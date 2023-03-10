Headlines for Friday, March 10, 2023

Kansas Legislature Bans Transgender Women from Women's Sports Teams

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The Kansas Senate has voted to bar transgender girls and women from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. The ban would cover elementary school through college. The bill now goes to Democratic Governor Laura Kelly, who has vetoed similar bills in the past. Senator Renee Erickson, a Wichita Republican, supported the ban. “The opponents don’t seem concerned about the trophies, placements and championships that are lost by Kansas girls if we don’t pass this." She said. State Senator Pat Pettey, a Kansas City Democrat, disagreed. “This bill is not about fairness or women’s sports. It’s about discrimination," she said. If the governor vetoes the bill, the Kansas House might not have enough votes to override her veto but the Senate likely would.

KU Beats West Virginia to Advance at Big 12 Tourney, K-State Falls to TCU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The Kansas Jayhawks have advanced at the Big 12 Tournament with a win over West Virginia. The Hawks beat the Mountaineers 78-61 Thursday at T-Mobile Center. Later in the night, the Kansas State Wildcats fell to TCU 80-67. KU faces Iowa State at 6 PM Friday.

KU coach Bill Self missed Thursday's game. School officials say he has an undisclosed illness. Speculation had been rampant on social media about the nature of his medical condition, but the University of Kansas Health System - where Self has been getting treatment - says Self did not suffer a heart attack. Hospital officials also say he's doing well. Self is expected to miss the entire Big 12 Tournament as he recovers.

In Women's Action at the Big 12 Tourney...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The Kansas Jayhawks made a shocking early exit Thursday. TCU, the last-place team in the Big 12, beat the Jayhawks, 57-52.

In the other first round game, Kansas State beat Texas Tech, 79-69. So, the Wildcats advance to face top-seeded Texas Friday afternoon in a quarterfinal match-up (1:30pm). The women's games are held at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

Kansas Coach Bill Self Sidelined After Medical Procedure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bob Huggins knows as well as anyone how difficult it must be for Kansas counterpart Bill Self, who went to the emergency room before the Big 12 Tournament and was hospitalized following an undisclosed procedure. Now the coach at West Virginia, Huggins went through his own health scare just over 20 years ago, when he suffered a massive heart attack while on a recruiting trip. It taught Huggins the importance of slowing down, difficult as that might be, and underscored the perils that the strain of college coaching can put on one's health.

Just over 20 years ago while on a recruiting trip to Pittsburgh, Bob Huggins collapsed at the airport while catching a flight home, awaking to find himself surrounded by strangers who were lifting him into an ambulance. Then the coach at Cincinnati, Huggins drifted in and out of consciousness on the ride to the hospital, where doctors told the future Hall of Fame coach that he'd suffered a massive heart attack. Huggins wound up having a device implanted to help normalize his heartbeat, and he was told to make some lifestyle changes — exercise more, watch what he was eating, lose some weight and try to lower his stress level. That last one? That might have been the toughest one.

Long days and longer nights, coupled with the increasingly high stakes of major college basketball, naturally put the health of coaches in peril. Huggins is just one of many who have dealt with issues over the years. So when Huggins, now the coach at West Virginia, learned Thursday that longtime friend and Kansas counterpart Bill Self had gone to the emergency room ahead of the Big 12 Tournament — and subsequently admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed illness — he could relate in a way that struck him close to home.

"There are times when you don't have any choice (but to slow down). And I went through that. I had no choice," Huggins said, shortly after his Mountaineers were beaten by Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. "I was in the hospital with a whole bunch of tubes and somebody coming in, seeming like every 15 minutes, and sticking me with something," he recalled. "You know, I want Bill to get well — I want to say as soon as he can, but really, I think what I need to say or mean to say is, I want him to come out of there the way he's always been."

Officials from Kansas have been short on details of what led Self to be admitted to the hospital late Wednesday. Dr. Steve Stites, the chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System, said in a statement that Self did not suffer a heart attack, which some outlets had reported, but that he had a procedure done.

The school initially said Self would miss the Jayhawks' postseason opener with an illness, then announced Thursday night that he would miss the remainder of the Big 12 Tournament as well. The defending champion Jayhawks are due to play Iowa State Friday night for a spot in the championship game.

Longtime assistant Norm Roberts intends to lead Kansas for as long as Self is out. Whether that will include the NCAA Tournament, where the Jayhawks are a likely No. 1 seed and also the defending champions, is entirely unknown.

"Coach is doing good," Roberts said Thursday night. "I talked to him on the phone (after beating West Virginia). He's doing well. He already wants to watch film and all of that. He's doing well. He's doing better."

Whether the stress of the season — and playing in arguably the toughest league in college basketball — contributed to Self's health problems is purely conjecture. But there have been plenty of examples that drive home the point that the profession, by its very nature, puts at risk those that demand the most from it. Huggins is one of them. So is Skip Prosser. The Wake Forest coach suffered his own heart attack after taking a midday run in 2007, and was found slumped on his office couch and unresponsive; he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The stressful lifestyle isn't exclusive to basketball, either. Football coach Urban Meyer has said on several occasions that the strain of the job has contributed to his health issues and accompanying leaves of absences and retirements. "It brings to reality how short life is," Baylor coach Scott Drew said.

Self is expected to make a full recovery, his doctors said, and the 60-year-old Hall of Fame coach could be in charge of the Jayhawks for years to come. His rolling contract basically gives him the freedom to decide when he hangs it up. Only he knows when that will be. And what factors he will take into consideration.

"I'm sure at some point in time we'll talk," Huggins said. "He and I talk. I've been through those things and it's not any fun. Especially, I think it would be really hard for Bill this time of year, because of them trying to make another run at a national championship, and him being in the state he's in now. I think that would be very difficult for him.

"He's a great competitor," Huggins said. "A tremendous competitor."

Wichita Nurses Vote to Unionize

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) - Nurses at St. Joseph hospital in Wichita have voted to unionize. About 62% of the votes cast Wednesday were in favor of organizing with the National Nurses United. The bargaining unit at St. Joseph includes more than 350 nurses. This comes as the union is negotiating a contract for more than 650 nurses at St. Francis. A majority of those nurses voted to unionize in November. Nurses at both hospitals say they are organizing in order to bargain for equitable pay, safer working conditions and adequate staffing levels.

Advocates Worry Tax Credits for Disabled Kansans Reward Kansas Businesses for Paying Low Wages

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers are considering legislation they say would increase tax credits for employing disabled Kansans. But disability rights groups say the bill rewards businesses that pay workers less than minimum wage. A Kansas bill aims to expand tax credits to businesses that buy things from groups that employ people with disabilities. Laws allow some workers with disabilities to be paid below minimum wage. Disability rights advocates don’t oppose the current tax credits, but raised concerns about the proposed expansion. Sarah Hart Weir, with the Kansas Council on Developmental Disabilities, said at a hearing last month that the change rewards businesses paying people less than minimum wage. “Employment isn’t charity," she said. "It’s not a social experience. Work is work.” Nationally, there has been a push to end sub-minimum wages. Some states and the U.S. Congress are considering changes.

Kansas Dedicates More Money for Suicide Prevention

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/LJW) - Kansas is sending more money to community-based services to address the rising number of deaths by suicide. According to federal data, the annual number of deaths from suicide in Kansas rose more than 60% from 2000 to 2020, reaching 530 that year.

Fifteen organizations across the state will get $35,000 each and continued support. The groups will asses their communities and design a framework for reducing suicides. Governor Laura Kelly says the grants are part of the state's effort to improve mental health. She also says the number of psychiatric beds in Kansas is up by more than 30% over the last four years. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that two Lawrence agencies will each receive a grant.

Food Price Forecast for 2023: 8% Inflation Likely

UNDATED (HPM) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts food prices won’t rise as sharply in 2023 but still could climb 8% over last year’s rates. Harvest Public Media reports the higher prices are affecting grocers as well as consumers. Robert Kimball owns Wohlner’s Neighborhood Grocery & Deli in Omaha. He says business has slowed down as his costs have risen up to 15% in the past year. Kimball says he’s doing his best to keep the lights on and limit price increases for customers. But still, he’s seeing fewer folks in the check out lines. "I'm losing some customers just because they can go to a big box chain store and purchase their weekly groceries cheaper than what they could purchase here," he said. Just getting product to the store is a big expense. Kimball says fuel costs were up $8,000 last year, and he expects it to increase more this year.

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma has been seeing the impacts of high food prices since last summer. More people needed help feeding themselves and their families. The food bank’s Cathy Nestlen says it’s not just high prices hurting diets. The government recently stopped providing extra food benefits (SNAP) - removing at least 95 dollars from monthly budgets. "The timing could not be worse, with inflation still what it is," she said. "People are scared. People are already down to one or two meals a day." Nestlen says the food bank is also grappling with high prices. Donations are down and they have to foot the bill for increasingly pricy pantry items. Similar situations are reported at food banks in Kansas.

Kansas Lawmakers Look to Cap Length of Trains Traveling Through State

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For many Kansans, waiting 15-plus minutes at a train crossing isn’t an unusual experience. KWCH TV reports that some Kansas lawmakers are now looking to cap the length of trains traveling through the state. There's a dispute regarding who has the authority to make such regulations - state lawmakers or the federal government. Nonetheless... a bill under consideration in Kansas would limit the length of trains to 8,500 feet, or about 1.6 miles. A hearing on the bill was held Tuesday.

Jaded with Education, More Americans Are Skipping College

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - Americans who came of age during the pandemic are skipping college in big numbers. Many have shunned traditional college paths, turning instead to hourly jobs or careers that don't require a degree. Still others feel locked out, deterred by high tuition and the prospect of student debt. Colleges nationwide saw undergraduate enrollments drop 8% from 2019 to 2022, with continued declines even after the return to in-person classes, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse. Economists say the impact could be dire. Fewer college graduates could worsen labor shortages in fields from health care and engineering to information technology.

