Headlines for Friday, March 17, 2023

14 Year-Old Arrested in Deadly Topeka Shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have arrested a 14 year-old boy on charges of second-degree murder for a deadly shooting. The shooting happened Thursday night in central Topeka. The name of the victim has not yet been released. KSNT reports that the shooting took place around 8:30 pm near the intersection of 13th Street and Garfield Avenue, a few blocks north of Washburn University. Officers arrived and found a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was later died at a hospital.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Explore New Way to Boost Legislative Pay

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas House members have voted to set themselves on a path to a pay hike in a few years. Legislators have not received a base pay raise in nearly 20 years. The bill passed by the House would establish an independent commission to set the compensation rates for Kansas legislators starting in 2025. It would then meet every four years to reconsider the pay level. Lawmakers currently earn roughly $22,000 a year plus a generous pension. Supporters contend raising wages would make it easier for everyday Kansans to run for a seat in the Legislature. But Republican Representative Pat Proctor says it would make state lawmakers professional politicians and lead to dysfunction. “Turning this from a public service to a job is a bad move for Kansas and a bad move for Kansans," he said. The bill now heads to the Senate.

==========

Efforts Stall to Legalize Medical Marijuana in Kansas; Issue Likely Dead for Session

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators aren't likely to legalize marijuana for medical uses this year. A Senate committee on Thursday tabled a bill that would allow a doctor to sign off on a patient using marijuana products to treat 21 illnesses or conditions, including cancer, epilepsy, spinal cord injuries or chronic pain, starting in July 2024. Committee Chair and Republican state Sen. Mike Thompson of Shawnee said he has no plans to bring the bill back up this year. Thirty-seven states allow the medical use of marijuana, and 21 also allow recreational use. But law enforcement officials continued to oppose legalization in Kansas and that bolstered the skepticism of some Republican senators.

Thirty-seven states allow the medical use of marijuana, including Oklahoma and Arkansas. Of those, 21 also allow recreational use, including Colorado and Missouri.

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly supports legalizing medical marijuana, but opposition from law enforcement officials bolstered the skepticism of Thompson and other conservative Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

The Kansas House passed a medical marijuana bill in 2021, but the measure didn't receive a committee vote in the Senate. Like this year's bill, the earlier measure would prohibit smoking pot or vaping with it. The bill before the Senate committee would require both patients and their caregivers to register with the state health department to have permission to buy marijuana at state-licensed dispensaries. The state would impose a 10% tax on dispensaries' sales.

==========

No. 1 Seed Kansas Cruises Past Howard with Bill Self Still Absent

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Jalen Wilson had 20 points and seven rebounds as No. 1 seed KU -- the defending national champs -- defeated Howard University 96-68. KU head coach Bill Self was not courtside for the game. The Jayhawks allowed Self to rest up from his recent heart procedure during first round action at the West Regional in Des Moines, Iowa. They Jayhawks will play Arkansas in the second round Saturday at 4:15 pm.

Before the game, KU announced Bill Self would sit out his fourth game in a row. Self was hospitalized for a heart procedure last week to relieve blocked arteries. Interim coach Norm Roberts has led the team in his absence. Seven Big 12 teams made it to the NCAA Tournament but one of them has already been bounced. West Virginia lost a close one to Maryland in an early first-round match-up.

Meanwhile... the Kansas State Wildcats play Friday. They'll take on Montana State at 8:40 pm.

==========

Kansas Senator Announces $1 Million Grant for Mental Health Clinics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall has announced a $1 million grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to help Kansas expand behavioral health clinics. Marshall says the grant will expand certified community behavioral clinics statewide. He says those clinics have been shown to reduce hospital emergency services. WIBW TV reports that proponents of the clinics say they have also provided help to law enforcement with 24-hour mental health crisis response services.

==========

Kansas Anti-ESG Push Slowed by Debate over Private Investors

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers pushing to prevent Kansas from investing its funds using socially and environmentally conscious principles disagree about imposing rules for investment managers handling private funds. That's complicating their efforts to thwart what they see as "woke" investing that could hurt the state's investment earnings. Committees in the Kansas House and Senate this week approved competing versions of anti-ESG legislation. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance. The Senate version would require private money managers to get their clients' written consent before investing their funds along ESG principles. The House bill contains no such provision. Supporters say it gives investors a broader and better view of risk.

The Kansas Senate's version of the anti-ESG measure would require private money managers to get their clients' written consent before investing their funds along ESG principles. The House bill contains no such provision.

The issue of requiring managers of private funds to disclose their ESG activities to clients or to get clients' verbal or written consent to use them appears to be the last major sticking point among Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature. They've already backed off the toughest version of the anti-ESG legislation because of opposition from powerful business groups, and have rewritten both bills to prevent projected investment losses of $3.6 billion over 10 years for the pension fund for Kansas teachers and government workers.

A desire to thwart ESG investing has some Republicans breaking with the party's longstanding aversion to tougher business regulations. "We have labels on our food," said state Rep. Michael Murphy, a Republican from rural south-central Kansas who backed the strongest anti-ESG legislation. "We could look at it and say, 'Well, I don't want that, and I'll take this over here.' It allows you to make that choice, and that's all this is."

Supporters of ESG principles argue that they're not about investment managers boycotting industries such as oil production. Instead, they encourage being more comprehensive about assessing investment risks, such as whether concerns about climate change make green energy more attractive and fossil fuels less so. They also argue that Republicans have turned ESG into a culture war issue to keep the GOP's conservative base riled up.

In Kansas, Democrats argue that anti-ESG legislation is unnecessary because state law already requires its managers to work to get the maximum investment returns possible. They also worry that even if the final legislation focuses on the investment of state funds, its provisions will be broad enough to handcuff cities and counties if, for example, they want to purchase energy from green sources. "It's going to cause problems," said Kansas City-area Rep. Rui Xu, the top Democrat on the House committee that handled the anti-ESG legislation.

Utah's Republican state treasurer recently told a GOP gathering that ESG "opens the door to authoritarianism" and is "Satan's plan." On Thursday, 19 GOP governors, including Ron DeSantis of Florida and Kristi Noem of South Dakota, issued a joint statement calling ESG a "direct threat to the American economy, individual economic freedom, and our way of life."

In Kansas, newly elected GOP Attorney General Kris Kobach and Republican State Treasurer Steven Johnson back anti-ESG measures, but they've argued that allowing the investment of state funds using ESG principles threatens to reduce the state's investment returns. Kobach has argued for an informed consent requirement for private money managers as a consumer protection measure.

But state Rep. Nick Hoheisel, a Wichita Republican who chairs the House committee that handled anti-ESG legislation, said its GOP members don't want to impose new mandates on private businesses. "We have enough mandates on businesses already," Hoheisel said after the committee approved its bill. "In fact, we need to go back and start repealing some mandates on businesses."

==========

Wildfires Fueled by High Winds Threaten Riley County

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - Two wildfires erupted Wednesday in Riley County, fueled by high winds. No injuries reported and both blazes were brought under control. The first fire broke out before noon in northern Riley County. That fire was quickly extinguished and only a small area burned. Then, just before 3:30 pm, another, larger fire broke out near the intersection of Anderson Avenue and West 60th Avenue near Manhattan. Upon arrival, crews found a rapidly expanding grass fire near Hidden Valley Trail. Additional fire crews were called in from the Fort Riley and the Manhattan Fire Department. Crews worked for more than four hours to control the blaze, then remained on scene to address hot spots. An estimated 400 acres burned. The cause of the second fire was determined to be a power line that was struck by a fallen tree limb.

==========

KBI Identifies Human Remains Found in Southeast Kansas Field

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Galena Police Department have identified the remains of a man found last month near Galena. Authorities identify the man as 52-year-old Peter C. Wittington, of Carthage, Missouri. Wittington last spoke to family members in late 2022. His remains were discovered February 27 in a field. The investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play. Authorities are awaiting the final autopsy report.

==========

Advocates Push Kansas Lawmakers for More Affordable Housing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers are considering expanding an economic incentive program to build affordable housing in the state’s larger cities like Wichita. The incentive currently allows rural cities to issue bonds to build up to 100 residential starter homes. As home values grow, the new property tax generated is used to pay off the bonds. Hugh Carter, with the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce, says the incentive is necessary because developers aren’t investing in affordable homes. "If there’s such great demand for this work force type housing, why aren’t builders building it?," he said. "And the economics of building a 16,000-square-foot home or smaller just don’t pencil out." Affordable housing in Kansas has become scarce in recent years. A 2021 statewide housing assessment found about one in four Sedgwick County renters spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

The existing incentive allows rural cities to issue bonds to pay for the development of up to 100 residential starter homes. Senator Robert Olson, of Olathe, introduced the bill to expand the incentive to more populated cities. "In my community, affordable housing for people at the bottom, it’s just disappeared," he said. "We’re trying to get more starter housing for people at the bottom." The bill passed the Senate in February and still needs to pass the House.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day. These ad-free headlines are made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.