Headlines for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Missouri Tornado Kills Multiple People, Sows Destruction

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a tornado that tore through southeastern Missouri has caused widespread destruction and killed and injured multiple people. Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the tornado moved through a rural area of Bollinger County, about 50 miles south of St. Louis, between 3:30 and 4 am today (WED). He said it caused "multiple injuries and multiple deaths," but he didn't say how many or precisely where they occurred. He said a search and rescue operation is underway that involves multiple agencies. Crews are having to use chainsaws to cutback trees and brush to reach homes. The tornado was part of a powerful weather system moving through the Midwest and South. "The damage is pretty widespread. It's just heartbreaking to see it," Parrott said.

The storms threatened a region that includes portions of the country still reeling from deadly weekend weather. The Storm Prediction Center said up to 40 million people from Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit to Memphis, Tennessee, were at risk for storms later Wednesday, with the greatest threat from lower Michigan, across the middle to lower Ohio River valley and into the mid-South. Storms were moving Wednesday morning across the Ozarks in northern Arkansas and southern Missouri, prompting tornado warnings.

The storms come after severe weather and possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 32 people days ago, meaning more potential misery for those whose homes were destroyed in Arkansas, Iowa and Illinois.

The fierce storms started last Friday and continued into the weekend spawned deadly tornadoes in 11 states as the system plodded through Arkansas and onto the South, Midwest and Northeast.

Kansas Passes Trans Bathroom Bill; Arkansas OKs Own Version

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — A Kansas proposal with bathroom restrictions and a ban on transgender people changing their driver's licenses has cleared the Republican-controlled Legislature. The state Senate voted 28-12 on Tuesday with one vote more than a two-thirds majority that would be needed to override Democratic Governor Laura Kelly's expected veto. The action came the same day Arkansas lawmakers sent Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders a scaled back bathroom bill of their own with criminal penalties.

The measure deals with bathrooms, locker rooms and other facilities, and defines "sex" as "either male or female, at birth," a move LGBTQ rights advocates said would legally erase transgender people and deny recognition to non-binary, gender fluid and gender non-conforming people.

The final vote came less than two hours after Arkansas lawmakers sent Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders a bathroom bill after scaling it back following complaints it would have criminalized transgender people for simply using a public restroom. The Arkansas bill would allow transgender people to be charged with a misdemeanor for using bathrooms or changing rooms associated with their identities if cisgendered minors are present, but only if they enter it "for the purpose of arousing or gratifying a sexual desire." The wave of legislation has angered and vexed LGBTQ-rights activists, trangender people and parents of transgender children.

"I am what they are scared of," Ian Benalcazar, a 13-year-old northeastern Kansas transgender boy said during a recent LGBTQ-rights rally outside the Statehouse. "I am a human being and I deserve to be treated as such, and I deserve to be happy."

Arkansas is among seven states that have banned transgender students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms associated with their gender identities, its law taking effect this summer. However, the Kansas measure also covers prisons, jails, rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters and other spaces "where biology, safety or privacy" prompt separate facilities for men and women. The Kansas bill defines male and female based on a person's physical anatomy at birth.

The measure now headed to Kelly would declare that legally, "sex" means "biological" sex, "either male or female, at birth." And it adds, "important governmental objectives of protecting the health, safety and privacy" justify separate spaces for men and women like bathrooms and locker rooms.

"This will protect women's spaces currently reserved for women and and men's spaces," said House Health Committee Chair Brenda Landwehr, a Wichita Republican who voted for the bill. Supporters framed their measure as a proposed "Women's Bill of Rights," similar to measures introduced in Congress and at least five other states. Senate President Ty Masterson, a Wichita-area Republican, said lawmakers are trying to protect families amid what people see as a small but growing number of cases of transgender girls or women using facilities with cisgendered girls or women. "People are starting to pay attention," Masterson said.

Kansas House members included provisions requiring accommodations for some intersex people born with chromosomes, genitalia, or reproductive organs not associated with typical definitions for males or females.

The House vote last month was 83-41, one vote shy of the two-thirds majority necessary to override any veto, but one conservative Republican likely to support the bill was absent. Kelly vetoed a proposed ban on transgender athletes in girls' and women's sports this year for the third straight year. Republican lawmakers in Kansas also are pursuing a bill aimed at stopping gender-affirming care for minors, something at least 11 states have done.

Carson Rapp, a Wichita area 15-year-old who identifies as bigender or embracing "both more masculine and more feminine traits," said expressing one's gender identity doesn't harm others. "Why stop people from doing it if they're just being themselves and having fun and expressing themselves?" Carson said during an LGBTQ-youth lobbying day.

Kansas OKs Bill that Penalizes Doctors for Some Abortions

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — Kansas lawmakers have given final passage to a bill that could subject doctors to lawsuits or criminal charges if they're accused of not providing enough care to infants born alive during certain kinds of abortion procedures. The Kansas House passed the bill 86-36. The Kansas Senate approved it last week and the bill goes next to Democratic Governor Laura Kelly, who vetoed a similar bill in 2019. The legislation faces an uncertain fate. The bill applies to "botched" or "unsuccessful" abortions. It also applies in situations where doctors induce labor to deliver a live fetus that is expected to die within minutes outside the womb. The Kansas House voted 86-36 to approve a proposed "born-alive infants protection" law. The Senate approved the measure last week and it goes next to Democratic Governor Laura Kelly, who vetoed such a bill in 2019. The Senate voted 31-9 for the bill last week, meaning it passed both chambers with more than the two-thirds majorities necessary to override a potential veto from Kelly.

The "born alive" measure is premised on a claim that abortion providers leave newborns to die if they're delivered alive during an abortion procedure. "We can have differing views on abortion and still agree on the need for this legislation as a humanitarian issue," the Kansas House's three top Republicans said in a joint statement. Even if abortion opponents succeed in overriding any veto, the measure could still be challenged in court and not enforced. Critics of the bill said the state would be intervening in difficult medical and ethical decisions between doctors and parents.

Kansas abortion opponents haven't pushed to ban abortion outright despite the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June 2022 that the U.S. Constitution allows it. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that access to abortion is a "fundamental" right under the state constitution, and in August 2022, voters rejected a proposed change to strip away protections for abortion rights.

The Kansas measure is similar to laws in 18 other states requiring infants delivered alive during labor and delivery abortions to go to a hospital and imposing criminal penalties for doctors who don't provide the same care "a reasonably diligent and conscientious" provider would with other live births. In Kansas, failing to provide reasonable care for such a newborn would be a felony, punishable by a year's probation for a first-time offender. Also, the newborn's parents and the parents or guardians of minors seeking abortions could sue providers.

Kansas doesn't collect data on births during induced abortion procedures, or other abortion procedures. The bill would require annual reports to the state.

Anti-abortion groups argue that there are likely hundreds of infants delivered alive during abortion procedures each year in the U.S. "One important aspect of the bill is that it would require that reporting on abortion survivors," said Kelsey Pritchard, spokesperson for the national anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. Abortion rights supporters argue that the Kansas measure and laws in other states are designed to paint a misleading picture of abortion care.

Kansas Legislature Approves Bill to Remove Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Abuse

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would make it easier to pursue criminal charges or file lawsuits over childhood sexual abuse, even if the abuse is reported many years after it occurred. The House approved the measure unanimously, 120-0. The Senate also approved it unanimously last week. The bill is now headed to Governor Laura Kelly. The bill would eliminate time limits on prosecution for any of a dozen violent sexual offenses against children. The new law would also extend the deadline for filing a lawsuit seeking monetary damages to when abuse survivors turn 31 or three years after the abuser is convicted of a sexually violent crime against a child. Currently, such a lawsuit may only be files for up to three years after the victim turns 18.

Wind Turbine Lights Curtailed Under Bill Headed to Governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Flashing red lights atop wind turbines would be curtailed to improve nighttime views under a bill that has been sent to the governor. If signed by Democrat Governor Laura Kelly, it would require installation of light-mitigating technology on new and existing wind farms. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the aircraft detection lighting system technology would turn off the lights except for when aircraft are near. Republican Rep. Lisa Moser, of Wheaton, said aircraft aren't near a wind farm about 97% of the time the lights are blinking. "This bill came about because there are thousands of Kansans who see red blinking lights every three seconds, 24 hours a day," Moser said, "and this is legislation that will mitigate that." Kansas has about about 4,000 turbines now with plans to add 6,000 more, Moser said.

It could take years for the new systems to be installed, with new developments required to comply first. Sen. Mike Thompson, R-Shawnee, said a radar system is about $1.5 million, and one should be enough for most developments. That's less than the approximate $5 million cost to build a single turbine, he said.

Pear Tree Removal Program Ratchets up in Northeast Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KNS) — A program to replace invasive ornamental pear trees with native trees is expanding in northeast Kansas. If you’re noticing lots of trees covered in white flowers this spring, most of them are highly invasive ornamental pears. Arborists say the invasive trees are ruining Kansas and Missouri woodlands and prairies and contributing to declining bird and insect numbers. In April and May, homeowners in the Topeka and Kansas City areas who kill ornamental pear trees can get professional help picking out a free replacement tree. The group Deep Roots KC, is a non-profit collective working to increase native plant landscapes. Deep Roots is giving free native trees to homeowners who kill the invasive pear trees. The group says the native trees will help bees, birds and butterflies. Deep Roots KC says it plans to expand the program west to other parts of Kansas in coming years. Homeowners can visit the Deep Roots website to participate

Kansas Law Enforcement Conducting Campaign Against Distracted Driving

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Starting this week, Kansas law enforcement agencies will be taking additional steps to combat distracted driving. The Kansas Highway Patrol views distracted driving as anything that takes drivers attention away from the roadways. Distractions include things like eating and drinking while driving as well as talking or texting on your phone. The highway patrol says looking at a text message on your phone can take your eyes away from the road for five seconds and five seconds at highway speed covers the length of a football field. KSNT reports that the KHP will have additional enforcement across the state in support of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Kansas House Rejects State-Run Presidential Primaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas House lawmakers have rejected a plan to create state-run presidential primaries next year. Unless lawmakers hold last-minute negotiations, the idea is dead for this year. The bill would have allowed the Republican and Democratic parties to use the state voting system to nominate candidates. It would have replaced party-run caucuses. The state-run elections would have cost about $5 million. Some lawmakers say it’s not worth the cost. Republican Representative Brenda Landwehr says that’s part of the reason the state ditched the primaries years ago. “Better to spend that money elsewhere,” Landwehr said. “If the parties want to organize them, they can and have their vote.” Supporters of holding primaries argue that a state-run election would be more convenient for many voters and would increase voter turnout.

Chiefs' Travis Kelce to Host Music Festival in Kansas City Area

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Travis Kelce is living his best life: On the heels of winning the Super Bowl and hosting “Saturday Night Live,” the Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end will cap his successful string with a music festival this month. The two-time Super Bowl winner announced Tuesday that he’ll host his first-ever festival called “Kelce Jam” during NFL Draft weekend. The inaugural event will be held April 28 at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas — a metropolitan area of Kansas City. The event will feature performances by Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, DJ duo Loud Luxury and Kansas City rap legend Tech N9ne.

