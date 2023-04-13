Headlines for Thursday, April 13, 2023

Kansas Governor Issues Emergency Disaster Declaration Due to Wildfires

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Governor Laura Kelly has declared a disaster emergency following an outbreak of wildfires across the state. The declaration will allow the state to preposition assets for a quicker response to any new fires that erupt. State resources, including airplanes and helicopters, will be available and prepared to respond quickly to any requests for assistance. Extreme dryness across Kansas, combined with warmer temperatures and persistent gusty winds, have resulted in elevated fire concerns. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become extremely difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. “The persistent drought is leaving the majority of Kansas very vulnerable to wildfires,” said Mark Neely, Fire Management Officer for Kansas Forest Service.

Wildfire Training Underway in Kansas

SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. (HPPR/KNS) - April is typically the windiest month in Kansas, and that can make this the toughest time of the year for wildland firefighters. But real-world training efforts are helping more firefighters get prepared. There’s not much firefighters can do to limit the spring winds that make this time of year so dangerous for wildfires in western Kansas. But training the next generation of firefighters about taking proactive steps, such as removing dry brush with chainsaws and clearing land with prescribed fires, can limit the damage wildfires inflict.

Logan Branam is one of more than two dozen Hutchinson Community College fire science students who participated in a recent Kansas Forest Service training at Lake Scott. He says this hands-on experience is preparing him for his summer job on a wildland fire crew. “This is way different. I feel like I've learned more here in the past few days than I do in classrooms," he said. The event also trained personnel from local fire departments in western and central Kansas and from the National Guard.

High-Poverty Kansas School Districts Stand to Lose Millions

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - Kansas school districts with high percentages of low-income students could lose millions in funding next year unless state lawmakers extend a state benefit. Kansas gives about $50 million in extra funding every year to school districts with high numbers of students in poverty. That boost runs out in June of 2024 unless the Legislature extends it. Susan Willis is budget director for Wichita schools. She says her district is enrolling more low-income students who require more resources, like after-school programs. “Because we are large and we are urban, we have a high concentration of students in poverty," she said. "I don’t know that that’s necessarily going to change on June 30th of 2024.” Lawmakers this year briefly considered a bill to make the funding permanent, but that idea never made it out of committee.

OSHA Investigates KCK Plant Where Workers Became Sick

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A plant in Kansas City, Kansas is open but under investigation after dozens of employees became sick. The KCK Fire Department said it arrived at Premier Custom Foods Tuesday afternoon. WDAF TV reports that one person was unconscious by the time crews arrived. At least 30 employees received medical treatment and 16 were taken to the hospital. The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating. Officials say a possible carbon monoxide leak inside the building sickened the employees. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the plant uses carbon monoxide to preserve fresh meat.

Judge Blocks EPA Rules Intended to Protect Nation's Waterways

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a federal rule in 24 states that is intended to protect thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways throughout the nation. U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland in Bismarck, North Dakota, halted the regulations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pending the outcome of a lawsuit filed by the 24 states, most of which are led by Republicans. The regulations were finalized in December 2022, repealing a rule implemented during President Donald Trump's administration but thrown out by federal courts. Opponents of the regulations, which define which “waters of the United States” are protected by the Clean Water Act, have called the rules an example of federal overreach and argued they would unfairly burden farmers and ranchers.

The preliminary injunction affects Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Iowa, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. An injunction was previously issued that halted the rules in Texas and Idaho. In his 45-page order, Hovland wrote that the federal regulation "raises a litany of ... statutory and constitutional concerns and would cause great harm to the states."

The injunction comes less than a week after President Joe Biden vetoed a congressional resolution that would have overturned the rule. The House and Senate had used the Congressional Review Act to block the regulations, with several Democrats joining Republicans in opposing the regulations.

Cases of Sexually Transmitted Diseases on the Rise in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The number of reported cases for sexually transmitted infections in Kansas continues to rise. That's according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were up from 2020 in Kansas. Brett Hogan is the executive director for the group Positive Directions, which offers free testing. He says office appointments are booked out about two weeks. Of those getting tested, there has been an increase in STI cases. “I'd say at least 15% of them are going to be positive for something and normally it's gonorrhea, chlamydia, and or syphilis," he said. He’s urging people to seek out testing and practice safe sex. According to data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, STIs disproportionately affect Black and young people.

Kansas Joins Lawsuit Against Feds over the Lesser Prairie Chicken

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has joined several other states in a lawsuit against the Biden Administration over the recent designation of the Lesser Prairie Chicken as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. Kobach says the designation will make drilling new oil wells in western Kansas more difficult and force ranchers to get approval from federal agencies to graze their cattle. WIBW TV reports that the lawsuit claims the listing fails to consider ongoing voluntary measures to protect the birds. Kansas joins Texas and Oklahoma in the lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Boy Pleads Guilty to Fatal Stabbing at Kansas City Middle School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 15-year-old has pleaded guilty in family court to fatally stabbing a student at a Kansas City middle school last year. A spokeswoman for the Jackson County Court confirmed the boy pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Manuel Guzman at Northeast Middle School last April. Guzman was found suffering from stab wounds in the school's bathroom. The juvenile defendant, whose name has not been released, is being detained at the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center. He will have a disposition hearing May 17 to determine his future treatment. Police have never publicly disclosed a possible motive for the stabbing. He was charged after 14-year-old Manuel Guzman was found injured in a bathroom at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City on April 12, 2022, and died at a hospital. The juvenile, who was 14 at the time of the stabbing, was initially charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Huge Fight Among Teenagers Prompts New Chaperone Policy at Worlds of Fun in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP/KPR) - The Worlds of Fun theme park in Kansas City is implementing a new chaperone policy after a fight involving more than 100 teenager broke out during the park's opening last weekend. The theme park opened its doors last Saturday for its 50th anniversary season, but a fight involving a large crowd erupted. The sheriff's office estimated that as many as 150 teenagers were involved, none of whom appeared to be accompanied by an adult. Now, Worlds of Fun is rolling out a new policy requiring that anyone age 15 or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21-years-old. The chaperones will be required to stay with their party during their entire visit to the park.

ADHD Drug Shortage Continues to Affect Kansas City Area

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) - People in the Kansas City area with ADHD are grappling with an ongoing shortage of commonly used medications. In October, the FDA reported a supply chain issue around the drug Adderall. Jeremy Didier, of ADHD KC, says that’s causing a domino effect. People without access to Adderall are turning to other options and those drugs are becoming scarce. “I've talked to people who have had to call anywhere from 10 to 20 different pharmacies to find their prescriptions. Some people just give up at that point," he said. The FDA previously suggested the shortage could be resolved by early this month, but it now appears it will stretch on for several more weeks.

Giant Solar Power Generation Facility Proposed North of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (The Lawrence Times) - A division of oil giant Royal Dutch Shell is proposing to build a solar energy facility covering more than a square mile just north of Lawrence, near Midland Junction. The Lawrence Times reports that the “Kansas Sky Energy Center” would supply electrical power to local utility Evergy Inc., which would ultimately own the facility. Savion LLC, based in Kansas City, said it has acquired more than 1,100 acres of land — currently used as farmland — on which to build the giant solar array. It said the solar collection equipment would cover as much as 734 acres of the land.

The company did not disclose any financial details or announce the timing of the proposed project. A company official declined to answer questions unless they were submitted by email and referred a reporter to the press release on the project’s website. Savion said it plans to hold a public information meeting about the project at 4:30 pm Thursday at Sunflower Cafe in downtown Lawrence (second floor of 804 Massachusetts Street).

Kansas Senator: Secure Southern Border Before Sending More Money to Ukraine

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) - Kansas Senator Roger Marshall doesn’t want any more federal money sent to fight the war in Ukraine until the Biden Administration secures the southern border. The Great Bend Republican made the remarks during a chamber of commerce event Tuesday in Wichita. The U.S. has provided more than $113 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded last year. Marshall says the U.S. should prioritize spending on domestic issues, like the southern border before trying to secure the border of a foreign country. "We should not be spending any more money in Ukraine until we secure our own border. Our open southern border is the number one most immediate national security threat to this nation," he said.

Republicans are split on the issue of funding. A group of conservatives in Congress introduced a resolution last February to end aid to Ukraine. Marshall was not part of the group, but he did oppose a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine last May. His counterpart, Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, voted for the funding. "This is turning into a proxy war between the United States and Russia," Marshall said. "I’m not happy with the situation right now."

Belle Plaine Implements Quiet Zone, Limiting Frequency of Train Horns

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KWCH) - With the exception of an emergency, the sound of a train horn blowing will be one you’ll soon hear far less often in Belle Plaine. It’s now a federally regulated “quiet zone.” KWCH TV reports that the designation limits train conductors on being allowed to sound their horns as they travel through town. The Bartlett Arboretum and the Belle Plaine residents spearheaded the project. Each day, more than 50 trains travel through the crossing on Kansas Highway 55. With that often comes a disruption to the arboretum, a place associated with peace and quiet. Bartlett Arboretum owner Robin Macy said nearly 200 trains pass by each day during peak season. "That is one train every five to seven minutes, blowing its horn at 98 to 107 decibels,” Macy said.

Quiet zones have additional safety measures at crossings since trains don’t use horns. These include concrete barriers with pylons installed in the roadway to prevent drivers from going around crossing arms. A grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation and donations helped pay for the project. Dodge City and Overland Park are among seven other Kansas communities who’ve also applied for quiet zone designations.

ESU President, Emporia Mayor at Odds over Recently Announced Bonuses

EMPORIA, Kan. (KVOE) - Emporia State University President Ken Hush and Emporia Mayor Susan Brinkman are publicly at odds over a recently announced bonus for professors. The move follows a mass exodus of tenured professors who were let go following a policy decision to reduce costs at the school. KVOE reports that ESU President Ken Hush sent an open letter that touted the university’s new performance stipends and criticized Emporia Mayor Susan Brinkman for questions about the motives behind the bonuses. Hush’s letter was released on Monday, April 11, and said comments attributed to the Mayor in a Kansas Reflector article were “uninformed,” “reckless” and “cannot be tolerated.” In an interview with KVOE News, Brinkman, a former ESU faculty member, said, “How Emporia State runs its business is its business” — although she never received a performance bonus during her 20 years at the university. However, she says the timing and lack of background information didn’t look good from her perspective.

