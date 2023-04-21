Headlines for Friday, April 21, 2023

Kansas Governor Vetoes 4 Anti-Trans Bills as Overrides Loom

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor on Thursday vetoed a sweeping set of anti-transgender measures, including a ban on gender-affirming care for children and teens, but Republican lawmakers who pushed them appeared to have the votes to override most of her actions. Governor Laura Kelly rejected restrictions for transgender people in using restrooms, locker rooms and other public facilities; limits on where they are housed in state prisons and county jails; and even restrictions on rooming arrangements for transgender youth on overnight school trips. Her actions highlighted how her Republican-leaning state has become a fiercely contested battleground as GOP lawmakers across the U.S. target LGBTQ+ rights through several hundred proposals. Kelly narrowly won reelection in November, but the the Legislature has GOP supermajorities and conservative leaders who've made rolling back transgender rights a priority.

The measures on bathrooms, jails and overnight school trips passed earlier this month with the two-thirds majorities needed to override a veto, and on April 5, lawmakers overrode Kelly's March veto of a separate ban on female transgender athletes in girls' and women's sports. However, two days later, the measure on gender-affirming care fell 12 House votes short of a supermajority. Kelly said in statement on the four vetoes that measures “stripping away rights” would hurt the state's ability to attract businesses.

The vetoes also were in keeping with her promises to block any measure she views as discriminating against LGBTQ+ people. “Companies have made it clear that they are not interested in doing business with states that discriminate against workers and their families," Kelly said in her statement. “I’m focused on the economy. Anyone care to join me?” At least 14 states with GOP-led legislatures have enacted laws against gender-affirming care for minors, including North Dakota as of Wednesday. At least seven have bathroom laws, mostly focusing on schools, and 21 states have imposed restrictions on transgender athletes. The Kansas bathroom bill would have applied not only to bathrooms and locker rooms outside schools but rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters and state prisons, as well as the county jails covered by a separate vetoed bill. Because it also sought to define “sex” as “either male or female, at birth,” transgender people wouldn’t have been able to change the gender marker on their driver’s license, though a 2019 federal court decree still would have allowed them to change their birth certificates.

Advocates of LGBTQ+ rights see the measure as legally erasing transgender people and denying recognition to non-binary, gender fluid or gender non-conforming people. “I am not going to go back to those days of hiding in the closet,” Justin Brace, executive director of Transgender Kansas, said during a recent transgender rights rally outside the Statehouse. “We are in a fight for our lives, literally.”

GOP conservatives argue that many of their constituents reject the cultural shift toward accepting that people’s gender identities can differ from the sex assigned them a birth; don't want cisgendered women sharing bathrooms and locker rooms with transgender women; and question gender-affirming care such as puberty-blocking drugs, hormone therapies and surgeries for minors. “By any reasonable standard, governing from the middle of the road should include ensuring vulnerable children do not become victims of woke culture run amok,” Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson said in a statement deriding Kelly's veto of the ban on gender-affirming care.

That Kansas measure would have required the state's medical board to revoke the license of any doctor discovered to have provided such care, and allowed people who received such care as children to sue health care providers later. Supporters said the bill would not keep transgender youth from receiving counseling or psychiatric therapy. But the measure also applied to “causing” acts that "affirm the child’s perception of the child’s sex” if it differs from their gender assigned at birth. Treatments for children and teens have been available in the U.S. for more than a decade and are endorsed by major medical associations. “It’s one thing to have a family member that’s unaffirming of who you are as a person,” said Derrick Jordan, a licensed therapist who works with trans youth and directs the Gender and Family Project at New York’s Ackerman Institute for training child and family therapists. “It’s a whole other thing to have a system tell you you’re not fully human or you don’t have the same rights as other folks.” Kelly’s office said the Kansas bathroom bill would have complicated the administration of multiple state programs — including programs assisting women farmers and hunters. Also, it said, some of those programs would have violated federal anti-discrimination laws and the state could have lost federal dollars. The measure borrows language from a proposal from several anti-trans groups. It says “important governmental objectives" of protecting health safety and privacy justify separate public facilities for men and women and applies “where biology, safety or privacy” prompt sex-separation. It defines male and female based on a person’s reproductive anatomy at birth.

While supporters avoid calling it a bathroom bill, they've said repeatedly that it would have prevented transgender women from sharing bathrooms, locker rooms and other facilities with cisgender women. Masterson portrayed Kelly's veto as “not being able to define a woman."

"The Damage Is Unbelievable:" Tornadoes Kill 3 in Oklahoma

DALLAS (AP) — Crews scrambled to restore power to thousands of residents after tornadoes plowed through Oklahoma during another deadly spring storm in the U.S., killing at least three people and damaging dozens of homes. On Thursday, a day after at least eight tornadoes spun through Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt said authorities were still assessing the scale of destruction. He toured the aftermath in Shawnee, where nearly every building at Oklahoma Baptist University showed damage. A home improvement store was destroyed, but several people sheltering inside survived. Two long-term care facilities and a hospital in Shawnee were also damaged. "The damage is unbelievable when you walk through there," Stitt said after touring the city. Stitt also visited the small town of Cole, where he said two people died and 50 to 100 homes were damaged.

Authorities said a third person who was injured had also died, but it was not immediately clear where that person was injured. "There are definitely dozens of various injuries, from minor all the way up to fatalities," said Deputy Sheriff Scott Gibbons of McClain County, the county south of Oklahoma City where Cole is located. Gibbons told television station KOCO that one victim in McClain County, where Cole is located, is a 66-year-old man. Deadly storms this spring have killed dozens of people across a wide swath of country, including one in March that produced tornadoes and killed at least 32 people from Arkansas to Delaware. Days later, another tornado left five dead in Missouri. Following the storms, Stitt declared a state of emergency in five counties: Cleveland, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie.

Police in Nebraska Locate Missing 14-Year-Old, Topeka Man Now in Custody

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Topeka man is now in police custody and facing multiple charges after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing from North Platte, Nebraska. Police in North Platte say they located the missing teenager and 26-year-old Cameron Quintin, of Topeka, Wednesday morning. KNOP TV reports that Quintin was taken into custody for kidnapping. Nebraska authorities were assisted by the Topeka Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.

Kansas City Police Shoot, Kill Armed Man Who Allegedly Pointed Gun at People

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — A man died after he was shot by Kansas City police Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two officers responded to an area (near E. 27th Street and Brighton Avenue) after receiving reports of a man pointing a gun at people. Witnesses told police the man was walking up and down the street, pointing his weapon at passersby. KSHB TV reports that officers tried to de-escalate the situation, asking the man to put down his weapon. Police say the man refused. One officer fired and fatally wounded the man, who was later identified as 43-year-old Reginald Byers Jr. No officers were injured.

Kansas Man Wanted for Attempted Murder of Police Officer Captured in California

RED BLUFF, CA (Daily News) — A man suspected of shooting at a central Kansas police officer has been apprehended in California. Authorities accuse 38-year-old William Thomas Frederick Junior of trying to kill a Hoisington police officer. On April 1st, a Hoisington police officer attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed and eventually crashed in nearby Claflin. Police say during the chase, Frederick fired several shots at the officer, disabling his police cruiser. Barton County Sheriff's deputies caught up with the vehicle, where two suspects were captured but Frederick fled the scene. He was apprehended in Red Bluff, California, Wednesday afternoon and arrested for the attempted murder of a police officer. The Red Bluff Daily News reports that the driver of the vehicle, identified as 21-year-old Rylan J. Witmer, of Wilson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and fleeing police.

Man Sentenced for Anti-LGBTQ+ Hate Crime in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 25-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for shooting and wounding a teenager several times because of his sexual orientation. Malachi Robinson pleaded guilty in July to violating federal hate crime laws when he shot the 16-year-old eight times. Robinson was sentenced Thursday to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison without parole. The teenager survived the May 2019 shooting but underwent several surgeries and physical therapy and still has bullets in his body, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, the two went into a wooded area but Robinson shot the teenager when he tried to leave. Court documents said Robinson told several people he shot the victim because of his sexual orientation. Court documents said the two met by chance and were walking near Swope Park when Robinson suggested they go into a wooded area to engage in a sex act. But Robinson wrote separately to his girlfriend that he "might shoot this boy" because of his sexual orientation. When the teenager changed his mind and tried to leave, Robinson shot him eight times, prosecutors said. He was able to get away and eventually collapsed near an apartment building, where a bystander called 911. Before his arrest, Robinson told several people that he shot the victim because of his sexual orientation, according to court documents. (Read more in the NY Times.)

Kansas Game Wardens: Beware of Rattlesnakes

McPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas game wardens are advising residents to keep an eye out for rattlesnakes, whether they're alive or dead. In a Facebook post, the Department of Wildlife and Parks said that a dead rattlesnake was removed from the McPherson County State Fishing Lake area Wednesday because even dead snakes can pose a threat. In the post, game wardens explained that rattlesnakes can still envenomate - or, inject venom - for some period of time after death. Wildlife officials say there are 42 species of snakes in Kansas, including four native venomous snakes. KAKE TV reports that wild reptiles, alive or dead, can only be collected for non-commercial purposes and cannot be bartered or sold in Kansas.

Suspect Arrested for Allegedly Passing Fake Checks Across Kansas

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A North Carolina man is accused of buying large amounts of goods all across Kansas with forged checks. Detectives with the Barton County Sheriff's Office spent weeks tracking the suspect and now say they have made an arrest. KAKE TV reports 65-year-old Roger Kornegay was taken into custody on charges of using fake checks. Authorities say he would purchase goods at farm stores, implement dealers and parts houses all over Kansas with these checks. Kornegay had recently been released from federal parole and had been using at least 25 different aliases. Detectives obtained a warrant and received information that Kornegay would be heading from Nebraska to Oberlin, Kansas. Kornegay is currently being held in the Decatur County jail.

No Mandatory Jail Time for Kansans with Suspended, Revoked Driver's Licenses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill to remove mandatory jail time for Kansans caught driving with a suspended or revoked license. People can lose their licenses because of issues like unpaid fines. If they’re caught driving without a valid license, judges will now be able to decide if a first-time offender should serve jail time. Prior Kansas law had a mandatory five-day sentence. Supporters of the change argue the five-day sentence was excessive and can keep people in a cycle of poverty. This is the latest reform in Kansas around suspended drivers licenses. Previous changes allow waiving court fees and reinstating licenses more quickly.

Schools in Kansas and Across the Country Race to Catch Up Kids On Reading

UNDATED (AP/KPR) - Third graders across the country face a looming crisis. The majority will move on to fourth grade next year and will be expected to read well. But many haven't received adequate instruction because of pandemic-fueled school interruptions and reliance in some places on ineffective teaching methods.

From their first days in school until the end of third grade, students receive support from their teachers to perfect their reading and comprehension. Starting in fourth grade, students are expected to read class instructions, math problems and books by themselves and to improve their reading on their own. Research shows students who do not read proficiently by the end of the third grade are four times more likely to drop out of school or not finish high school on time.

Experts believe one of the most effective ways to help students catch up is with so-called "high dosage tutoring," essentially small-group or one-on-one tutoring with a skilled teacher multiple times a week. Some districts have used COVID relief money to pay for this expensive help, while others have struggled to find the staff to offer intensive support. Just as districts try to make up for pandemic interruptions to learning, many also are shifting the way they teach young children to read. More educators are embracing phonics-based lessons in line with scientific research showing many students need to learn this systematic approach to decoding words.

Reading scores reflected historic learning setbacks after the pandemic disrupted U.S. schools. In the fall, the National Assessment of Educational Progress — known as the "Nation's Report Card" — released 2022 scores from hundreds of thousands of fourth and eighth graders across the country. No region was spared. (See how Kansas students fared.)

The test didn't measure this year's third grade class, where the losses may be even more profound. One of the nation's major test makers, NWEA, released a study in December that found third graders are currently suffering the largest pandemic-related learning losses in reading, compared with older students in grades four to eight. Third graders also are not readily recovering, NWEA found.

Kansas Creates a New State Park in Allen County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas has created a new state park in Allen County that includes 12 miles of trails, an abandoned quarry, a lake and a 300-foot-long cave. Governor Laura Kelly signed off on the bill creating the state’s 29th state park. The measure establishes the Lehigh Portland Trails in Allen County. KSNT reports that measure also provides disabled veterans with free permanent hunting and fishing licenses in Kansas.

U.S. Traffic Deaths Drop Slightly in 2022 but Still a "Crisis"

DETROIT (AP) — The number of people killed on U.S. roadways decreased slightly last year, but government officials said the 42,795 people who died is still a national crisis. Estimates by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that the number of fatalities dropped 0.3% from the 42,939 killed in 2021. Traffic deaths declined slightly in the fourth quarter, the third straight quarterly decline. But they're still close to 2021 numbers, which were the highest in 16 years. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement that the nation continues to face a national crisis on its roadways. The department says it has adopted a national safe systems strategy to reduce the deaths, including more than $800 million in grants to help communities with projects in high-crash areas.

In releasing statistics for 2021 earlier this month, NHTSA said speeding and impaired or distracted driving are on the rise. Data showed a 12% increase in fatal crashes involving at least one distracted driver, with 3,522 people killed. That prompted the agency to kick off a $5 million advertising campaign in an effort to keep drivers focused on the road. Agency officials said such cases likely are under-reported by police.

The number of pedestrians killed rose 13%, and cyclist fatalities were up 2% for the year. The number of unbelted passengers killed rose 8.1%, while fatalities involving alcohol-impaired driving were up 14%. Speeding-related deaths increased 7.9%, while crash deaths involving large trucks weighing over 10,000 pounds were up 17%, the agency said. People are driving more as the coronavirus pandemic waned, with miles traveled increasing almost 1% over 2021.

Super Bowl Champion Chiefs Ready for KC to Host NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will still be reveling in their Super Bowl triumph when they are on the clock in the NFL draft. They are due to pick 31st overall, last in the first round, after beating the Philadelphia Eagles to hoist their third Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs have 10 picks overall. They had a very successful draft a year ago, despite picking late in most rounds. A rookie class that included cornerback Trent McDuffie, pass rusher George Karlaftis and running back Isiah Pacheco were major contributors to their Super Bowl run. General manager Brett Veach will try to replicate that effort with holes on the roster at offensive tackle, defensive end and wide receiver.

