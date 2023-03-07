Headlines for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Community Blood Center Declares First Blood Emergency of 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The Community Blood Center (CBC) has declared the first blood emergency of 2023. The blood emergency is due to several factors, including cold and flu season, a high number of lapsed blood donors and a decrease in first-time donors. In January, CBC received 2,000 fewer blood donations than the year before and blood donations are below hospital and patient needs. The number of blood donations still are not back to pre-pandemic levels. Compounding the problem is a continued lag in first-time and youth donors, which remain about half of pre-pandemic levels.

In addition to whole blood donors, platelet donors are urgently needed. With a shelf life of just 7 days, CBC relies on dedicated platelet donors to help patients undergoing chemotherapy, those with bleeding disorders, new mothers, and more. Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice per month. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently lifted eligibility restrictions for individuals who lived in Europe during certain periods of time. To view current eligibility guidelines, visit savealifenow.org or call 800.688.0900.

The need is constant, but the supply is not. Visit savealifenow.org to schedule an appointment to donate, or call 877-468-6844.

Founded in 1958, Community Blood Center (CBC) provides over 90% of the blood used by hospitals throughout the Greater Kansas City metropolitan area, as well as eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

==========

Survey: Most Western Kansas Farmers Want to Save Aquifer

HAYS, Kan. (HPPR/KNS) - A new survey shows that a vast majority of western Kansas farmers view the dwindling Ogallala Aquifer as vital to the future of their communities. But less than half of them say they felt they should personally use less water. Roughly three-fourths of all water used in Kansas comes from the Ogallala Aquifer — nearly all of that goes to irrigate crops. But that water is running out, putting western Kansas communities and economies at risk.

Kansas State University sociologist Matt Sanderson led the research team that surveyed more than 1,000 farmers Even though only half of them said they feel personally responsible for depletion, Sanderson says conversations about reducing water use are becoming more common. “The culture is shifting towards a culture of conservation now," he said. "I think the real question is... is there enough time.” One solution could be helping more farmers adopt technology, such as soil moisture sensors, that can tell them when their crops have enough water already.

K-State researcher Jonathan Aguilar, in Garden City, worked on the survey. He says educating farmers about water-saving technology could help avoid a scenario where there isn’t enough water to support crop irrigation in the future. “We are not yet there," he said. "But we are headed there if we don't make any changes. So we still have time to make changes at the moment.”

He says if enough farmers make relatively simple changes, like ensuring the water pressure of their irrigation system is correct, that could make a big dent in the region’s overall water use.

==========

Wichita Teacher's Union Wants to Ban Cell Phones in Schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - The union representing Wichita teachers is asking the state’s largest school district to ban cell phones from classrooms. The proposal from United Teachers of Wichita comes as several districts across the country have tightened their policies regarding cell phones. The union wants to eliminate cell phones in classrooms. Wichita schools currently allow them for instructional purposes with a teacher’s permission. High school students are also allowed to use cell phones before and after school, between classes, and at lunch. Union officials say they want to limit distractions and improve student behavior and safety. The North Kansas City school district recently banned cell phones during the school day. Students there are required to secure phones in their lockers or backpacks.

==========

Family Sues Kansas Highway Patrol over Woman's Death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - A lawsuit has been filed against the Kansas Highway Patrol over the death of a woman following a police chase. The lawsuit claims state troopers carried out a chase when it wasn't safe, leading to the death of a 45-year-old woman. The family of the dead woman is suing the patrol in federal court. The lawsuit alleges in March 2021 a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper began pursuing a vehicle he mistakenly believed had been stolen. The car did not pull over and the trooper used a tactical maneuver to disable it. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole. 45-year-old Anita Benz was sitting in the passenger seat and later died from her injuries. The lawsuit says the trooper should have suspended the chase because it wasn't safe. The patrol did not respond to requests for comment.

==========

Efforts to Legalize Medical Marijuana in Kansas Face Uphill Battle

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KPR) - Efforts to legalize medical marijuana in Kansas this year are facing an uphill battle. Last week, a Senate committee only took testimony from opponents of the legalization. Kansas is one of just three U.S. states that doesn’t allow any sort of marijuana use. Meanwhile, the state of Missouri has announced that sales of cannabis in that state exceeded $100 million in February, the first month of legal recreational sales. Some marijuana dispensaries in Kansas City are seeing about 100 medical cannabis patients daily. Other locations say they are serving as many as a thousand customers a day. Elsewhere, in Oklahoma, voters are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana sales for those 21 and older. That question, on Tuesday's ballot, is being opposed by a group of law enforcement officers, clergy and prosecutors.

==========

Total Number of U.S. Farms Declines by Nearly 10,000

UNDATED (HPM) - The USDA’s latest report on farms estimates that the U.S. lost nearly 10,000 farms in 2022. The number of acres of farmland also decreased, while the average size of a farm has gone up slightly, especially for farms making a million dollars or more a year. Tim Gibbons, of the Missouri Rural Crisis Center, says that these numbers are part of a larger decline. "Losing nearly 10,000 farms in a year is is a big deal," he said. "And I think it's just the continued downward trend year after year of family farms." He says that the 2023 farm bill is an opportunity to address corporate control of agriculture that is pushing out small farmers.

==========

