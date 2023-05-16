Headlines for Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Kansas State Employees to Officially Get Pay Raise

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — State employees are officially in line for a pay raise, now that Governor Laura Kelly has signed the state's wrap-up budget bill. Lawmakers advanced the multi-billion-dollar proposal to Kelly's desk in the waning days of the legislative session, including a $120 million pay bump for state workers. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that statewide officers - including the governor, attorney general and secretary of state - have already been assured of a pay raise beginning in 2025, as have top judicial branch officials. The Legislature also established a binding committee that could recommend their own compensation rise.

Lawmakers, however, waited to evaluate the best way of raising pay for other state employees. Kelly's budget proposed a flat 5% pay raise but also more targeted boosts to those most behind the going rate. Under the proposal enacted Monday, individuals whose positions are deemed to be 10% or more below the established market will be brought up to that 10% figure or given a 5% raise, whichever is higher. Those making about market rate will receive a flat 5% raise and individuals with a salary above 10% of market rate will get only a 2.5% pay hike.

==========

Kansas Schools About to Run Out of COVID Relief Money

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Schools in Kansas still have millions of dollars in federal aid designed to make up for learning losses from COVID-19, but that money runs out soon. Kansas school districts have raised teacher pay, expanded summer school and hired new counselors and nurses with temporary federal money. That influx of cash ends in September of 2024. And many districts have lost students, which means less state funding. Marguerite Roza directs the Edunomics Lab research center at Georgetown University. She says districts that used federal aid to make up for enrollment declines could face a fiscal crisis in coming months. “If those funds have gone into pay raises, or hiring new people, or new programs or services, then schools will be struggling to make those cuts," she said. The state’s largest district in Wichita hired more than 700 people using COVID-relief money.

==========

Project Funds Axed After Kansas Lawmaker Defies Governor on Abortion, Trans Rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed state funding for a project long advocated by a Democratic lawmaker who broke ranks to override the governor's vetoes and give Republicans crucial support for laws restricting abortion and rolling back transgender rights. Apparently, Rep. Marvin Robinson's decision had consequences. Kelly axed $250,000 in the next state budget for drafting a state plan to develop the Quindaro Ruins in Kansas City, Kansas, which Robinson represents. Quindaro was a short-lived town and a station on the Underground Railroad that helped enslaved people escape to Canada. A proposal to build a landfill there in the 1980s led to an investigation of the site and the discovery of multiple buildings' foundations.

Robinson, who is Black, advocated for the site's restoration and development as a national historic landmark for several decades before he won an open House seat last year. Democratic leaders called on him to resign after he voted to override Kelly's veto of a measure banning transgender female athletes from girls' and women's sports, giving Republicans the super-majoirty they needed. Robinson's votes were also crucial to Republicans enacting two other new laws over Kelly vetoes amid a national push on culture war issues by GOP state lawmakers. One is a sweeping bathroom law that could also prevent transgender people from changing the gender markers on their driver's licenses. The other will require abortion providers to tell patients that medication abortions can be stopped using a regimen that major medical groups see as ineffective and potentially dangerous.

Kelly told lawmakers in her veto message Monday that the Quindaro site is a “fundamental piece of Kansas history,” but noted that Republicans added the money to the budget during their final days in session this year. Kelly said the idea had not been vetted, and her veto will stand because lawmakers have adjourned for the year.

“Advocates should work through the proper channels to seek funding for this measure and ensure that it receives the recognition it deserves,” Kelly wrote in her message. Michael Austin, chair of the Kansas Black Republican Council, said Kelly had “callously” denied funs to an important project while offering “hollow rhetoric” to Black residents. House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita, Republican, said in a statement that preserving the Quindaro site should be a bipartisan priority "excluded from the wrath of political punishments.”

State Rep. Patrick Penn, of Wichita, the Legislature's only Black Republican member, told the House before it passed the budget measure that Robinson did not know that GOP lawmakers included funds for Quindaro. State Sen. J.R. Claeys, a Republican from central Kansas, told The Kansas City Star that he pursued the funding to give Robinson "a win in his first year” after fellow Democrats treated him poorly. Robinson did not respond to emails seeking comment on Kelly's veto, and the telephone number listed for him did not allow people to leave messages. He voted 18 times this year to override Kelly vetoes of bills or budget items, starting with the measure on transgender athletes. The measure was a priority for GOP leaders, as was the abortion medication measure.

Robinson's vote to block Kelly's veto of the bathroom measure vexed fellow Democrats because the new law is broader than those in other states. It applies outside public schools, extending to prisons, jails, rape crisis centers and domestic violence shelters. Supporters argued they were protecting cisgender women’s and girl’s privacy, health and safety.

The new law recognizes only two sexes, male or female, and defines them based on reproductive anatomy at birth. Because of that, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, a Republican, said earlier this month that he believes it prevents transgender people from changing the gender markers on their driver's licenses. A spokesperson for the state agency that issues the licenses says it is still reviewing the issue. Critics see the law as attempting the “erasure” of transgender people.

“It just sounds like something to do to be nasty,” Luc Bensimon, a Black transgender Topeka resident and activist, said during a recent interview. Later, he added, “You know, it’s scary.”

==========

14-Year-Old Charged in Death of 44-Year-Old Woman in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A 14-year-old is now facing charges in the death of a 44-year-old woman in Kansas City. Prosecuters in Jackson County, Missouri, say the teenager, who has not been publicly named, is charged in the death of Jamie Craig. WDAF TV reports that a petition filed Friday against the juvenile alleges second-degree murder. Kansas City police say officers found the woman dead in an apartment (near E. Missouri and Woodland Avenues) on April 29. Officers were initially called to area on a welfare check. Police say she died from “apparent trauma,” but would not release any further information on her cause of death. The second-degree murder charge requires a mandatory certification hearing where a judge will determine if the 14-year-old should be tried as a juvenile or adult.

==========

Three Years After Lansing Prison Riot and Still No Charges Have Been Filed

LANSING, Kan. (KNS) — It’s been more than three years since inmates rioted at the state prison in Lansing. In April 2022, inmates fought with corrections officers for almost 12 hours. But so far, nobody has been charged. Prosecutors say this is partly because the prison system has not yet completed its investigation. An investigation by the Kansas News Service and the Topeka Capital-Journal discovered that in some prison riots, no criminal charges are ever filed. Experts say such cases are complicated and difficult to prove. Inmates at the Ellsworth prison rioted in 2018 but no charges were filed. The Ellsworth County DA said the internal prison disciplinary system was just as good a punishment as adding time to their sentence. (Learn more.)

==========

Baby Found Dead in Wooded Area in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Police are investigating the death of a young child who was found in the woods in the eastern part of Kansas City, Missouri. On Saturday night, police found a dead baby in the woods (near the intersection of E 41st Steet and Pittman Road), about a mile northeast of the Truman Sports Complex. According to KCTV, police could not immediately identify the baby, nor the infant's age or gender. Currently, police are treating the case as a death investigation, as the medical examiner has yet to determine a cause of death. Off camera at the scene, a man who lives in the area told KCTV that homeless people live in the woods where the baby was found. He also told reporters that people go there to smoke marijuana. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

==========

Baby Killed by Train in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — A one-year-old girl was struck and killed by a train in Missouri over the weekend. KMBC TV reports that officers were called to the crash Saturday morning in a rural area near Hardin, Missouri, about 50 miles east of Kansas City. Investigators determined that the girl was on the tracks when an eastbound BNSF freight train struck her. The investigation is continuing. The Ray County Sheriff's Office says no further information will be released at this time.

==========

Missouri Woman Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Driving 110 MPH on Kansas Interstate

RUSSELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) — Authorities say a Missouri woman was arrested and taken to jail after she was found to be intoxicated while driving down Interstate 70 at 110 mph. The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers clocked a vehicle speeding along I-70 in Russell County late Sunday morning. The speed limit for this stretch of roadway is 75 mph. WIBW TV reports that the driver, identified as 41-year-old Carie M. Ketterer-Schaefer, of Wentzville, Missouri, was pulled over. During the traffic stop, officials say the woman was found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She was arrested and booked into the Russell County Jail on a DUI.

==========

Police Peacefully Resolve Standoff in South KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — Police have peacefully resolved a five-hour standoff with an armed man inside a south Kansas City home. KMBC TV reports that a suspect is in custody following Sunday evening's incident. Police initially responded to a residence on Ford Avenue to investigate a report of domestic violence. Two victims, an unidentified man and woman, contacted police outside the home and told officers they got into a physical altercation with the armed suspect. According to police, the female victim told officers that the armed suspect assaulted her physically and threatened her with a gun. Both victims exited the residence and called the police. For hours, police tried and failed to get the man to surrender. Around 7:30 pm, the suspect finally exited the home and turned himself over to police without incident.

==========

Miller Moths Becoming Extra Nuisance in Kansans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Moths by the masses are now hiding in many Kansas garage doors, cars, and patios. Experts say these Army Cutworms are native to Kansas but KSNW TV reports that two contributing factors are making the moths more of a nuisance this year. The problem has brought a surge of calls to Patton Termite and Pest Control in Wichita. President Gerry Marsh says he's been in the business for nearly 20 years and has never seen anything like it. Warmer temperatures are allowing the insects to grow longer, and the drought isn’t helping either. Experts said the moths won’t lay eggs or do damage to your home and soon, the pesky problem should be gone. Over the next few weeks, the moths will head west to pollinate flowers and become a source of food for grizzly bears. As we wait for them to migrate, experts said turning off unnecessary lights at night can help remove them. Experts said the moths should die off or migrate by sometime in June.

==========

Seismic Activity in Central Kansas Shakes Residents Awake on Mother’s Day

LINCOLNVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) — An earthquake near Lincolnville, Kansas, shook some residents awake in the early morning hours of Mother’s Day. According to WIBW TV, the U.S. Geological Survey earthquake map indicated that a 2.5 magnitude quake shook Central Kansas just before 4 am Sunday. The epicenter of the rumbler was about 9 miles southeast of Lincolnville in Marion County at a depth of about five miles. The USGS says Kansans for about 40 miles around could feel the seismic activity. In early April, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake rattled the area as well, this time about 4 miles north of Bennington. Residents in Salina, Newton and Wichita reported that they also felt this quake.

==========

New Book Explores State's Deadliest Tornado, Udall 1955

UNDATED (KPR) — This month marks the anniversary of the deadliest tornado in Kansas History. On the night of May 25, 1955, a massive tornado tore through the small, south-central Kansas town of Udall, killing 77 people. A new book tells the story of that fateful night. Without Warning , written by Jim Minick, details the night of the tornado as well as the aftermath. The book is published by University Press of Nebraska.

Listen to KPR Commentator Rex Buchanan review Without Warning.

==========

K-State Begins Construction of New Agronomy Research Center

MANHATTAN (WIBW) — Leaders from across the state gathered in Manhattan Monday as Kansas State University broke ground for the construction of a new Agronomy Research and Innovation Center. WIBW TV reports that the university raised $75 million from donations and $25 million from a state grant to fund the project. Kansas State administrators say the center will allow researchers to do more in-depth testing to develop agricultural innovations. The center should be fully operational in the spring of 2025.

==========

$5 Million Grant Expected to Restore Jayhawk Theatre in Topeka to Former Grandeur

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — A $5 million grant will help transform Topeka's historic Jayhawk Theatre into an even finer show place. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that a grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce will help restore the building to its former grandeur, making it appear as it did in 1926. Among other upgrades, the theatre plans to increase seating and standing capacity. One supporter of the project is Kansas House Minority Leader Vic Miller, a Topeka Democrat. He says the fully restored theatre will be "the jewel of Kansas. Not Topeka. Of Kansas." The Jayhawk Theatre opened in 1926 and hosted movies, pageants, concerts and other live performances until it closed in 1976. The theater was nearly torn down in 1992. The following year, the Kansas Legislature recognized it as the official state theater of Kansas.

==========

Kansas Residents Hope Recent Rains Can Help Alleviate Drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE/KPR) — People in Wichita spent Sunday afternoon casting their fishing lines into the Arkansas River and other local rivers which have increased in volume after recent rains. Some residents have even been getting out on their kayaks for use along the Arkansas River. Recent rains across the state have eased the dry conditions, but most of central and western Kansas remain mired in a severe to extreme drought. KAKE TV reports that one area of Kansas that's seen the worst of the drought is the Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area in central Kansas, which at times, has completely dried up. The Bottoms is one of the most critical resting spots for migratory birds in North America.

==========

Company Announces Plans for Former Schlitterbahn Waterpark Site

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KC Star/KPR) — The company that’s redeveloping the defunct Schlitterbahn waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas, has announced ambitious plans for renovating the attraction including the addition of a new art museum, a sports arena, a Hilton hotel and the area’s first Margaritaville resort and hotel. The Kansas City Star reports that the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, has given preliminary approval to revised plans for the $880 million dollar project. The full commission is expected to vote on the plan next week. The Schlitterbahn water park closed in 2016 after a 10-year-old boy died on a 17-story water slide.

==========

Program Gives Kids Free Access to Kansas Attractions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - The state of Kansas is again giving students free admission to more than 100 museums, zoos and other attractions through the Sunflower Summer program. The program, now in its third year, runs through a smart-phone app and is funded with federal COVID-relief money. Kids from preschool through 12th grade can get free tickets, along with any two adults who go with them. Sunflower Summer starts May 26th and runs through August 13th or whenever funding runs out. More information is available at SunflowerSummer.org.

==========

Kansas State Employee Virtual Job Fair Set for May 17

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The state of Kansas is hiring. Job-seekers are invited to attend the State of Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair Wednesday, May 17 (8:00 am to 5:00 pm). This virtual fair, which is hosted by KANSASWORKS, will focus on highlighting employment opportunities within many of the state’s 98 government agencies.

Registration is required to participate in the event, regardless of previous participation .

The Virtual Job Fair portal features a job-seeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Job-seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as

employers might request to engage in a video interview. Candidates can participate via any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Click here to register for the May 17 State of Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair.

KANSASWORKS links businesses, job candidates and educational institutions to ensure that employers can find skilled workers. Services are provided to employers and job candidates through the state’s 27 workforce centers. KANSASWORKS is free for all Kansans to use. State employment opportunities can be found at jobs.ks.gov.

==========

Kansas City Police Officer Saves Child’s Life at Royals Home Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A Kansas City police officer helped save a child's life at a recent Royals game. Officer Matt Deloux took his son to Kauffman Stadium last Thursday. WDAF TV reports that the officer was standing in the parking lot when he found himself in the middle of an emergency. A nearby child was choking. The officer immediately stepped in to help. He put his arms across the boy’s diaphragm, bent him over and hit his back several times. Finally, some chocolate stuck in the child's throat was dislodged. The Kansas City Police Department says officer Deloux saved his own son’s life several years ago when he was also choking on food.

==========

K-State Officially Signs Coach Chris Klieman to 8-Year, $44 Million Contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State has signed head football coach Chris Klieman to a new eight-year contract that will pay an average of $5.5 million annually. The deal replaced a contract due to end after the 2026 season that paid him an average of $4 million. The 55-year-old Klieman led the Wildcats to the Big 12 title last season with a win over TCU. The Wildcats expect to contend for another conference title this season which opens September 2 with a game against Southeast Missouri State.

==========

AAA: Expect Crowded Roads over Memorial Day Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — If you’re planning a road trip over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, you will not be alone. A new report released by AAA Kansas is predicting an uptick in road travel over the holiday. KSNT reports that an estimated 385,000 Kansans are expected to travel 50 miles or more over the holiday weekend. This marks an 8% increase in Kansas from Memorial Day weekend last year. In addition to the crowds of motorists on the state’s roads, more than 32,000 Kansans say they will be taking flights for the holiday.

==========

