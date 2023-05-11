Headlines for Thursday, May 11, 2023

Ex-Kansas Lawmaker Who Committed COVID Relief Fraud Seeks to Avoid Prison Sentence

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas lawmaker who was convicted of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief is trying to avoid spending any time in prison. An attorney for former Republican state Rep. Michael Capps of Wichita is citing Capps' Air Force service in a combat zone as one reason he should be sentenced to five years of probation. U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren scheduled Capps' sentencing for Thursday in Wichita. Prosecutors are arguing for a sentence of four years and three months in prison and contend Capps shows no remorse over stealing nearly $500,000 in funds meant to help businesses remain afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

A jury convicted the 45-year-old former lawmaker in December of four counts of wire fraud, four counts of money laundering, three counts of making false statements on loan applications and one count of bank fraud. The jury acquitted him of six charges, and another charge was dismissed before his trial. Capps served a single term in the Kansas House in 2019-20 and lost his 2020 Republican primary race.

Prosecutors said Capps filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, then applied for loans to pay the nonexistent employees.

In a court filing ahead of Thursday's hearing, Capps attorney Kurt Kerns described Capps as a "single father and disabled American veteran who has no criminal history" and called for a sentence of five years of probation. Capps served in the Air Force in Afghanistan and Pakistan for nearly seven months in 2001-02 under "harsh and dangerous combat conditions" and received multiple decorations, the defense filing said. Capps was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in 2018, the filing said, and the condition makes people more likely to engage in risky behavior. The defense filing also said Capps suffers from medical problems such as high blood pressure and would be "at a higher risk of death or serious illness" if he contracts COVID-19, which is more likely in prison. But Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon argued prosecutors' sentencing memo that Capps had engaged in "goal-oriented deceit," using fake payroll numbers, employment data and revenue figures in filling out loan applications. "This Court should reject the defendant's continued efforts to avoid responsibility, which signal his likelihood to persist in similar conduct in the future," Gordon wrote.

==========

12 Kansas City-Area Residents Indicted for $250,000 in Pandemic Loan Fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A dozen Kansas City-area residents have been indicted for an alleged conspiracy resulting in nearly $250,000 in fraudulent pandemic loans. Prosecutors say the 12 area residents each received thousands in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans issued under the federal CARES Act. WDAF TV reports that the loan program was intended to help businesses keep workers employed during the pandemic.

A federal grand jury has indicted the following people:

54-year-old Renetta Golden-Larimore, Kansas City

47-year-old Don A. Baker, Kansas City

40-year-old Stephan Booth, Kansas City

25-year-old Candace E. Hill-Williams, Kansas City

25-year-old Reisjon Larimore, Kansas City

23-year-old Teiara M. Mercer, Kansas City

48-year-old Padgit L. Smith, Kansas City

45-year-old Joseph Valdivia III, Kansas City

41-year-old Salvadore Valdivia, Kansas City

21-year-old Mone’y C. Woods, Kansas City

27-year-old Cameron P. Henderson, Independence

27-year-old Roger Larimore, Raytown

The grand jury returned the indictment in late April, and it was unsealed Tuesday after several of those charged were arrested and made their first court appearances. Prosecutors say Renetta Golden-Larimore prepared and filed fake PPP loan applications for the other 11, and received payments between $2,000-7,000 from the loan proceeds for doing so. The indictment says Golden-Larimore also created false IRS forms for nonexistent businesses and changed income for some existing businesses in order to qualify for the PPP loans. Prosecutors say each of the people charged received a PPP loan worth nearly $21,000. Golden-Larimore has also been charged with 12 counts of wire fraud in addition to conspiracy. The other 11 have also been charged with aiding and abetting her in one of those wire fraud charges. If convicted, the jury’s indictment also includes a forfeiture allegation, requiring all 12 defendants to forfeit any property obtained from the alleged fraud, including the $20,832.

In a separate case, 42-year-old Theresa Griswold, of Olathe, pleaded guilty to wire fraud after obtaining her own fradulent PPP loan. Griswold admitted she received nearly $21,000.

==========

Kansas State Trooper Injured in Accident on I-70

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper has been hospitalized following a crash in Saline County. The trooper, who has not been identified, was helping a motorist on westbound I-70 Wednesday afternoon when the crash happened. KWCH TV reports that a passing truck struck the patrol cruiser, pinning the trooper inside his vehicle. The Highway Patrol says the injured trooper was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

==========

Cases of Active Tuberculosis Identified in Wyandotte County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) — Kansas health officials have confirmed a small number of active tuberculosis (TB) cases in Wyandotte County. Officials say they have identified fewer than 10 patients so far. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says there is minimal risk to the general public at this time. Health officials don't say where they suspect the infections came from. In 2021, Kansas reported 43 cases of TB according to federal data. Officials are warning people to watch for the symptoms of TB, including fever, coughing, chest pain and coughing up blood. Officials say they are working to make sure patients are receiving treatment and to prevent additional cases from occurring. Additionally, the agencies are working with and following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About Tuberculosis (TB):

TB is an infectious disease that is caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis and is most commonly found in the lungs. In most cases, TB spreads through prolonged contact and is treatable. TB is spread through the air, similar to the way that cold and flu viruses are spread. Whenever someone with Active TB disease of the lungs or throat coughs, speaks, or sings, the bacteria are released into the air. People nearby may breathe in these droplets containing TB bacteria and may become infected if the bacteria settle in the lungs and begin to grow. From there, TB bacteria can spread to other parts of the body, such as the kidney, spine and brain. TB is not spread by kissing, shaking hands, sharing food, drink or toothbrushes, or by touching objects like bed linens or toilet seats. Even if someone is infected with TB bacteria, it does not mean the person will develop active TB disease. Most people who become infected do not develop Active TB.

Additional information about TB can be found on the CDC website.

==========

New $80 Million Dollar Manufacturing Plant Announced for Maize

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – State officials have announced that a new $80 million manufacturing plant will be built in south-central Kansas. Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company, the nation’s top manufacturer of cast iron and plastic pipe and fittings, will build the facility in Maize. The plant is expected to create 50 full-time jobs. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said “Charlotte Pipe brings a strong, family-oriented culture coupled with good-paying jobs and benefits to central Kansas." Construction on the company’s seventh plastics plant in the U.S. is expected to begin in January 2024 and be completed by early 2025. The expansion received local, county, and state government support.

==========

Kansas City Suburb's Ban on Having More than Three Roommates Challenged in Court

SHAWNEE, Ks. (AP/KPR) — A Kansas City suburb's rule prohibiting more than three unrelated roommates from living together is being challenged in court. The lawsuit was filed by a property management company that wants to be able to rent homes to several roommates and a homeowner who said that Shawnee's ban made her living arrangement illegal last year because her son's girlfriend was living with the family at the time. The rule that Shawnee passed last year prohibits more than three unrelated people from living together in a single residence. The only exception for more people living together is if they are all related. If even one person in a home isn't related to everyone else in the household, the city considers everyone in the household to be unrelated. Attorney David Deerson said it's none of the government's business who people decide to live with.

"There is a serious housing affordability crisis and Shawnee is making it worse. This unconstitutional ordinance would even outlaw the living arrangement of television's 'Golden Girls.' " City officials declined to comment on the lawsuit and said they haven't yet received a copy of it.

But when Shawnee approved the ban last year, officials said they were trying to eliminate situations where homeowners were treating their homes like apartment buildings and renting rooms to several people. Critics of the ban said the rule just made it harder for people to afford to live in the upscale suburb. The company that filed the lawsuit, HomeRoom Inc., said it tries to make housing more affordable by renting homes to people who want to be roommates. After the ban passed, the company said it had to evict some of its tenants at the two homes it owns in Shawnee.

==========

Prosecutors Reveal Link Between Terror Defendant in Virginia and Islamic State 'Empress' from Kansas

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP/KPR) — Prosecutors say a northern Virginia man arrested last week on terrorism charges has a husband-wife relationship with another American who was dubbed by prosecutors as an "empress of ISIS" for her work to establish an all-female Islamic State battalion. Thirty-three-year-old Mohammed Chhipa, of Springfield, Virginia, is charged with providing material support to a terrorist group. Prosecutors say he transferred tens of thousands of dollars to the Islamic State. At a detention hearing Wednesday, prosecutors also disclosed a relationship between Chhipa and Allison Fluke-Ekren, an American from Lawrence, Kansas, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after admitting she organized and led an Islamic State battalion.

Fluke-Ekren pleaded guilty last year to organizing and leading the Khatiba Nusaybah, a battalion in which roughly 100 women and girls — some as young as 10 — learned how to use automatic weapons and detonate grenades and suicide belts.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Aminoff told the judge that Chhipa considers himself to be married to Fluke-Ekren, although the marriage was apparently conducted online and has no legal status in the U.S. He said Chhipa, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from India, has been trying to adopt Fluke-Ekren's children.

Court documents in Fuke-Ekren's case do not mention Chhipa by name, but also indicate that Fluke-Ekren considered herself to be married to a man she met online. It is not clear that the two have ever met in person.

Whatever the relationship between Chhipa and Fluke-Ekren, the charges against Chhipa appear unrelated to that relationship. Prosecutors say that between November 2019 and July 2022, Chhipa used virtual currency to transfer more than $188,000 to accounts known and unknown. An FBI affidavit states that some money remains unaccounted for but that $18,000 went to wallets known to be used by ISIS women located in Syria, while $61,000 went to cryptocurrency wallets in Turkey. The affidavit states that money intended to arrive in Syria is often routed through Turkey.

The affidavit quotes text messages sent by Chhipa indicating he wanted the money to be used to bribe guards at detention camps where families of Islamic State fighters are still being held. The affidavit says Chhipa also met with an FBI "controlled persona" — either an undercover agent or a confidential source — and accepted cash from the individual. Chhippa then transferred the money to Bitcoin and sent it directly to a known ISIS member, according to the affidavit.

Chhipa has been under investigation for years. Indeed, prosecutors say he fled to Egypt in August 2019, fearing he would be arrested after his home was raided. He was brought back to the U.S. after authorities contacted Interpol, but he was not charged until Monday. Prosecutors say Chhiipa continued to engage in illegal conduct after he returned to the U.S., even though he know he was drawing authorities' scrutiny. Family members who attended Wednesday's hearing did not comment, but passed out a written statement supporting him. The statement described Chhipa "as tirelessly working for the betterment of women and children" and said he "has been targeted by false allegations. U.S. Magistrate Judge John Anderson ruled at the conclusion of Wednesday's hearing that Chhipa should remain jailed while he awaits trial.

==========

Clinics Held on How to Change Gender Designation on Kansas Birth Certificates, Driver's Licenses

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — Legal experts say transgender Kansans could soon lose the ability to change their gender identification on birth certificates and state IDs. A new state law preventing those changes takes effect July 1st. So, transgender allies and activists are urging people who want to update their documents to do so now. Ellen Bertels runs the Name Change Project at Kansas Legal Services. “Statistically, it's clear that having an accurate identity document like a driver's license or a birth certificate reduces the risk of harassment, discrimination and even physical violence for trans folks in public," she said. Bertles in holding a series of in-person and virtual gender marker clinics in Kansas City, Lawrence and Wichita to help people complete the paperwork before the law takes effect. One clinic begins Wednesday at 4:00 pm at the Kansas City Center for Inclusion. Another one takes place next week at the Lawrence Public Library (May 17).

==========

DEA Confiscates Drugs, Arrests 72 in Kansas and Missouri Following Year-long Drug Operation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has announced the results of a year-long operation targeting two Mexico-based drug cartels. KSHB TV reports that "Operation Last Mile" ran from May 1, 2022 to May 1 of this year. It targeted operatives working with the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels. The DEA says the two cartels are responsible for the vast majority of fentanyl and meth brought into the U.S. The DEA says it worked with state and local authorities to arrest 72 people in Kansas and Missouri. The agency says it confiscated a total of 1.3 million fentanyl pills, 100 pounds of fentanyl powder, 200 pounds of meth, 400 guns and nearly $500,000 in cash.

==========

Three Arrested on Drug Charges After Raid in Fort Scott

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people following an investigation in Fort Scott. Late Tuesday morning, officers executed a search warrant at a home (113 S. Barbee St.) in Fort Scott, where meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found. Four people were on the property at the time and three were arrested, including 53-year-old Roger Firebaugh, 38-year-old Janelle Roberts and 61-year-old Cavin Ford, all of Fort Scott. The investigation continues.

==========

KC Chiefs Will Play Exhibition Game in Germany

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The Kansas City Chiefs will return to Europe to play again next season. They will take on the Miami Dolphins on November 5th in Frankfurt, Germany. KSHB TV reports this is the Chiefs' third regular season international game. The NFL is accelerating its international marketing campaign this year. The plan includes advertising, sponsorship deals, and fan events. The Chiefs / Dolphins game can be viewed on the NFL Network.

==========

Our Love Affair with Uniform Landscapes Kills Trees. So, Kansas and Missouri are Going for Variety

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) — Communities in Kansas and Missouri are starting to diversify the types of trees they plant. Houses sell for more money in neighborhoods with big, leafy, mature tree canopies. So, pests that can kill many trees quickly can pose real economic dangers. When cities find they have too many of the same kind of trees, those trees become extra vulnerable to pests and disease. Now, communities in both states are hedging their arboreal bets by diversifying their tree populations. (Learn more.)

What are the best trees for Kansas and Missouri homes? Here's what experts recommend.

==========

Kansas State Employee Virtual Job Fair Set for May 17

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The state of Kansas is hiring. Job-seekers are invited to attend the State of Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair Wednesday, May 17 (8:00 am to 5:00 pm). This virtual fair, which is hosted by KANSASWORKS, will focus on highlighting employment opportunities within many of the state’s 98 government agencies.

Registration is required to participate in the event, regardless of previous participation . The Virtual Job Fair portal features a job-seeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Job-seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers might request to engage in a video interview. Candidates can participate via any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Click here to register for the May 17 State of Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair.

KANSASWORKS links businesses, job candidates and educational institutions to ensure that employers can find skilled workers. Services are provided to employers and job candidates through the state’s 27 workforce centers. KANSASWORKS is free for all Kansans to use. State employment opportunities can be found at jobs.ks.gov.

==========

What is Title 42 and How Has the US. Used It to Curb Massive Migration?

WASHINGTON (AP/KPR) — This week marks the end of coronavirus restrictions on asylum that have allowed the U.S. to quickly expel migrants at the southern border for the last three years. The restrictions are often referred to as Title 42, because the authority comes from Title 42 of a 1944 public health law that allows curbs on migration in the name of protecting public health. The end of Title 42's use has raised questions about what will happen with immigration - illegal and otherwise -- at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration is preparing for a large increase in migrants. Here's a look at what Title 42 is and why it matters:

HOW DID IT START?

In March 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order limiting migration, saying it was necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Schools and businesses were closing their doors and hospitals were filling with patients. President Donald Trump was looking for ways to curtail illegal immigration — one of his signatures political issues. The order authorized Customs and Border Protection to immediately remove migrants, including people seeking asylum. The order said areas where migrants were held often weren't designed to quarantine people or for social distancing.

The Biden administration initially continued the policy. While many Democrats pushed President Joe Biden to overturn it, some — especially in border states — have advocated keeping Title 42 in place, saying the U.S. is unprepared for a massive increase in asylum-seekers. Title 42 has been used more than 2.8 million times to expel migrants since its implementation. However, children traveling alone were exempt. Also, it has been unevenly enforced by nationality, partly because it's harder to expel people to some countries, including Venezuela and Cuba.

WHY IS IT ENDING?

The Biden administration announced in January that it was ending the national emergencies linked to the pandemic. That also spelled the end of using Title 42 to deal with immigration. Thursday is the last day Title 42 is expected to be used. This isn't the first time its use has come close to expiring. The CDC announced in April 2022 that the rule was no longer needed because vaccines and treatments were more widespread. Republican-leaning states sued to keep it in place. While it seems likely that Title 42 will go away this week, last-minute legal maneuverings that keep it in place are always possible.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Starting Friday, asylum-seekers will be interviewed by immigration officers. Those who are found to have a "credible fear" of being persecuted in their home countries can stay in the U.S. until a final determination is made. That can take years. While some people are detained while their asylum process plays out, the vast majority are freed into the United States with notices to appear in immigration court or report to immigration authorities.

One key concern is that migrants might feel they have a greater chance now to get asylum in the U.S. so more will attempt to enter and overwhelm authorities' ability to care for and process them. That could take U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents away from other responsibilities such as looking for smugglers and facilitating the billions of dollars of trade that crosses the southern border.

Already some locations along the U.S.-Mexico border are seeing greater numbers of migrants. U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said on Twitter on Monday that his agents had stopped about 8,800 migrants a day over a three-day period. That was up from about 5,200 a day in March and at a clip to smash the December tally, the highest month on record. Others have argued that no one really knows how many people will try to enter the U.S. They note that people expelled under Title 42 face no consequences, so some have tried to enter repeatedly.

DOES THE U.S. HAVE A PLAN?

The Biden Administration says yes. Critics say no. The federal government has said that it has spent more than a year getting ready. It expects more migrants will be coming initially. The Biden administration's strategy has hinged on providing more legal pathways for migrants to get to the U.S. without coming directly to the border. That includes setting up centers in foreign countries where migrants can apply to emigrate as well as a humanitarian parole process already in place with 30,000 slots a month for people from four countries to come to the U.S.

The U.S. is expanding appointments available through an app called CBP One, which allows migrants to schedule a time to present themselves at a border crossing to request permission to enter. There also are consequences. The U.S. is proposing a rule that would generally deny asylum to migrants who first travel through another country. It also wants to quickly screen migrants seeking asylum at the border and deport those deemed not qualified, and deny reentry for five years for those who are deported. Republicans have lambasted the administration, saying the U.S. isn't doing enough to secure the border. On Monday, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs called on the White House to deliver more funds for border communities as well as a satisfactory plan to deal with any increase in migrants. Hobbs is a Democrat, like the president.

Civil rights groups have other concerns. They have compared the severe limits on migrants who come through a third country to actions taken by Trump, the first president in decades to make it a priority to secure the southern border. Under Trump, illegal immigration fell to record low levels. Critics contend the Biden plan to process asylum claims quickly at the border is not fair to migrants who have just arrived from a long, perilous journey.

==========

