Headlines for Thursday, March 30, 2023

Kansas Jayhawks Advance to WNIT Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) – The University of Kansas women's basketball team has advanced to the championship game of the Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT). KU defeated the Washington Huskies in the semifinal round of the WNIT, 61-36, Wednesday night at a packed Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. With the victory, KU's record climbs to 24-11. The Jayhawks will now play in the championship game this weekend. KU will host the Columbia Lions Saturday in the WNIT finals in Lawrence. Tipoff is set for 4:30 pm. Tickets go on sale today (THUR). More information available at kuathletics.com.

==========

Lawrence Man Pleads No Contest After Woman Nearly Thrown off Bridge

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence man has pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree murder after he tried to throw a woman off a bridge into the Kansas River. In exchange for his plea Wednesday, three felony charges of criminal threat were dismissed against 38-year-old Adam Blake Amyx Jr. Prosecutors said a group of women were walking across the bridge on April 14, 2022, when they encountered Amyx yelling and cursing. When one of the women approached him, Amyx tried to pick her up and throw her off the bridge.

Senior District Attorney David Greenwald said the woman escaped and called police. Greenwald said the fall likely would have killed the woman. Before he entered his plea, Amyx told the judge that he has mental health problems but he was on medication and was confident he could make the plea decision. Amyx is being held in the Douglas County jail on $50,000 bond. He will be sentenced May 26.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Approve Bill Requiring Medical Care for Infants Who Survive Abortion Procedure

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers have passed a bill requiring doctors to provide medical care to infants born alive following an attempted abortion. Those births are rare, but sometimes occur after late-term abortions. Critics say the bill could force doctors to take infants who have no chance of survival away from grieving parents. But supporters say it's important to strengthen legal protections for all infants. A veto-proof majority of lawmakers in both houses approved the bill. It now heads to Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s desk.

==========

Kansas House Okays Bill Requiring Doctors to Tell Patients Abortion Pills May Be Reversible

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The Kansas House has advanced a bill that would require doctors to tell patients that abortion pills may be reversible, despite safety concerns. Kansas doctors would have to tell people that it may be possible to reverse the effects of mifepristone. The pill blocks an essential pregnancy hormone. Proponents of the bill say some women can continue their pregnancies after taking the pill if they receive a high dose of that hormone. But major medical groups say that treatment doesn’t meet clinical standards, and a recent study was halted due to safety concerns. The bill received a veto-proof majority in the Kansas House and now goes to the Senate. Lawmakers passed a similar bill in 2019 but fell just short of overriding a gubernatorial veto.

==========

Kansas Senate Advances Bill Making It Easier to Get Religious Exemptions from Vaccine Requirements

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The Kansas Senate has approved a bill making it easier to get a religious exemption from vaccine requirements. The bill makes it harder for child care facilities, schools and employers to require vaccinations because it would be easier to get an exemption. The bill still has to pass the Kansas House but faces an uphill battle to become law. The bill did not pass the Senate with enough votes to override a likely veto from Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. Republican state Senator Kristen O’Shea was one of seven Republicans who joined Democrats opposing the bill. “I oppose efforts by those who would wipe out innocent life through abortion, and I stand opposed to those who would allow innocent children to suffer and possibly die when these life-saving vaccines have been safely used for decades and remain available," she said. Supporters of the bill say the change is necessary to protect individual freedoms.

==========

Kansas House Votes for Work Requirements for Some Older Kansans on Food Assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KPR) - The Kansas House has approved a bill that would add work requirements for some older Kansans on food assistance. The measure would require people age 50 to 59 without dependents to work 30 hours per week or get job training. That's already a requirement for younger people. Lawmakers in favor of the requirement say it helps people become financially self-sufficient so they no longer need assistance. Haley Kottler, with the advocacy group Kansas Appleseed, says the requirement might end up kicking people off assistance rather than getting them jobs. “It's going to put more people in a place of economic instability and insecurity," she said. Kottler says the requirements could negatively impact older adults who care for grandkids that are not considered dependents. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

==========

FDA Approves Over-the-Counter Narcan

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) - The Food and Drug Administration has approved overdose-reversing drug Narcan as an over-the-counter medication. By the end of the summer, it’s expected that anyone who wants to receive Narcan can go to their local pharmacy without a prescription. The decision by the F-D-A also makes it easier for community groups to distribute even more of the lifesaving medicine. Aonya Barnett is with Safe Streets, one of the many groups statewide that will benefit from the decision. She says with the medicine readily available, it can save more lives. “I think what this looks like is that we are finally trying to combat this growing overdose crisis," she said. Kansas, particularly Sedgwick County, has seen a sharp increase in the number of overdose deaths in recent years.

==========

Kansas Senate Approves Bill for State-Run Presidential Primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The Kansas Senate has approved a plan to hold state-run primary elections for the 2024 presidential nomination process instead of party-run caucuses. The bill would allow the Republican and Democratic parties to use the state voting system. That’s more convenient for voters than most party caucuses. Supporters of the plan argue it would allow more Kanans to participate. Democratic Senator Marci Francisco says her party saw increased voter turnout when it used a mail-ballot primary in 2020. “And it really was more convenient to people than the caucuses had been. We got a lot more participation," she said. The state estimates it would cost up to $5 million. Critics of the plan say the money would be better spent elsewhere.

==========

Kansas House Approves $4.8 Billion Budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The Kansas House has approved a $4.8 billion budget proposal that likely sets the Legislature on the path to final negotiations over spending. The Senate recently approved its own budget and will conference with the House soon to craft a final plan. The House plan includes some of Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s recommendations that the Senate rejected, like adding $500 million to the state’s rainy day fund. But the plan doesn't include school funding. Lawmakers moved that into a separate bill and paired it with some school policy changes.

==========

Kansas Moving to Raise Age for Buying Tobacco from 18 to 21

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is moving to increase the legal age for buying cigarettes, electronic cigarettes and other tobacco products to 21 from 18. The federal government and most other states have already done so. This week, the Kansas Senate approved a bill to raise the age on a 28-11 vote, sending it Governor Laura Kelly. The House had approved it earlier this month on a 68-53 vote. Kelly has not said whether she will sign the bill, but officials in her cabinet support the measure. Public health officials believe raising the age to purchase tobacco products will reduce their use and the resulting health care costs.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death, disease and disability in the U.S. and nine out of 10 adults who smoke started by age 18. Forty-one other states have increased their legal age to 21, including the tobacco-producing states of Kentucky and Virginia. The federal government raised its age to 21 in 2019 and told states they'd have to enforce the higher age to receive federal funds for substance abuse programs.

==========

Kansas Medicaid Patients Struggle to Obtain Medical Equipment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Medical equipment - like wheelchairs, walkers or bath chairs - can make a big difference in the quality of life for people with disabilities. But Kansans who are on Medicaid often face red tape and that can cut them off from the equipment they need. Doctors, therapists and advocacy groups say the delays and denials of prescriptions for medical equipment are happening much too often. Rocky Nichols, executive director of the Disability Rights Center of Kansas, says the issue got worse when Kansas privatized its Medicaid system 10 years ago and handed over management to insurance companies. “There’s been a lot more problems," he said. "It's a lot more difficult for people with disabilities or parents of kids with disabilities to get what they need under Medicaid. We don't have the right incentives in the contract that the state controls, to ensure that things are provided promptly.” Nichols says the state needs to force insurance companies to pay for necessary medical equipment more quickly. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it is working to raise reimbursement rates through Medicaid. It did not respond to questions about long wait times and denials. (Read more.)

==========

Kansas Legislature Takes Up Controversial Child Care Regulations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers could approve a controversial bill aimed at expanding child care access this week, sending it to the governor for consideration. The proposal would allow child care centers to take in more kids with the same amount of staff. State senator Chase Blasi says child care for two kids will cost him more than his mortgage. That’s because child care is in high demand, and he says removing regulations will address the shortage. “The child care crisis affects all demographics (so) this shouldn’t be a partisan issue," he said. "This should be an issue we can work together to address.” Opponents of the change say that puts kids in danger. Multiple proposals are in the mix, but they all face a possible veto from Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. Her administration is hoping to create a new state agency to address this issue.

==========

Kansas House Votes to Prohibit Bans on Plastic Bags, Straws

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The Kansas House has voted to prohibit local governments from banning single use plastics, like plastic bags and straws. But the bill fell short of a veto-proof majority and may not survive. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly vetoed a similar measure last year. Supporters argue plastic bans hurt small businesses that would need to spend more money on alternatives. Republican Representative Pat Proctor says many restaurants could even go bankrupt. “Restaurants operate on a razor thin margin. And we’ve already had to raise our prices because of the cost of eggs, the cost of meat," Proctor said. Critics say the bill takes away local control from city and county governments. The bill now heads to the Senate.

==========

Kansas Senate Approves Adoption Tax Credit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The Kansas Senate has given initial approval to a bill increasing state tax credits for adoption. Under the measure, those who adopt children would get almost $15,000 per child. The Senate also made the tax credit refundable. That means parents eligible for the tax credit would receive it in one payment from the state, rather than using it to reduce their income taxes for several years. Republican Senator Caryn Tyson opposed making the tax credit refundable. She says a single payment would be too costly for the state. “The state could be writing each family that adopts a $14,000 check," she said. "Our tax code is not a welfare program.” Supporters say the plan encourages adoption and provides better access to the benefit for parents with lower income. The Senate still needs to take a final vote on the bill.

==========

KBI: Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Baxter Springs

CHEROKEE COUNTY – Two people have been arrested on drug charges in Baxter Springs. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and local police conducted a traffic stop and executed a search warrant at the residence in Baxter Springs (400 Washington Avenue). During the search, police discovered pills believed to contain fentanyl. They also located cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A man and woman were taken into custody. Police say 26-year-old Braydon J. Krokroskia and 22-year-old Brittany A. St. Clair, both of Baxter Springs, were arrested on drug charges. Both were booked into the Cherokee County Jail.

==========

Royals' Sherman Optimistic About New Ballpark, Current Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals owner John Sherman believes that plans are progressing toward a new downtown ballpark, which would replace the nearly 50-year-old Kauffman Stadium as early as 2027 or 2028. The club has had dialogue with fans, business leaders and politicians about potential sites, though none has been decided. The idea is to build a $1 billion stadium as the centerpiece of a $1 billion residential and commercial development. Meanwhile, the owner is similarly optimistic about the current team, which lost nearly 100 games a year ago. The Royals have a new manager in Matt Quatraro and several promising young prospects that they believe will continue to develop throughout the upcoming season, which begins Thursday against Minnesota.

==========

