023

States Tackle Reforms to Victims Compensation Programs

UNDATED (AP) — Thousands of people turn to state victim compensation programs each year for help with funeral costs, medical bills or other expenses after becoming the victim of a violent crime. The programs disburse millions of dollars, but The Associated Press found racial inequities and other barriers in how claims are denied in many states. Legislatures in more than half of U.S. states have passed measures to improve their programs in recent years. Victims who have been denied compensation have largely driven the changes and are advocating for a federal overhaul of compensation guidelines that officials at the U.S. Office for Victims of Crime confirm is underway.

The AP examined reforms being made around the country and found a range of changes: A victim's criminal history is no longer an automatic disqualifier in Illinois. The time limit to apply for help was increased from three to seven years in California. In Michigan, the cap on aid will nearly double to $45,000 this year and more people like caretakers of crime victims will be eligible for survivor benefits.

While every state offers some kind of victim compensation, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma are among the states that have passed reforms within recent years. (Kansas HB 2574 in 2022 and HB 2077 in 2021).

Authorities Locate Body of Missing Missouri Doctor in Arkansas

UNDATED (AP) — The body of a Missouri emergency room doctor who has been missing for more than a week has been found in northwest Arkansas, his brother told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Dr. John Forsyth was last heard from in text messages around 7 am May 21. His brother, Richard Forsyth, said authorities called the family Tuesday night to say his brother was found deceased. He said he and other family members were waiting for more details from detectives. Messages left with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were not immediately returned. Police say 49-year-old John Forsyth was reported missing when he failed to show up for work May 21 at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, a town of 3,100 residents deep in the Missouri Ozarks. His black Infiniti was found parked in a remote area near an aquatic park in Cassville. The car was unlocked with his wallet, two phones and a laptop and other items inside. "It doesn't seem like a person who left with a plan," Richard Forsyth told the AP earlier Tuesday. "Right now, we really don't have any breaks in the case. I'm confused, and I'm worried. And I don't like this one bit," he said.

Richard Forsyth said the last person his brother texted with was a woman to whom his brother had recently gotten engaged. The last time Richard saw him was a few days before he went missing. "We had dinner Wednesday before he disappeared, and we sat and talked for three hours," Richard Forsyth said. "I told him this is the happiest I'd seen him in a long time. His divorce was final May 11, and I think that gave him energy for the future." Phone and email messages left Tuesday with Cassville police were not immediately returned. Police have said there were no signs of foul play.

Richard Forsyth said his brother had been at the Cassville hospital for about 15 years. He described John Forsyth as a doting father, family physician and part-time math nerd. "He really cared about his patients," Richard Forsyth said, adding that his brother stayed in his RV near the hospital when he was on-call. "And he loved his kids."

Deaths from Suicide and Substance Abuse Rise in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — Deaths due to substance misuse and suicide are up across the country, but they’re rising even faster in Kansas. More people died of alcohol-related causes and suicide in Kansas in 2021 than in the country overall. And the state’s overdose death rate is growing much faster. Opioid deaths rose nearly four times quicker in Kansas as they did nationally. Brandon Reavis, with Trust for America’s Health, says the problem is worse in rural communities. “Deaths arise out of chronic physical and emotional pain that can be related to lack of opportunity, other social economic conditions," he said. Experts say addressing the issue will require removing barriers to mental health care in rural areas. Kansas recently ranked last in the country on mental health issues and access to treatment. Lawmakers recently passed legislation to make it easier for therapists to get licensed, but a mental health care worker shortage persists.

Report Card: Kansas Lagging Behind Other States in Oral Health

UNDATED (KNS) — A new report card on oral health says Kansas is still falling behind many other states. The 2023 Kansas Oral Health Report Card gives the state a letter grade of "C" overall but the state received even lower grades in some areas. The report card from Oral Health Kansas compares the state to the U.S. averages for preventative dental care, cavities and more. The report gave the state a "D" for fluoride because only 65% of Kansans have federally recommended levels of fluoride in their drinking water. The national average is 73%. Oral Health Kansas Executive Director Tanya Dorf Brunner says having fluoridated water and using toothpaste with fluoride can help prevent cavities. “You still need to take care of your teeth in many other ways, but you're going to really have a lot of protection (with fluoride)," she said. The report card also gave Kansas an "F" for the low number of 1 to 2-year-olds visiting a dentist.

Brunner says many families might not know that it’s important for young children to see a dentist. "If we can help kids get to kindergarten being cavity free, they're going to be healthier for their whole life," she said. The state's oral health ranking improved somewhat last year when dental coverage was added for Kansans on Medicaid.

Only 1 Kansas County Ranks as Being in Persistent Poverty

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A recent study by the U.S. Census Bureau identified 341 counties across the country, including one in Kansas, as places where people are living in persistent poverty. These are counties where poverty rates have been at levels of 20% or more for the past 30 years. Riley County was selected as the only one from Kansas where persistent poverty exists. According to the study, people living in places of higher poverty experience more severe problems than those living in lower poverty areas. This can consist of limited access to medical services, healthy and affordable food, quality education and civic engagement opportunities.

KSNT reports that Riley County has a poverty rate of 17.6%, the second highest in the state, just behind Crawford County in southeast Kansas. Riley County Commissioner John Ford says the results of the study were not surprising. He says the large transient population of Riley County, students, and soldiers from Fort Riley contribute to the poverty level. The majority of counties in persistent poverty (81.5%) come from southern states, including Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi and Kentucky. (View the full report from the U.S. Census Bureau.)

Lack of Child Care Stymies Parents Seeking Drug Treatment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Treating addiction is difficult for anyone but for parents of young children, finding child care while the parent is in rehab makes the situation much more complicated. Addiction experts say the lack of adequate child care is one of the factors that can keep people who need treatment from seeking help. But there will soon be more options for parents of young children who are fighting addiction. This summer, a new program in Salina will become one of the few places in the state where a mother can take her child to addiction treatment with her. Shane Hudson, president and CEO of CKF Addiction Treatment in Salina, says the new programs will be especially important for longer stays in addiction treatment. (Read more.)

3 Dead in Separate Shootings Monday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Monday proved to be another deadly day in Kansas City, Missouri. KSHB TV reports that three people were killed in separate shootings on the city's east side. Shortly after 4 pm Monday, police officers were called to a residence (in the 3600 block of Agnes Avenue) where a man had been shot. The man died later at the hospital. Detectives believe the shooting may have occurred at another, unknown location.

Later that night, detectives investigated another homicide (in the 3300 block of Colorado). In this incident, a man was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked at an apartment complex. He died at the hospital.

A short time later, police were called to another shooting (at 35th and Wabash). In this case, police believe the adult male victim was inside the home with one or more people when shots were fired. The man who was shot died on the scene. Police took a person of interest into custody at the scene.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is urged to call the Kansas City Homicide Unit directly (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

Shooting Investigation in Southeast Kansas

PARSONS, Kan. (KSNF) — A Parsons man faces a charge of attempted murder following a shooting incident. Police say 58-year-old Terry Wayne Keaton has also been charged with aggravated assault. Authorities were called to investigate a shooting that took place in Parsons Monday night (near 17th and Durr Avenue). KSNF TV reports that Keaton was on the run for about an hour and a half before he was pulled over on a highway and taken into custody. No other details have been released.

Kansas Man Dies After His Pickup Hits a Concrete Barrier and Slips Off a Bridge

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (JC Post) — A Kansas man died in an accident over the weekend in Russell County. The JC Post reports that a truck, driven by 45-year-old Wad R. Dyer, of Dorrance, was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 40 one mile east of Dorrance early Sunday morning. The pickup crossed eastbound lanes, entered the ditch, collided with a concrete bridge barrier, fell over the edge of the bridge and landed on its wheels in the ditch channel. The driver was ejected. Dyer was pronounced dead at the scene. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Dyer was not wearing a seat belt.

Nun Whose Body Shows Little Decay Since 2019 Death Draws Hundreds to Rural Missouri

UNDATED (AP) — Hundreds of people flocked to a small town in Missouri this week and last to see a nun whose body has barely decomposed since 2019. Some say it's a sign of holiness in Catholicism, while others say the lack of decomposition may not be as rare as people think. Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster was exhumed in April, according to a statement from the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles, in Gower, Missouri. The nuns had been preparing for the addition of a St. Joseph shrine, and that involved "the reinterment of the remains of our beloved foundress, Sister Wilhelmina," the statement said. When they exhumed Lancaster, they were told to expect only bones, since she had been buried in a simple wooden coffin without any embalming four years ago.

Instead, they discovered an intact body and "a perfectly preserved religious habit," the statement said. The nuns hadn't meant to publicize the discovery, but someone posted a private email publicly and "the news began to spread like wildfire." Volunteers and local law enforcement have helped to manage the crowds in the town of roughly 1,800 people, as people have visited from all over the country to see and touch Lancaster's body. "It was pretty amazing," said Samuel Dawson, who is Catholic and visited from Kansas City with his son last week. "It was very peaceful. Just very reverent." Dawson said there were a few hundred people when he visited and that he saw many out-of-state cars. Visitors were allowed to touch her, Dawson said, adding that the nuns "wanted to make her accessible to the public ... because in real life, she was always accessible to people."

The monastery said in a statement that Lancaster's body will be placed in a glass shrine in their church on Monday. Visitors will still be able to see her body and take dirt from her grave, but they won't be able to touch her.

The Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph also released a statement. "The condition of the remains of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster has understandably generated widespread interest and raised important questions," the diocese said. "At the same time, it is important to protect the integrity of the mortal remains of Sister Wilhelmina to allow for a thorough investigation."

"Incorruptibility has been verified in the past, but it is very rare. There is a well-established process to pursue the cause for sainthood, but that has not been initiated in this case yet," the diocese added. The Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles, also said that Lancaster has not yet reached the required minimum of five years since death for the sainthood process to begin.

Rebecca George, an anthropology instructor at Western Carolina University in North Carolina, said the body's lack of decomposition might not be as rare as people are expecting. George said the "mummification" of un-embalmed bodies is common at the university's facility and the bodies could stay preserved for many years, if allowed to. Coffins and clothing also help to preserve bodies, she said. "Typically, when we bury people, we don't exhume them. We don't get to look at them a couple years out," George said. "With 100 years, there might be nothing left. But when you've got just a few years out, this is not unexpected."

Missing Western Kansas Soldier's Remains Finally Identified Decades After He Was Killed in WWII

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The remains of a Kansas army soldier killed during WWII have finally been recovered and identified. Officials say U.S. Army Sgt Gregory Knoll, of Garden City, was reported killed in action on November 7, 1944 while fighting in Europe. But after the battle, his remains couldn’t be recovered. KSNW TV reports that Knoll’s battalion was responsible for capturing the town of Schmidt, Germany, in the Hurtgen Forest. In November 1951, his remains were declared non-recoverable.

“It’s quite the joy to know he’s coming home but it’s also quite the honor to get him into his final resting place," said Knoll’s nephew, Paul Horning. "He was actually missing in action and they could never identify where, so that caused a lot of pain in the family." Over the years, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has worked to identify remains. One of Knolls brothers sent DNA, and that was one of the final pieces of the puzzle. Horning encourages more people to send in DNA to the army so more soldiers can be identified. The family says they are grateful for the work the army puts in to identify soldiers. Sgt. Knoll will be buried in Garden City on July 7.

UN Ag Organization Promotes Planting of Millet

UNDATED (HPM) — There’s a new crop now sharing Midwest fields with more traditional crops, like corn and soybeans. It’s a grain called millet. There are numerous varieties of millet and farmers say there are many advantages to growing it: planting costs are low, the crop needs less fertilizer, less water and is more resistant to insects and diseases. The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization wants to see the market grow for millet because they are nutritious and could help diversify the global food system. Makiko Taguchi, with the UN project, says millet doesn't receive the same amount of investment and research attention that other grains receive. "Millet is a neglected crop. There's a lot of opportunities for millets to contribute to sustainable development goals, which is why the UN named 2023 the year of millets. To bring the grains more attention," Taguchi said. Taguchi points to the success of a similar campaign that led to the increased popularity for quinoa. He’s hoping the UN year of millets will help attract more research support for the crop. Learn more from Harvest Public Media.

Abilene Retains Title as “Best Small Town to Visit" and Lindsborg Makes Top 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW/KPR) — Albilene has earned the title of “Best Small Town to Visit in the U.S.” by TravelAwaits - for the third year in a row. The Dickinson County town is famous as the boyhood home of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. KSNW TV reports that Abilene has received other national travel awards as well. The town is known for tourist attractions such as the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum; historic homes, a century-old railroad and a historic downtown area.

Securing a spot at number five on the list is another Kansas town: Lindsborg. Located in McPherson County, Lindsborg is widely known for its Swedish heritage. It was settled in 1869 by a group of Swedish immigrants. Of the town's 3,500 residents, about 1/3 are of Swedish descent. Affectionately called Little Sweden, the small town embraces its heritage which can be found in its architecture, food, and festivals.

TravelAwaits’ 14 Best Small Towns To Visit In The U.S.

1. Abilene, Kansas

2. Corning, New York

3. Traverse City, Michigan

4. Key West, Florida

5. Lindsborg, Kansas

6. Sedona, Arizona

7. Newport, Rhode Island

8. Clear Lake, Iowa

9. Eureka Springs, Arkansas

10. Bardstown, Kentucky

11. Taos, New Mexico

12. Lahaina, Hawaii

13. Kalispell, Montana

14. Pismo Beach, California

