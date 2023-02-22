Headlines for Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Kansas Families Can Now Apply for $1,000 per Student for Learning Recovery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – Kansas parents can now apply for $1,000 per student under a new state government program. Governor Laura Kelly says the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP) is now open to applications from qualifying parents and guardians of Kansas students. In a news release, the governor said, "KEEP provides a $1,000 award per student to pay for various educational goods and services that promote learning recovery and facilitate academic enrichment opportunities." KEEP funds can be used for various activities, including:



Day and overnight camps with academic-related curriculum (music, arts, science, technology, agriculture, math and engineering)

Curriculum and educational materials, including certain technological devices

Language classes

Musical instruments and lessons

Tutoring

Eligibility for KEEP funds is determined by financial need, and funds will be distributed to actively enrolled K-12 Kansas students between the ages of 5-18. Students whose household income is less than 185% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines are eligible. Families can learn more at www.keep.ks.gov.

Kelly says KEEP is offered through a contract between Merit International, Inc. and the Kansas Office of Recovery to provide educational activities and learning opportunities to students across Kansas to promote educational learning recovery in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is funded with American Rescue Plan Act dollars approved through the SPARK process.

Case Limits Proposed for Kansas Foster Care Social Workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas foster care social workers could soon have state-mandated case limits. The Kansas News Service reports that a proposed bill would allow one Kansas case manager to have only 18 children at a time. The bill does allow for larger case limits if it involves sibling groups. Rachel Marsh, CEO of the Children’s Alliance of Kansas, says this bill tries to address the biggest issue in child welfare: high caseloads. “When I think about caseloads and the risks and challenges of working in case management, I think about so many of my own sleepless nights as a case manager," she said. Marsh says lowering case loads could also help recruit staff by creating a more appealing work environment. The bill does allow foster care agencies to temporarily exceed case limits during staffing shortages.

Bill Would Give Tax Breaks to Kansas Businesses Competing with Government Services

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas Republicans want to provide tax breaks to businesses that compete with government services. A bill in the Kansas Senate would create property and sales tax exemptions for private businesses like child care centers, recreational facilities and restaurants. Senate President Ty Masterson acknowledged private fitness centers could get the tax break for competing with community centers. But he says governments that tax businesses have an unfair advantage on providing the same services. “And then you use those resources from that business to create competition right next door — that is unfair," he said. Opponents of the bill say government agencies address needs that businesses often don’t provide, like after-school programs at city fitness centers.

A Second Billion Dollar Manufacturing Project Making Its Way into Kansas

BURLINGTON, Kan. (Wichita Eagle) - A nearly $2 billion dollar investment is making its way to eastern Kansas in the form of a semiconductor manufacturing plant. The company, EMP Shield, announced the project Monday, saying it would create 1,200 jobs that pay about $66,000 a year. The Wichita Eagle reports that the manufacturer plans to invest $1.9 billion in a computer chip manufacturing plant in Burlington. The facility will be built on 300 acres of land in the Silicon Prairie Industrial Park in Coffey County. This marks yet another behemoth manufacturing development in the state after the announcement of Integra Technologies being given more than $300 million by the state of Kansas to build a new semiconductor factory near Wichita.

Governor Laura Kelly welcomed the news. “The fact that we have not one but two projects like this shows that we have the enormous potential here in Kansas,” Kelly said. “If we continue our laser focus on supporting our businesses like EMP Shield, we can unlock that potential and open the door to a new phase of growth for Kansas.” EMP Shield will use state financial support and apply for federal CHIPS Act funding. Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors, or CHIPS, was an act signed into law in August that would bring computer chip production back to the U.S., especially in rural areas.

Computer Chip Manufacturer Plans to Open Plant in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Kan. (KNS) - A computer chip manufacturer plans to open a new factory in Burlington. EMP Shield intends to invest $1.9 billion into a new plant in the town about an hour south of Topeka. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office says the company is applying for federal funding through the CHIPS Act, which is aimed at increasing U.S. semiconductor production. Kelly’s office says the plant will create 1,200 jobs, with an average yearly salary of $66,000. This comes after a separate company, Integra, announced plans to build a $1.8 billion semiconductor plant in Wichita.

Sheriff: Man Carrying BB Gun Fatally Shot by Goddard Police Officer

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Goddard police officer shot and killed a man after he refused numerous orders to drop a weapon and began walking toward the officer. The man's weapon was later determined to be a BB gun designed to look like a real gun. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says 39-year-old Michael James Trask, of Lake Afton, died in the shooting near Goddard on Tuesday. Easter said the officer tried to stop Trask for a traffic violation and a short pursuit began. After the vehicle eventually stopped, the officer advised dispatchers that the driver had flashed a weapon at him, Easter said. The officer commanded the man a total of 15 times to drop his weapon but Trask did not comply. Easter said Trask was walking toward the officer with the weapon when the officer fired eight times. Trask died at the scene. After the shooting, a woman saying she was Trask's wife called dispatchers and said her husband was suicidal and armed with a loaded .40 caliber handgun, Easter said. Easter said the handgun was a replica BB gun. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Kansas Attorney General Asks CVS to Follow Walgreens in Not Dispensing Abortion Pills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – Early this week, Walgreens announced that it would not dispense abortion drugs in Kansas and now, Attorney General Kris Kobach is asking the state’s other major pharmacy chain, CVS, to follow suit. WIBW TV reports the Kobach is urging CVS to not dispense the abortion-inducing drug Mifepristone in the state. CVS and Walgreens are among the pharmacy retailers who recently announced they would provide the abortion drugs through mail-order pharmacies. Kobach says that state law requires a physician to be present when any abortion-inducing medication is administered and federal law makes it illegal to knowingly mail any drug intended for an abortion.

British Woman Wins 2023 International Pancake Day Race

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSN) – The International Pancake Day Race, a tradition between Olney, England and Liberal, Kansas, took place Tuesday, with the British winner clocking a faster time than the Kansas winner. KSN reports that this is the 74th year of the race in Kansas, but in Olney, England, the Pancake Race tradition dates back nearly 600 years to 1445. KSCB News reports Isabelle Sullenger won the Liberal leg of the race. Her time was 1:13.51. Cindy Medrano was second, and Alondra Brito was third. The Olney winner is Eloise Kramer with a time of 1:05. That means Olney is the winner of this year’s International Pancake Day Race, held each year on Shrove Tuesday. Shrove Tuesday is the last day before the Christian season of Lent, a time of fasting and sacrifice.

K-State President Proposes Year-Round College Calendar

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - Making college more affordable in Kansas might mean rethinking the traditional academic calendar. The president of Kansas State University is raising the possibility of moving to a year-round class schedule. President Richard Linton is on a statewide tour to gather input about the school’s overall mission. During a stop in Wichita, he floated the idea of forgoing K-State’s traditional semester schedule for a year-round calendar. He says it could help some students finish college faster. “Why not consider students, rather than nine months, maybe considering 12 months," he said. "That might help in the student affordability challenge that we have.” Most Kansas universities are facing a budget crisis, as fewer high school graduates opt for traditional four-year colleges. K-State’s enrollment has dropped nearly 14% over the past five years.

K-State President Concerned About Attacks on Diversity Education

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - The president of Kansas State University says recent attacks on diversity education could hamper efforts to recruit students. K-State President Richard Linton says his school focuses on inclusion because it tries to serve diverse communities across the state. “It’s not just about race and it’s not just about creed and color," he said. "It’s also about the rural student that comes from the western part of the state, the new-generation student that might be Hispanic. We think about it much broader.” Kansas lawmakers recently asked public universities to report how much money they spend on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. The request comes amid a national effort by some conservatives to limit teaching about critical race theory in public education.

Health Facilities Cited for Lack of COVID Vaccinations Among Staff

UNDATED (AP) - A year has gone by since the federal government began enforcing a requirement in all states that health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. In that time, inspectors have cited about 750 nursing homes and 110 hospitals for violations of the vaccination mandate, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal data. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which issued the mandate, says it has helped prevent countless infections and deaths. Yet some health care workers say it's time for the mandate to come to an end. They cite a decline in severe COVID-19 cases, a workforce shortage in certain health care professions and the upcoming expiration of the national public health emergency, among other factors.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services published a rule in November 2021 mandating that health care facilities receiving Medicare or Medicaid funding require workers to receive at least the initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The health care vaccination mandate was part of a broader effort by President Joe Biden's administration to boost vaccination rates nationally. Similar mandates were issued for employers with more than 100 workers, federal contractors and military members — all of which have since been struck down by courts, repealed or partially blocked.

As a result of the court battles, the health care vaccination requirement took effect in some states sooner than others. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in January 2022 allowed the mandate to go forward nationwide. CMS has been enforcing the requirement in all states since February 20, 2022.

States generally are responsible for documenting compliance with the vaccine mandate as part of process in which inspectors — or surveyors — also verify whether health care facilities are abiding by various other federal guidelines. Facilities can be cited for vaccination violations for a variety of reasons, including for failing to document vaccination exemptions granted for medical or religious reasons and failure to follow their own infection-control protocols, such as requiring unvaccinated staff to wear N95 masks. Citations, referred to as deficiencies, are reported to CMS. Facilities must come up with plans to address their shortcomings.

Fourteen states and the District of Columbia had two or fewer nursing homes cited for COVID-19 staff vaccination violations through the end of 2022. They were Kansas, Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Idaho, Maine, Montana, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont and West Virginia. While the vast majority of states had at least some COVID-19 vaccination deficiencies cited at nursing homes, only about half the states had hospitals that were cited for such deficiencies.

Despite GOP Rift, Kansas Lawmakers Target Ballot Drop Boxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — Conservative Kansas lawmakers are pushing ahead with trying to eliminate most ballot drop boxes in elections. A measure on drop boxes cleared a Senate committee Tuesday, despite a split among top Republicans. The panel voted 5-4 to approve a bill that would limit each of the state's 105 counties to only one drop box, only inside its election office and only when two people from different political parties are constantly monitoring the box. Counties currently can have as many drop boxes as they want and 167 were in use in last year's election. Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach backs the bill while GOP Secretary of State Scott Schwab opposes it.

The bill's backers argue that restricting drop boxes will restore public confidence in Kansas elections. Some Republicans continue to circulate election conspiracy theories following former President Trump's claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. The Kansas effort comes after Republicans' disappointing showing in last year's elections, particularly for election conspiracy promoters. State Sen. Jeff Longbine, an eastern Kansas Republican who opposed the drop-box limits, said he doesn't understand why the GOP is attacking something that voters find helpful. "We have a certain segment of the Republican Party that's voting either as an independent or as a Democrat, and it's because of issues like this," Longbine told reporters after the committee's vote.

Republicans have long enjoyed an advantage among registered voters in Kansas, and the Legislature has GOP supermajorities. But supporters of restricting or eliminating drop boxes altogether are likely to need two-thirds majorities to override an expected veto from Democratic Governor Laura Kelly, who narrowly won reelection in November.

Earlier this month, election conspiracy promoters showed their clout within the Kansas GOP when its state committee narrowly elected election conspiracy promoter Mike Brown as state chairman through the 2024 elections. Brown wants to ban all ballot drop boxes and unsuccessfully challenged Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, a vocal drop box supporter, in last year's Republican primary. "Voter confidence in the integrity of our elections has definitely decreased over the years, and anything that we can do to create sort of a firewall against fraud — ahead of it, before it happens — I think is a good thing," said state Sen. Alicia Straub, a Republican from central Kansas. Republicans have a 7-2 majority on the Senate committee, but Longbine and GOP state Sen. Ron Ryckman Sr., from southwestern Kansas, joined the committee's two Democrats in voting no.

Schwab is backing another bill before the House to allow him to set standards for counties' use and monitoring of drop boxes. He told the Senate committee Monday during a hearing that its bill could force voters to rely on U.S. Postal Service delivery of mail-in ballots. "Why in God's green earth would you want the federal Post Office or the federal government in charge of your ballot?" Schwab said. "I got a Christmas card last week."

However, the bill has strong support from Schwab's predecessor as secretary of state, Kris Kobach, who was elected Kansas attorney general last year. Kobach has long promoted the idea that election fraud is potentially widespread and argued in Monday's hearing that the bill would help stop "ballot harvesting." When Kansas Republicans use that term, they mean having one person deliver multiple ballots for other people to election offices. In 2021, GOP legislators limited people to returning 10 ballots for others, overriding a Kelly veto of the measure. There haven't been reported cases of fraud in Kansas tied to third-party ballot deliveries, and voting-rights advocates believe the law hinders poor, older and disabled voters in getting their ballots delivered and counted. But Kobach told the Senate committee Monday: "You have to decide, do we want to keep our crime against ballot harvesting? And if you do, do you want it to be enforceable or unenforceable?"

Kansas City Kansas Police Update Officer Information Support System

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The Kansas City, Kansas, police department is building a high-tech support system to help fight crime. KSHB TV reports that the department is working to create a Real-Time Intelligence Crime Center to provide officers with up-to-date information as they respond to calls for service. The department currently uses license plate readers and intersection cameras to provide information to officers. The goal is to give responding officers as much real-time information as possible from cameras, license plate readers and shot detection devices. Officials say they will soon be hiring for positions in the new high-tech information unit.

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Turning Off Blinking Red Lights on Wind Turbines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Some Kansas lawmakers want to rein in the blinking lights on wind turbines that interrupt night-time rural skies. Wind farms have blinking red lights to make sure airplanes don’t hit them at night. But residents nearby often complain about those lights. The Federal Aviation Administration now lets wind farm operators apply for permission to keep the lights off except when airplanes approach. A Kansas Senate committee has advanced a bill to require wind farms to apply for FAA permission to install the new light systems.

David Fisher, a retired business owner in Centerville, urged lawmakers to mitigate the blinking red lights. He lives 17 miles from turbines and worries more could be built closer to his home. “I am tired of seeing the blinking lights," he said. "I want to protect my family from having to live with these.” A Senate committee voted to advance a bill that would make wind farm operators seek federal permission to install new light systems that only flash when airplanes fly nearby. States including Colorado and South Dakota have similar rules.

KC Police Identify Pedestrian Killed in Same Crash that Killed Officer and Police K-9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The Kansas City Police Department has identified the pedestrian who was killed in the same crash that killed police officer James Muhlbauer and his K-9 partner last week. KSHB TV reports that the pedestrian killed in the crash has been identified as 52-year-old Jesse Eckes. Police say Eckes was sitting on the concrete traffic island at Truman Road and Benton Boulevard in Kansas City when the driver of a speeding Ford sedan ran a red light and struck the police cruiser. Eckes was struck during the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officer Muhlbauer's K-9 partner also died at the scene. Muhlbauer was pronounced dead later at a nearby hospital. The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken into police custody pending further investigation.

Suspects Arrested in Southeast Kansas Homicide

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Crawford County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 32-year-old Travis Conness, of Neosho, Missouri, and 43-year-old Collin Pal Gebford have been taken into custody. Both men are facing murder charges in the death of 51-year-old Duane Mays, of Weir. Mays suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest in Pittsburg Friday afternoon. Pittsburg police say an altercation led to gunfire. Gebford was arrested Friday. Conness was taken into custody Saturday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Wildlife and Parks, Pittsburg police and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office all assisted with the investigation.

KU Raises $3.2 Million During One Day One KU Fundraiser

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW/KPR) - The University of Kansas raised more than $3.2 million from donors last week as part of its annual 24-hour fundraising campaign called One Day One KU. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the fundraising effort garnered donations for the Lawrence, Edwards and medical center campuses. The campaign allowed donors to provide gifts to specific departments or programs. KU Endowment, which oversaw the campaign, said gifts to the butterfly ecological program Monarch Watch, Kansas Athletics, the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and scholarships for students were the donation categories that attracted the most donors. KU leaders touted that the One Day One KU program, now in its sixth year, continues to grow as a way for people to donate to the university.

Kansas Public Radio received about $50,000 in contributions during One Day One KU, which will be used for the creation of a permanent news fund, primarily to support KPR's Statehouse Bureau in Topeka.

