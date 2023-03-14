Headlines for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Prepare for Smoke in the Flint Hills; Burning Season Is Near

FLINT HILLS, Kan. (KNS) - It's the time of year, March and April, when Kansas landowners are begining to burn their grasslands,especially in the Flint Hills region. But, smoke and the state is advising people to take precautions from the smoke. The controlled burns are supposed to help conserve the ecosystem, protect it from invasive species and reduce wildfire risks. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has a smoke modeling tool available online to help ranchers best plan the fires and minimize impacts on air quality. The smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, coughing and bronchitis. For residents where smoke is thick, the state recommends closing windows and doors, plus keeping indoor air clean with new air filters. Roughly two million acres of range-land in the Flint Hills of eastern Kansas are burned each year.

Human Remains Found in September Identified as Missing Lawrence Man

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - Lawrence police say human remains found in September have been identified as those of a missing Lawrence man, 42-year-old Dean Allen Morrison. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Morrison had last been seen in April of 2022. He had been reported missing in June. His skeletal remains were discovered September 19th in a wooded area south of Bob Billings Parkway, east of K-10 highway Morrison’s cause and manner of death were undetermined but foul play is not suspected. A GoFundMe page has been created by Morrison’s brother, Jason Morrison, asking for donations in support of a memorial service.

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Extending Home Delivery of Alcohol

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - Kansas lawmakers are considering a measure that would allow grocery stores, restaurants and liquor stores to deliver alcoholic beverages to customers’ homes. The Topeka Capital journal reports that businesses would be allowed to deliver beer, wine and liquor either directly or through a delivery service such as Door-Dash or Uber Eats. Proponents of the bill say more than half of all states already allow for the delivery of alcohol. The lifting of the delivery restrictions began during the height of the pandemic and many states have made the change permanent. The bill would require an ID check to confirm the customer is 21 years or older. But opponents say they’re not convinced that increasing access to alcohol is a good thing. Research has shown that home delivery laws loosened during the pandemic were partially responsible for an increase in drinking, including binge drinking. And they say, it would be difficult for regulators to determine whether someone is purchasing alcohol for minors.

Kansas Bill Prohibits Communities from Banning Any Type of Business

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - A bill in the Kansas Legislature would prohibit cities and counties from banning any type of business in their communities. The bill is in response to a proposed ordinance in Wichita that would have banned retail sales of animals like dogs and cats because of concerns over how they’re treated. Becky Hertel owns a pet store in Wichita. She says the city should not be able to stop pet stores from operating. “These people had the ability to kill my business," she said. "If I can’t do what my business plan is, my doors will close.” Opponents say the bill is too broad and would have unintended consequences, including blocking communities from banning unwanted businesses, like strip clubs. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has opposed some bills that crack down on "home rule" or local authority. She vetoed a bill last year that would have prohibited cities from banning plastic bags.

Clean-up Continues After Train Derailment in McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — Union Pacific officials say a broken wheel likely caused the train derailment in McPherson over the weekend. UP officials say crews are continuing to clean-up the denatured alcohol that spilled at the CHS refinery in McPherson. Thirteen cars derailed Sunday morning and two of the derailed cars leaked alcohol into a ditch. But the McPherson Fire Department was able to quickly contain the spill and officials say there’s no threat to the public.

In Wake of Ohio Train Derailment, Will Rail Safety Be a Priority in Kansas?

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - The derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, has raised concerns about rail safety across the country, including in Kansas. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that there's no reason a similar accident couldn't occur in Kansas. Brandon Nunnenkamp, who has worked as a railroad engineer for 26 years, says "It is extremely possible." "We haul the same hazardous materials through Kansas," Nunnenkamp said. States across the country are considering improvements to rail safety in the wake of the East Palestine accident. Nationally, 15 states have introduced legislation to limit train length, increase safety mechanisms and ensure adequate crew sizes. In Kansas, such ideas have long been proposed but have not gotten much traction due to long-running legal concerns.

On average, one train derails in Kansas every month. The Federal Railway Administration says there were 53 train derailments in the state between 2018 and 2021, though none were as serious as the Norfolk Southern accident in Ohio. One factor that some believe played a role in the Ohio accident was the sheer length of the train, which stretched to 150 cars long. Residents and rail workers have expressed concern over train lengths in Kansas. While freight companies insist that longer trains have no bearing on safety, some Kansas lawmakers are unconvinced. Legislation in the Senate Transportation Committee would prohibit freight companies from running trains of over 8,500 feet in length.

K-State Research: Trees Taking over the Prairie

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas State University scientists say saving the prairie from encroaching trees is even harder than they thought. The trees taking over the Great Plains grasslands are sometimes called the “Green Glacier.” At K-State, scientists have been cutting back junipers, dogwoods and other invaders along streams near Manhattan - and replanting prairie grasses. But humans have changed the environment so much that woody plants have the upper hand. Climate change is one factor. As trees spread, the prairie can’t support as many cattle. And streams are shrinking because the woody plants use so much water. K-State biology Professor Walter Dodds says removing the invaders along streams near Manhattan and replanting prairie grasses doesn’t seem to stop the problem. “We’re shifting. And even if we hit it really hard, we still can’t get it back off that trajectory," he said.

Inmate Dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility

EL DORADO, Kan. (KPR) - An inmate has died at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. The Kansas Department of Corrections says 35-year-old Marcos Issac Delarosa died Monday. He was found unresponsive in his housing unit. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy but a preliminary assessment indicates his death was not related to COVID-19. Delarosa was serving a 9-and-a-half year sentence for drug convictions in Ford County. Per protocol when an inmate dies in state custody, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will look into the death.

Former Nurse Sentenced for Stealing Opioids from Kansas Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR) - A Kansas man has been sentenced to 1.5 years in prison - and lost his nursing license - for stealing prescription drugs from his employer. Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Alec Ramirez, of Overland Park, removed vials of fentanyl and another drug from an automated dispensing cabinet at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park and replaced the substances with an alternate liquid before returning the vials to the cabinet. In December 2022, Ramirez pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product and one count of possession of fentanyl by deception and subterfuge.

Mountain Lion Sightings on the Rise in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Mountain lions are on the prowl and showing up more often in Kansas. KSNT reports that the big cats have been spotted roaming near populated areas with greater frequency in just the past few years. Biologist Matt Peek, with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, says sighting of the large cats are still rare in Kansas but they have increased recently. And, he says, people often report seeing a mountain lion when, in reality, they saw a bobcat, coyote or some other animal, which makes confirmed sightings more difficult to track. Peek says his agency has always kept tabs on mountain lion activity in the state and has noticed an increase in recent years. The first confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in modern times occurred in 2007 when one was shot and killed in Barber County. Before that, the last mountain lion documented in Kansas was killed in 1904 in Ellis County.

Dozen of Stolen Vehicles Located in Miami County

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (WDAF/KPR) - Three people are under arrest after nearly a dozen stolen vehicles were found in Miami County. WDAF TV reports that the Miami County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on property in rural Osawatomie and found stolen trailers, cars, an RV, and a motorcycle with a total value of more than $100,000. Two men and one woman face multiple charges in connection with the stolen vehicles. They are also facing drug charges.

KU Women's Basketball Team Will Play in WNIT

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - After the Kansas Jayhawks were left out of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, KU accepted a bid to play in the W-N-I-T. KU was listed among the first four teams left out of the NCAA bracket. Women’s committee chair Lisa Peterson says the choice from the Big 12 came down to KU or West Virginia. "West Virginia had the better regular-season conference record," she said. "Then, the way that Kansas lost in the first round of their tournament was the differentiator between Kansas and West Virginia." KU lost to last-place TCU in the first round of the Big 12 tournament last week. KU, with its 19-11 record, and K-State will participate in the W-N-I-T, which has 64 teams.

Meanwhile, in men's action... KU takes on Howard in the second round of the NCAA tournament Thursday at 1pm. Howard's last appearance in March Madness was in 1992, when it also faced KU. The Jayhawks won that match-up 100-67. The Kansas State Wildcats will take on Montana State Friday night.

