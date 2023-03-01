Headlines for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

3 KC Police Officers Shot, Expected to Survive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — Kansas City police say two suspects in Tuesday night's shooting of three KCPD officers have surrendered. However, a standoff at a home on Blue Ridge Boulevard continues. KMBC TV reports that officers with the Kansas City Police Department were working with the Jackson County, Missouri, Drug Task Force to serve a search warrant at a home in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard around 10 pm. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, which typically takes over investigations involving police shootings, said the officers knocked on their door and announced their presence. When attempting to enter the home, they were shot by someone inside. "Three of our officers were struck," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said. "They did return fire. They self-transported to a hospital and all three are thankfully in non-life threatening condition." A large presence of police officers outside of University Health was seen after the shooting was reported.

Graves said it is unknown if anyone inside the home was struck when the officers returned fire. All three injured officers are expected to survive, with injuries that are considered non-life threatening. No additional details regarding the nature of those injuries have been released.

A police standoff was launched in the area following the shooting. "We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be," Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a tweet. "I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely."

The Independence Police Department is assisting Kansas City police with the standoff, which is continuing into Wednesday morning. It's recommended to avoid the area.

==========

Lawrence Police Respond to Hoax Call About Active Shooter at Free State High

Lawrence, Kan. (KPR) - Police in Lawrence responded to a hoax call about an active shooter Wednesday morning at Free State High School. Officials say a School Resource Officer inside the building immediately recognized the call as a "swatting" incident, where a false claim is made to illicit a police response. All available officers in the area did respond to the call just before 8:30 am. In a statement, the police department said it takes such threats seriously and is actively investigating the incident.

==========

Man Sentenced for Shooting at Police During Wichita Protest

WICHITA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting at police during racial protests in Wichita in 2020. Thirty-year-old Henry Parker was sentenced Monday on 21 counts, including aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. Prosecutors said Parker was arrested after firing shots at officers trying to disperse a crowd early on June 2, 2020. The officers, who were in riot gear and armored vehicles, were not seriously injured. The unrest followed a protest sparked by the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Parker's attorney argued during his trial that police arrested the wrong man.

Prosecutors say Parker left work and drove to the protest in Wichita, fired at officers trying to disperse a crowd and then returned to work. Parker was upset when a woman he called his sister was hit with a rubber bullet while she held a baby, according to a probable cause affidavit released by the court. Parker's attorney contended he left work to pick up a friend and wasn't gone long enough to have driven to the protest site, The Wichita Eagle reported. Bullets fragments from the gunfire grazed at least two officers' riot helmets but no officers were seriously hurt.

==========

Kansas Bill Would Ease Licensing for Mental Health Professionals

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers are working to make it easier for mental health care professionals to get licensed in the state. It’s a response to the state’s shortage of providers. The Kansas House has passed several licensing bills with overwhelming bipartisan support. One of the bills enables graduates of online social work programs to fill jobs in Kansas. Another measure simplifies the process of accepting out-of-state licenses. Mary Jones, with the Mental Health Association of South-Central Kansas, says the changes would help address a severe shortage of mental health care providers. “There are not enough clinicians to provide the health care that's needed for our citizens who are experiencing mental health issues,” Jones said. A recent report ranked Kansas last in the country on key mental health measures, highlighting a lack of providers.

==========

As Spring Approaches, Kansans Worry About Wildfires

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNS) - Weather experts are predicting an average to above-average wildfire season for Kansas this spring when storms bring strong winds and warmer temperatures before the grass turns green. The ongoing drought could both help and hurt the level of fire danger in parts of the state. Western Kansas doesn’t have much grass for fires to burn, because drought kept it from growing last year but if the drought continues to stunt growth this spring, it might extend the region’s peak fire season. That peak period normally lasts from March through early May.

Chip Redmond, a meteorologist with the Kansas Mesonet, says fields of dead crops that were abandoned in the drought last fall could still provide the fuel a fire needs to get going. Redmond says he’s also concerned about parts of eastern Kansas. The region got enough rain last year to grow lots of grass that could now fuel potential fires. Redmond says people can lower their fire risk by mowing down areas of tall grass around their homes, trimming back bushes and trees so they don’t touch the house and removing dry leaves from gutters.

==========

CEO of Hospice in Hiawatha Arrested on Sex and Drug Charges

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The president of a hospice network based in Hiawatha has been arrested on alleged sex and drug crimes. WIBW reports that that 48-year-old Jeremy Stover, of Hiawatha, is being held at the Brown County Jail. Official records show that Stover is charged with promoting the sale of sexual relations, sexual battery and possession of opiates. Stover is listed as president and CEO of Freedom Hospice in Hiawatha.

==========

New Terminal Opens at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY MO. (KMBC) — The new airport terminal at Kansas City International Airport is officially open for business. The last passenger plane to land at the old terminal, a Delta Airlines flight from Salt Lake City, arrived just after midnight Tuesday. The first flight from the new terminal, a Southwest Airlines flight to Chicago, took off just after 5:00 am. KMBC reports that the one million square foot terminal cost $1.5 billion. It’s the biggest single infrastructure project in Kansas City’s history. The new, single terminal has 40 gates with the ability to expand to 50 in the future. The new terminal includes a 6,200-space parking structure. The new facility replaces the old terminals that opened in 1972.

(-Related-)

New KCI Terminal Features Dozens of Local Kansas City Restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) — The new Kansas City International Airport terminal features dozens of local restaurants. Local favorites like Bo Ling’s, Messenger Coffee and Boulevard Brewing Company have outposts at the airport. Mike Steinbacher, director of operations at the OHM Concession Group, says the new terminal features high-tech amenities like automated beer taps and payment through facial recognition and palm scanning. “Kansas City is just going to be wowed and blown away by what they see when they have a chance to get up here,” Steinbacher said. “They’re going to be truly proud of what the city’s put forth.”

==========

Lawrence School District Votes to Hold More Public Hearings on Potential School Closures

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — In a meeting extending past midnight Monday, the Lawrence School Board voted to hold more public hearings on potentially closing two elementary schools. The board is considering the closure of Broken Arrow and Pinckney elementary schools. The Lawrence Journal World reports that the board voted against a recommendation to also consider closing Woodlawn Elementary School. The board voted to postpone further discussion for one year on a recommendation to repurpose Liberty Memorial Central Middle School. The board approved a recommendation to cut 50 teachers from the middle and high school levels and increase class sizes. Superintendent Anthony Lewis has recommended the changes to help balance the district’s budget. The board heard two hours of public comment from about 150 people before their votes. A date for further public hearings on the school closures and a final vote from the board have not been determined.

==========

Supreme Court Student Loan Hearing: What You Need to Know

NEW YORK (AP/KPR) — The Supreme Court is meeting to hear two cases challenging President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. At stake is forgiveness of up to $20,000 in debt for more than 40 million Americans. The court may not rule until June, and the pause in student loan payments is set to end 60 days after the court cases are resolved. Biden's administration is not saying whether it is exploring other options for canceling debt if it loses its court appeals. Borrowers can still set up payment plans now for their student loans, but some advocates encourage waiting, since there's no financial penalty during the payment pause. The court is hearing challenges by two students and by six Republican-led states: Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas and South Carolina.

Already, about 26 million people have applied for debt forgiveness, and 16 million applications have been approved. However, because of court rulings, all the relief is on hold. The Education Department stopped taking applications in November because of legal challenges to the plan. The Supreme Court will have the ultimate say on whether Biden can wipe out student loan debt, fulfilling a campaign pledge he made in 2020. Here's what to know if you're waiting for debt relief.

WHO QUALIFIES FOR BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS?

The plan Biden announced last August would cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those earning less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically come from lower-income households, would receive an additional $10,000 in debt forgiveness, for a total of $20,000. Federal student loans taken out for both undergraduate and graduate school, including Graduate PLUS loans, can qualify for forgiveness under the plan. Borrowers would qualify if their federal student loans were disbursed before July 1. Under the plan, if you paid off your loans during the pandemic, you can request a refund and then apply for forgiveness.

HOW IS THE SUPREME COURT EXPECTED TO RULE ON STUDENT LOANS?

The Supreme Court is dominated 6-3 by conservatives, and those justices' questions in oral arguments Tuesday showed skepticism about the legality of Biden's student loans plan. The court seemed likely to rule in a way that would doom the student loan forgiveness plan. Several conservative justices suggested the administration had exceeded its authority with the program. Chief Justice John Roberts mentioned the program's cost — an estimated $400 billion over 30 years — and its wide impact on millions of Americans. Most observers, he said, would think "that's something for Congress to act on." Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh pointed out Congress had declined to pass student loan relief, so Biden did it himself. That, he said, "seems problematic." The only hope for Biden's plan appeared to be a legal technicality. The oral arguments left a slim possibility that the court finds the states and people challenging Biden's plan lacked the legal right to sue. We won't know for sure how the court is going to rule until the decision is announced.

WHEN WILL THE SUPREME COURT DECIDE THE STUDENT LOANS CASES?

The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday, but there won't be a decision for months. The court usually issues all of its decisions by the end of June.

HOW DO I KNOW IF MY STUDENT LOANS WILL BE FORGIVEN?

All federal student loan borrowers are waiting for the Supreme Court either to strike down Biden's forgiveness plan or allow it to go ahead. The relief under Biden's plan is on hold until the court cases finish — even for people who applied for student loan forgiveness before courts blocked it. If the justices allow the plan to proceed, Biden's debt forgiveness is for borrowers holding federal student loans, not private loans. To determine what kind of loans you hold, log in to the Federal Student Aid website, studentaid.gov. Direct loans, including Parent Plus loans, qualify. Some older FFEL and Perkins loans are also eligible, if owned by the Department of Education. For people holding older FFEL loans, consolidating those loans can lead to credit for forgiveness under certain income-driven repayment plans. If you've already applied and been approved, you should have received an email telling you this. But you'll still have to wait for the Supreme Court ruling to find out whether those loans will be wiped out for good.

WHO WOULD PAY FOR BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS?

Ultimately, taxpayers. The cost would become part of the equation used to figure the federal deficit. Biden's plan for student debt cancellation would cost the federal government about $400 billion over the next 30 years, according to the latest estimates from the Congressional Budget Office. The office cautioned that its estimates are "highly uncertain" because it's hard to know exactly how much borrowers would have paid in the future without Biden's action. Biden has said those costs would be offset by other measures to reduce the federal deficit. He has pointed to a bill signed into law in August that's estimated to raise around $740 billion over a decade, from a combination of government savings from lower drug prices, higher taxes on large corporations, levies on companies that repurchase their own stock and stronger IRS tax collections.

WILL THE PAUSE IN STUDENT LOAN PAYMENTS CONTINUE?

During the pandemic, two presidential administrations paused payments for those holding federal student loans. The pause has been extended to as late as this summer. Payments are set to resume, along with the accrual of interest, 60 days after the court cases are resolved. For example, if legal issues remain at the end of June, payments would restart at the end of August. If the court issues a ruling in March, repayment could restart as early as May or June. If the cases haven't been resolved by June 30, payments will start 60 days after that.

IS IT POSSIBLE BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS WON'T HAPPEN AT ALL?

Yes. Biden's student loan forgiveness might not happen, period. (Other loan forgiveness programs, such as those for teachers or nonprofit workers, or for people who have been defrauded by a for-profit college, would continue.) The administration has not given insight into a Plan B if it loses the Supreme Court cases, which appeared likely during oral arguments Tuesday. "We're focused on 'Plan A' because we're confident in our legal authority to carry out this program," White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday. Still, advocates point to other ways the debt might be forgiven, including through the Higher Education Act.

==========

KU Basketball Team Clinches Share of Big 12 Regular Season Title

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 21 points in his Allen Fieldhouse farewell, fellow senior Kevin McCullar Jr. added 14 points and nine rebounds, and third-ranked Kansas held off Texas Tech 67-63 on Tuesday night to clinch a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship. Dajuan Harris Jr. had 16 points for the Jayhawks (25-5, 13-4), who would capture the outright crown if ninth-ranked Texas loses to No. 22 TCU Wednesday night. Otherwise, the Jayhawks — now with an NCAA-leading 64 conference championships — would need to beat the Longhorns in a head-to-head showdown Saturday in Austin.

The Jayhawks improved to 22-1 against the Red Raiders (16-14, 5-12) in the Phog with their seventh consecutive win overall, and they extended their streak to 40 straight wins on senior night dating to the 1983-84 season.

Wearing retro red uniforms for their senior sendoff, the Jayhawks got off to a frigid start against the defensive-minded Red Raiders. McCullar eventually dropped a couple of 3s minutes apart to give Kansas some breathing room, and Wilson began driving for contested layups, helping the Jayhawks forge a 30-21 lead by the break.

Texas Tech was 1 of 11 from beyond the arc and committed seven turnovers over the first 20 scattershot minutes. The Red Raiders’ cold streak ended there. They scored five quick points to start the second half, nearly wiping out their deficit in their first few trips down the floor, and Obanor began to get easy buckets in the paint.

While the Jayhawks kept answering every time Texas Tech got within a possession, they could never put the game away. And when it appeared as if they might as Gradey Dick scored his first points on two free throws to make it 60-55 with about three minutes to go, the Red Raiders answered with back-to-back baskets at the other end.

It wasn’t until McCullar’s bucket and Harris’ breakway layup in the final minute that Kansas could finally celebrate.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech was making a late run toward an NCAA Tournament bid with four straight wins, including consecutive victories over Kansas State and Texas. But back-to-back close losses to TCU and Kansas could make a run to the Big 12 Tournament title the only way to make it back to the dance.

Kansas has more Quad 1 wins than any other team in the country, and other advanced metrics also love the Jayhawks, who have once again reigned supreme in the nation’s toughest conference. That’s probably enough to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but winning Saturday along with a Big 12 tourney title could get them the top seed overall.

UP NEXT

The regular season concludes Saturday when Texas Tech plays Oklahoma State, and Kansas visits Texas.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays.


