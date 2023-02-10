Headlines for Friday, February 10, 2023

Firm: Faulty Weld, Pressure on Pipe Led to Kansas Oil Spill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — A faulty weld at a bend in an oil pipeline contributed to a spill that dumped more than 500,000 gallons of heavy crude into a northern Kansas creek and pasture. The pipeline's operator, TC Energy, announced that news Thursday, estimating the cost of cleaning up the spill at $480 million.

The company said the flawed weld caused a crack that then grew over time because of the stress on the bend in its Keystone pipeline system. The company said the weld was for a fitting that connected two sections of pipe. The fitting and weld came from a manufacturing plant.

The company says it's analyzing “other areas (of the pipeline) with potentially similar conditions.” The December 7 rupture spilled nearly 13,000 barrels of crude oil. The spill was the largest onshore spill in nine years, and larger than 22 previous spills on the Keystone system combined, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data.

The Kansas House energy committee plans to have hearings on the oil spill in March, according to its chair, state Rep. Leo Delperdang, a Wichita Republican whose career includes a stint with a pipeline company. “I’ve got lots of questions,” he said. “It should be unsettling to everyone along the pipeline path and to Americans generally,” he said.

After Keystone oil spill, Kansas Democrats want to cancel tax exemptions when pipelines leak

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KNS) - The Keystone Pipeline is Washington County's biggest source of property taxes for schools and other local government, but the company didn't pay anything for 10 years. After the Keystone spilled more than half a million gallons of crude oil onto native prairie and cropland and into a creek, some Kansas lawmakers want oil companies to forfeit their tax exemptions when pipelines burst. Right now, energy companies that lay pipelines in Kansas get to skip out on the first 10 years of paying taxes to school districts, county governments and other local units of government along their routes. But a group of 21 Democratic state lawmakers want to tweak Kansas laws so that the exemption ends immediately if a pipeline carrying substances such as oil or natural gas spills or leaks within those 10 years. (Read more.)

ACLU Wraps Up Arguments in Challenge to Kansas Death Penalty

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) - A challenge to the state's death penalty law by the America Civil Liberties Union has wrapped up in Wichita. The ACLU is making the challenges in the capital murder case of Kyle Young, who is Black. He is accused of killing two people in Wichita in 20-20. Chief Judge Jeffrey Goering will issue a written ruling on the issue of jury selection, which the A-C-L-U says disproportionately eliminates potential Black jurors by excluding those opposed to the death penalty. Cassandra Stubbs is the director of the ACLU’s capital punishment project. "If the judge rules the death qualification is unconstitutional, there’s a far greater chance that Mr. Young could have a jury of his peers - where black jurors, women jurors - have not been excluded," Stubbs said. Judge Goering says he will not rule on the ACLU's other arguments challenging the death penalty until Young's trial in October.

Social Media Content Bill Passes Out of Kansas Senate Committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - A Kansas Senate committee has narrowly advanced a bill making it a crime for social media companies to block user content. Violations of the law could mean fines of up to $10,000. The issue is being pushed by Republicans who point to conservative content that has been censored on social media platforms. To address possible legal challenges, Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach suggested changing the penalties from civil to criminal fines. Dan Burrows, who works for Kobach’s office, says criminal legislation is more likely to be upheld under federal decency law. “That’s not to say that no one is ever going to challenge this," he said. "But it is to say the attorney general believes this is more defensible than what was presented previously.” Opponents argue the bill would cost the state millions in legal fees and violate private business rights. Some critics say the change would protect the spread of misinformation.

Kansas House Panel Approves School Voucher Measure

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Republicans in the Kansas Legislature have advanced a bill that would give families state tax dollars to pay for private schools. Supporters of the House school voucher bill say education savings accounts would give more Kansas families an option other than public schools. The bill would allow families to sign up for an account that could give them about $5,000 per student every year. An amendment approved in a House committee on Wednesday would phase in the plan over four years. The measure now moves to the full House for consideration. Representative Kristey Williams says the accounts would give families more choices. “Highly flexible, personalized, for all kinds of students that may be learning at home, that may be learning in new ways that we have not yet envisioned," she said. Critics say the bill siphons money away from public schools. They also say private schools have little accountability on how they spend money.

One of those critics is Democratic Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin. She pointed to a case in Ohio where a white supremacist homeschool shared Nazi-related lesson plans. “Should a homeschool become a dissonant homeschool in Kansas, the state would be paying for neo-Nazi curriculum and materials," she said. Supporters say an appointed board would monitor school expenses.

KHP Superintendent Retiring from Embattled Agency

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The leader of the Kansas Highway Patrol plans to retire later this year amid controversy around the agency. Superintendent Herman Jones will step down July 1 from an agency that's been under fire. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly appointed Jones in 2019. His tenure has been marred by federal lawsuits alleging gender discrimination in the patrol. And some Kansas Republican lawmakers contend Jones has mismanaged the patrol, leading to staff shortages. They have threatened to move oversight of the patrol to the attorney general. There have been ongoing allegations of poor management stretching back to previous agency leaders.

Governor Kelly has also announced that Adjutant General David Weishaar, who leads the Kansas National Guard and is the state's emergency management director, will step down April 1. Kelly has appointed Brigadier General Michael Venerdi to fill the post.

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Changes to Adoption Rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers are considering making changes to adoption rules. Legislators are rethinking whether to give preference to relatives of children in adoption disputes. If a foster family wants to adopt a baby or child in their care, the scales are tipped against them if a relative of the kid also wants to adopt. But Kansas lawmakers are considering a tweak to state law. The new language would say that the child’s emotional bonds must be a key consideration. The change is meant to consider situations where a child doesn’t know their relatives, but is emotionally attached to the foster family, and allowing the foster family to adopt may serve the child best.

