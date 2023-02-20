Headlines for Monday, February 20, 2023

Attorney General Kobach: Walgreens Won't Send Abortion Pills into Kansas

TOPEKA – (KPR) - Walgreens has announced it will not send abortion pills into Kansas. In a letter, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach warned the company in early February that dispensing the abortion drug Mifepristone would be a violation of state and federal law. “This is a significant victory for the pro-life cause and for women’s health,” Kobach said. “The dispensing of these pills without a supervising physician present would expose women to complications and potentially to coercion as well." Walgreens responded to the attorney general’s warning with its own letter dated February 17. In it, Walgreens Executive Vice President Danielle Gray writes: “Walgreens does not intend to dispense Mifepristone within your state and does not intend to ship Mifepristone into your state from any of our pharmacies. If this approach changes, we will be sure to notify you."

Topeka Man Arrested, Accused of Sex Trafficking Child

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested on charges of child sex trafficking. Police say 57-year-old Dwayne G. Cheshire was taken into custody last week. He's accused of human trafficking a child to engage in sexual acts. WIBW TV reports that Cheshire was booked into jail, where he remains on $500,000 bond. His next court appearance has been scheduled for June 1.

Kansas Citians Get Sneak Peek at New KCI Terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of Kansas Citians got a sneak peek at the new terminal at KCI over the weekend. KCTV reports that 10,000 people toured the $1.5 billion terminal on Saturday. The new building replaces older terminals that opened more than 50 years ago. The new terminal sits on the ground where Terminal A used to sit. The new terminal is set to open for business February 28.

$11 Million Headed to Kansas to Help Revamp Airports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $11 million in federal funds is headed to Kansas to revamp dozens of airports for public use. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced last week that 66 airport projects across the state were chosen to receive grants. WIBW TV reports that the Kansas Airport Improvement Program funds will be used to plan, construct or rehabilitate general aviation airports. Among the airports receiving grant money:



Lawrence Regional – Airport master plan update, $360,000; apron rehabilitation, $130,500 design, $800,000 construct; runway extension, $99,750 design

New Century Air Center, Johnson County– Airfield electrical vault building, $89,300 design, $338,400 construct; rehabilitation of a central portion of the west apron, $133,000 design, $800,000 construct; maintenance materials, $13,600

Johnson County Executive – Pavement maintenance materials, $13,600; southwest fence, $129,600; north fence, $156,150

A Member of the Kansas House Wants to Extend School Year by 40%

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - A proposal in the Kansas Legislature would lengthen the school year by about 40%, extending the academic year by 11 weeks. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the idea faces widespread opposition. The bill in the Kansas House Education Committee would increase the school year by 444 hours. Rep. Bill Rhiley, a Wellington Republican, introduced the plan, saying it would help students learn more. He also said many school districts are barely meeting the minimum requirement for instruction hours. Critics say there's little evidence to suggest a longer school year would improve student achievement. Others have complained about the cost, saying teachers would need to be paid more and longer school years would also require additional maintenance and increase transportation costs.

Scranton Man Found Guilty of Ex-Girlfriend’s Brutal Axe Murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A northeast Kansas man has been found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend with an axe. A Shawnee County jury returned a guilty verdict Friday against 62-year-old John K. Ewing, of Scranton. WIBW TV reports Ewing was found guilty of murder, kidnapping and other charges in the death of his ex-girlfriend, 58-year-old Deborah Stephens. She was killed with an axe at the Coachlight South mobile home park in April 2021. Ewing is scheduled for sentencing in May.

Man Charged in Death of Kansas City Officer and his K-9 After Crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE/KMBC) - An 18-year-old man is charged in the deaths of a Kansas City police officer, his K-9 and a pedestrian after a fatal crash last week. Authorities say the crash happened Wednesday night when a speeding driver ran a red light and crashed into a police cruiser. Inside the cruiser was officer James Muhlbauer. The officer, his police dog and a pedestrian were all fatally injured. The pedestrian, identified only as a man in his 50s, died at the scene, as did the officer’s dog, Champ. Muhlbauer was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Police say the driver of the speeding car, 18-year-old Jerron Lightfoot, suffered minor injuries. KAKE TV reports that he was taken into custody and has since been charged with two counts of first-degree, involuntary manslaughter. The officer who was killed was married and a father. He was also a 20-year veteran of the Kansas City Police Department.

