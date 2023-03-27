Headlines for Monday, March 27, 2023

Kansas Court to Review Pair of Unenforced Abortion Laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — The Kansas Supreme Court is considering how far the state can go in restricting abortion after a statewide vote last year confirming that the state constitution protects abortion rights. The court is set to hear arguments today (MON) from attorneys in two lawsuits. One challenges a 2015 law banning a second-trimester abortion procedure that critics call dismemberment abortion. The other challenges a 2011 law regulating abortion providers more strictly than other health care providers. Neither law has been enforced. The court said in 2019 that abortion access is a "fundamental" right under the state constitution. Last August, Kansas voters rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have lifted those constitutional protections and allowed the Legislature to restrict or even ban abortion.

The U.S. Supreme Court declared in June 2022 that the U.S. Constitution doesn't protect abortion rights and that states can ban abortion, but the Kansas court ruled in 2019 that access to abortion is a "fundamental" right under the state constitution. That led the Republican-controlled Legislature to put a proposed amendment on last August's ballot asking voters whether to lift that constitutional protection, which would have allowed lawmakers to restrict or ban abortion. Voters rejected the measure.

Kansas allows most abortions up until the 22nd week of pregnancy, attracting patients from other states with bans, most notably Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. Abortion opponents fear that Kansas courts will overturn many of the restrictions imposed over the past 30 years. But they also see the two cases before the state's highest court as an opportunity for its seven justices to reconsider the 2019 decision or at least narrow its scope.

"There's no way to know what they're going to do, but quite frankly, I think there's a reason for them to back off," Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican who opposes abortion, said before the hearings.

The court will likely take months to issue rulings.

Among Republican-leaning states, Kansas is an outlier in preserving abortion access, in part because the state's abortion opponents preferred making year-by-year incremental changes prior to last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling. However, the state still forces patients to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion, requires minors to get parental consent, spells out what patients must be told in writing beforehand and even mandates that the information for patients be printed in 12-point Times New Roman type.

Three members of the court's 6-1 majority retired after the 2019 decision, but their replacements all were appointed by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly, a strong supporter of abortion.

"The court was clear before, and they did a really comprehensive analysis of the state constitution," said Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which operates three of Kansas' six clinics that provide abortions. She added: "I'd much rather be on the abortion rights side."

The 2019 state Supreme Court ruling came in the early stages of the lawsuit over the ban on the second-trimester procedure. The justices kept the law on hold but sent the case back to the trial court to examine the ban further. A trial judge said the law could not stand.

The law deals with a certain type of dilation and evacuation, or D&E, procedure. According to state health department statistics, about 500 D&E procedures are done in Kansas each year, accounting for 6% of the state's total abortions. About 90% of the state's abortions occur in the first trimester. A D&E procedure ban would force providers to use alternative methods that the Center for Reproductive Rights, an abortion rights advocate, has said are riskier for the patient and more expensive.

Abortion providers saw the law requiring them to comply with stricter regulations than other types than of doctors as an attempt to regulate them out of business. Before it was set to take effect in July 2011, it appeared briefly that no Kansas provider would be able to comply, though a Kansas City-area Planned Parenthood clinic ultimately did. A trial court judge ruled that the state had no justification for rules applying only to abortion providers, and the state appealed.

Those behind the clinic regulation law argued that it would make clinics safer for women seeking abortions.

Their argument for banning the second-trimester procedure was summed up in how they wrote the law. It specifically would prohibit doctors from using forceps or similar instruments on a live fetus to remove it from the womb in pieces. "Absolutely, we are hoping that the Kansas Supreme Court will realize that it went too far," said Jeanne Gawdun, lobbyist for Kansans for Life, the most influential anti-abortion group at the Kansas Statehouse and a key player within the state GOP.

==========

Kansas Legislature Looks for Compromise on Tax Cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers are looking for a compromise on how much to cut taxes. The Republican-led House will vote on a bill this week that’s closer to what Democratic Governor Laura Kelly wants than to the package of tax-cut measures passed earlier by the GOP-dominated Senate. The Senate bills would reduce state tax revenue by nearly $3 billion over the next three years. The cuts in the House bill come to a about $1.3 billion in lost revenue over the next three years. Both the Senate and House bills would replace the state’s three income tax brackets with a flat tax, but the single rate in the House measure is slightly higher. Republicans on the House Tax Committee say their tax-cut bill is based on what the state can afford. Hoping to get bipartisan support, House Republicans included some of the governor's proposals in the bill. For example, the measure would expedite the end of the sales tax on groceries, eliminating it entirely this July instead of in January 2025.

==========

Kansas Women Advance to "Fab Four" of WNIT

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The University of Kansas women’s basketball team has advanced to the WNIT's "Fab Four” after beating Arkansas 78-64 Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Kansas Jayhawks jumped out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter and never trailed in the game. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter led KU is scoring with 25 points. "I think people expect us to maybe slow down each game. Or not keep playing like that every game that we’re in, but we are. We’re not letting anything discourage us." KU is 23-12 this season and has another home game Wednesday at 6:30 pm. The Jayhawks will host the Washington Huskies.

==========

Kansas Will Get Part of Settlement Against Cryptocurrency Platform

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – Kansas has joined 27 other states in a $22.5 million settlement against Nexo Capital, a cryptocurrency-related financial service company. Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt says the Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner, a division of her department, joined the multistate settlement against Nexo Capital, which was accused of selling unregistered securities. “The securities laws of Kansas exist first and foremost to protect Kansas investors,” said Schmidt. “While the Department does not directly regulate cryptocurrency, we do have regulatory jurisdiction over securities products that are related to cryptocurrencies and will continue to enforce state law.” Kansas will receive nearly $425,000 for its part in the overall settlement.

==========

Mobile Mammogram Fleet Launches in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - A major hospital system in south-central Kansas is trying to boost breast cancer screening with a mobile mammography vehicle. The move comes after more women missed routine screenings during the pandemic. Breast cancer is less deadly when it’s caught early. But only 7 in 10 Kansas women over the age of 40 have had a recent screening. The new Ascension Via Christi mobile clinic vehicle will offer 3-D mammograms at job sites around Wichita, Manhattan and Pittsburg starting this summer. Officials with Ascension Via Christi oncology department say the goal is to make it easier for working women to get screened. The state health department says bringing mammograms to women can help reduce disparities. Hispanic, Black and rural Kansans are often diagnosed with breast cancer later, and are more likely to die from it.

==========

Former Free State High School Educator Granted Probation for Sex Crimes Against 2 Teen Girls

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - A former Free State High School para-educator has been granted probation in Douglas County for sex crimes against teenage girls. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 30-year-old Jalil Lynn Brown, of Lawrence, entered a no contest plea to one felony count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one felony count of sexual exploitation of a child. The two girls were between the ages of 14 and 16 at the time of the incidents. Brown originally faced additional felony counts of sexual exploitation and other charges but they were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. In addition to the dismissal of other charges, the state agreed to support a motion for departure from prison to probation. On Friday, Judge Amy Hanley said she would grant the departure to probation because the state had supported it in the plea agreement and because Brown had no prior felony convictions. Brown will also be required to register as a sex offender.

==========

Kansas Bank Robbery Suspect Dies in Oklahoma Shootout

PERRY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in a Kansas bank robbery died Friday after a shootout with troopers in neighboring Oklahoma. The suspect in the Wellington, Kansas, bank heist fled south on Interstate 35 into Oklahoma where authorities had been alerted to be on the lookout. A pursuit ensued and shot were exchanged. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a news release that the chase ended near the intersection of I-35 and U.S. 412 when the suspect fled on foot. The release said more shots then were exchanged and that the suspect died. The name of the suspect wasn't immediately released. No troopers were hurt. The patrol said that the shooting is under investigation.

==========

As Emergency Food Aid Ends, Lawrence Food Pantry Braces for Impact

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - Another pandemic relief program has come to an end and the leader of Just Food expects the local food pantry to be profoundly affected. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through emergency allotments to help mitigate the country’s hunger crisis. But in Kansas and other states, SNAP benefits — formerly known as food stamps — are reverting back to their pre-pandemic levels. The effects will be significant, Just Food Director Brett Hartford told the Lawrence Journal-World and the food bank is already bracing itself. “The pandemic was daunting on its own,” Hartford said. “Now, this directly affects the community in the way that we are tasked with meeting their needs. We’re expecting it to be bad, honestly.” Using a worst-case scenario, Hartford said the community was looking at upward of $1 million less in spending power at the grocery store as extra benefits cease.

Just Food currently spends about $40,000 per month on food purchases, and Hartford said leadership was expecting that wouldn’t be enough to bridge the gap. That monthly cost is going to rise by 20%, to about $50,000, because of the SNAP change. That all comes as the food bank is already seeing a significant number of visitors, including 350 new first-time visitors in January and 392 in February. In total, Just Food saw nearly 10,000 different individuals visit during those two months, and Hartford said he expected visitor numbers to increase even further.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day. These ad-free headlines are made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.

