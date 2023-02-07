Headlines for Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Kansas Lawmakers Battle over Education Savings Accounts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) - Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would let parents use state tax dollars to pay for private schools. The bill would allow parents to sign up for a state-sponsored education savings account for each of their children. A Kansas House committee heard more than two hours of testimony on the proposal Monday. Under the plan, the state would set aside about $5,000 for each student to use at any private or homeschool. Conservative lawmakers who support the measure say tax dollars should be tied to students instead of school systems. Republican Representative Brenda Landwehr, of Wichita, says public schools are failing some kids. “The public schools have to answer a question: Why would there be a mass exodus from a public school if it’s serving a child well? Why?," she said. Critics of the voucher bill say it would siphon much-needed money away from public schools. They also say private schools can pick and choose who is accepted. Sarah Mackey is a Johnson County mom with kids in both public and private schools. "To give choice to lots of kids, which is wonderful, you’re going to be pulling vital resources from the kids that need it and the funding that needs to exist," she said. About 15 states have proposed similar bills this year.

Kansas AG: Walgreen's Plan to Mail Abortion Drugs Illegal

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says Walgreens could face legal trouble if it dispenses abortion pills through its mail-order pharmacy service. Walgreens said it would apply for certification to do so last month … after the FDA loosened restrictions around mailing abortion-inducing drugs. But Kobach says that would be illegal under state and federal law. Several Republican attorneys general have made similar arguments in recent days. They claim a 19th century federal law prohibits mailing the pills. The pills account for two-thirds of Kansas abortions. Walgreens doesn’t currently dispense the abortion-inducing drug mifepristone. But after the FDA rule change last month, it was one of the pharmacies that said it would seek to distribute the pill through the mail, where it's legal to do so.

Missing Boy Found Safe in Douglas County Woods

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - A boy who went missing in the woods Sunday has been found unharmed. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the 6-year-old disappeared in the woods Sunday evening near a rural residence south of Lawrence. But after a massive search, the boy was found safe Monday morning. Multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency responders were involved in the the search and rescue effort: the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Lawrence Police Department used drones, the Kansas Highway Patrol used a helicopter and search dogs from the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department were called in to help. After a 16-hour search, the boy was finally located near a tree line around 9 am Monday. Temperatures in the area Sunday night and Monday morning dropped as low as 31 degrees.

Arguments Underway in ACLU's Challenge to Kansas Death Penalty

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) - The American Civil Liberties Union is challenging the state's death penalty law. The organization began arguing its case Monday inside a Sedgwick County courtroom. The ACLU is making the challenges at a hearing in the case of Kyle Young, who is Black. He is accused of killing two people in Wichita in 20-20. The group says capital punishment is racially discriminatory and unconstitutional. Henderson Hill is senior counsel at the A-C-L-U. He says the way juries are selected for capital punishment trials is also discriminatory and leads to unfair trials. "Black citizens across the country are discriminated against their views of law enforcement, their views of the criminal justice system, which is based on their lived experiences," he said. " Those experiences disqualify them from service on capital juries.” Arguments are expected to continue throughout the week.

Number of Beef Cattle Drops in Kansas, Elsewhere

HAYS, Kan. (KNS) - Beef cow herds in the U.S. shrank by more than 1 million animals over the past year, dropping to the lowest levels since 1962. The number of beef cows in Kansas dropped by 7% in the past year, roughly twice the national average. Drought has killed pasture grass across the state and ranchers have had to sell cattle early just to keep their operations afloat. But that means there’ll be less cattle going to market later this year, likely increasing beef prices at the grocery store. Kansas Livestock Association spokesperson Scarlett Hagins says that since raising cattle takes time, there’s no telling when Kansas ranchers will get back to where they were. “Once we do get some moisture back in this area, it will take them years… it's not a quick turnaround, for sure," she said. The loss of beef cows hits ranchers especially hard, because those are the female cattle that would produce the calves needed to grow their herds in the coming years.

Hagins says ranchers across the country had to sell off their cattle earlier than planned because of widespread drought that dried up grazing pastures and hay supplies. And for Kansas ranchers, the drought conditions haven’t gotten better this year. “It's still ongoing," she said. " There's been some areas that have seen some relief, of course, throughout the U.S. but in Kansas... it's still a very real issue.” Nationally, the country’s beef cow herds shrank by almost 4% since last year, but in Kansas, the number fell by 7%.

Hill's Pet Nutrition Gets $3 Million to Keep Headquarters in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - Hill's Pet Nutrition is moving its headquarters from Topeka to Overland Park. The company had considered moving its headquarters out of state, but then Kansas officials intervened. Now, taxpayers will give $3 million in economic development incentives to keep Hill's Pet Nutrition in Kansas. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the company will be required to do a few things to qualify for the money. For one, Hill's is required to make additional investments in the remaining research facilities located in northeast Topeka. Hill's also has a manufacturing plant in Emporia and is building a new wet pet food facility in Tonganoxie that's expected to open sometime this year.

State Awards $230,000 to Fund Kansas Suicide Prevention Efforts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - A state agency has awarded the Kansas Suicide Prevention Headquarters (KSPHQ) more than $230,000 to support suicide prevention efforts across the state. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) announced the award Monday. The funds will be used, in part, for suicide prevention and intervention training. The money will also help advocates review and update a statewide suicide prevention plan.

Kansas communities interested in pursuing funding opportunities for suicide prevention projects should visit this part of the KDADS website.

Group: 1 in 5 U.S. Adults Will Bet on Super Bowl

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - The gambling industry's national trade group predicts that 1 in 5 Americans will make a bet on Sunday's Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The American Gaming Association says more than 50 million people plan to bet on the game, wagering a total of $16 million. That's more than twice the amount that was expected to be wagered on last year's Super Bowl. Sports betting is now legal in 33 states - including Kansas. It's also legal in Washington, D.C. The group's survey finds bettors evenly split, with 44% backing the Eagles and an identical 44% putting their money on the Chiefs.

Chiefs Activate RB Edwards-Helaire off IR for Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve Monday and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the list for the second time as they finalize their roster for the Super Bowl. Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 first-round pick, has been out since sustaining a high ankle sprain during a win over the Chargers on Nov. 20. He was designated to return on Jan. 17, opening a three-week window in which he could be activated. Edwards-Helaire started the first six games of the season before ceding time to seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco, who has become one of the Chiefs’ breakout stars.

