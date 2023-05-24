Headlines for Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Kansas City Studies Idea of Reparations for Black Residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) — The Kansas City Mayor's Commission on Reparations met for the first time this week to study how slavery and racial segregation policies over the last century have harmed the community's Black citizens in areas like education and housing. KCUR Radio reports that Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas appointed the committee earlier this month to study reparations for Black Kansas Citians. Lucas said this work is not to atone for what happened during slavery, but to solve problems that still affect Kansas Citians.

Nearly half of this week's meeting consisted of a presentation by Mickey Dean, the founder of the KC Reparations Coalition, which submitted the first reparations proposal to City Council in 2020. Dean's history of the reparations movement included explanations of the injustices incurred by Black people in the United States from 1619 to the present.

One example of discriminatory policies was the Homestead Act. "If you read the Homestead Act you'll see it's, racially neutral on its face," Dean said. "But in reality, 99.73 percent of all of the land that was distributed under the Homestead Act went to white people, and Black people got nothing,” he said. Dean estimated some 93 million white Americans still benefit from the Civil War-era policy that encouraged white settlers and immigrants to move West, leading to the displacement and genocide of Indigenous populations.

The committee is scheduled to meet on the last Tuesday of the month for the next 18 months and present their findings and recommendations to City Council.

==========

Jury Recommends 50+ Years in Prison for Missouri Mom Whose Two Children Died in Hot Car

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A jury is recommending a sentence of more than 50 years in prison for a Missouri mother whose two young daughters died when she left them in a hot car and then fell asleep. A Clay County jury on Monday recommended that Jenna Boedecker serve 22 years in prison for each of two counts of second-degree murder. The jury also recommended nine years for several counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The same jury convicted Boedecker on Friday. Prosecutors alleged Boedecker left her 2-year-old and infant daughter inside a vehicle overnight at a rural home near Kearney and then fell asleep. Emergency responders found the girls dead on July 4.

Prosecutors alleged that Boedecker said she put her 2-year daughter and 8-week-old daughters in her Jeep while she argued with her husband and then fell asleep at their rural Kearney home on July 3, 2018. She found them unresponsive the next morning and took them to a neighbor's home for help but emergency responders declared the girls dead. Evidence during the trial showed Boedecker had about two times the therapeutic amount of Xanax in her system the day her daughters were found, WDAF-TV reported.

Clay County Prosecutors Zachary Thompson said evidence also showed Boedecker had contact with law enforcement the day before the girls died about a separate incident of leaving the children in the vehicle.

==========

Oil Company Detected Flaw in Keystone Pipeline Ten Years Before Washington County Spill

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KNS) — The Canadian oil company, TC Energy, discovered that a piece of the Keystone oil pipeline had warped in Washington County about 10 years before it burst last December. An investigation found that TC Energy inspectors realized something was wrong in 2012 because it was hard to run a cleaning tool through the pipe. A crew dug up the pipe to see how much it had warped. The company decided not to fix the pipe. Instead, they asked the inspection contractor to modify its tools to pass through the warped spot more easily. Independent investigators say the warped pipe added more stress to a faulty weld that is considered to be a key factor in the spill. The pipeline rupture dumped nearly 13,000 barrels of oil onto farmland and into Mill Creek in rural Washington County. It was the largest oil spill since the pipeline started operating. Investigators say construction workers probably warped the pipe piece accidentally when they installed it in 2010. (Read more)

==========

Former Kansas Police Officer Sentenced for Sexual Assaults, Window Peeping

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP/KPR) — A former Kansas police officer has been sentenced to 23.5 years in prison for a series of sexual assaults committed while he was an officer. Prosecutors say 52-year-old Todd W. Allen pleaded guilty in April to 12 felony sex crime charges and five breach of privacy charges. Prosecutors say the sexual assaults involving 10 female victims, including a 15-year-old girl, occurred while Allen was a Hutchinson police officer. Allen was arrested on August 17, 2022, and was initially charged with 24 counts, including 17 felonies. He was sentenced Monday. Prosecutors said Allen stopped vehicles carrying the victims and ordered them out of their cars, claiming he wanted to question them about drugs. He then took them to the back of the car and assaulted them, The Hutchinson News reported.

The invasion of privacy charges alleged Allen looked through windows at victims' homes. He committed those crimes while he was a security guard after he left the police department in 2019. Allen’s lawyer, Chrystal Lee Krier of Wichita, argued that he should be sentenced to probation, because he had never previously been in trouble with the law and because he used only his fingers while assaulting the victims. She called him a “model member of the community.” Senior Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Rodebaugh spoke of how all the victims, including those who had Allen look into their windows, remained terrified until he was caught and suffered emotional trauma despite a lack of physical injuries. Allen apologized, saying he had not thought about the mental issues that his victims would face.

==========

Names of Three Victims in KC Nightclub Shooting Released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Police have released the names of three people killed in a shooting at a Kansas City nightclub early Sunday morning. The victims shot and killed at the Klymax Lounge have been identified as 24-year-old Antoinette Brenson, 33-year-old Clarence Henderson and 41-year-old Jason McConnell. Two other people at the nightclub suffered critical injuries in the shooting. Police say they are still hospitalized. Officers responded to the shooting around 1:25 am Sunday at the Klymax Lounge (4244 Indiana Avenue) and found five victims. WDAF TV reports police are still looking for the suspected shooter.

==========

Inmate Found Dead in Cell at Jackson County Jail

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s office reports that an inmate has died in custody in the county jail. KSNT reports that the inmate was found unresponsive by jail staff Tuesday. Attempts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. Jail officials have not released the identity of the individual. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident.

==========

Lawrence Police: Suspect in Custody After Trying to Kill a Woman

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The Lawrence Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a Sunday night stabbing. Police say Sean Martin Reese is now in custody. WDAF reports that detectives believe Reese stabbed a woman and planted explosive devices in her home. He surrendered to police Monday. When Lawrence officers responded to a home near 13th and Rhode Island Streets on Sunday evening, they found a woman with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a trauma center. Investigators suspect that Reese had placed explosives in the home. They obtained a search warrant and, with assistance from the Leavenworth Bomb Squad, discovered and removed several home-made explosive devices that were consistent with commercial fireworks.

==========

Suspect in KC Teen’s Shooting Wants Trial Sealed from Public

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — The 84-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man accused of shooting a Black teenager wants his felony case sealed so it’s not open to the public. An attorney for Andrew Lester told a Clay County judge Monday that his client has been harassed and threatened following national media coverage of the April 13th incident. Lester allegedly shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl after the Staley High School junior mistakenly rang his doorbell. Lester is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting. He has pleaded not guilty. Lester’s attorney told the court continued media coverage could ruin his client’s chance for a fair trial. Lester was not in court for the hearing. His attorney says he is not well. County prosecutors are fighting the effort to seal the case. The judge has not yet made a decision. Yarl is recovering at home from his injuries.

==========

Lawrence School Board Approves Sale to Non-Profit Housing Group

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) – The Lawrence School Board has finalized the sale of a former alternative high school building and the surrounding property on the city’s southwest side. The Lawrence Journal World reports that the board unanimously approved the sale of 8.78 acres of land adjacent to Holcom Park for $1.2 million. At its regular Monday meeting, the board signed off on the sale to the local nonprofit group Tenants to Homeowners. The community group develops and manages affordable homes and provides education for renters on buying a home. The organization now manages about 125 properties, almost all of them in the east side of the city and it has been looking for land to expand its holdings to the west side of Lawrence. The former alternative high school building at 2600 W. 25th St. is currently being used for storage and has not been used for school classes for seven years. The board also voted to sell the former East Heights Elementary school building on Haskell Avenue.

==========

Wichita Seeks State Money to Help Cancer Victims Near Toxic Site

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Wichita community members are asking state officials to pay for the health care of people who may have been impacted by living on top of a toxic site near downtown Wichita. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment told residents at a community meeting that a study had found increased rates of liver cancer among people living above the contaminated groundwater. The plume of toxic groundwater is northeast of downtown Wichita. The study does not determine what caused the health disparities. State and local health officials encouraged residents to talk to their doctors about exposure to contamination. But several community members asked how they should pay these medical bills. State and local elected officials said earlier this month they would seek funding to bring in free cancer screenings.

=========

Oklahoma Lures Solar Panel Manufacturing Facility with $180 Million Incentive Package

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP/KPR) — Enel North America says it's planning to invest more than $1 billion and will create about 1,000 new jobs with a new solar cell and panel manufacturing facility in eastern Oklahoma. The company announced this week that construction will start in the fall. Oklahoma landed the project after the Legislature and governor agreed to offer up to $180 million in tax rebates if the company hits certain benchmarks over the next several years. In order to qualify for the entire package of incentives, the company would have to spend at least $1.8 billion in qualifying capital expenditures and create 1,400 permanent new jobs.

The company will build a 2 million-square-foot solar photovoltaic cell and panel manufacturing facility that will have an annual production capacity of 3 gigawatts, it said in a statement. Construction on the massive facility is expected to begin this fall in Inola, Oklahoma, which is located about 27 miles east of Tulsa.

Oklahoma also agreed to spend more than $38 million on water and wastewater system upgrades to the inland waterways in the region, including at the Port of Inola.

Enel North America's parent company is based in Italy, and European companies have been eying the U.S. to invest in the green energy boom, weighing up the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act's $375 billion in benefits for renewable industries.

Oklahoma lawmakers are also considering a separate package of incentives to lure a second Panasonic manufacturing facility to the Sooner State. Last year, Oklahoma lost out in a bidding war with Kansas, which the Japan-based company ultimately selected as the location for a multibillion-dollar mega-factory to produce electric vehicle batteries for Tesla and other carmakers.

==========



Missouri Man Accused of Deliberately Crashing U-Haul Truck into Security Barrier Near White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Missouri man flew to Washington, rented a U-Haul truck and drove straight to the White House, where he crashed the truck into a security barrier and began waving around a Nazi flag in the culmination of a six-month plan to "seize power" from the government, authorities said Tuesday. Officials say 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula removed the flag from a backpack shortly after smashing the box truck into the barrier near the north side of Lafayette Square on Monday around 10 pm. He was quickly arrested by a U.S. Park Police officer who rushed to the scene of the crash and saw him take out the flag.

Kandula later told Secret Service agents that he'd flown from St. Louis on a one-way ticket that night after months of planning. He wanted to "get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation," and he said he would "kill the president, if that's what I have to do," charges state. Kandula, who is from the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield, Missouri, said he bought the flag online because he admires the Nazis' "great history" as well as their "authoritarian nature, eugenics, and their one world order."

No one was injured in the crash. No explosives or weapons were found in the truck or on Kandula.

The U.S. Secret Service monitors hundreds of people who have made threats to the president, but it's not clear whether Kandula was on their radar at all or if he had threatened the president before, which would trigger the Secret Service's involvement.

==========

