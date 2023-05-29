Headlines for Monday, May 29, 2023

Kansas Senator Upset with State's Last Place Score for Internet Download Speed

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Kansas Senator Jerry Moran urged the U.S. Department of Commerce to rely on accurate data to target federal funding at the state's last-place ranking on average internet download speed. According to the Kansas Reflector, the Republican senator says improving the state’s access to high-quality broadband would benefit up to 1 million Kansans, especially rural residents, who live without access to the kind of digital connections important for personal business, education and health. Moran said in a letter to Gina Raimondo, secretary of the U.S. commerce department, a recent broadband quality study indicated Kansas was last in terms of average download speed and trailed by wide margins speeds available in Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Missouri. Kansas ranked 51st among all states and the District of Columbia in download speed, which was among key determinants of quality broadband delivery.

It was important to Kansans, the senator said, because data-intensive consumer and business internet applications were undermined by mediocre download speeds. “That means many Kansans will be poorer, sicker and less educated than their peers that have access to high-quality broadband,” Moran said. “A lot of work has been done to improve broadband in Kansas, but it is clear there is plenty of work left to do.” In Moran’s letter to the U.S. commerce secretary, he recommended the federal government rely on accurate state-by-state data to allocate resources through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.

==========

Summer Temps Coming to Kansas. Will We See Rolling Blackouts?

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — A national group has warned of potential blackouts in Kansas and the Midwest as the country heads into the summer months, though the risk in Kansas appears to be lower than other places. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation pegged the Southwest Power Pool, the regional grid operator that includes Kansas, as having an "elevated risk" for having insufficient electricity, but only in the event that demand significantly exceeds what is typically expected. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that a similar risk exists across the western United States. The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center has projected an elevated likelihood of above-average temperatures in much of Kansas, though the odds are higher over other parts of the Great Plains and southwest.

Rolling blackouts were top-of-mind for Kansans in February 2021, when the state and region were blasted with record low temperatures that caused natural gas prices to spike and required a series of rolling blackouts to manage the cold freeze. The state's largest electric utility, Every, says it's ready for summer. Spokesperson Gina Penzig says the company will have the needed capacity.

==========

Will Brown v. Board of Education Case Get Renamed? South Carolina Group Petitions High Court

SUMMERTON, S.C. (AP) — Civil rights leaders in South Carolina say they plan to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to rename the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case, which outlawed segregation of public schools across the country. The Post and Courier reports that a group representing past plaintiffs and their descendants plans to file paperwork asking the high court to reorder the set of five 1954 cases that led to the Brown ruling. Members want to replace Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, with a South Carolina case that was filed earlier. Briggs v. Elliott was named after Harry Briggs, one of 20 parents who brought a lawsuit against Clarendon County School Board President R.W. Elliott.

The group sees the name change as a way to restore South Carolina as the cradle of the movement to desegregate public education. "Everyone else lays down and says you can't do this," said prominent South Carolina civil rights photographer Cecil Williams, who has been at the forefront of the effort. "Many will call it crazy," he added. "It might be laughed out of court." To Williams and the 20 families who signed their names to the Briggs case, it is worth the effort to try to right what they view as an injustice. "If this country is going to ever reconcile with its history, this is a good place, upon the 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education," Williams said. The Briggs case, filed in May 1950, was the first such case to be taken to federal court. The Brown case came nearly nine months later.

==========

Man Found Dead in Parking Lot of Old Kansas City Applebee’s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Kansas City police have identified the body of the man found in an old Applebee’s parking lot as 51-year-old Eric Preston. Police say a homicide investigation is underway. Police say the man's body was found Sunday morning outside a permanently closed Applebee’s restaurant in Kansas City. KCTV reports that there is currently no suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that results in an arrest.

==========

Lawrence Man Gets Six Years in Prison for Trying to Throw Woman Off Kansas River Bridge

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been sentenced to six years in prison for attempted second-degree murder. WIBW TV reports that 38-year-old Adam B. Amyx Jr. of Lawrence, was convicted on after he attempted to throw a woman off the Kansas River Bridge. Douglas County prosecutors say Amyx pleaded no contest to the charge. The conviction stems from an incident in April 2022 when Amyx attacked a 21-year-old female who was walking across the bridge. Amyx tried to throw her into the river. The woman was able to escape and police later took Amyx into custody.

==========

How Risky Is It to Have a Biosecurity Lab in Manhattan? How Risky Is It Not to Have the Lab?

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT/TCJ) — Top national and state leaders say maximum biocontainment and safety are top priorities, as a high-security federal disease lab opens in Manhattan. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this week in Manhattan to officially open the new National Bio Agro-defense Facility (NBAF). With more than 500,000 square-feet, this state-of-the art, bio-safety level 4 (BSL-4) lab was constructed with steel and concrete. It’s the product of collaboration between the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and city and state officials.

KSNT reports that scientists at NBAF will be tasked with studying everything from diseases threatening the nation’s livestock to some of the most dangerous animal-borne diseases with no cure. NBAF replaces the kind of research previously conducted at the Plum Island Animal Disease Center in New York.

Julie Brewer, DHS Executive Director of Innovation and Collaboration, was asked whether there are concerns that a potential outbreak could occur at NBAF with some of the more high-risk diseases that will be studied there. “There’s always a risk, but what I will say is that this is the most secure bio-containment laboratory ever built in the United States,” Brewer said. “There is redundancy to redundancy and there is commitment from the staff to keep the community safe. Biocontainment has long been proven to work and protect the communities around us.”

According to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, researchers will be working every day to develop solutions to mitigate the consequences of any potential biological threats. NBAF will increase the number of field veterinarians who are trained in animal disease diagnostics. NBAF’s training facilities will provide opportunities for federal and state veterinarians to see these diseases in real-time so they can better detect suspect cases in the field.

For decades, former Kansas Senator Pat Roberts, who served as chairman of the House and Senate Agriculture committees, has pushed for a bio-defense facility in Kansas. “We still must be prepared for a threat that could’ve been disastrous over 20 years ago, and I believe still remains... the consequences are so terribly severe… short and long-term… and that is why we have NBAF," he said.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly also emphasized the importance of the facility in protecting the nation and its food supply. “The work that will be done here will be critical in protecting the country and the world against biological, agricultural, and zoonotic diseases,” Kelly said.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports on the various threats that led to construction of NBAF.

==========

Mayor Blasts 911 Wait Times in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says his city needs to fix its 911-hold problem. The mayor went public Thursday morning about his personal story. He tweeted that when his sister called 911 for their mother Wednesday, she waited on hold for five minutes. KCTV reports that the mayor's mother is now recovering at a hospital. Hundreds of people saw the mayor's tweet and many responded with similar horror stories. 911 wait times have been the focus of numerous investigations by KCTV, which reports that wait times have been getting worse. Mayor Lucas promised to find solutions to the lengthy wait times. In the past, the Kansas City Police Department cited staffing issues as the root cause of the problem.

==========

Kansas Spends Millions Battling Most Invasive Species in the State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tiny species is making a big impact in Kansas lakes and creeks. Many of the state's waterways are infested with zebra mussels, an invasive species that has proven to be nearly impossible to remove. KSNT reports that the species costs the Sunflower State about 8 million dollars to fight every year. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP), the zebra mussels are a threat to native aquatic wildlife in Kansas. The mussels also clog up intake pipes at water treatment plants. Officials say zebra mussels cost power plants more than $145 million every year. The mussels can also lead to more harmful algal blooms which bring higher levels of toxicity to Kansas lakes.

Once the mussels have infested a waterbody, they are nearly impossible to remove. And Kansas wildlife officials say zebra mussels show no signs of going away anytime soon. The invasive species comes from the Black Sea and Caspian sea in Europe. They were first introduced to American waters in 1988 by ships on the Great Lakes. The mussels were first spotted in Kansas in 2003 at the El Dorado reservoir. From there, they spread to 35 other waterbodies in Kansas, likely from boaters traveling between waterbodies.

==========

$1.3 Million Missile Silo Hits Real Estate Market in Central Kansas

LINCOLN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) — A decommissioned missile silo is up for sale in central Kansas. Built in the 1960s, the silo is a quiet getaway located nearly 200 feet underground at an "undisclosed location in Central Kansas.” KWCH TV reports that the Rolling Hills Missile Silo was used at the height of the Cold War and served as a shelter to withstand a nuclear blast or any type of natural disaster. Today, the current owner says it could be renovated into a quiet home. The asking price is $1.3 million. Owner Paul Novitzke said, "It’s super peaceful. You don’t hear anything but the birds. There’s no traffic. (And) at night, the stars are spectacular." The property is the second Kansas missile silo Novitzke has purchased, fixed up and put on the market. Discover more about the missile silo here.

==========

