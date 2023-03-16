Headlines for Thursday, March 16, 2023

Kansas Lawmakers Approve School Voucher Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - Kansas lawmakers have approved a bill that would let families use state tax dollars to pay for private schools. The Kansas House narrowly passed the measure but did not get enough votes to override a potential veto by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. The bill lets parents open state-sponsored education savings accounts to use at any private or home school. It also includes more money for special education and a requirement that districts raise teacher pay — ideas supported by the governor. Democratic Rep. Kirk Haskins urged colleagues not to be swayed by the funding provisions. “We’re holding instructors’ salary as ransom to get this bill approved," he said. "If this bill was so great, why do we have to threaten the livelihoods of our teachers?” The bill has been heavily criticized by education leaders. Supporters say it will give more families an alternative to public schools, which they say are failing some students.

Backers of "School Choice" in Kansas Struggle to Get Agenda Past Governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republicans in Kansas hoping to earmark state education dollars for helping parents pay for private schooling are struggling to win over enough rural and moderate GOP colleagues to get a law enacted. The Kansas House on Tuesday approved 64-61 a bill that would give thousands of parents $5,150 for each child they want to move into home or private schools, starting in the 2024-25 school year. Last month, the Kansas Senate voted 22-16 to approve a bill that would expand an existing program providing income tax credits to donors who contribute to private school scholarship funds. Neither proposal had the two-thirds majority necessary to override an expected veto from Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.

Republicans hold two-thirds majorities in both chambers, which is what would be necessary to override an expected veto from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. But moderate Republicans and many rural GOP lawmakers oppose the measures, leaving supporters well short of being able to overturn a veto.

In the House, supporters of its "education savings accounts" bill hoped to push Kelly into accepting it by bundling it with her proposal to increase spending on public schools' special education programs by 14%, or $72 million, and by directing school districts to increase teachers' pay. Kelly has said repeatedly that she believes state education dollars ought to go to public K-12 schools. "I don't really react very well to game-playing or bribery or whatever you want to call it," Kelly told reporters after the House vote.

The debate in Kansas comes with Republican legislators in at least a dozen other states pushing "school choice" measures. Iowa lawmakers approved a law in January to provide state tax dollars to parents who want to send their children to public schools. And a proposal to create an income tax credit to funders of private school scholarships appears to have enough support in the Nebraska Legislature to pass.

But in Kansas, before a bill can go to Kelly's desk, conservative Republicans must themselves agree on the final version of a single bill. After the House vote Tuesday, the next step is negotiations between three senators and three House members.

State Rep. Kristey Williams, a Wichita-area Republican who chairs a House committee on K-12 spending and is likely to be its lead negotiator, said the plan for education savings accounts has support in the Senate. But Senate Education Committee Chair Molly Baumgardner, a Kansas City-area Republican and likely her chamber's top negotiator said, "They gutted our bill."

Conservative Republicans across the U.S. have argued that states' education dollars ought to fund individual students' educations, not "systems." They argue that many parents would remove their children from failing public schools if they could afford to and that public schools simply aren't a good fit for some children. "If we do school choice, not only do we increase the competition in the school space, we put the parents firmly in the driver's seat," Republican state Rep. Patrick Penn, of Wichita, said during a news conference earlier this week.

But Kelly, her fellow Democrats and education groups argue that such proposals are designed to weaken public schools, especially when they divert their funds to paying for private or home schooling. Some critics also argue that there will huge additional costs when parents who already have kids in private schools take advantage. "I don't even know where to start," Lauren Tice, a lobbyist for the state's largest teachers' union and a member of a local Topeka-area school board, said of the union's objections. "Nobody can predict what kind of fiscal impact this will have."

Moderate Republicans in Kansas have long been skeptical of school choice initiatives, but they've been joined this year by rural Republicans who don't believe those measure have anything to offer areas with few or no private schools. They said public schools often are the heart of small communities. "Frankly, the home schoolers in my district want the government to stay out of their living room," said state Rep. Bill Clifford, a Republican from southwestern Kansas. "They were very resistant."

The House's measure would at first limit education savings accounts to students who are considered at risk of failing or who are at least one grade level behind in reading and math, as well as another 2,000 from working-class or middle-class families. The program would expand over three years so that students could be eligible if they are in a family of four with an income of up to $180,000 a year.

After the House vote, Williams said that she hopes Kelly will have "an open mind" about its measure, arguing that it represents "meeting in the middle." "This is really about helping disadvantaged kids," Williams said.

Kansas Coach Bill Self "Day to Day" at March Madness

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bill Self's status for coaching Kansas in the NCAA Tournament is uncertain as he recovers from a heart procedure. Assistant coach Norm Roberts said the Jayhawks remain hopeful he'll be on the bench for their opener against Howard Thursday. KU's Hall of Fame coach was discharged from a Kansas City-area hospital Sunday after having a procedure to treat blocked arteries in his heart. Self attended practice at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday morning but did not participate in his team's media availability. Roberts said Self is day-to-day. He also said Self was at practice Tuesday and has been at all of the team's meetings. "He's doing well, he's getting better all the time," Roberts said. "We're hopeful."

Roberts said Self missed the news conference so he could get some rest before the top-seeded and defending national champion Jayhawks begin play in the West Region. All-American Jalen Wilson said Self appeared to have good energy at practice. "He's looking great, feeling great," Wilson said. "We're all excited. It's great to have him back on the court with us, for him to be able to coach us and start off tomorrow with a bang."

Self went to the emergency room the night of March 8, shortly after watching the Jayhawks in a final shootaround ahead of their Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal. He was complaining of chest tightness and concerns with his balance. Dr. Mark Wiley, the chief of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Kansas Health System, said the 60-year-old Self underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed to help treat the blocked arteries.

Roberts, coached the Jayhawks in the Big 12 Tournament. Roberts also served as acting coach earlier in the season, while Self was serving a school-imposed four-game suspension. Kansas beat West Virginia and Iowa State in the Big 12 tourney with Roberts again on the bench before getting blown out 76-56 by seventh-ranked Texas in Saturday night's championship game.

Self is 581-130 during two decades at Kansas, and 788-235 in 30 seasons as a head coach, which includes stops at Oral Roberts, Tulsa and Illinois. He led the Jayhawks to national titles in 2008 and last April.

Demonstrators Rally at Kansas Statehouse in Support of Medicaid Expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Advocates — including Democratic Governor Laura Kelly — gathered at the Kansas Statehouse today (WED) to push lawmakers to expand Medicaid, as potentially thousands of Kansas could lose the health coverage because of pandemic programs ending. April Holman is the executive director of Alliance for a Healthy Kansas. She says the pandemic eligibility rules for Medicaid end this month. "As a result, approximately 100,000 Kansas adults will lose their health coverage over the next year," she said. Republican leaders in the Statehouse have continually opposed expansion for reasons including the cost. Lawmakers introduced expansion legislation this session, but there have been no hearings scheduled. Kansas is one of a dwindling number of states to yet expand Medicaid. South Dakota will expand this summer and North Carolina just recently announced bipartisan legislation. That will leave just 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid.

Advocates Push Kansas Lawmakers for More Affordable Housing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers are considering expanding an economic incentive program to build affordable housing in the state’s larger cities like Wichita. The incentive currently allows rural cities to issue bonds to build up to 100 residential starter homes. As home values grow, the new property tax generated is used to pay off the bonds. Hugh Carter, with the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce, says the incentive is necessary because developers aren’t investing in affordable homes. "If there’s such great demand for this work force type housing, why aren’t builders building it?," he said. "And the economics of building a 16,000-square-foot home or smaller just don’t pencil out." Affordable housing in Kansas has become scarce in recent years. A 2021 statewide housing assessment found about one in four Sedgwick County renters spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

The existing incentive allows rural cities to issue bonds to pay for the development of up to 100 residential starter homes. Senator Robert Olson, of Olathe, introduced the bill to expand the incentive to more populated cities. "In my community, affordable housing for people at the bottom, it’s just disappeared," he said. "We’re trying to get more starter housing for people at the bottom." The bill passed the Senate in February and still needs to pass the House.

First Major U.S. Railroad Merger in 2 Decades Will Move Forward

UNDATED (AP) - The first major railroad merger in more than two decades, one that would link the United States, Canada and Mexico, is being approved by federal regulators. Canadian Pacific's $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern will combine the two smallest of the nations seven major railroads after a two-year review from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board. Safety was a primary concern for regulators after the fiery derailment in Ohio last month. But regulators say the new railroad has an excellent safety record.

Even after this merger, the new Canadian Pacific Kansas City railroad will be the smallest of the major freight railroads with about 20,000 miles of track. The rest of the industry is expected to remain stable with two major railroads in the Western United States — Union Pacific and BNSF — two in the Eastern United States — CSX and Norfolk Southern — and Canadian National running trains across Canada and parts of the United States.

TC Energy Executive Grilled by Kansas Lawmakers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - An executive with a Canadian energy company has been in the hot seat in Topeka, getting grilled by state lawmakers about the company's Keystone pipeline and its massive oil spill in northern Kansas. Democratic lawmaker John Carmichael, of Wichita, questioned Gary Salsman, the vice president of TC Energy. "Landowners and citizens are concerned about this. When should we expect you to be done?," Carmichael said. Salsman responded, "Unfortunately that’s not entirely within our control." Salsman said his company is committed to remediating the site and has cleaned up most of the oil. He wouldn’t talk to reporters after testifying. The company's Keystone pipeline erupted in December, spilling more than half-a-million gallons of oil in Washington County. Hundreds of workers have been working to clean-up the site ever since.

TC Energy has dedicated a webpage to providing updates on the oil spill and clean-up efforts.

Man Arrested in Connection with Deadly House Fire in Southwest Kansas

LIBERAL, Kan. (KAKE) - Police in Liberal have arrested a man in connection with a deadly house fire that claimed two lives. Authorities say 22-year-old Hector Jesus Rey has been taken into custody in Texas. KAKE TV reports that Liberal police and fire officials responded early Monday morning to a house fire, where they discovered an unconscious woman inside the front door. She died later at a local hospital. Once the fire was extinguished, crews found a man dead inside the home. The deaths are being investigated as murders. Rey was arrested later in Texas and booked into the Jones County Jail.

First Kansas Bills Signed into Law in 2023 Involve Art Projects at the Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - The first two bills to become Kansas law this year involve art projects. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that one bill reauthorizes a replica of the Native American warrior statue atop the Capitol dome. The other bill involves a Statehouse mural of the first Black soldiers in the Civil War. Governor Laura Kelly signed the bills into law Monday.

Under the new laws, a life-sized replica of the Ad Astra sculpture that sits on top of the dome will be built at ground-level at the Statehouse. The bronze statue is already made and has been sitting in storage in Salina, waiting to be placed on a granite pedestal that sits empty on the southwest lawn of the Statehouse. Meanwhile, a mural will be made inside the Statehouse of the 1st Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry Regiment. That regiment was the first U.S. military unit comprised of African-American soldiers.

Kansas Could Get New State Park

TOPEKA (WIBW) – Kansas could be getting a new state park. A bill moving through the Legislature aims to create a new state park in Allen County. It would be the 28th state park in Kansas. WIBW TV reports that the bill was originally introduced by Republican Rep. Fred Gardner, of Garnett, on behalf of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP). The bill would add the Lehigh Portland State Park, near Iola, to the official list of state parks. The site, which includes a lake and 14 miles of trail, is home to a former cement plant and quarry along the banks of Elm Creek in Iola. The property is a mix of woodlands, meadows and native prairie.

